Chicago Style Giardiniera Recipe (2024)

Home » Recipes » Homemade Chicago-Style Giardiniera Recipe (Hot Giardiniera)
by Mike Hultquist · · 138 Comments · Jump to Recipe
This Chicago-style giardiniera recipe is the ultimate condiment with fresh peppers and veggies in oil and seasonings, an absolute must for Italian beef sandwiches!
Hot Giardiniera (Chicago-Style)
Today we're bringing you a taste of Chicago, my spicy food loving friends, with a condiment that belongs in your recipe box favorites. It's called Chicago-Style Giardiniera, and I think you're going to love it.
Patty and I were both born and raised in the Chicago area, and Chicago is well-known for its selection of beef sandwiches.
If you're from Chicago or anywhere near there, you can't order a beef sandwich without giardiniera. It's a a "must try", the perfect condiment for roast beef or any type of sandwich.
You can get mild giardiniera or hot giardiniera, and I always go for the "hot".
I personally love it piled onto a hot dog or over a crispy toasted sub sandwich, and enjoy it on my pizza. We had several beef joints to choose from, and giardiniera was always on the menu. It's a must have for me, so I make homemade giardiniera all the time.
Let's talk about how to make giardiniera, Chicago style, shall we? Hot giardiniera for me!
Chicago-Style Giardiniera Ingredients
- Peppers. My recipe calls for 5 jalapeno peppers and 5 sport peppers or serrano peppers for more of a "hot giardiniera". If you'd prefer a "mild giardiniera", use 2-3 large green and/or red bell peppers instead.
- Vegetables. Use 1 cup chopped cauliflower, 2 carrots, 2 celery ribs and 1/2 to 1 cup of olives (from the jar), all thinly sliced or chopped.
- Oil (and Vinegar, if desired). Use 1 cup of good quality olive oil and 1 cup of white wine vinegar. Some Chicago style giardiniera brands use only oil. If you prefer no vinegar, replace it with water or more oil.
- Seasonings. I use lots of minced fresh garlic, dried oregano, celery seeds, crushed red pepper flakes and a touch of freshly ground black pepper.
How to Make Giardiniera (Chicago-Style) - The Recipe Method
Brine the Vegetables. To a large bowl, add peppers with cauliflower, peppers, carrots and celery. Sprinkle with salt. Cover with cold water and refrigerate for 12 hours, covered. I often brine for 24 hours.
Drain and rinse away the brine. Set aside.
Make the Giardiniera. In a separate bowl, add garlic, oregano, celery seed and ground pepper to taste. Add oil and vinegar (or water, if using) and whisk to combine.
Add to your vegetable mixture.
Add in the chopped olives and mix well.
Jar and Refrigerate. Pack the vegetables into Mason jars, ensuring the vegetables are covered with your oil mixture. You can add extra olive oil if needed to cover the mixture.
Cover and refrigerate at least 2 days before using, to allow flavors to mingle with the pickled vegetables. A week is better! Should last you several weeks in the refrigerator.
Recipe Tips & Notes
- Vinegar. Many Chicago-style brands do not include vinegar in their recipes, and instead use only oil or oil with some water. Feel free to use either. Your giardiniera will last longer in the refrigerator with vinegar, however, as vinegar is a preservative. The choice is yours.
- Other Ingredients. As the name indicates, you can use any garden fresh vegetables for this recipe. Others you might include are rashes, gherkins, olives and more.
- How Long Does Giardiniera Last? Giardiniera will keep several weeks in the refrigerator, covered, due to the acidity of the vinegar. If you use only oil, use it within 2 weeks.
- Preserving. Home canning is not recommended for recipes with oil. However, you can skip the oil and use a brine of vinegar and water. Then you can process the jars in a hot water bath of boiling water for longer keeping as long as the acidity is high enough. Shoot for 3.5 or lower pH.
- Italian Vs. Chicago-Style Giardiniera. Chicago giardiniera or "hot giardiniera" is meant to be a condiment, with more of a focus on the peppers, where Italian Giardiniera serves larger cut vegetables and is meant to be an appetizer or antipasto.
Best Giardiniera Peppers
Sport peppersare the traditional chili pepper that make Chicago-style giardiniera "hot". Home cooks can skip the hot peppers and use only bell peppers for the popular "mild" version. I make homemade giardiniera frequently, though you typically need to make a larger batch, so plan accordingly. I call for jalapeno peppers in this recipe, as well as serrano peppers.
And if you REALLY want to kick this up a notch, go for the habanero pepper, or be like Mike and add in some superhots.
Yeah, baby. Bring on the heat! I know you want to, you crazy chilihead, you. I love hot giardiniera.
This is certainly Chicago at its finest, though, and won't blow your taste buds with heat. You'll get a nice kick and plenty of flavor. Enjoy!
Serving Chicago-Style Giardiniera
Chicago mild or hot giardiniera is a must for Italian beef sandwiches or roast beef, though you can serve it over any type of sandwich, hot dogs, sausages or brats, pretty much any type of sandwich or on anything off of the grill. We love it on our pizza. It truly is a wonder condiment.
I also love it mixed in with lots of olives to make this amazing muffaletta sandwich. So good!
It is best served at room temperature, as the oils can congeal from refrigeration as you store it.
Patty's Perspective
It is amazing how versatile this recipe can be. You don't only have to use it for sandwiches, especially a good beef sandwich. We made some flatbread pizzas with it, and even tossed it over grilled salmon. Think of it as a vegetable sauce. Think outside the box!
Check Out Some of My Other Popular Condiment Recipes
- Italian Giardiniera
- Pickled Red Onions
- Pickled Banana Peppers
- Refrigerator Pickles
- How to Make Homemade Mustard - the Basics
- Homemade Garlic-Chili Sauce
- Creamy Jalapeno Sauce
- Homemade Buffalo Sauce
Try it On Some of These Popular Recipes
- Pepper and Egg Sandwich
- Chicago-Style Hot Dog
- Sausage and Peppers
- Muffaletta Sandwich
If you enjoy this recipe, I hope you'll leave a comment with some STARS. Also, please share it on social media. Don't forget to tag us at #ChiliPepperMadness. I'll be sure to share! Thanks! -- Mike H.
Homemade Chicago-Style Giardiniera Recipe (Hot Giardiniera)
This Chicago-style giardiniera recipe is the ultimate condiment with fresh peppers and veggies in oil and seasonings, an absolute must for Italian beef sandwiches!
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: American, Italian
Keyword: chili peppers, condiment, recipe, spicy
Prep Time: 2 days days 12 hours hours
Total Time: 2 days days 12 hours hours
Calories: 20kcal
Author: Mike Hultquist
Servings: 24
Tap or hover to scale
4.96 from 44 votes
Leave a Review
Ingredients
- 1 cup cauliflower florets chopped (about 1/4 head of cauliflower)
- 5 jalapeno peppers diced (use bell peppers for mild giardiniera
- 5 serrano peppers diced (or use sport peppers - optional, for hot giardiniera)
- 1 medium carrot diced
- 2 celery stalks diced
- 1/2 cup salt
- 1 cup olive oil (extra virgin is best, though you can use vegetable oil)
- 1 cup vinegar (or use water, like many Chicago giardiniera brands - see the Recipe Notes)
- 4 cloves of garlic minced
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon celery seeds
- 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper (or to taste)
- Ground black pepper (to taste)
- 1/2 cup green olives chopped
Instructions
To a large bowl, add peppers with cauliflower, peppers, carrots and celery. Sprinkle with salt. Cover with cold water and refrigerate at least 12 hours, covered. I often brine for 24 hours.
Drain and rinse away the brine. Set aside.
In a separate bowl, add garlic, oregano, celery seed, crushed red pepper flakes and ground pepper to taste. Add oil and vinegar (or water) and whisk to combine.
Add to your vegetable mixture.
Add chopped olives and mix well.
Place it all into jars, ensuring the vegetables are covered with your oil mixture.
Refrigerate at least 2 days before using, to allow flavors to mingle. A week is better! Should last you 2-3 weeks.
Video
Notes
Makes about 1.5 quarts.
Vinegar. Many Chicago-style giardiniera brands do not include vinegar in their recipes, and instead use only oil or oil with some water. Feel free to use either. Your giardiniera will last longer in the refrigerator with vinegar, however, as vinegar is a preservative. The choice is yours.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 20kcalCarbohydrates: 1gProtein: 1gFat: 1gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 2413mgPotassium: 50mgFiber: 1gSugar: 1gVitamin A: 595IUVitamin C: 6mgCalcium: 12mgIron: 1mg
Did You Enjoy This Recipe?I love hearing how you like it and how you made it your own. Leave a comment below and tag @ChiliPepperMadness on social media.
NOTE: This recipe was updated on 9/5/22 to include new information, photos and video. It was originally published on 5/3/15.
Reader Interactions
Comments
STEPHEN A GROSS says
FYI: This recipe overall is pretty good. The only thing is that it's wayyy too much salt. I rinsed the veggies very thoroughly and it's still way too salty. My recommendation is cut it in half (from half to quarter cup).
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
I never had an issue with this after making this many times over the years, but definitely make a note for yourself next time. Thanks for sharing.
Reply
Josh says
We made this last weekend. We doubled the recipe. I only had one cup of white wine vinegar so I used apple cider vinegar for the second cup. It turned out amazing! The apple cider vinegar gave it a little zing as well. It made 2 quart jars and 1 pint jar. Needless to say, Tuesday we ate the pint jar by itself, with crackers and Italian bread and wow, just wow! The 2 quart jars are resting in the fridge marrying flavors. I can’t wait to open a jar. We did use olive oil and vinegar and will continue that way as we plan on making this over and over! Wish I could share a pic. Thanks for the great recipe!
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Excellent, Josh! Glad you enjoyed it! It really is a staple here in our kitchen. Cheers!
Reply
Glenn says
You said that you can preserve it by omitting the oil and using a vinegar brine only. Do you thing preserving pints then adding some olive oil to jar when you open them would work?
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Glenn, yes, I think adding oil later will give you good enough flavor. I'd love to hear what you think if you try it.
Reply
Kelly says
I made this as a trial. I grow a lot of peppers and this spring I will include some Italian peppers and hot peppers. Look forward to marking this from my garden peppers
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Thanks, Kelly. This is a staple in our kitchen. We love it! Thanks for sharing!
Reply
Mon says
Hello,
I know this might be a silly question but have you tried this recipe with only carrots as the vegetable? Whenever I have always had this in the past I always just eat the carrots. Let me know what you think or if you have a recipe for just a carrot one 🙂
Reply
Mike H. says
Hi, Mon. You can absolutely make a simplified version using carrots as the vegetable, but it won't be the traditional Chicago-Style Giardiniera anymore =)
Reply
Irene says
Made this today! I haven’t tasted it but had fun making it. Followed the recipe exactly. I doubled it so, I got a quart jar and three pint jars worth. I added homegrown Serranos. Excited to taste it in a week or so! Might put on Detroit style coney dogs as a topping.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Excellent! Thanks, Irene! This is perfect on coney dogs. Enjoy! I'm a little jealous.
Reply
Laura Elizabeth says
Oh wow, is this recipe fantastic! My jalapeños were very spicy so I cut way back, only used two. The recipe was the perfect spice level and still had plenty of peppers. My one year old loves the cauliflower.
My only struggle is that now the olive oil is solidifying. Next time I think I’ll cut back on the oil because it’s a pain to warm up again once it solidifies.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Thanks, Laura. Yes, we LOVE the flavor. Couple things - yes, olive oil does harden in the fridge, so you can either cut back, or just scoop out what you'll need into a bowl and let that come to room temp for using. Or, you can use a different oil that doesn't solidify in the fridge, like canola oil. I hope this helps!
Reply
Sb says
Can i freeze half of my veggies after brining 24 hours? I realized i won’t have enough jars!
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
You can do that, yes. They will be softer when thawed, so keep that in mind. Enjoy!
Reply
Rebecca says
Hi Mike!
When it comes to the olives, you say "from the jar" which maybe implies which type but, are these pickled olives or just brined? Thank you. I have my veggies brining in the fridge as we speak. Can't wait to try.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
They're brined, Rebecca. Enjoy!
Reply
Betty says
I’m anxious to try making this Giardiniera - I have everything except ‘fresh peppers’ of any kind. I do have Pepperioncini and Jalapeño (Mezzetta jarred in vinegar) - do ya think I could substitute these after I brine the veggies to get a hint of what Giardiniera will be like?
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Betty, those will work. It won't be quite the same, but will still be tasty and be fairly close. I say go for it!
Reply
Betty says
Thanks Mike - I subbed broccoli for the cauliflower and used my jar peppers ‘n we liked it. Used in your Slow Cooker Pot Roast for sandwiches for a family gathering - was a hit with no leftovers! My daughter is asking for the recipe - emailed her your website! TYSM!See Also50+ of the Best Vegan Dinner Recipes | Ambitious Kitchen18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over25 Vegan Easter Recipes. Gluten-free Soy-free Options - Vegan RichaButtery Caramelized Onion-Tomato Jam Crostini with Brie : Appetizer Recipe
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Boom! I love it, Betty! Very glad to be helpful! And very happy everyone enjoyed it all. Thanks!
Reply
Anthony says
This is a great recipe. I followed the recipe exactly and it is way better than what I was buying in the store. I am already thinking about making another batch. Thank you so much for sharing.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Excellent! Thanks, Anthony! I agree, being from the Chicago area, I needed the good stuff! Homemade is best. I appreciate it.
Reply
Rachel says
Just made this to use a bunch of banana peppers and jalapeños from my garden—it’s so good straight out of the bowl with a little bread, I can’t wait to see how the flavors meld in the fridge!
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Excellent! Glad you enjoyed it, Rachel! Perfect with banana peppers and jalapenos! I love it. =)
Reply
Tom Smith says
giardiniera is awesome fermented!! Use at least 1.5% salt (total weight of veggies and water in grams x .015 to get salt weight in grams. This method is much healthier and requires no canning to last for months. I like that the author states that you can use any veggies... I like to add broccoli and use it as an instant pasta salad mix.. Love that you mentioned the Muffaletta sandwich too!! Great recipe!!
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Boom! I love it! Thanks, Tom.
Reply
Chef Ed Bischoff. says
I use oil, vinegar and water after I drain the brine. I use canning jars and boil for about 10-15 minutes. Take them out of water and wait for the pop. Store in cool dry place for up to a year. Never lasts. Everyone wants it and no one returns jars. Haaaa also added yellow and red peppers
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Great stuff for sure. We always have this in our refrigerator. Thanks for sharing.
Reply
Stacy says
I used sport, Serrano, and jalapeño peppers and doubled the batch. It’s fantastic! My neighbors also loved it. Thanks for the recipe!
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Nice! I love it, Stacy! Glad I could help!
Reply
Cora says
Hey there! Not sure if something went wrong or it’s supposed to be this way but mine turned out really salty. Will it mellow out the more it sits in the oil? Just added a little vinegar to see if that helps.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Sorry to hear, Cora. I'm not sure if that happened from the brining process. Adding more ingredients will help dilute the salt content.
Reply
Wan says
Hello! I made a mistake when making this and wanted to see if it might be salvageable?
Without thinking I added all the ingredients together and skipped the brining step all together. Should I just make another batch or can I stir it up and eat it in a couple days?
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Wan, it is still good without the brine. I have done this before as a test, and the giardiniera is still very good. You may need to add in a bit of salt, but still good.
Reply
Amanda says
It tastes so good. But I must have done something wrong. Why is it hardening/“gelling” when I put in fridge? Any help is much appreciated!
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Amanda, the oil can harden up in the fridge, depending on the oil. It will melt and turn back to normal when it warms. You can scoop some from the jar into a small bowl to come to room temp for serving.
Reply
Vickie says
M.I.K.E…!!!
I’ve been following you and using several of your recipes over time. I was past due leaving a comment about how much I enjoy your recipes. They always seem to be spot on. I use my judgment on how many Chiles to use in any given recipe because I don’t have your tolerance for HOT! I wanted to say I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve tried on your site and the Giardiniera is no exception. My husband loves this, and we’ve been eating it on so many things as a condiment. Thanks for all you do and keep the great recipes coming out!
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Thanks so much, Vickie! VERY happy you're enjoying the recipes! Awesome!! I do appreciate it!!
Reply
Kathy Parker says
how can I make this without salt,?
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Kathy, you can use a salt alternative in the brine for some flavoring. You'll still get plenty of flavor.
Reply
Bruce Cottam says
Please email the ingredience and instructions for extra hot, chicago style gordenaira and the same for hot pepper relish.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Bruce, just use hotter peppers with this recipe, and you can find Hot Pepper Relish on this site. Use the search bar. =)
Reply
Donnis says
Love this recipe
I made it 3 times already
I put it on pizza
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Perfection! Thanks, Donnis!
Reply
BK says
Awesome Recipe! I double the serranos and jalapenos, use a food processor to chop everything, and I bag up everything in Gallon freezer bags then throw in a Sous Vide bath for an hour at 185 F to soften everything up. I'd put it up against Al's or Chickie's any day.
Also complements a Mississippi Roast (crock pot) beautifully. Roast, this Giardiniera, Fresh Bollilos, and Provolone (I prefer it, not traditional). This is easiest way to get your Italian Beef fix outside of Cook County. Inside, Johnnie's reigns supreme.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Awesome! Thanks, BK! And YES on the pot roast. I have a recipe here for pot roast that uses giardiniera: Feisty Italian Slow Cooker Pot Roast (https://www.chilipeppermadness.com/chili-pepper-recipes/beef/feisty-italian-slow-cooker-pot-roast/).
Reply
ElleMichelle says
This is some of the best stuff I’ve ever put in my mouth! Chopping the veggies was a labor of love, but the payoff was well worth it. It’s a beautiful balance of flavor and crunch. I used a mixture of jalapeños and orange bell peppers because that’s what I had on hand. We ate this so fast I went to the store on Wednesday and bought a new supply of ingredients to make it again this weekend. Thank you, thank you!
Reply
Mike H. says
I am very glad that you've enjoyed it. Thank you!
Reply
Kozmo says
This is great. Heat, crunch, and freshness are perfect. I processed mine into a relish. Maybe because of that, it made only 2-1/2 pints and I had to add another 1/2 cup of oil/vinegar to cover the relish.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Glad you enjoyed it, Kozmo! Thanks for sharing!
Reply
Emily says
I'm going to go a little crazy and try this with the lemon thyme from the garden in place of oregano. We'll see how it turns out.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Absolutely! Enjoy!
Reply
Pat says
Can this be canned in water bath?
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
It's best to not water bath process recipes with oil, Pat.
Reply
DOROTHY says
I have processed this, just like my Aunt did for years. I let sit for 6 months, then give away. The flavors really blend then.
Enjoy
Reply
Mike H. says
Thanks - enjoy!
Reply
Will Schmit says
I am from the Chicago area, and love Marconi brand (but it is hard to find). I make my own. I make it with (generally) the same ingredients above, but I allow the mixture to ferment at room temperature for a week in a 3% brine of pickling salt. I pour off the brine, and replace it with "light tasting" olive oil...
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Perfection right there, Will! So nice to be able to make it at home.
Reply
Matthew says
When i lived in ohio I worked with a bunch of Lebanese people. The first time i ever had giardiniera was on eggs with spinach, tomato, onion, feta and a side of pita. I have never had a better meal for breakfast ever! I have been to as many diners as possible and nothing like that exists. Still think about it all the time. This isa good recipe for that kind of meal.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Thanks, Matthew. Hopefully you can replicate that dish with this recipe. Enjoy!!
Reply
Sue says
Does this need a water bath to store over the winter?
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Sue, look into pressure canning for preserving foods with oil.
Reply
Brian Martin says
I loved it but the oil waxed up on me? Did I do something wrong?
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Brian, it will do that in the refrigerator. Just bring it to room temp and the oil will melt again.
Reply
Vermonter says
No, that happens if you use olive oil. Next time use a vegetable oil.
Reply
Tom Smith says
Canola or Grapeseed works best if you don't want it to congeal in the fridge. Also, you can add some Apple Cider Vinegar and/or some of the brine solution. Giardiniera is so versatile, many ways to experiment and find what you like best.
Reply
Lydia says
I want to thank you for this recipe! I have made three batches, so far, and have tweaked the ingredients to better match the Marconi Hot Giardiniera I used to buy at World Market. By this third batch I left out the garlic and celery seed, added sport peppers, replaced the olive oil with canola oil and replaced the olives with sweet gherkins (which I'll probably leave out by my fourth batch though it does add a sweetness that's interesting - too sweet though I think). I've got a friend from Chicago I'm going to have help with the final taste test, but I'm over the moon that I found this. Thank you!!!
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Awesome, Lydia! Yes, I LOVE that you've adapted it to the way you like it! It's so versatile, isn't it? Thanks for sharing!
Reply
Al says
Does everyone's oil go up and water go down the jar? Seems like the mixture won't combine.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
You might get some separation, Al, if it didn't really combine during whisking. Give it a few shakes, or you might need to re-whisk up the liquids.
Reply
Carol says
Thank You! Thank You! Thank You! This recipe is AWESOME! Growing up in Chicagoland and living in other parts of the country for most of my adult life, I have SO missed this type of giardiniera. I diced the ingredients smaller so it was more like a relish and added a habanero pepper, as we like the heat. My husband, son and I devoured the batch in a few day’s time. Already made batch 2. Maybe it will last a little longer this time but I’m not counting on it. Thanks for sharing!
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Excellent! Yes, when you grown up in the Chicago area, you NEED giardiniera! Patty is always asking me to make a new batch, LOL. Glad you enjoyed it.
Reply
Jérémie says
I'd already tried your Italian version, so it's now the turn of the Chicago one: I can't wait to taste it, but I have to wait a few days!!
Thanks Mike!! 🙂
Hope someday you'll give us your Italian beef sandwich recipe to use the giardiniera in it!
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
I think you'll love it, Jérémie! Very similar! So perfect on Italian beef sammiches. Enjoy!!
Reply
Irene says
I live outside the US, so i can't tell you how happy I was to find your recipe. It is amazing and reminds me of sweet home chicago, but making it at home takes it to a completely different level. I have to admit that i can and have eaten it by the spoonful. I used oil and vinegar and it's just super. My new favorite condiment and dish. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Thanks so much, Irene! Super happy you found the recipe! I hope you find many more you enjoy.
Reply
brent says
5 stars.
Used even amount of oil, white vin, and water. Perfect. Had just enough serranos for the heat. I see a lot of recipes that blanch the veggies (to make them more pliable?) but I like the snap of your recipe. I had one thing I'd do again it's dice the carrorts down more. But since I'm eating teaspoons of this now I must not mind!
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Nice. Glad you enjoyed it, Brent!
Reply
brent says
Mike I'm doing it your way with overnight brine then 50/50 evoo and white vinegar tomorrow. I had fresh asparagus laying around too and they joined the party along with less than half of a sliced red onion. Looking forward. Thanks for your reply.
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Nice. I'm sure it will be great! Enjoy!!
Reply
brent says
Hi Mike, I have a question for you. Am making this later today. Why is it that I never see sliced onion in any giardiniera recipe? Is it inappropriate? It sounds reasonable to me. I can't see it changing the dynamic of giardiniera unless I'm overlooking something? Your thoughts please, sir?
Thanks.
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Hey, Brent. Onion is totally fine here. Go for it. None of the giarginieras I've enjoyed in Chicago had onion (at least none that I remember), but it would be perfectly at home in the recipe. Let me know how you enjoy it if you do.
Reply
Celeste says
Hello! I just finished making a double batch that I processed in the pressure canner. I had a layer of oil in the canner when I removed the jars, so obviously I did not leave enough head space. All lids sealed though. Wondering your thoughts on this, whether the jars are viable for keeping on the shelf? Thanks! Love the recipe.
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Celeste, I don't use a pressure canner, but it sounds like you'll be fine. I appreciate it.
Reply
Andrea Muscarella says
Can you can the version if you make it without vinegar to store longer than a month?
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Andrea, the vinegar helps to preserve it. It won't last as long without it. You can make it with just oil, but it won't last as long.
Reply
mikey says
Really? I live in Mexico, and had been bringing Papa's gardiniere down from states when i visit up north. Theirs has jalapeños Cauliflower, Celery Carrots, Soybean oil(boo!) Olive oil, onion salt, oregano, parsley garlic, basil, Salt, and pepper. I asked about refrigeration, they said no need the olive oil preserves it at room temperature.
http://www.papasfoodsinc.com
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Hey, Mikey. Commercial products are preserved a bit differently, usually in pressure canners, which will make products last much longer. For people making giardiniera at home with oil, it's a different thing.
Reply
mikey says
Thanks Mike. I know you have to be super safe with advice. Thing is, in the fridge the oil congeals, so do you recommend taking it out of fridge, letting it warm to room temp, using and returning to fridge?
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Mikey, that's what I do, yes.
Reply
Heather says
I can't wait to make this!
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Enjoy!!
Reply
Edward Halverson says
Added a Ghost pepper, chopped up 🙂
Thank you for this recipe. Appreciated.
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
That'll bring some nice heat, Edward! Awesome. =)
Reply
Edward Halverson says
After being in the fridge for a while, the oil seems to get real thick.
That is normal right?
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Yes, totally normal for oil to congeal in colder temps. It will return to normal at room temp.
Reply
DAVID BOSTON says
On my 4th or 5th batch. I also like to rough cut veggies, brine the pulse in food processor for more of a relish consistency when put on brats or dogs in buns. Chunky for topping everything else. Excellent.
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Very nice!!
Reply
Mike says
Can you put onions in it
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
You surely can, Mike. It's not traditional, but would be just fine here if you prefer it. Let me know how it turns out for you.
Reply
Genia Bodishbaugh says
Omg, thank you for this recipe. Amazing and so fresh. I also grind this in my food processor and add to my meatball mixture. Gives a little zip and moisture.
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Yes! Sounds wonderful!
Reply
Bob Evans says
Love the stuff, I made a batch this past fall. I find it great on salads with tuna or salmon. Skip the dressing wow. My copy of the recipe got ruined and I've been searching on line to find it. I now have multiple copies and downloaded it too. Thanks for the great recipe !!!!!!!
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Thanks, Bob! One of our favorites for sure. Taste of home.
Reply
Bonnie J Sweeney says
How much is one of your serving sizes? I am making a large order of pints and trying to figure out what I need! Thank you!
Bonnie
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Bonnie, it's about 1/4 cup. This recipe makes 1.5 quarts or so.
Reply
Larry says
I love this stuff and can never have enough of it on hand. I grew up in Wrigleyville, literally right across the street from Wrigley Field, and have been eating giardinera since I was a sprout.
Very hard to find it down here in Texas, where I now live, so making it is my only option really.
I like it more oily, so I reduced the vinegar to 1/2 cup and increased the olive oil to 1 1/2 cups.
And that, for me is heaven. And it keeps for several months in the fridge, without overwhelming me with vinegar.
And it goes perfect with my homemade Italian Beef, along with roasted green peppers and provolone cheese on a hoagie roll, dipped of course.
Thanks for another great recipe, Mike.
Oh, and GO CUBS!
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Thanks so much, Larry! I know, now that we've moved away from Chicago, I need to make our own constantly! And homemade Italian beef! You just can't get it around here. Thanks, man!
Reply
Michelle says
I love this recipe. Family also loves it, they have asked for the recipe. We were looking for something to make with all of our home grown peppers besides pico de gallo. We add some homegrown hot banana peppers as well. Have already made 2 batches.
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Great, Michelle! Glad you enjoyed it!
Reply
Janet Wiles says
Can the Giardiniera be frozen instead of canned?
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Janet, I don't believe giardiniera freezes very well. I would just refrigerate or can it.
Reply
Nunu says
People mention zucchini in the comments but I don't see zucchini in the recipe itself.
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Nunu, you can sue zucchini in yours if you'd like to. I usually do not use it in my Chicago-Style Giardiniera. However, it's great with Italian style.
Reply
Bill says
I made this recipe about a month ago. Had some family over for a cookout, and pulled out a jar. It was a huge hit, soooo good been asked when am i gonna make more.
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Thanks, Bill! Super happy everyone enjoyed it!
Reply
Melissa says
I have mine brining right now, can't wait to taste the final product! I appreciate your thorough video as well, thank you. I noticed in the recipe it says to rinse off the brine, but you don't do this in your video. How come?
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Thanks, Melissa. I didn't rinse the brine as I do like it a bit salty, but rinse if you are concerned with salt levels. Take care!
Reply
Nizzy says
This recipe sounds absolutely amazing and I am excited to try it but can I can this recipe for later in the year? If so can you tell me how?
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Thanks, Nizzy. You can preserve this by canning, but check the acidity first. You may need to add more acid, or do pressure canning. Here is a link to help: https://www.chilipeppermadness.com/preserving-chili-peppers/canning-or-jarring-chili-peppers/
Reply
Chris Cabrera says
This is the second year making your recipe. We love it but the same thing happened last year. I put the vegetables in pint size jars instead of quarts and I run out of the oil and vinegar mixture. I never have enough to cover the vegetables like the recipe calls for. I have to make another batch of oil mixture and top each jar. Also the olive oil solidifies after awhile. Too much oil or maybe cheap olive oil. Thank you we still like the giardiniera.
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Hi, Chris. I do mention in the recipe - "You an add extra olive oil if needed to cover the mixture." All good. You're doing the right thing. The oil does solidify in the fridge from the temperature. Glad you like the recipe, and thanks for commenting!
Reply
Katie says
This is the second year I'm making this recipe. I made a big batch last year to use up peppers from my garden. I grew up in Chicago and relocated to Texas, and while they love their hot sauce down here, there's nothing quite like Giardiniera! I made a quadruple recipe this year to give some away. I diverged from the recipe a little bit-After I packed in the veggies, I filled each jar half way with vinegar and topped off with olive oil, because I've always liked some more tangy flavor to giardiniera.
Reply
Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says
Awesome, Katie! I like the vinegar with my giardiniera as well. Thanks!!! Nothing like a taste of home.
Reply
Rich says
Accidentally left the brine for a day and a half. Big batch too... problem? Will it just be too salty (maybe) or not safe?
REPLY: Rich, I'm sure it's fine. -- Mike from Chili Pepper Madness.
Reply
Colleen says
Can I add fresh mushrooms to this in place of zucchini?
REPLY: Colleen, you can use mushrooms, though the consistency will change. Mushrooms get a bit mushy. I would cut them small. -- Mike from Chili Pepper Madness.
Reply
Kim says
I'm going to make this tomorrow. Prepping everything now. Do you de-seed the jalapeno?
REPLY: Kim, you don't need to de-seed them, but you can if you'd like. -- Mike from Chili Pepper Madness.
Reply
Dawn says
Do I hot bath this and for how long and how hot?
REPLY: Dawn, 10 minutes should be enough for canning. Here is a great resource for further canning information and best safety practices: http://nchfp.uga.edu/
Reply
Tina says
Thinking about doing pints or half pints for gifts! What would the proper times be for water baths?
REPLY: You should process them for 10 minutes with proper water bath techniques. -- Mike from Chili Pepper Madness.
Reply
Mike from Chili Pepper Madness says
Rachelle, yes, you can can giardiniera. Just be sure to follow proper canning procedures and ratios.
Reply
Rachelle says
This is delicious. I added a tiny bit of habanera and pepperoncini's, and omitted the zucchini and onions. Is this safe to can?
Reply
Lorelai @ Life With Lorelai says
YUM’d! This looks delicious. A definite must try!
~Lorelai
Life With Lorelai
Reply
Brian Jones says
This sounds wonderful and we have pretty much most of the ingredients growing in our garden, will book mark this for later!
Reply
eileen says
Try it on scrambled eggs and to kick up any tomato based italian dish. The stuff is magic.
Reply
Christine says
Why would you ask them to hold giardiniera? I love pickled vegetables...we live in China and pickles are a staple around here. Of course, they make them differently, but I always have pickled something in the fridge;) I'd love to try these!
Reply
Michelle @ A Dish of Daily Life says
This is totally up my alley!! I'I think I have had something similar with big chunks of veggies as an appetizer at a local restaurant and was planning to try to make my own this summer. I'll try yours too...it looks like it will be fabulous on sandwiches!
Reply