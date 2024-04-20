14 Best Recipes for Leftover Steak - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (2024)

Modified: Oct 29, 2020 by TheDiabetesCouncil Team · This post may contain affiliate links ·

Freshly grilled, oven roasted, or pan-seared may seem like the only ways to truly enjoy a good steak, but if you’re left with some leftover meat after dinner is through, you’ve got more meals ahead of you that you may not have considered yet. From salads and soups to quesadillas and stir fries, there are many ways to enjoy your leftover steak for lunch or dinner the next day, as long as you are willing to show that steak a little TLC. Even if that steak was perfect the night before, you will need to make sure you gently reheat it before using it again, to make sure it doesn’t become rubbery and overcooked the next time you enjoy it. The rarer your steak was cooked, the more room for error you have with reheating it, so keep that in mind when you pull that steak out of the refrigerator the next day.

The most obvious recipes for leftover steak reside in the steak sandwiches and salads of the world, but if you’re willing to use a little creativity, you can make that steak sing once again in new and delicious ways. A pizza becomes a meat lover delight when topped with leftover steak, veggies, and plenty of melty cheese. Breakfast gets an extra punch up of protein when eggs, potatoes, and leftover steak come together in a hearty hash. Go beyond your typical beef ragu over pasta with leftover steak, slowly simmered in a flavorful tomato sauce for a comforting pasta dish you’ll want to make over and over. When you’re ready for steak round two, check out our guide for the 14 best ways to use that leftover steak for any meal.

Steak Quesadillas Credit: deliciousbydesign.net Grab some flour tortillas and your favorite quesadilla fillings and throw together these quesadillas with leftover steak in no time. 20 minutes 450 calories Easy Visit the page to learn more: Steak Quesadillas.

Easy Beef and Broccoli Credit: www.addsaltandserve.com This simple stir fry with a quick homemade ginger soy sauce is a perfect dinner made with any leftover steak. 25 minutes 500 calories Easy Visit the page to learn more: Easy Beef and Broccoli.

Leftover Steak Fried Rice Credit: www.busycooks.net Leftover steak plus any vegetables you’ve got in the refrigerator are all you really need to bring this fried rice to the dinner table in less than 30 minutes. 30 minutes 330 calories Easy Visit the page to learn more: Leftover Steak Fried Rice.

Triple Pepper Steak Sandwiches Credit: www.tasteofhome.com Assemble this steak sandwich in no time with leftover fajita steak and a homemade chipotle cream sauce. 40 minutes 770 calories Easy Visit the page to learn more: Triple Pepper Steak Sandwiches.

Garlic and Herb Steak Pizza Credit: www.tasteofhome.com Meat lovers will go crazy for this steak pizza topped with spinach, mushrooms, onions, and a garlic-herb cheese. 30 minutes 440 calories Easy Visit the page to learn more: Garlic and Herb Steak Pizza.

Steak Pasta Credit: cookingchatfood.com Don’t let any leftover steak go to waste with this steak pasta, which incorporates all those leftover bits of meat and fat from porterhouse steak in a simmered tomato sauce. See Also Parmentier Potatoes - French Potato Recipe | Greedy Gourmet 55 minutes 470 calories Easy Visit the page to learn more: Steak Pasta.

French Onion-Style Beef Vegetable Soup Credit: www.cleaneatingmag.com This beef soup is deeply comforting and makes for great lunch and dinner leftovers all week long. 40 minutes 350 calories Easy Visit the page to learn more: French Onion-Style Beef Vegetable Soup.

Garlic and Steak Strata Credit: girlcarnivore.com This hearty breakfast using leftover steak and plenty of eggs is the perfect protein-packed meal after a hard workout. 25 minutes 355 calories Easy Visit the page to learn more: Garlic and Steak Strata.

Grilled Steak Mango Salad with Avocado Ranch Dressing Credit: cupcakesandkalechips.com Everything comes together harmoniously in this leftover steak salad with a cool and tangy avocado ranch dressing. 15 minutes 280 calories Easy Visit the page to learn more: Grilled Steak Mango Salad with Avocado Ranch Dressing.

Gorgonzola, Brandy Apple, and Candied Pecan Flatbread Credit: www.thatsquareplate.com This sweet and savory flatbread is balanced beautifully with gorgonzola cheese, sweet brandied apples and candied pecans, and hearty leftover steak. 35 minutes 830 calories Easy Visit the page to learn more: Gorgonzola, Brandy Apple, and Candied Pecan Flatbread.

Steak and Mushroom Pies Credit: frugalhausfrau.com You may end up making steak for dinner just so you can reuse the leftovers for these comforting steak and mushroom pies tomorrow. 40 minutes 500 calories Easy Visit the page to learn more: Steak and Mushroom Pies.

Steak Salad with Cilantro Jalapeno Pesto Credit: www.thewickednoodle.com The cilantro jalapeno pesto adds a bright, zingy note to this meat and veggie-heavy salad. 10 minutes 200 calories Easy Visit the page to learn more: Steak Salad with Cilantro Jalapeno Pesto.