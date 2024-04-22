25 Easy Recipes You Can Make in a Slow Cooker (2024)

By Kelly 2 Published: Nov 01, 2018 Updated: Jun 30, 2023 Print This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Slow Cooker Recipes are a great way to skip the oven and save time! With just a few minutes of prep, your meal is ready to cook. On super busy days, it’s easy to consider a slow cooker recipe or crock pot meal. Gather the ingredients in advance, place them all in a slow cooker, and let the time pass! By evening, you’ll have a delicious meal for the whole family. The ingredients are usually very simple, which moms love, and the meals are really filling and tasty, which families love! These are Find top-rated slow cooker recipes for chicken, pork, sandwich fillings, pot roasts, chili, stews, and more.

Smart Slow Cooker Recipes

Slow Cooker Conversions to help you in the kitchen when using your crockpots! Here is a Slow Cooker Recipes Conversionchart to help when cooking and you need to adjust the time.

These ribs take 15 minutes to prepare and everyone goes crazy for them! They are slathered in the most incredible rub and barbecue sauce for amazing restaurant flavor. In the end, they are more tender than any restaurant! They are SUPER easy, flavorful, and so touchdown tender that you will be making them again and again! This recipe has tons of rave reviews.

A delicious and creamy chicken recipe that is loaded with amazing flavor! The sun-dried tomatoes and basil truly make this meal outstanding! If dinner time gets overlooked on busy weeks that is why we LOVE our slow cooker. It makes dinner time a breeze. This can also be made with coconut milk! I love the fire-roasted tomatoes and spinach (or basil) on top! Serve with your favorite vegetables, lentils, pasta, or quinoa.

It is warm and comforting on a cold winter night. This easy, cheesy dinner recipe is a keeper! Slow Cooker Chicken Alfredo Tortellini is warm, comfort food at its finest. This easy, crockpot recipe will quickly become a favorite family dinner!

Chicken pot pie made in a slow cooker: it couldn’t get any easier! This biscuit-topped beauty delivers on pot pie flavor without the hassle. Simply turn on the crock pot for a flavorful dinner at the end of the day. Just when you thought you couldn’t love your slow cooker any more than you already do! There’s chicken pot pie, then there’s this easy, creamy version that basically makes itself!

This comes in handy for dinners and holidays! This easy Crock Pot Chicken and Stuffing recipe is one of top rated slow cooker recipes! It’s made with just a few simple ingredients and is served with a side of green beans! This is also perfect for holidays, including Christmas and Thanksgiving.

From veggie lasagna to a whole roasted chicken to pot roast! Here you will find recipes like crock pot chicken and sausage, veggie lasagna, carnitas, roasted chicken, granola, chili con carne, mashed potatoes, peach cobbler, wild rice soup, and more!

Chicken breasts, taco seasoning, ranch seasoning, and chicken broth. This shredded chicken is so flavorful, tender, and tasty! Chicken is slow-cooked in taco seasoning, ranch dressing mix, and chicken broth. Just shred and serve! Can it get any easier?

You’ll love how easy and delicious this is! Dr. Pepper works wonders:) Every time we have this recipe, everyone loves it! The roast is so tender and just falls apart….it’s delicious! Serve it with mashed potatoes and the soda gives both the meat and the gravy such great flavor.

Slow Cooker Crock Pot Creamy Ranch Chickenrecipe is made with all the ingredients and flavors you love with the ease and simplicity of a slow cooker! A seriously addicting, creamy, comfort food ranch chicken recipe that you will love bite after bite!

11. Creamy Crock Pot Beef Stroganoff

Your crock pot gets the job done with this creamy stroganoff recipe featuring tender beef in a delicious mushroom sauce. Slow cooker beef stroganoff is one of the best crock pot recipes I have ever made! This homemade creamy stroganoff is a fill-you-up, classic comfort food dinner. Easy to make beef stroganoff that is family friendly and cooked in the Slow Cooker or Crock Pot!

Down home comfort food, perfect for a busy day! The spices are easy to adapt to your taste, and this a meal the whole family will love! This a delicious meal to pop in the crock pot when you are looking for some down-home comfort food and are pressed for time. Easy to adapt, top-rated, crowd-pleasing recipe. Serve with a side of mashed potatoes and veggies!

Crock Pot Crack Chicken is a heavenly dish featuring everyone’s favorite chicken breasts, cream cheese, ranch seasoning, and bacon!

There are only 5 ingredients in this slow cooker or pressure cooker steak fajitas recipe. This easy yet delicious low-carb, paleo, and whole30 dishis perfectany day of the week.

Tender juicy slow cooker Cheese Stuffed Meatballs simmered in the most delicious sauce that everyone goes crazy for! Ground beef wrapped around melted cheese. Perfect appetizer or a delicious, easy meal with pasta, rice, or meatball subs!

Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes. So easy to make, so creamy, so delicious! What better to serve on a cold day than these Slow Cooker Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes? These are comfort food not only at their best but they’re also incredibly easy to make! They’re perfect for a weeknight dinner yet delicious enough to serve at a holiday party!

Breakfast anyone? Smoked Sausage Hash Brown Casserole. YUM! This crock pot breakfast casserole is easy to make with simple ingredients. The whole crowd is sure to love it!

Slow Cooker Spaghetti. This deluxe spaghetti is such a treat! It has a creamy layer cooked right in. Do you have spaghetti weekly at your house? This Slow Cooker Baked Spaghetti Casserole is a perfect way to make spaghetti night spectacular.

Such an easy dinner idea with only five ingredients! Slow cooker recipes make life so much easier. Plus it will leave your house smelling amazing as it cooks all day!

This Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese will be the only recipe you will ever need!! It’s so CREAMY and EASY to make with only a few ingredients.

This is the best way to make a ton of juicy, flavorful chicken wings! The slow cooker is the best thing to happen to all kitchens and this recipe is proof! A must, easy way to cook chicken wings. Wings are also a game-day favorite!

No duplicates! Prepare everything in advance, then store it all in the freezer. When you’re ready, toss the bag of ingredients in the slow cooker, and BOOM! Dinner is done.

25. Crock Pot Pulled Pork

Made with white wine for the most delicious taste you can hope for in a pulled pork sandwich.

Crisp-tender chicken cooked low and slow with baby red potatoes for a full meal! So easy and effortless! Chicken thighs are cooked low and slow right alongside some baby red potatoes before they’re tossed in freshly grated Parmesan. This site has some amazing slow cooker recipes to save.

27. Crock Pot Scalloped Potatoes

Quick and easy CREAMY crock pot scalloped potato recipe sot make in your slow cooker. Cheesy and creamy, loaded with bacon, and topped with sour cream… just how scalloped potatoes should be!

This is an easy crockpot chili recipe! The low and slow cooking processcreates the juiciest and richest flavor.

The perfect end to a busy day. Creamy, filling, warm and so easy to make! This recipe is not only incredibly easy, but DELICIOUS

Simple and quick Honey Garlic Chicken made in your slow cooker! An easy meal is sure to be a hit with the whole family! This Crock Pot honey garlic chicken recipe starts with bone-in chicken breasts cooked until perfectly tender in the slow cooker.

Best Easy Slow Cooker Beef Stew, with tender meat, carrots, potatoes, and celery. This classic beef stew recipe is perfect for a weeknight or Sunday dinner.

32. Slow Cooker Curry Soup

This is a healthy soup recipe! Perfect for fall and winter. Crockpot curry is one of the easiest meals to make and is so tasty. Your family will LOVE it!

33. Dump and Go Recipes

Perfect menu planning for those busy times. Here are lots of recipes that you can just dump in your crock pot and go have fun while it cooks. Perfect for any time of the year.

34. Crock Pot Soup Recipes

Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Soup Recipes! Easy dinner ideas made in a crock pot. These are tried and true slow cooker soups that every crock pot lover should add to their collection!

35. Freezer and Crock Pot Recipes

Freezer crock potrecipes are easy and quick make-ahead meal ideas. Just dump and go! We’ve gathered THE BEST LIST of crockpot freezer meal ideas that everyone craves on busy weeknights.