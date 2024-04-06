30+ Easiest Anti-Inflammatory Crockpot Recipes (2024)

by Robyn Conley Downs on Dec 22, 2020 (last updated Dec 28, 2023) 4 comments »

The easiest anti-inflammatory crockpot recipes that you can just throw in your slow cooker, perfect for nourishing slow cooker meals at home. These simple & fuss-free recipes will help you eat well and feel good, effortlessly!

Simple Slow Cooker Recipes That are Easy to Make

I don’t know about you, but I don’t think there’s anything better than cozying up to a hot meal at the end of a long day.

Even on the busiest weeks, I can always count on simple slow cooker meals to get dinner on the table.

Minimal prep. Minimal clean-up. That’s my kind of cooking.

In fact, all my easy slow cooker recipes meet this criteria; effortless enough for busy weeknights, while also being delicious and completely nourishing.

These are basically throw and go kind of recipes, so no hard to find ingredients, or complicated instructions – just simple, real, and totally good food.

To get you inspired, I gathered a few of my most favorite (and most flavorful) anti-inflammatory crockpot recipes for you here!

Tip: These recipes are great for weekly meal prep or whenever you need to feed a crowd simply & easily.

What Makes These Crock Pot Recipes Anti-Inflammatory

I put together this list of recipes based on the basics of an anti-inflammatory diet found in this article, Ways to Make The Most of an Anti- Inflammatory Diet and Food List, as well as this Foods that Fight Inflammation article from Harvard Health.

These Slow Cooker Recipes Are

Loaded with plant-based fiber.

Packed with plant-power from fruits and veggies.

Rich in healthy fats, flavored with herbs and spices like turmeric.

Free of trans fats and refined sugar.

Contain Harvard Health recommended anti-inflammatory foods such as tomatoes, olive oil, leafy vegetables, fruits, and nuts.

Note: If following a special diet for health reasons, always consult with your doctor.

These Recipes Are…

Dairy Free, Gluten Free

Tip: For more, check out this collection of easy anti inflammatory recipes worth trying!

Easiest Anti-Inflammatory Crockpot Recipes

4.98 stars (42 ratings) Slow Cooker Vegetable Curry Slow Cooker Vegetable Curry combines sweet potato, chickpeas, cauliflower, spinach, coconut milk, and curry powder for a hearty vegetarian and vegan meal. Ingredients: chickpeas, sweet potato, cauliflower, onion, vegetable broth, peas, spinach, coconut milk, curry powder, turmeric, ginger, garlic powder, tomato paste, lime juice, and salt go to recipe

5 stars (17 ratings) Slow Cooker Greek Chicken Slow cooker Greek chicken combines just 4 ingredients you likely have on hand to create a fresh, delicious meal you can use in a number of ways. Ingredients: Greek yogurt, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, chicken breast. go to recipe

5 stars (29 ratings) Slow Cooker Enchilada Quinoa (Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free) A simple drop, stir, cover, and go recipe;Slow Cooker Enchilada Quinoa (Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free)is so easy to prepare, tastes amazing, and packs well for lunch the next day. Ingredients: quinoa, canned black beans, bell pepper, onion, cumin, garlic powder, mild chili powder, tomato sauce, diced fire-roasted tomatoes, green chilis, lime juice and salt go to recipe

5 stars (8 ratings) Slow Cooker Veggie Coconut Curry Bursting with vibrant vegetables, Slow Cooker Veggie Coconut Curry is easy to pull together and is the perfect dinner, any night of the week. Ingredients: baby potatoes, carrots, chickpeas, stock, asparagus, peas, coconut milk, red Thai curry paste, lime juice and cilantro. go to recipe

4.88 stars (8 ratings) 5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Black Bean Stuffed Sweet Potatoes 5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Black Bean Stuffed Sweet Potatoes are easy to prepare in the slow cooker and make for a filling, festive and delicious meal. Ingredients: black beans, sweet potatoes, salsa, garlic powder and smoked paprika. go to recipe

5 stars (8 ratings) Butternut Squash and Red Pepper Soup This easy butternut squash and red pepper soup recipe is smooth, creamy, and can be made with minimal ingredients using simple pantry ingredients. Includes stovetop and slow cooker instructions. Ingredients: butternut squash, roasted red peppers, tomato paste, coconut milk (or heavy cream), chicken stock (or vegetable stock), garlic, smoked paprika, red pepper flakes, red wine vinegar, olive oil and salt. go to recipe

5 stars (12 ratings) Easy Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup Super easy and incredibly delicious, this easy slow cooker black bean soup leans on pantry ingredients like canned black beans for a simple, craveable, go-to dinner recipe. It’s a family favorite that you’ll wanna make again & again! Ingredients: canned black beans, stock, celery, carrot, onion, garlic, cumin, smoked paprika, chipotle chili powder, lime juice, olive oil and salt. go to recipe

5 stars (49 ratings) Easy Slow Cooker Lentil Soup This easy slow cooker lentil soup is made with simple pantry ingredients like green lentils, celery, carrot and spinach making for a hearty vegan and vegetarian meal. Plus instant pot and stovetop directions! Ingredients: Green (or brown) lentils, stock, onion, celery, carrot, diced tomatoes, garlic, red wine vinegar, spinach, salt and bay leaves. go to recipe

5 stars (3 ratings) Easy Carrot and Lentil Soup Ingredients: red lentils, carrots, diced tomatoes, broth, coconut milk, ginger, garlic, turmeric, cumin, olive oil, red chili flakes (optional), apple cider vinegar, maple syrup (optional) and salt. go to recipe

5 stars (3 ratings) Slow Cooker Potato Leek Soup Lusciously creamy (with no cream) this simple dump-and-go slow cooker potato leek soup is naturally vegan and packed with veggies for a tasty and sustaining, nourishing meal anytime. Can easily be made nut-free & dairy-free, with or without bacon, or on the stovetop! Ingredients: leeks, potatoes, celery, carrots, garlic, vegetable stock, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, cashews (or cream / coconut milk), butter (traditional or plant-based) and salt. go to recipe

5 stars (16 ratings) Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup This comforting and easy slow cooker split pea soup is super simple to prep in just 5 minutes, is a wildly easy, and is bound to become your new go-to split pea soup recipe! Ingredients: split peas, vegetable broth, water, onion, celery, carrot, garlic, bay leaves, smoked paprika, red wine vinegar and salt. go to recipe

5 stars (44 ratings) Easy Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup (Dump and Go!) This easy, hearty slow cooker vegetable soup is made with a mix of cut veggies that stand up well to a longer cook time, such as carrots, potatoes, and celery (no mush veggies here!) Best of all, you can make it without sautéing the vegetables first, which is a nice time-saver, too! Ingredients: potatoes, celery, carrot, onion, fire roasted tomatoes, tomato paste, peas, corn, green beans, stock, garlic powder, smoked paprika, bay leaves and salt. go to recipe

4.93 stars (26 ratings) Slow Cooker Sweet Potato, Apple, & Turmeric Soup Slow Cooker Sweet Potato, Apple & Turmeric Soup is a simple chop and drop recipe that yields creamy, nourishing results. It’s a hit with the entire family, plus is gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, paleo and Whole30 friendly! Ingredients: sweet potato, apple, potatoes, stock, coconut milk, onion, garlic, apple cider vinegar, turmeric and other seasonings go to recipe

5 stars (22 ratings) Slow Cooker Butternut Squash, Kale & Quinoa Stew A simple and delicious plant-based meal, Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Stew is hearty, nourishing and packed with all the good stuff. Ingredients: butternut squash, quinoa, kale, tomatoes, broth, onion, garlic, white wine vinegar, cumin, paprika, and other spices go to recipe

5 stars (13 ratings) Winter Minestrone A delicious, nourishing winter season soup that’s beyond easy to make at home, this vegetarian winter minestrone combines a mixture of flavors and textures, resulting in a cozy and hearty dinner soup you'll love! Ingredients: Chickpeas, white beans, butternut squash, diced tomatoes, kale, stock, onion, garlic, pasta. go to recipe

5 stars (21 ratings) Glow Red Lentil Soup (Instant Pot, Crockpot, Stove Top) Golden Glow Red Lentil Soup is an easy one-pot meal that’s bursting with nourishment. Simple to make in the Instant Pot, Crockpot, or stovetop, you’re going to love this gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian recipe. Ingredients: red lentils, coconut milk, tomatoes, onion, lime juice, garlic, ginger, turmeric and other spices go to recipe See Also Creamy Broccoli Apple Salad Recipe with Walnuts

5 stars (10 ratings) Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup Cozy, warming, and wildly simple to prepare, this easy slow cooker butternut squash soup gets tons of flavor from sweet apple and doesn't contain any curry powder! Once you make it, this will become your new favorite butternut squash soup. Ingredients: Butternut squash, apples, onion, carrot, turmeric, coconut milk, vegetable stock, apple cider vinegar, cinnamon and other spices. go to recipe

5 stars (2 ratings) Slow Cooker Vegetable and Quinoa Stew Slow Cooker Vegetable and Quinoa Soup is a hearty, vegetarian meal that's easy to make and completely satisfying. Warm, nourishing, and so simple, you'll want to make this soup for dinner tonight! Ingredients: sweet potatoes, white beans, chickpeas, carrots, diced tomatoes, quinoa, kale, onion, stock. go to recipe

4.99 stars (166 ratings) Crockpot Vegetarian Chili This easy crockpot vegetarian chili recipe tastes delicious and is easy to make with basic pantry ingredients, three beans, vegetables, and spices. Gluten free and vegan! Ingredients: black beans, pinto beans, kidney beans, bell peppers, onion, fire roasted tomatoes, cumin, chili powder, lime juice, and other spices go to recipe

4.90 stars (19 ratings) Slow Cooker Turmeric Lentil Chili Made with pantry staples, Slow Cooker Turmeric Lentil Chili is incredibly simple to prepare and is packed with good-for-you ingredients. A vegetarian crockpot meal perfect for any night of the week! Ingredients: kidney beans, lentils, stock, onion, tomato paste, coconut milk, cumin, turmeric and other spices go to recipe

5 stars (2 ratings) Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Apple Cider Chili Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Apple Cider Chili is a hearty sweet and savory vegetarian chili, combining a few simple ingredients into a quick, easy, and filling meal. Ingredients: sweet potato, black beans, kidney beans, tomato sauce, onion, stock, apple cider, chili powder, and other spices go to recipe

5 stars (35 ratings) 5-Ingredient Black Bean Sweet Potato Chili (Slow Cooker, Instant Pot) 5-Ingredient Black Bean Sweet Potato Chili is simple to prepare, totally nourishing, and absolutely delicious. Ingredients: sweet potatoes, black beans, salsa, vegetable stock, cumin, smoked paprika and salt go to recipe

5 stars (5 ratings) Slow Cooker Ratatouille Slow cooker ratatouille is a French stew filled with seasonal, bright, and fresh vegetables cooked together low and slow in a rich garlicky tomato sauce. Ingredients: eggplant, salt, olive oil, red onion, tomato paste, garlic, white wine, bell pepper, zucchini, yellow squash, tomato, Italian seasoning, black pepper. go to recipe

5 stars (2 ratings) Easiest Slow Cooker Sweet Potatoes Nearly effortless to prepare, slow cooker sweet potatoes are an easy side dish for weeknight dinners, for meal prep, or for any holiday table! Ingredients: sweet potatoes. go to recipe

5 stars (1 rating) Crock Pot Corn on the Cob Friends, crock pot corn on the cob is the easiest way to prepare sweet, buttery, and tender corn on the cob all year round. Except for cleaning the corn, this recipe is completely hands off, leaving you more time to prepare a main dish or spend time with your family! Ingredients: corn, olive oil, salt, butter. go to recipe

5 stars (14 ratings) Slow Cooker Maple Glazed Carrots Elevate everyday carrots with slow cooker carrots, an incredibly easy recipe that’s packed with flavor! Makes an elegantly simple side for every day dinners, brunch, and special holiday spreads. Ingredients: carrots, butter, lemon zest, maple syrup and salt. go to recipe

5 stars (6 ratings) Slow Cooker Red Cabbage This easy sweet and sour slow cooker red cabbage combines red cabbage, onion and apple for a simple, flavorful vegetable side dish that goes with everything. Ingredients: red cabbage, onions, apples, water, red wine vinegar, brown or coconut sugar, butter. go to recipe

5 stars (4 ratings) Easiest Crockpot Brussels Sprouts These garlicky, cheesy crockpot Brussels sprouts are super easy to prep and make the perfect side dish for everything from weeknight meals to festive holiday gatherings! Key ingredients: Brussels sprouts, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, parmesan cheese. go to recipe

5 stars (1 rating) Crock Pot Green Beans Silky, savory, and packed with flavor, these super easy Crock Pot green beans are a simple side dish that are perfect for weeknight dinners and festive holiday spreads. Key ingredients: Green beans, bacon, chicken stock, garlic, smoked paprika, butter. go to recipe