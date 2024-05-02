30 of the Best Christmas Cookie Challenge Recipes (2024)

If you want to impress your friends and family this holiday season, try one of these Christmas Cookie Challenge Recipes!

The Christmas Cookie Challenge is a reality show competition where 5 cookie markers come on and compete against each other to see who can make the best Christmas cookie.

The judges are pretty tough, but eventually only one person remains and they win a $10,000 prize.

It’s a fun show to watch, but it always makes me want to get into the kitchen and bake the best cookie ever.

If you are up for the challenge, here are some amazing cookies that we KNOW would win in any Christmas Cookie Challenge!

30 of the Best Christmas Cookie Challenge Recipes:

1. White Chocolate Covered Ginger Cookies: Spicy Ginger Cookies covered in white chocolate – it doesn’t get any better than these cookies! Top with holiday sprinkles to make them look even more festive.

2. Santa Sugar Cookies: These Santa Sugar Cookies are such a fun idea for Christmas. They are our favorite sugar cookie recipe. They have a secret ingredient that makes them moist and soft. You are going to love this recipe, and no fancy cookie cutter is needed!

3. Frosted Peanut Butter Nutella Cookies: These Frosted Peanut Butter Nutella Cookies have a soft and chewy peanut butter cookie base with chocolate hazelnut spread on top for the ultimate flavor combination.

4. Best Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies:If you are looking for a soft and chewy chocolate chip cookie recipe, this is it! No chilling needed – just thick, dense, soft and chewy cookies every time.

5. Lemon Bar Cookie Cups: Sugar cookie cups with an easy, no-bake lemon curd filling. These tasty cookie cups are perfect for parties and showers! All the goodness of a lemon bar in one tasty cookie cup!

5. Salted Caramel Chocolate Cookies: If the name salted caramel chocolate cookies doesn’t intrigue you enough, make sure to check out the mouth watering pictures. These salted caramel cookies are so divinely delicious, they will make your tastebuds sore.

6. Chocolate Marshmallow Brownie Cookies: These Chocolate Marshmallow Brownie Cookies are easy to make and full of chocolatey flavor. They come together quickly and taste absolutely delicious.

7. Homemade Nutter Butter Cookies: Homemade nutter butter cookies are a deliciously delicate peanut butter cookie filled with a peanut butter frosting. Basically a cookie dreams are made of!

8. Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Cookies: These Disneyland Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Cookies taste like the real deal. They are so easy to make and full of amazing flavor. They only take a few minutes to throw together, and taste absolutely amazing with the raspberries.

9. Pumpkin Cookies with Caramel Frosting: These Pumpkin Cookies with Caramel Frosting take fall desserts up a notch! It’s the perfect flavor combination.

10. Apple Cider Caramel Cookies: If a cookie recipe could scream fall it would be our apple cider caramel cookies recipe! Not only do you get those wonderful apple cider spices flavor, but an ooey gooey caramel center that is to die for!

11. Peaches and Cream Oatmeal Cookies: Peaches and cream oatmeal cookies are the perfect flavor as we make our way into the fall season. Enjoy these sweet and moist cookies tonight!

12. Lemon Cheesecake Pudding Cookies: Enjoy these fresh and easy to make lemon cheesecake pudding cookies today! They are so soft and chewy with the delicious lemon flavor.

13. Cherry Cheesecake Cookies: These Cherry Cheesecake Cookies are like nothing I have ever had before. My two favorite desserts come together and form a masterpiece. They are inexpensive, delicious, and so easy to make. If you need a quick cookie recipe, unlike any other cookies you’ve ever had before, try these.

14. Salted Caramel Cookie Cups: Salted Caramel Cookie Cups are my new go to cookie. I love cookies, and I love salted caramels, and together, they truly make a mouthwatering masterpiece. You need to try this one.

15. Mini Sugar Cookie Fruit Pizza: I love fruit pizza, but the kids absolutely love having their own personal fruit pizza. This recipe is great for kids, because they can decorate their own, delicious, fruit pizza. Adults love them too. They are a light and refreshing dessert.

16. Copycat Crumbl Cookies:The famous Crumbl Bakery copycat milk chocolate chip cookie recipe. This is one of the best bakery chocolate chip cookies I have ever made!

17. Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie:A buttery and delicious single jumbo cookie! Add any mix-ins you like, from standard chocolate chips to nuts, sprinkles, or anything else you like!

18. Brown Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodles: Brown Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodles are made with brown butter and have a caramel surprise in the center. If you like classic snickerdoodle cookies, you will LOVE this snickerdoodle recipe. They are amazing!

19. Gingerbread Whoopie Pies: With molasses, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, thesegingerbread whoopie piesare rich with robust flavor. Tangy and cool cream cheese filling adds the perfect contrast to these soft-baked holiday cookie sandwiches.

20. Levain Bakery Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie: The long-awaited Levain Bakery Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie copycat recipe is pure chocolate heaven! It’s the ultimate make at-home version of the popular cookie sold in NYC. It lives up to the hype and is everything a serious chocolate lover craves in one gigantic gooey cookie.

21. Cranberry Orange Shortbread Cookies: Buttery shortbread slice and bake cookies studded with plenty of fresh tart cranberries!

22. Root Beer Float Cookies: This is one of our absolute favorite cookies! The delicious taste of a root beer float in cookie form! If you love root beer and cookies, you’ll be head over heels for these cookies!

23. Peanut Butter Cookie Cups: Peanut Butter Cookie Cups are the perfect combination of chocolate and peanut butter in a bite-sized treat. They freeze great!

24. Red Velvet White Chocolate Chip Cookies: Let’s talk about the perfect Valentine’s Day cookies, our red velvet white chocolate chip cookies. They are wonderfully soft and chewy, with that delicious white chocolate in every bite.

25. Hot Cocoa Cookies: TheseHot Cocoa Cookieswill be your new favorite holiday cookie! Everyone loves hot cocoa and when you make them into a delicious dessert, people love it! The gooey marshmallow top is so yummy and the sprinkles make it festive.

26. German Chocolate Macarons: German Chocolate is one of my personal favorites. Coconut, chocolate and pecans were just meant to be together.Wouldn’t you agree?!

27. S’mores Stuffed Cookies: S’mores cookies are a delicious twist on your favorite campfire treat! These cookies are soft and chewy, filled with graham crackers and chocolate, then stuffed with gooey marshmallows for the ultimate s’mores dessert.

28. Chocolate Mint Sandwich Cookies: These are my husband’s new favorite cookie! I love how festive they can be when you tint the icing green or red. The chocolate cookies are also great on their own without icing.

29. Soft Almond Sugar Cookies: I have my sights set on some holiday baking in the coming weeks, and these Soft Almond Sugar Cookies are definitely on the to-do list. Not only are these Soft Almond Sugar Cookies delicious – they are so pretty too!

30. Crumbl Sugar Cookies: Crumbl sugar cookies are soft and buttery cookies topped with a perfectly sweet almond icing. You are going to love this copycat recipe.

