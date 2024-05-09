31 Delish Chocolate Cake Recipes That Don't Disappoint (2024)

Few desserts satisfy quite like homemade chocolate cake. We have something for everyone: a German chocolate cake recipe, a chocolate mug cake recipe, and our favorite flourless chocolate cake recipe (plus 28 others). So whether you're baking for a special occasion or an evening in, these chocolate cake recipes are sure to make it indulgent.
Best-Ever Chocolate Cake
This recipe, first developed in 1952, has been perfected over the years into our best chocolate cake recipe ever. There are many ways to frost it, but we vote for our classic Chocolate-Sour Cream Frosting.
Slow Cooker S'More Cake
Chocolate dump cake recipes don't get much easier, or tastier, than this slow cooker s'more cake. Dollops of marshmallow creme round out this twist on a campfire classic.
Dark Cocoa-Buttermilk Cake with Cocoa-Mascarpone Frosting
Dark Dutch process cocoa is known for its deep brown color and full flavor. In this chocolate sheet cake recipe, it's mixed with buttermilk for an incredibly rich chocolate cake.
Gluten-Free Chocolate Cupcakes
Use this gluten-free chocolate cake recipe to create individual eggless treats the entire party can enjoy. Skip the chocolate ganache topping or use a vegan chocolate ganache to turn these cupcakes into a vegan chocolate cake recipe.
Bourbon-Chocolate Tipsy Cake
Espresso deepens the chocolaty flavor in this rich fluted bundt cake. This chocolate cake recipe with coffee is ideal as a breakfast cake or a buzzy after-dinner treat.
Black Bean Chocolate Cake
It's delicious. It's pretty. It's even—healthy. Yes, this homemade chocolate cake recipe clocks in at only 200 calories a slice. And no, it doesn't taste like black beans.
Double-Chocolate Cake
When you make a chocolate cake recipe from scratch, it better be worth the effort. This decadent cake oozes chocolaty goodness and is worth every minute.
One-Bowl Chocolate S'More Cake
This dessert is all about the toppings. Fluffy marshmallow creme and crushed graham crackers cover the moist chocolate cake. It's a perfect cake choice for kids and kids at heart.
Chocolate Mug Cakes
A spoonful of chocolate-hazelnut spread gives this chocolate mug cake recipe its molten center, but the microwave does all the work to "bake" this single-serving chocolate cake.
Mini Flourless Chocolate Cakes
With ten easy ingredients, a delightful soufflé-like texture, and indulgent chocolate ganache, this simple chocolate cake recipe is a chocolate lover's dream.
Chocolate-Lover's Cake
A heavenly chocolate butter frosting tops this easy chocolate cake recipe for double the chocolate. For the swirled appearance you see here, the only utensil you need is a spoon.
Dark Chocolate Cake with Coconut-Macaroon Filling
This moist cake has a secret ingredient: bourbon. It adds a richness you wouldn't get otherwise. But the star of this dark chocolate cake recipe is the coconut filling. Yum.
Quick Chocolate Cake
With just 5 minutes of prep time, you can put this simple chocolate cake recipe together quickly. Serve it warm with a scoop of ice cream.
Chocolate-Cherry Stack Cake
A creamy layer of cherry-flavor frosting between each tier of rich chocolate cake makes this dessert unforgettable. Chocolate-covered cherries are a gorgeous topper.
Triple-Chocolate Cake Balls
Turn our Best-Ever Chocolate Cake recipe into delicious poppable chocolate treats with this super-chocolaty chocolate cake ball recipe.
Chocolate-Hazelnut-Bacon Layer Cake
Chocolate, hazelnut, and bacon—what else could you want from a chocolate layer cake recipe? A bacon-and-hazelnut filling lies between two layers of decadent chocolate cake.
Triple-Chocolate Cake with Malted Crunch
Chocolate cake. And chocolate buttercream. And chocolate ganache. Over-the-top for the ultimate moist chocolate cake recipe? Nope. The malted crunch on top might be, but who's complaining?
Choco-Zucchini Cupcakes
Topped with creamy peanut butter frosting and loaded with rich cocoa and milk chocolate pieces, you'll never guess vegetables are hiding in this deliciously moist chocolate-zucchini cake recipe.
Chocolate Cake with Malt Topping
Malted milk balls add the delectable twist that makes this one of our best chocolate cake recipes. Layer on our creamy chocolate malt frosting, sprinkle with malted milk ball ($1, Target) pieces, and serve.
Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Cakes
The made-for-each-other pairing of raspberries and dark chocolate inspires this mini chocolate cake recipe. And because you bake them in muffin tins, they're easy to make too.
German Chocolate Cake
It's hard to beat a classic—especially when that classic is a mouthwatering German chocolate cake recipe made with chopped pecans.
One-Bowl Chocolate Cake
Just toss everything in a bowl and bake this chocolaty cake. OK, there's slightly more to it than that, but not much! This simple chocolate cake recipe is super easy and even more delicious.
Brownie Pudding Cake
The secret's out: Some of us love cake batter more than the cake itself. This chocolate pudding cake recipe is part fluffy cake and part gooey pudding, so there's no need to compromise. Spoon it into bowls and serve with ice cream.
Chocolaty Harvest Fruit-Topped Cake
This homemade chocolate cake recipe is overflowing with chocolate pieces and slices of fresh fruit. Spices like black pepper and nutmeg add complexity, while layers of fruit and caramel sauce sweeten the deal.
Boca Negra Mini Cakes
This Mexican-inspired mini chocolate cake recipe boasts plenty of baking chocolate and a few surprising flavors, such as adobo sauce ($2, Target) and orange juice. Like flan, they bake in individual ramekins in a water-filled pan for that ultra-gooey texture.
Katrina's Bacon-Laced Chocolate Cake
Katrina Markoff, recipe creator and founder of Vosges Haut-Chocolat, calls this rich chocolate cake "Love Goddess Cake." This inventive dessert couples luscious chocolate with smoky bacon.
Double-Layer White Chocolate Cake
A chocolate birthday cake recipe doesn't always have to be dark or milk chocolate. Our white chocolate cake recipe boasts two layers of cake with a white chocolate frosting spread in the middle.
Dark Chocolate Cake with Fresh Strawberry Buttercream
This dark chocolate cake recipe is sweetened with a buttercream frosting made with fresh strawberries and vanilla beans to accent the cake's rich dark chocolate layers.
Flourless Chocolate-Lime Cake
This flourless chocolate cake recipe is spiked with lime and served with tequila-infused cream. Almond meal helps give it structure in the absence of flour.
Butterscotch Marble Cake
You can't beat the simplicity of chocolate cake mix recipes for an easy yet impressive birthday cake. This chocolate pudding cake recipe starts with a boxed cake mix and butterscotch pudding mix. A rich, chocolaty icing adds a sweet finishing touch.
Whole Wheat Chocolate-Blueberry Cake
An easy sauce of blended blueberries and light whipped dessert topping dresses up this decadent chocolate cake recipe made from scratch.