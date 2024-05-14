33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (2024)

Posted by Wilton | Jan 24, 2023

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Make your Valentine’s Day the best ever with these great Valentine’s Day treats! From luscious cakes to decadent brownies, these sweets are the perfect way to show your Valentine how much they’re loved!

Forget the box of chocolates, put away the chocolate fondue fountain and ditch the store-bought sweets this year because nothing says “You’re someone special!” like a homemade Valentine’s treat! We’ve put together a huge list of sweets that are perfect for a romantic Valentine’s Day date or dropping off for family and friends. However you choose to share them, these easy Valentine’s treat ideas are a great way to tell someone just how you care!

this …

1. Valentine’s Day Heart-Shaped Chocolate Pound Cake

Surprise your sweetie this Valentine’s Day with a rich, chocolatey pound cake that’s shaped like a heart. Topped with a confectioners’ sugar glaze, piped stars, ripe red raspberries, cut-out heart sprinkles and gorgeous fresh flowers, this dessert is sure to make them fall in love with you even more.

View Recipe

2. Penguin Valentine’s Day Cake

This cute penguin cake has lots of heart and will delight every kid on your Valentine’s Day list. Super simple to decorate using vanilla, chocolate and a bit of orange frosting, along with red fondant cut out in the shape of a heart for the center. An adorable treat that’s fun to eat!

View Project

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (2)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (3)

3. Valentine’s Day Baked French Toast

Start their morning off with a Valentine’s Day breakfast they won’t soon forget. Using our heart-shaped cake pan, this baked French Toast recipe is simple and easy to make. Topped with streusel and a confectioners’ sugar glaze, it’s the perfect way to say “I love you” and send them on their way for the day.

View Recipe

4. Red Velvet Brownies with a Cheesecake Swirl

What do you get when you combine red velvet, chocolate and cheesecake together? The ultimate Valentine’s Day dessert. Brownie batter is tinted red, topped with a cheesecake mixture, then swirled with more brownie batter and baked. Your Valentine will have a hard time deciding which they love more – you or these decadent bars of deliciousness.

View Recipe

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (4)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (5)

5. Shaggy Heart Valentine’s Day Cake

Not your traditional Valentine’s Day dessert, this heart-shaped cake is full of fun and texture. It’s easy to achieve this look with tip 233 and different colors of icing. Great for a children’s party, a Galentine’s celebration or an after dinner treat on Valentine’s night.

View Project

6. Foxy Cookie Sandwiches

These sly sandwich cookies are the perfect treat to hand out on Valentine’s Day. Sneak them into kid’s lunch bags or onto a coworker’s desk for a sweet afternoon surprise.

View Project

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (6)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (7)

7. Heart-Shaped Candy Confetti Cookies

Celebrate the ones you love with heart-shaped cookies topped with brightly colored candy bark made with Candy Melts candy. A fun treat for all your pint-sized Valentine’s, and kids will love breaking up the bark to create the confetti!

View Project

8. Mini Round Heart Cookies

As simple as they are sweet. These mini cookies are made using our Roll-Out Cookie Recipe then decorated with pink, white and red cookie icings, some with hearts in the center. Add sprinkles for a fun touch, then serve these bite-size treats to your favorite Valentines.

View Project

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (8)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (9)

9. Lava Cake for Two

A romantic dinner sets the stage for what comes after – a dessert just for two. This velvety rich chocolate cake topped with a hint of red from fresh raspberries is the perfect ending to your Valentine’s Day date night. You can even add some ice cream if you or they would like 😉

View Recipe

See Also
Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders RecipeMickey Mouse Clubhouse Cupcakes RecipeThe Good Dinosaur Cookies RecipeTanjiro Kamado Haori Jacket S’Mores Dip ♡ Demon Slayer Recipe

10. Pull-Apart Brownie Heart

Give each of your Valentines a piece of your heart with this pretty pull-apart dessert. Bite-size brownie squares are arranged in the shape of a heart then decorated with piped stars, flowers and dots in Valentine’s Day colors.

View Project

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (10)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (11)

11. Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cupcakes

We’ve taken a Valentine’s Day staple and perched it atop a rich chocolate cupcake for a doubly delicious Valentine treat! This two-in-one dessert can be enjoyed between lovers or loved ones alike!

View Recipe

12. Red Wine Brownies

Our red wine brownies are the definition of decadent and topped with a chocolate wine glaze. Add this blissfully boozy dessert to this year’s Valentine’s Day dinner to help make things even more memorable.

View Recipe

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (12)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (13)

13. Heart Shaped French Macarons

C’est la vie, c’est l’amour! These bite sized beauties are both vibrant in color and flavor, and make for a perfect party plate for Valentine’s Day or any celebration of love!

View Recipe

14. Red Velvet Donuts with Cream Cheese Glaze

Red velvet cake takes a new shape with this dessert recipe. These donuts – topped with a scrumptious cream cheese glaze – start your Valentine’s Day off on a sweet note.

View Recipe

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (14)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (15)

15. Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Cake

With all due respect to Valentine’s Day recipes that manifest in bite sized form, this recipe takes the cake. Chocolate cake layers wrapped in strawberry buttercream – inside and out! – topped with chocolate ganache make for an indulgent Valentine’s dessert.

View Recipe

16. Mini Cherry Heart Pies

This Valentine’s recipe takes the cherry from the top and puts it in the middle! Our Cherry Heart Pies are the perfect size for a kid’s party or an adult’s soiree, as timeless as love itself.

View Recipe

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (16)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (17)

17. ChocolateRaspberry Mousse Hearts

Mousse Hearts for your dear hearts! These delightfulchocolateraspberry mousse hearts are ripe for the picking of your favorite Valentine’s dessert.

View Recipe

18. For the Love of Stripes Valentine’s Day Cake

Decorated with buttercream stripes and hearts, this colorful Valentine’s Day cake is a great treat to make for your Valentine. Use purple and pink buttercream as we did here, or try your own favorite color combinations (black and white stripes with red hearts would be a striking variation!).

View Project

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (18)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (19)

19. Happy Valentine’s Day Cupcakes

Topped with fun stars and rosettes, these Happy Valentine’s Day Cupcakes are a great way to show someone how much you care. Easy enough for beginning decorators, these cupcakes combine a variety of piping techniques to create something truly eye-catching.

View Project

20. Cupid’s Heart Cake

This easy Valentine’s Day cake will make a big impression on anyone you love! Simply make a heart-shaped cake using our shaped pan and your favorite cake recipe, then ice it with light pink buttercream and top it off with a sweet raspberry border. Great for weeknight desserts, this quick and easy cake can also be served for Mother’s Day or wedding anniversaries.

View Project

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (20)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (21)

21. Valentine’s Day Marshmallow Pops

Looking for a cute edible Valentine to sneak into your kids’ lunch bags? These Valentine’s Day Marshmallow Pops are the perfect solution! Use store-bought marshmallows to form the pop, then dip it in melted Candy Melts candy and fun Valentine’s Day sprinkles. Finally, add a message of LOVE (or whatever message you’d like to write) with edible FoodWriter markers.

View Project

22. Scalloped Heart Cookies

Give someone a piece of your heart this Valentine’s Day with these colorful Scalloped Heart Cookies. Decorated using a standard petal tip, this cookie looks like a cozy knit pattern, great for warming hearts (and tummies) of all ages!

View Project

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (22)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (23)

23. Half-and-Half Swirled Strawberries

Nothing says Valentine’s Day quite like candy-coated strawberries! Combining two colors with a simple swirl, these candy-dipped strawberries make a quick and easy treat for your sweetie.

View Project

24. Confetti Cake Batter Cookies

Sprinkle your Valentine with love – and these fun Confetti Cake Batter Cookies! Topped with colorful buttercream and jimmies, these soft and cakey cookies are crowd-pleasers no matter what the occasion.

View Recipe

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (24)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (25)

25. Raspberry Jam Shortbread Cookies

Chocolate and raspberry are a classic combination, and these Raspberry Jam Shortbread Cookies are the best way to celebrate these two flavors. A chocolate salted caramel shortbread adds richness to these cookies, while the raspberry buttercream and jam adds just the right amount of sweetness for a balanced and delicious treat.

View Recipe

26. Strawberry Champagne Thumbprint Cookies

Pop a bottle of bubbly and share a plate of these Strawberry Champagne Thumbprint Cookies with your Valentine! This is an elegant celebration cookie, with the bright, clean flavor of Champagne and the sweetness of strawberry preserves. Add some pearlized sugar on the outside to mimic the bubbly fizz of sparkling wine!

View Recipe

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (26)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (27)

27. Mini Hot Chocolate Brownies

Any chocolate lover is sure to love these adorable Mini Hot Chocolate Brownies. Topped with hot cocoa whipped cream and mini marshmallows, these bite-sized treats are best served with a big cup of hot chocolate or a rich chocolate mocha.

View Recipe

28. Candy Clusters

Forgo the store-bought chocolates and make your own candies for your Valentine this year. Filled with dried fruits, coconut, raisins, mini marshmallows and more, these quick and easy candy clusters are great for gifting to friends and neighbors….plus, they’re easy to pack in treat bags or gift boxes!

View Recipe

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (28)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (29)

29. Chocoholic Truffles

Nothing says I love you like a homemade treat, and these Chocoholic Truffles are sure to get the message across with your Valentine! Easy to make and fun to top with your favorite add-ins (we suggest jimmies, nuts, coconut and cocoa powder, but you can use whatever you’d like!), these rich and chocolate truffles are sure to be a hit with all your loved ones.

View Recipe

30. Galentine’s Day Waffle Cake

No Galentine’s Day brunch is complete without waffles! Piled high with pretty pink waffles and whipped cream, this waffle cake is great for breakfast with the girls, but can also be served for a lighter Valentine’s Day dessert.

View Project

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (30)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (31)

31. Classic Turtle Cheesecake

This Classic Turtle Cheesecake has all the right ingredients for a decadent dessert. Start with a chocolate cookie crust, then make a sweet and tangy cream cheese filling. Finally, top the whole thing off with a drizzle of hot fudge and caramel and a sprinkle of salty pecans. Be sure to save a slice of this for yourself because this one goes fast!

View Recipe

32. No-Bake Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Shots

If there’s just no room for dessert but you need a little something sweet, these No-Bake Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Shots are just the thing. A chocolatey cookie shot glass is filled with a sweet raspberry cheesecake filling. A little drizzle of chocolate syrup and a fresh raspberry tops the whole thing off. Best of all, no baking required! These edible shot glasses set up in the freezer.

View Recipe

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (32)

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (33)

33. Strawberries and Cream Crepe Cake

We’ve all heard of breakfast for dinner – but what about breakfast for dessert? Topped with whipped cream and fresh strawberries, this delicious crepe cake is a lovely Valentine’s Day treat.

View Recipe

Looking for even more baking ideas that are perfect for Valentine’s Day?Browse our list of 67 Best Valentine’s Day Desserts for Sharing with Your Sweetheart if you need some supersized inspiration to find the right sweet for your sweet.

Want to share the love in batches? We’ve got you covered with our selection of 33 Valentine’s Day Cookies and 39 Valentine’s Day Cupcakes.

Interested in making a smaller batch of treats for that special someone this year? Pick the right recipe from our list of 13 Sweet Mini Valentine’s Day Desserts.

Planning a Valentine’s Day date with a real chocoholic? You can’t go wrong with our easy to follow guide on How To Make Chocolate Cake From Scratch

So, which of these treats are you going to make for Valentine’s Day? Let us know by sharing your baking adventure in the comments or post a picture on Instagram and be sure to tag us @WiltonCakes so we can see how sweet your treat turned out!

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (34)

33 of Our Best Valentine’s Day Treat Recipes to Share

Nothing says “You’re someone special!” like a homemade Valentine’s Day treat! We’ve put together a huge list of sweets that are perfect for a romantic Valentine’s Day date or dropping off for family and friends.

5 from 1 vote

Pin Recipe Print Recipe

Course Dessert

Tried this recipe?Take a picture and tag us @WiltonCakes on Instagram

About The Author

33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (35)

Wilton

Since 1929, the Wilton Team of bakers has been inspiring the joy of creativity in everyone, everywhere, every day. From big milestone celebrations to simply baking in the kitchen with your loved ones, the Wilton team is here to be your trusted guide, your secret ingredient, ready to help you shine with tips, tricks and solutions that enable you to be your most creative self. No matter where you are on your baking journey, Wilton is here to help you bake your world happy.

    Related Posts

    How Do I Get Red Icing?

    October 27, 2009

    How to Make a Valentine’s Day Conversation Heart Buttercream Cake

    December 31, 2021

    Graveyard Cupcakes with Tombstone Topper

    September 27, 2023

    How to Make a Blood Oozing Intestine Cupcake

    September 27, 2023

    Leave a reply

    33 of Our Best Valentine's Day Treat Recipes to Share | Wilton (2024)
    Top Articles
    Classic Banoffee Pie Recipe | Carnation
    Homemade Custard Recipe (Pastry Cream)
    Door Handles Lowes
    Plane Simulator Unblocked Games
    Latest Posts
    Mushroom Wellington Recipe (Vegetarian)
    Quick Lemon flan recipe from Gatrilles restaurant
    Article information

    Author: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6039

    Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

    Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

    Birthday: 1996-05-19

    Address: Apt. 114 873 White Lodge, Libbyfurt, CA 93006

    Phone: +5983010455207

    Job: Legacy Representative

    Hobby: Blacksmithing, Urban exploration, Sudoku, Slacklining, Creative writing, Community, Letterboxing

    Introduction: My name is Merrill Bechtelar CPA, I am a clean, agreeable, glorious, magnificent, witty, enchanting, comfortable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.