Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (2024)

This easy Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe is the perfect appetizer for any gathering. Topped with a butter parmesan glaze and filled with your favorite pizza toppings.

Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe:

If you are looking for an easy appetizer for your game day party, this Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders is the one to make. My family loves when I make these sliders.

Try this fun Hawaiian Roll Pepperoni Pizza Sliders recipe today. It is a fun twist on a pizza without all the work which is a win-win in my book. Pepperoni Sliders are the perfect bite-sized recipe.

Load the Hawaiian Rolls with your favorite cheese, pizza toppings and brush it with a delicious buttery glaze. They are always a crowd favorite and easy to make.

Easy Hawaiian Roll Recipe:

Hawaiian rolls are our favorite rolls. They are perfect for sliders, but we also get them as a side for our holiday meals.

The texture of the rolls are so soft and buttery. They just melt in your mouth. But we have made these sliders with just regular rolls and they were just as good.

Our family goes crazy for this easy sliders recipe and it is the perfect recipe for watching football, hanging out on a Sunday afternoon, a fun party, or really just because. Throw in a salad and dinner is done.

Products you Need:

Bread knife to cut the rolls in half

Baking pan – I love our Rachel Ray pan shown in the pictures

Silicone pastry brush

Ingredients you Need for Pizza Sliders:

Hawaiian dinner rolls

Pizza sauce (try our easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe)

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni

Sausage

Butter, melted

Grated parmesan cheese

Garlic salt – You can also use garlic powder.

Italian seasoning

How to Make Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe:

Step 1 – Prepare Oven – Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Step 2 – Cut Tops of Hawaiian Rolls – Cut the tops off of the Hawaiian rolls making mini buns.

Step 3 – Place In Baking Dish – Place the bottom buns onto a baking dish.

Step 4 – Top with Pizza Sauce – Spoon the pizza sauce over the bottom of the roll and spread out.

Step 5 – Add Cheese to sauce – Place half of the shredded mozzarella cheese on top.

Step 6 – Add Pepperoni – Place 24 slices of pepperoni on the the rolls, about 2 on top of each mini sandwich.

Step 7 – Sprinkle with Sausage – Then sprinkle crumbled sausage over the pepperoni.

Then sprinkle crumbled sausage over the pepperoni. Step 8 – Add more cheese – Top with the remaining shredded mozzarella cheese.

Step 9 – Add Roll top back on – Place the top of the sandwiches on top.

Step 10 – Combine butter mixture – In a small bowl combine the melted butter, parmesan cheese, garlic salt and Italian seasoning.

Step 11 – Brush over Rolls – Brush over the rolls with a silicone pastry brush.

Brush over the rolls with a silicone pastry brush. Step 12 – Cover with Foil and Bake – Cover with foil and bake for 15 to 20 minutes until heated and all the cheese is melted.

Step 13 – Serve and Enjoy – Allow to cool slightly and serve. They will not last long.

Recipe Variations:

Hawaiian Rolls – You can easily use any type of rolls, but we love the flavor of Hawaiian Rolls. With simple ingredients, you can make Homemade Hawaiian Rolls.

Pizza Sauce – Pizza sauce in the jar works great, but you can make homemade pizza sauce with only a few ingredients. You can easily control the seasoning and it is so delicious.

Cheese – We use mozzarella cheese but you can use cheddar or Colby Jack Cheese. We do recommend you shredding cheese from the hunk instead of using pre-shredded cheese. It taste better and it melts easier.

Garlic Butter – We recommend using unsalted butter to melt and brush the tops of the rolls.

We recommend using unsalted butter to melt and brush the tops of the rolls. Vegetables – Add your favorite vegetables to the pizza sliders. Bell peppers and onions are always a delicious addition to these sliders.

Tips for Pizza Sliders:

Toppings and Sauces – We love topping these Hawaiian Rolls with pizza sauce but you can also use marinara sauce. Switch it up and add alfredo, buffalo, or BBQ sauce.

Cover Rolls – Make sure to cover the rolls in pizza sauce so every bite has all the delicious ingredients.

Make sure to cover the rolls in pizza sauce so every bite has all the delicious ingredients. Butter Mixture – Cover the tops of the rolls with melted butter mixture. This is my favorite part and really adds so much flavor to the rolls.

What to Serve with Sliders

How to Store:

Store leftover Hawaiian Pizza Sliders in the fridge. Make sure to wrap the cheese and pepperoni sliders in plastic wrap. They will last about 3 days.

How to Reheat:

Reheat sliders in the microwave for about 10 seconds. For best results, place the sliders in a baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. This keeps the tops and bottom rolls from being soggy.

Print Recipe here for Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders:

Try these other Easy Slider Recipes: