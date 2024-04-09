50+ Best Copycat Crumbl Cookie Recipes - The Three Snackateers (2024)

by Micky
Did you know that Crumbl Cookies is the fastest-growing cookie company in the US?! They have over 850 bakeries in 50 states and hundreds of amazing cookie flavors.
If you’ve ever had a Crumbl cookie, you already know they are known for their gigantic cookies with a moist center, slightly crunchy edges, and creative flavor combinations. Their rotating weekly menu is what keeps people coming back for more.
Although the cookies are delicious, there are a couple of drawbacks. Not everyone has a Crumbl location nearby, a single treat will set you at least 4 to 5 dollars, plus they don’t offer gluten-free or vegan cookies.
With these 50 copycat Crumbl cookie recipes, you don’t have to worry about any of that.
Best Copycat Crumbl Cookie Recipes
Crumbl has created some amazing flavor combinations throughout the years and everyone has a favorite. We’ve gathered up some of the best and most-requested fan-favorite flavors for you to recreate at home.
You’ll find some awesome recipes here that are loaded with cookies like thick frosting, ganache, gooey caramel and even candy bars. Enjoy!
Copycat Crumbl Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recreate the iconic original Crumbl chocolate chip cookie at home with this copycat recipe. This recipe makes around 12 gigantic, super moist and chocolate cookies – just like the real thing!
Copycat Crumbl Twix Cookies
With a sugar cookie base, gooey caramel, creamy chocolate and mini Twix bars right on top, these candy bar cookies are almost better than the real thing!
Crumbl Sugar Cookie Copycat
You probably already know, but Crumbl pink sugar cookies are anything but basic! This copycat Crumbl recipe recreates the magic of this iconic recipe – complete with the delicious pink almond frosting.
Chocolate Oreo Crumbl Cookie Recipe
With this copycat recipe, you’ll enjoy huge, soft fudgy cookies with crushed Oreo cookies right in the batter, swirls of fluffy vanilla buttercream and even more Oreo crumbs right on top!
Copycat Crumbl Cinnamon Swirl Cookies
These Copycat Crumbl Cinnamon Swirl Cookies taste just like cinnamon rolls! They start with a rich, thick and buttery cookie that’s topped with cinnamon sugar and then loaded with big swirls of cream cheese frosting.
Crumbl Copycat Snickerdoodle Cupcake Cookies
Vanilla cream cheese frosting sits atop a moist, delicious cinnamon and sugar cookie in this copycat recipe.
Chocolate Lava Cookies (Crumbl Copycat)
These huge chocolate cookies are filled with hot fudge and dusted with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Copycat Crumbl Chocolate Heath Cake Cookies
If you’ve ever had Heath cake (or sometimes called Better Than Sex Cake), you know how delicious it is! These copycat cookies start with a moist chocolate cookie and are topped with sweetened condensed milk, sweet whipped cream and a good helping of chopped Heath candy.
Coconut Lime Sugar Cookies (Crumbl Cookie Copycat)
These copycat cookies start with a sweet sugar cookie, are topped with creamy coconut frosting, and finished with a fresh lime slice to squeeze right on top!
Crumbl Inspired Easter Sugar Cookies
What a great idea! The original pink sugar cookie from Crumbl is turned into a sweet Easter treat with some sprinkles and a candy egg on top.
Crumbl Cosmic Brownie Cookies
This thick, rich chocolate brownie cookie is topped with decadent chocolate ganache and color rainbow chips. The ultimate cookie for any chocoholic who loves the original Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie treat this cookie is inspired by.
Crumbl-Inspired Iced Apple Cookies
These cookies are inspired by the current trend in bakery cookies (like from Crumbl) – big, bold and lots of fun details that make them stand out on the dessert table! This recipe features a spiced sugar cookie with vanilla buttercream and apple pie topping.
Raspberry Cheesecake Crumbl Copycat Cookies
This version of Crumbl copycat cookie recipe starts with a cake mix, so it’s super easy to make. Add in some graham cracker crumbs, homemade cheesecake frosting and raspberry drizzle and they become a showstopper.
Crumbl Cookies and Cream Milkshake Cookie
Grab a cake mix and a pack of Oreos to make these giant cookies that are packed with crushed Oreos in both the cookie and the frosting!
Crumbl Copycat Pink Velvet Cookies
This pink velvet copycat cookie recipe gives new meaning to “pretty in pink”! Aren’t they stunning?
Chocolate Caramel Crumbl Cookie
These rich, chewy chocolate cookies are topped with chocolate frosting, Skor bits (or Heath English Toffee bits) and caramel sauce made from Werther’s soft caramels.
Copycat Crumbl Lemon Cookies
From the fresh lemon juice in the cookies to the lemon zest in the fresh curd to the zest AND juice in the cream cheese frosting, these lemon copycat cookies will brighten your whole day.
Chocolate Turtle Crumble Cookie Recipe
Chewy chocolate cookies are transformed into delicious turtle cookies with the addition of pecans and caramel sauce.
Crumbl Copycat Oatmeal Rolo Cookies
This Crumbl-inspired recipe combines chewy oatmeal cookies with chocolate chips, Rolo candy and rich caramel sauce drizzled on top.
Cereal Milk Cookies With Fruity Pebbles
The sweet and yummy cookies have Fruity Pebbles cereal not only in the cookie dough, but in the frosting too, plus another healthy sprinkling right on top!
Simple Crumbl Cookie Recipes
These copycat recipes are recreations of some of Crumbl’s sweet and simple cookies. And while the recipes may look tame compared to some of the more decadent flavors Crumbl offers, these treats are just as good.
In this list, you’ll find amazing versions of classic cookies and a few that are stuffed with delicious fillings or topped with a sprinkle or drizzle of extra goodness.
Crumbl Chocolate Chip Cookie – Crumbl’s first cookie and quite possibly the world’s best chocolate chip cookie
Crumbl Red Velvet White Chip Cookie – Big, gooey red velvet cookies packed with white chocolate chips
Crumbl Ultimate Peanut Butter Cookie – A peanut butter cookie filled with more PB, rolled in sugar, with another drizzle of peanut butter on top
Crumbl Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip Cookie – A classic combo of rich chocolate cookies with peanut butter chips
Crumbl Hazelnut Sea Salt Cookies – Chewy cookies stuffed with Nutella and topped with Nutella drizzle and sea salt
Crumbl Sea Salt Toffee – The original chocolate chip Crumbl cookie with milk chocolate chips, buttery toffee and a sprinkling of sea salt
Crumbl’s Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies – Moist pumpkin cookies packed with chocolate chips will get you in the mood for fall
Crumbl Copycat Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies – There are 3 types of chocolate in these thick, fudgy, chewy copycat cookies
Crumbl Chocolate Crunch Star Cookie – These no-bake cookies are inspired by Crumbl chocolate crunch cookies and Little Debbie Star Crunch treats
Crumbl Marshmallow Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies – Another no-bake recipe, these sweets treats are so are easy to make
Mom’s Recipe Crumbl Cookies – A thick, chewy cookie with a hint of cinnamon and packed full of chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, oats and toffee.
Copycat Crumbl Christmas Cookie Recipes
‘Tis the season for delicious Christmas cookies – Crumbl style! Check out these copycat versions of some of Crumbl’s best holiday treats.
Christmas Crumbl Sugar Cookies – Thick and soft, with a perfectly crinkly edge, these vanilla cookies are a holiday twist on the original Crumbl Chilled Sugar Cookies. They are topped with vanilla buttercream and festive red and green sprinkles.
Copycat Crumbl Christmas Sugar Cookies – This recipe tops the original Crumbl Sugar Cookie with a swirl of pastel green buttercream and colorful holiday sprinkles.
Christmas Crumbl Chocolate Chip Cookies – Celebrate the season with gigantic, chewy chocolate chip cookies accented with green and red Cadbury chocolates.
Christmas Funfetti Crumbl Cookies – This colorful variation of Crumbl sugar cookies has green and red sprinkles right in the dough and more sprinkles on top of the fluffy buttercream.
Easy Copycat Candy Cane Crumbl Cookies – These cute sugar cookies are topped with peppermint buttercream and lots of crushed candy canes.
Crumbl Gingerbread Cookies – Perfectly spiced gingerbread cookies are topped with homemade cream cheese frosting and adorable gold stars.
Crumbl Copycat Frozen Hot Chocolate Cookies – These hot chocolate cookies are served chilled. Hot cocoa cookies are topped with hot cocoa mousse and mini marshmallows.
You may also like: 15 Unique Chocolate Gifts For Christmas
Gluten-Free Crumbl Copycat Cookie Recipes
Even though Crumbl Cookies doesn’t offer a selection of gluten-free cookies in their bakeries, it doesn’t mean you can still enjoy them. Take a look at these gluten-free copycat Crumbl cookie recipes you can make at home.
- Gluten Free Chocolate Frosted Cookies Crumbl Copycat
- Gluten Free Snickerdoodle Crumbl Copycat Recipe (with vegan substitutions)
- Gluten Free Crumbl Sugar Cookies
- Gluten Free Crumbl Galaxy Brownie Cookies
- Gluten Free Crumbl Oreo Dirt Cookies
- Gluten Free Oreo Brownie Cookie Crumbl Copycat Recipe (also dairy and soy-free)
- Gluten Free Chocolate Cake Cookies Crumbl Copycat
- Gluten Free Plant Based Crumbl Copycat Cookies (Top 8 Free)
- Gluten Free Copycat Crumbl Churro Cookie Recipe
Vegan Crumbl Cookie Copycat Recipes
If you enjoy a vegan diet and a sweet treat now and then, you’ll definitely want to check out these vegan Crumbl Cookie recipe versions.
50 Copycat Crumbl Cookies Recipes
Enjoy your favorite cookies at home with these 50 copycat Crumbl cookie recipes!
Micky
Meet Micky Reed, your go-to snack expert and creator of The Three Snackateers—a hub for all the best sweets and treats to make, try, and buy. From whipping up collaborations with industry giants like Ben & Jerry's to being featured on Delish and PopSugar, Micky's delicious adventures are causing a stir in the foodie world. You can find Micky on IG and Pinterest.