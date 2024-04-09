50+ Best Copycat Crumbl Cookie Recipes - The Three Snackateers (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. See our disclosure policy.

Jump to Recipe

Did you know that Crumbl Cookies is the fastest-growing cookie company in the US?! They have over 850 bakeries in 50 states and hundreds of amazing cookie flavors.

If you’ve ever had a Crumbl cookie, you already know they are known for their gigantic cookies with a moist center, slightly crunchy edges, and creative flavor combinations. Their rotating weekly menu is what keeps people coming back for more.

Although the cookies are delicious, there are a couple of drawbacks. Not everyone has a Crumbl location nearby, a single treat will set you at least 4 to 5 dollars, plus they don’t offer gluten-free or vegan cookies.

With these 50 copycat Crumbl cookie recipes, you don’t have to worry about any of that.

Did you know you can get cookies, cakes, pies, cupcakes, pastries and even ice cream shipped directly to your door from the best bakeries around the country? Check it out here!

Best Copycat Crumbl Cookie Recipes Crumbl has created some amazing flavor combinations throughout the years and everyone has a favorite. We’ve gathered up some of the best and most-requested fan-favorite flavors for you to recreate at home. You’ll find some awesome recipes here that are loaded with cookies like thick frosting, ganache, gooey caramel and even candy bars. Enjoy!

Copycat Crumbl Chocolate Chip Cookies Recreate the iconic original Crumbl chocolate chip cookie at home with this copycat recipe. This recipe makes around 12 gigantic, super moist and chocolate cookies – just like the real thing!

Copycat Crumbl Twix Cookies With a sugar cookie base, gooey caramel, creamy chocolate and mini Twix bars right on top, these candy bar cookies are almost better than the real thing!

Crumbl Sugar Cookie Copycat You probably already know, but Crumbl pink sugar cookies are anything but basic! This copycat Crumbl recipe recreates the magic of this iconic recipe – complete with the delicious pink almond frosting. You may also like: Edible Sugar Cookie Dough Recipe

Chocolate Oreo Crumbl Cookie Recipe With this copycat recipe, you’ll enjoy huge, soft fudgy cookies with crushed Oreo cookies right in the batter, swirls of fluffy vanilla buttercream and even more Oreo crumbs right on top! You may also like: 37+ Oreo Dessert Recipes

Copycat Crumbl Cinnamon Swirl Cookies These Copycat Crumbl Cinnamon Swirl Cookies taste just like cinnamon rolls! They start with a rich, thick and buttery cookie that’s topped with cinnamon sugar and then loaded with big swirls of cream cheese frosting. You may also like: Strawberry ‘No’ Cinnamon Rolls and Better Than The Bakery Homemade Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

Chocolate Lava Cookies (Crumbl Copycat) These huge chocolate cookies are filled with hot fudge and dusted with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Copycat Crumbl Chocolate Heath Cake Cookies If you’ve ever had Heath cake (or sometimes called Better Than Sex Cake), you know how delicious it is! These copycat cookies start with a moist chocolate cookie and are topped with sweetened condensed milk, sweet whipped cream and a good helping of chopped Heath candy.

Coconut Lime Sugar Cookies (Crumbl Cookie Copycat) These copycat cookies start with a sweet sugar cookie, are topped with creamy coconut frosting, and finished with a fresh lime slice to squeeze right on top!

Crumbl Inspired Easter Sugar Cookies What a great idea! The original pink sugar cookie from Crumbl is turned into a sweet Easter treat with some sprinkles and a candy egg on top. You may also like: 20+ Fun and Cute Easter Treats and Easy Easter Bunny Cinnamon Rolls

Crumbl Cosmic Brownie Cookies This thick, rich chocolate brownie cookie is topped with decadent chocolate ganache and color rainbow chips. The ultimate cookie for any chocoholic who loves the original Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie treat this cookie is inspired by. You may also like: 15+ Best Brownies To Order Online

Crumbl-Inspired Iced Apple Cookies These cookies are inspired by the current trend in bakery cookies (like from Crumbl) – big, bold and lots of fun details that make them stand out on the dessert table! This recipe features a spiced sugar cookie with vanilla buttercream and apple pie topping. You may also like: Homemade Apple Pie a la mode

Raspberry Cheesecake Crumbl Copycat Cookies This version of Crumbl copycat cookie recipe starts with a cake mix, so it’s super easy to make. Add in some graham cracker crumbs, homemade cheesecake frosting and raspberry drizzle and they become a showstopper.

Crumbl Cookies and Cream Milkshake Cookie Grab a cake mix and a pack of Oreos to make these giant cookies that are packed with crushed Oreos in both the cookie and the frosting! You may also like: Oreo Cookie Pie Recipe

Crumbl Copycat Pink Velvet Cookies This pink velvet copycat cookie recipe gives new meaning to “pretty in pink”! Aren’t they stunning?

Chocolate Caramel Crumbl Cookie These rich, chewy chocolate cookies are topped with chocolate frosting, Skor bits (or Heath English Toffee bits) and caramel sauce made from Werther’s soft caramels. See Also 14 Instant Pot Recipes That Will Convince You To Buy This Kitchen Gadget

Copycat Crumbl Lemon Cookies From the fresh lemon juice in the cookies to the lemon zest in the fresh curd to the zest AND juice in the cream cheese frosting, these lemon copycat cookies will brighten your whole day. You may also like: Rustic Meyer Lemon Curd Galette

Chocolate Turtle Crumble Cookie Recipe Chewy chocolate cookies are transformed into delicious turtle cookies with the addition of pecans and caramel sauce.

Crumbl Copycat Oatmeal Rolo Cookies This Crumbl-inspired recipe combines chewy oatmeal cookies with chocolate chips, Rolo candy and rich caramel sauce drizzled on top.

Cereal Milk Cookies With Fruity Pebbles The sweet and yummy cookies have Fruity Pebbles cereal not only in the cookie dough, but in the frosting too, plus another healthy sprinkling right on top! You may also like: Fruity Pebbles Cake Mix Cookies and Fruity Pebbles Rice Crispy Treats

MORE COOKIE FUN

– Best Cookie Dough To Order Online

– Best Custom Logo Cookies To Order Online

– Best Cookies For Corporate Gifts

Copycat Crumbl Christmas Cookie Recipes ‘Tis the season for delicious Christmas cookies – Crumbl style! Check out these copycat versions of some of Crumbl’s best holiday treats. Christmas Crumbl Sugar Cookies – Thick and soft, with a perfectly crinkly edge, these vanilla cookies are a holiday twist on the original Crumbl Chilled Sugar Cookies. They are topped with vanilla buttercream and festive red and green sprinkles. Copycat Crumbl Christmas Sugar Cookies – This recipe tops the original Crumbl Sugar Cookie with a swirl of pastel green buttercream and colorful holiday sprinkles. Christmas Crumbl Chocolate Chip Cookies – Celebrate the season with gigantic, chewy chocolate chip cookies accented with green and red Cadbury chocolates. Christmas Funfetti Crumbl Cookies – This colorful variation of Crumbl sugar cookies has green and red sprinkles right in the dough and more sprinkles on top of the fluffy buttercream. Easy Copycat Candy Cane Crumbl Cookies – These cute sugar cookies are topped with peppermint buttercream and lots of crushed candy canes. Crumbl Gingerbread Cookies – Perfectly spiced gingerbread cookies are topped with homemade cream cheese frosting and adorable gold stars. Crumbl Copycat Frozen Hot Chocolate Cookies – These hot chocolate cookies are served chilled. Hot cocoa cookies are topped with hot cocoa mousse and mini marshmallows. You may also like: 15 Unique Chocolate Gifts For Christmas