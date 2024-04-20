14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (2024)

Modified: by TheDiabetesCouncil Team · This post may contain affiliate links ·

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (1)

Freshly grilled, oven roasted, or pan-seared may seem like the only ways to truly enjoy a good steak, but if you’re left with some leftover meat after dinner is through, you’ve got more meals ahead of you that you may not have considered yet. From salads and soups to quesadillas and stir fries, there are many ways to enjoy your leftover steak for lunch or dinner the next day, as long as you are willing to show that steak a little TLC. Even if that steak was perfect the night before, you will need to make sure you gently reheat it before using it again, to make sure it doesn’t become rubbery and overcooked the next time you enjoy it. The rarer your steak was cooked, the more room for error you have with reheating it, so keep that in mind when you pull that steak out of the refrigerator the next day.

The most obvious recipes for leftover steak reside in the steak sandwiches and salads of the world, but if you’re willing to use a little creativity, you can make that steak sing once again in new and delicious ways. A pizza becomes a meat lover delight when topped with leftover steak, veggies, and plenty of melty cheese. Breakfast gets an extra punch up of protein when eggs, potatoes, and leftover steak come together in a hearty hash. Go beyond your typical beef ragu over pasta with leftover steak, slowly simmered in a flavorful tomato sauce for a comforting pasta dish you’ll want to make over and over. When you’re ready for steak round two, check out our guide for the 14 best ways to use that leftover steak for any meal.

Steak Quesadillas

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (2)

Credit: deliciousbydesign.net

Grab some flour tortillas and your favorite quesadilla fillings and throw together these quesadillas with leftover steak in no time.

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (3) 20 minutes14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (4) 450 calories14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (5) Easy

Visit the page to learn more: Steak Quesadillas.

Easy Beef and Broccoli

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (6)

Credit: www.addsaltandserve.com

This simple stir fry with a quick homemade ginger soy sauce is a perfect dinner made with any leftover steak.

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (7) 25 minutes14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (8) 500 calories14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (9) Easy

Visit the page to learn more: Easy Beef and Broccoli.

Leftover Steak Hash

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (10)

Credit: www.thatsusanwilliams.com

Steak isn’t just for dinner anymore – saute with onions and potatoes and top with a perfectly sunny side up egg for a hearty breakfast.

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (11) 30 minutes14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (12) 450 calories14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (13) Easy

Visit the page to learn more: Leftover Steak Hash.

See Also
30 Delicious Recipes To Make In November (That Aren't Turkey)Sausage & Herb Stuffing RecipeCreamy Parsnip Puree Recipe - Little Sunny Kitchen15 Traditional Swedish Christmas Foods (+ Easy Recipes)

Leftover Steak Fried Rice

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (14)

Credit: www.busycooks.net

Leftover steak plus any vegetables you’ve got in the refrigerator are all you really need to bring this fried rice to the dinner table in less than 30 minutes.

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (15) 30 minutes14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (16) 330 calories14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (17) Easy

Visit the page to learn more: Leftover Steak Fried Rice.

Triple Pepper Steak Sandwiches

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (18)

Credit: www.tasteofhome.com

Assemble this steak sandwich in no time with leftover fajita steak and a homemade chipotle cream sauce.

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (19) 40 minutes14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (20) 770 calories14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (21) Easy

Visit the page to learn more: Triple Pepper Steak Sandwiches.

Garlic and Herb Steak Pizza

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (22)

Credit: www.tasteofhome.com

Meat lovers will go crazy for this steak pizza topped with spinach, mushrooms, onions, and a garlic-herb cheese.

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (23) 30 minutes14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (24) 440 calories14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (25) Easy

Visit the page to learn more: Garlic and Herb Steak Pizza.

Steak Pasta

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (26)

Credit: cookingchatfood.com

Don’t let any leftover steak go to waste with this steak pasta, which incorporates all those leftover bits of meat and fat from porterhouse steak in a simmered tomato sauce.

See Also
Parmentier Potatoes - French Potato Recipe | Greedy Gourmet

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (27) 55 minutes14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (28) 470 calories14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (29) Easy

Visit the page to learn more: Steak Pasta.

French Onion-Style Beef Vegetable Soup

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (30)

Credit: www.cleaneatingmag.com

This beef soup is deeply comforting and makes for great lunch and dinner leftovers all week long.

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (31) 40 minutes14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (32) 350 calories14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (33) Easy

Visit the page to learn more: French Onion-Style Beef Vegetable Soup.

Garlic and Steak Strata

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (34)

Credit: girlcarnivore.com

This hearty breakfast using leftover steak and plenty of eggs is the perfect protein-packed meal after a hard workout.

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (35) 25 minutes14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (36) 355 calories14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (37) Easy

Visit the page to learn more: Garlic and Steak Strata.

Grilled Steak Mango Salad with Avocado Ranch Dressing

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (38)

Credit: cupcakesandkalechips.com

Everything comes together harmoniously in this leftover steak salad with a cool and tangy avocado ranch dressing.

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (39) 15 minutes14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (40) 280 calories14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (41) Easy

Visit the page to learn more: Grilled Steak Mango Salad with Avocado Ranch Dressing.

Gorgonzola, Brandy Apple, and Candied Pecan Flatbread

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (42)

Credit: www.thatsquareplate.com

This sweet and savory flatbread is balanced beautifully with gorgonzola cheese, sweet brandied apples and candied pecans, and hearty leftover steak.

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (43) 35 minutes14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (44) 830 calories14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (45) Easy

Visit the page to learn more: Gorgonzola, Brandy Apple, and Candied Pecan Flatbread.

Steak and Mushroom Pies

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (46)

Credit: frugalhausfrau.com

You may end up making steak for dinner just so you can reuse the leftovers for these comforting steak and mushroom pies tomorrow.

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (47) 40 minutes14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (48) 500 calories14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (49) Easy

Visit the page to learn more: Steak and Mushroom Pies.

Steak Salad with Cilantro Jalapeno Pesto

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (50)

Credit: www.thewickednoodle.com

The cilantro jalapeno pesto adds a bright, zingy note to this meat and veggie-heavy salad.

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (51) 10 minutes14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (52) 200 calories14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (53) Easy

Visit the page to learn more: Steak Salad with Cilantro Jalapeno Pesto.

Beef Stroganoff

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (54)

Credit: www.delicioustable.com

Beef stroganoff doesn’t have to be a day long activity, especially when you’ve already got the cooked beef ready to go.

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (55) 45 minutes14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (56) 490 calories14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (57) Easy

Visit the page to learn more: Beef Stroganoff.

More Recipes

  • 10 Tasty Lunch Ideas for Those with Gestational Diabetes
  • 25 Soft Food Recipes For The Elderly
  • Top 7 Diabetic-Friendly Tuna Recipes
  • 30 Diabetic-Friendly Snack Recipes

About TheDiabetesCouncil Team

TheDiabetesCouncil Team consists of certified diabetes educators and registered nurses that compile and research a given topic and publish it as a team. Each team member has at least 15 years of experience in diabetes care and management.

14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (2024)
Top Articles
The BEST Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies - Easy Homemade Cookies Recipe!
Italian Christmas Cookies Recipe - Creations by Kara
Weeping Heart, Bleeding Souls, Screaming Minds - A MCYT/Dream SMP Oneshot Book - Chapter 20 - ServerNotFound (orphan_account)
jschlatt openttd Minecraft Servers Flavor — Minecraft Servers List
Latest Posts
The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time
Homemade Catalina Dressing Recipe From Scratch
Article information

Author: Neely Ledner

Last Updated:

Views: 6093

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Neely Ledner

Birthday: 1998-06-09

Address: 443 Barrows Terrace, New Jodyberg, CO 57462-5329

Phone: +2433516856029

Job: Central Legal Facilitator

Hobby: Backpacking, Jogging, Magic, Driving, Macrame, Embroidery, Foraging

Introduction: My name is Neely Ledner, I am a bright, determined, beautiful, adventurous, adventurous, spotless, calm person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.