Tanjiro Kamado Haori Jacket S’Mores Dip ♡ Demon Slayer Recipe (2024)

A quick search on Pinterest will show you that s’mores dips are not a new thing, but it wasn’t until I saw this Monsters Inc-inspired s’more dip that I knew I HAD to create my own version – and believe me, I’ve been trying a LONG time to create one!

I had one specific design in mind and I *refused* to waver from it, even though I failed countless times. I could not figure out why it looked so bad! After – and I’m not kidding here – years of trying new things, I eventually realised it was because I was trying to recreate a face of a character, even if it was abstract, it still didn’t look right.

What was different about the recipe I linked about was that it was inspired by a PATTERN, so recently when I was watching the latest season of Demon Slayer – one of my favourite animes – I realised I could recreate Tanjiro’s jacket (which, according to many sources, because my brain has completely forgotten, is called a haori jacket, but correct me if I’m wrong!) pattern as a s’mores dip.

And thus, after years of despair, I have finally figured out the trick to this recipe that really shouldn’t have been so difficult in the first place 😅 If you want to create your own s’mores dip, regardless of the pattern you choose really, then keep on reading for a super tasty treat to have while you’re binge-watching your favourite show! 😋

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Trying Out Marshmallow Club’s Marshmallow 101 Course!

♡

YOU WILL NEED:

♡ White marshmallows (I used square ones to match the square ramekins I was using, I’d recommend using round ones if you’re using a round dish)

♡ Milk chocolate chips/melts

♡ Food colour in black and teal

♡ White sugar

♡ Biscuits to dip (I used Scotch Fingers)

♡ TWO pairs of food safe gloves (optional, but helpful!)

♡ Toothpick/skewer

DIRECTIONS:

1.Get two small bowls or ramekins that are oven and/or microwave safe to make your s’mores dip in. Line the bottom of both dishes with milk chocolate chips/melts.

2. Before you colour your marshmallows, test how many you will need to fill each ramekin. This is important as every second marshmallow is a different colour. You want enough so that your dishes are mostly full, but not completely stuffed in there, as your marshmallows are going to expand in size later.

Once you’ve figured out how many marshmallows will be in each one, take them back out again and line them up as they were inside just next to your chosen dish.

3. Grab two small ramekins and two spoons. Add a couple of teaspoons of sugar to each ramekin; exactly how much sugar you’ll need will depend on how many marshmallows you’re using. You need the TOTAL amount of sugar (so, what’s between both ramekins) to cover the top half of ALL your marshmallows. I completely eyeballed mine, and I chose to go for more than I thought I would need because I know this recipe gets messy and sticky later on!

4. Add a few drops of black food colour to one of your ramekins of sugar and mix in well until all of your sugar is coloured. It will stay grey for a while, which means you will need to add quite a few drops, but will also need to let it sit for a while as the colour develops, which not everybody knows is a thing with food colour.

5. Half fill a bowl with water and, if you don’t want to get food dye on your hands, put on the food safe gloves now. Since you’ve lined up all your marshmallows where they sat within your dish, you should be able to see roughly where they’re all going to sit when they go back in. So, you’re going to start “colouring” the black parts of the pattern and putting them in your dish.

To do this, pick up a marshmallow, dunk half of it in water, then into the sugar you’ve coloured black – mix it around to make sure the sides are covered, too – then carefully turn it back over and place it inside your dish. Continue with your second marshmallow, keeping room in between for a teal one to be placed there later on. So, no black marshmallow should have another black marshmallow next to, above, OR below it to keep up with the pattern. You’ll notice your gloves get food colour on them from the water and sugar mixing, hence why I suggest wearing them!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Giant Pokemon Pokedex Rice Krispies Treat for Ash Ketchum’s Birthday

♡

6. Once you’re done with all the black marshmallows for both dishes, change your gloves and freshen your bowl of water, then move on to colouring the rest of your sugar. Add as many drops of teal food colour as required to get your desired shade, then mix in completely.

7. Repeat step 5 with your remaining marshmallows, being careful when placing the new marshmallows in between the black ones already inside your dishes. If you get some teal sugar on your black marshmallows – or vice versa – just use a toothpick or skewer to flick it off or push the sugar in between the marshmallows instead.

8. When all your marshmallows have been coloured and placed inside your dishes, place them inside an oven or microwave for a few minutes – once again, this depends on the size of your dish, but I’d say an average of 5 minutes – until your marshmallows have started to slightly expand and melt. At this point, your chocolate chips/melts should have melted too.

9. Carefully take your dishes out of the oven, then dip your biscuits in your freshly made s’mores dip and enjoy! 😋

♡

This is SUCH a delicious recipe, but I think next time I want to *make* the marshmallows from scratch so they’re already the colours I need for my chosen design.

The question is: what pattern should I do next?! Let me know your ideas/requests in the comments below! Or even just tell me what your favourite anime is and I’ll see if I can create a recipe inspired by it 👇

Until next time,

Indya xx