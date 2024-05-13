31 Simple Appetizer Recipes Ready in 20 Minutes or Less (2024)

We've got recipes for classic appetizers—like bacon-wrapped dates—but we've also got meat-free and dairy-free options, too. The best part about this bevy of apps is they each take about 20 minutes (or less) to make. Read on to see what they are.

Here are some quick appetizer recipes you can use for any season. Whether you have plans to host a weekly book club or need to whip up something in a hurry when company drops by with little warning, these simple (yet tasty) apps will leave guests full while you enjoy a stress-free evening.

01of 31 Pink Hummus Why make regular hummus when you can make it pink? Cooked beets help make this magenta hummus as beautiful as it is delicious. Pair it with crackers or whatever veggies you have on hand. Get the Recipe

02of 31 Chickpea and Mint Crostini Looking for a quick dip that's sophisticated and packed with nutrients? Look no further. In this no-cook recipe, combine chickpeas with juicy pomegranate seeds and chopped mint for a bright, fresh topping. Pair with well-toasted bread for the perfect added crunch. Get the Recipe

03of 31 Quesadillas Poblano Whether you're entertaining a group of kids or adults, these vegetarian quesadillas are sure to please the crowd. They aren't your typical quesadillas—the addition of poblano chiles gives the dish a delicious kick that will make you never want to prepare it without them again. Get the Recipe

04of 31 Manchego and Fig Jam Crostini If you want your guests to say, "This looks so fancy!" these Manchego and fig jam crostinis will do the trick. Plus, this elegant appetizer takes virtually no time to prepare, making it a perfect dish for entertaining last-minute guests. Get the Recipe

05of 31 Bacon-Wrapped Apricots With Sage Instead of the usual bacon-wrapped dates, serve this quick appetizer, which pairs dried apricots with salty bacon. This flavor combination offers a perfect balance of sweet and savory, and the contrast between the crispy bacon and tender apricots is simply irresistible. Plus, the sage pulls everything together with its earthy flavor. Get the Recipe

06of 31 Kale Flatbread Bites Elevate store-bought or homemade pizza dough with this thin-crust cheesy kale flatbread. The sauce is made of sour cream and mustard, and then the pizza is topped with mozzarella and kale—our mouths are watering already. As its name implies, this delicious sheet-pan pizza is perfect for sharing, too. Get the Recipe

07of 31 Glorious Green Dip Sneak some extra veggies into your diet with this glorious green dip. Spinach and chives help make this creamy dip as vibrant as it is refreshing. It's so good you'll want to eat the whole thing in one sitting. Get the Recipe

09of 31 Crispy Homemade Baked Potato Chips Say goodbye to unhealthy bagged chips. There's little more satisfying than enjoying delicious, homemade crispy potato chips. Not only are these chips better for you, but they're also tastier. Get the Recipe

10of 31 Fancy Tomato Sandwich In need of a meat-free dish? We've got you covered. Take mini sandwich appetizers up a notch with this option that includes heirloom tomato, Gruyere, arugula, and fried onion. Who knew something so simple could be this tasty? Get the Recipe

11of 31 Rosemary Pecans Sugar, cayenne pepper, and chopped rosemary turn ordinary pecans into a party-worthy snack. Just mix your seasonings with melted butter and pop 'em into the oven. You'll end up with a pecan that's sweet and salty with a herby kick. Get the Recipe

12of 31 Spiced Pita Chips There's no question that paprika and oregano make just about anything taste better, including plain 'ol pita chips. Sprinkle these magic herbs on your pita chips and broil until crisp for a delightful bite. Eat them on their own, or pair them with your favorite dip. Get the Recipe

13of 31 Personal Pizzas Ditch the frozen pizzas and make your own personal masterpiece in minutes. Start with a baguette and top with tomato sauce, cheese, spinach, and salami for a classic Italian appetizer. Just make sure you don't eat the entire thing for yourself! Get the Recipe

14of 31 Pears With Blue Cheese and Prosciutto A classic dish featuring juicy pears, salty prosciutto, and creamy blue cheese, it's sure to be a crowd favorite. If pears aren't in season, you can substitute juicy peaches, cantaloupe, or honeydew to create this simple appetizer. Be sure to open up a bottle of white wine while you're at it, too. Get the Recipe

15of 31 Homemade Mild Salsa Skip the jarred salsa and make a big, fresh batch at home with this easy recipe. All you need are tomatoes, onion, lime juice, and a few spices. You'll be surprised at how simple and delicious this is. Get the Recipe

16of 31 See Also Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe - The Girl Who Ate Everything Vegan Ranch Dressing Now you can make a dairy-free, vegan ranch dressing that tastes just like the original. It's perfect for serving with crudites. Or you can use the leftovers as a topping on Buffalo cauliflower. Get the Recipe

17of 31 Bacon-Wrapped Goat Cheese-Stuffed Dates Treat your guests to something decadent with these bacon-wrapped goat cheese-stuffed dates. Not only are they bite-sized, but they're sweet, savory, and creamy—they'll satisfy any palate! Get the Recipe

18of 31 5-Minute Hummus Craft a beautiful crudité platter with this smooth and creamy hummus as the star. Five simple and inexpensive ingredients come together with the help of some spices like cumin and paprika. You'll be glad you didn't opt for store-bought. Get the Recipe

19of 31 Easy Guacamole "I don't like homemade guacamole," said no one, ever. Put those ripe avocados to good use in this classic (and fast) guacamole recipe. Trust us—You won't regret making this. Get the Recipe

20of 31 Caprese Skewers With Balsamic Glaze These Caprese skewers are perfect for holding guests over until the main meal. Tomato and mozzarella are light yet tasty—so, no, they won't ruin anyone's appetite. Plus, who doesn't like food on a stick? Get the Recipe

21of 31 Chimichurri Yogurt Dip This garlicky herbed dip is full of flavor and is beyond easy to whip up in a pinch. It features fresh oregano leaves, parsley leaves, garlic, and greek yogurt, so you know it's going to taste delightful. As an added bonus, it's pretty good for you. Get the Recipe

22of 31 Double Tomato Crostini We can't get enough of toasts, and for good reason. Savory sun-dried tomato spread and juicy cherry tomatoes make this crostini devour-worthy. The burst of flavors and textures will leave the crowd asking for a second helping. Get the Recipe

23of 31 Goat Cheese Spread Never underestimate a simple cheese spread when you need a quick appetizer, especially one that calls for just three ingredients. This recipe combines rich goat cheese, fresh herbs, and cracked black pepper to create a savory app. Be prepared to whip up a big batch, as it's bound to disappear in minutes. Get the Recipe

24of 31 Creamy Smoked Fish Dip The decadent combination of smoked trout, sour cream, and cornichons is perfect for eating on top of a toasted slice of bread or your favorite kind of crackers. It's creamy, tangy, and a smoked fish enthusiast's dream. Pair it with a crisp glass of white wine for the full experience. Get the Recipe

25of 31 Caramelized Onion Chutney This Indian-inspired onion chutney is a great accompaniment to grilled and roasted meats. But thanks to the sweetness of the caramelized onion, it also works well as an appetizer. Try toasting slices of baguette, slathering them with soft goat cheese, and placing a spoonful of the chutney on top. get the recipe

26of 31 Orange-Chili Shrimp co*cktail Impress all your guests by making this sweet and spicy rendition of shrimp co*cktail. Not only is it easy to make, but it's also bursting with flavor. With the addition of jalapeno, red onion, and chopped cilantro, this tasty app delivers the perfect amount of heat. Get the Recipe

27of 31 Endive With Ricotta, Almonds, and Raisins If you're feeling fancy, you'll love this exquisite starter dish that features crisp endive leaves and a creamy ricotta filling. The outcome is a handheld appetizer that's as beautiful as it is delicious. Get the Recipe

28of 31 Tequila Queso Fundido Get the party started with a big bowl of irresistible queso that will be sure to make your guests feel like they hit the jackpot. The dish has an extra kick from green chiles, Monterey Jack cheese, and tequila, which we can't get enough of. Oh, and be sure to serve with warm corn tortillas. Get the Recipe

29of 31 Roasted Red Pepper Canapés Roasted red peppers, scallions, and toasted walnuts come together to create a flavorful topping for your chips. To achieve the best crunch, make sure to use high-quality, thick-cut potato chips. The best part about this appetizer recipe is that it takes just 5 minutes to prepare. Get the Recipe

30of 31 Spicy Parmesan Crackers Say goodbye to bland crackers with these spicy Parmesan ones. Making crackers may seem time-consuming, but this perfect snack takes just 15 minutes to whip up and calls for only five ingredients. Pair it with your favorite cheese or veggie. Get the Recipe