Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (2024)

This easy Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe is the perfect appetizer for any gathering. Topped with a butter parmesan glaze and filled with your favorite pizza toppings.

Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (1)

Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe:

If you are looking for an easy appetizer for your game day party, this Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders is the one to make. My family loves when I make these sliders.

Try this fun Hawaiian Roll Pepperoni Pizza Sliders recipe today. It is a fun twist on a pizza without all the work which is a win-win in my book. Pepperoni Sliders are the perfect bite-sized recipe.

Load the Hawaiian Rolls with your favorite cheese, pizza toppings and brush it with a delicious buttery glaze. They are always a crowd favorite and easy to make.

Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (2)

Easy Hawaiian Roll Recipe:

Hawaiian rolls are our favorite rolls. They are perfect for sliders, but we also get them as a side for our holiday meals.

The texture of the rolls are so soft and buttery. They just melt in your mouth. But we have made these sliders with just regular rolls and they were just as good.

Our family goes crazy for this easy sliders recipe and it is the perfect recipe for watching football, hanging out on a Sunday afternoon, a fun party, or really just because. Throw in a salad and dinner is done.

Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (3)

Products you Need:

Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (4)

Ingredients you Need for Pizza Sliders:

  • Hawaiian dinner rolls
  • Pizza sauce (try our easyHomemade Pizza Sauce Recipe)
  • Shredded mozzarella cheese
  • Pepperoni
  • Sausage
  • Butter, melted
  • Grated parmesan cheese
  • Garlic salt – You can also use garlic powder.
  • Italian seasoning
Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (5)

How to Make Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe:

  • Step 1 – Prepare Oven – Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
  • Step 2 – Cut Tops of Hawaiian Rolls – Cut the tops off of the Hawaiian rolls making mini buns.
  • Step 3 – Place In Baking Dish – Place the bottom buns onto a baking dish.
  • Step 4 – Top with Pizza Sauce – Spoon the pizza sauce over the bottom of the roll and spread out.
  • Step 5 – Add Cheese to sauce – Place half of the shredded mozzarella cheese on top.
  • Step 6 – Add Pepperoni – Place 24 slices of pepperoni on the the rolls, about 2 on top of each mini sandwich.
  • Step 7 – Sprinkle with Sausage – Then sprinkle crumbled sausage over the pepperoni.
  • Step 8 – Add more cheese – Top with the remaining shredded mozzarella cheese.
Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (6)
  • Step 9 – Add Roll top back on – Place the top of the sandwiches on top.
  • Step 10 – Combine butter mixture – In a small bowl combine the melted butter, parmesan cheese, garlic salt and Italian seasoning.
  • Step 11 – Brush over Rolls – Brush over the rolls with a silicone pastry brush.
  • Step 12 – Cover with Foil and Bake – Cover with foil and bake for 15 to 20 minutes until heated and all the cheese is melted.
Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (7)
  • Step 13 – Serve and Enjoy – Allow to cool slightly and serve. They will not last long.
Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (8)

Recipe Variations:

  • Hawaiian Rolls – You can easily use any type of rolls, but we love the flavor of Hawaiian Rolls. With simple ingredients, you can make Homemade Hawaiian Rolls.
  • Pizza Sauce – Pizza sauce in the jar works great, but you can make homemade pizza sauce with only a few ingredients. You can easily control the seasoning and it is so delicious.
  • Cheese – We use mozzarella cheese but you can use cheddar or Colby Jack Cheese. We do recommend you shredding cheese from the hunk instead of using pre-shredded cheese. It taste better and it melts easier.
  • Garlic Butter – We recommend using unsalted butter to melt and brush the tops of the rolls.
  • Vegetables – Add your favorite vegetables to the pizza sliders. Bell peppers and onions are always a delicious addition to these sliders.
Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (9)

Tips for Pizza Sliders:

  • Toppings and Sauces – We love topping these Hawaiian Rolls with pizza sauce but you can also use marinara sauce. Switch it up and add alfredo, buffalo, or BBQ sauce.
  • Cover Rolls – Make sure to cover the rolls in pizza sauce so every bite has all the delicious ingredients.
  • Butter Mixture – Cover the tops of the rolls with melted butter mixture. This is my favorite part and really adds so much flavor to the rolls.
Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (10)

What to Serve with Sliders

  • Bacon Wrapped Green Beans Recipe
  • Easy Fruit Kabobs
  • Easy Caesar Salad Recipe
  • See What to Serve with Sliders for more ideas.
Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (11)

How to Store:

Store leftover Hawaiian Pizza Sliders in the fridge. Make sure to wrap the cheese and pepperoni sliders in plastic wrap. They will last about 3 days.

Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (12)

How to Reheat:

Reheat sliders in the microwave for about 10 seconds. For best results, place the sliders in a baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. This keeps the tops and bottom rolls from being soggy.

Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (13)

Print Recipe here for Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders:

Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (14)

Review

Pin Print

Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe

4.94 from 16 votes

Looking for an easy sliders recipe for game day? Try this fun Hawaiian roll pizza sliders recipe today! It is a fun twist on a pizza without all the work!

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 15 minutes mins

Total Time 25 minutes mins

Servings 12

Cuisine Italian

Course Appetizer, Lunch

Calories 149

Author Carrie Barnard

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Cut the tops off of the Hawaiian rolls making mini buns.

  • Place the bottoms of the rolls onto a baking dish.

  • Spoon the pizza sauce over the bottom of the roll and spread out.

  • Place half of the shredded mozzarella cheese on top.

  • Place 24 slices of pepperoni on the the rolls, about 2 on top of each mini sandwich.

  • Then sprinkle crumbled sausage over the pepperoni.

  • Top with the remaining shredded mozzarella cheese.

  • Place the top of the sandwiches on top.

  • In a small bowl combine the melted butter, parmesan cheese, garlic salt and Italian seasoning.

  • Brush over the rolls with a silicone pastry brush.

  • Cover with foil and bake for 15 to 20 minutes until heated and all the cheese is melted.

  • Allow to cool slightly and serve. They will not last long!

Recipe Notes

These sliders are best served fresh but you can store the leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

These are great topped with any of your favorite pizza toppings!

Nutrition Facts

Calories 149kcal, Carbohydrates 2g, Protein 7g, Fat 13g, Saturated Fat 7g, Polyunsaturated Fat 1g, Monounsaturated Fat 4g, Trans Fat 0.2g, Cholesterol 36mg, Sodium 522mg, Potassium 101mg, Fiber 0.4g, Sugar 1g, Vitamin A 334IU, Vitamin C 1mg, Calcium 120mg, Iron 1mg

Pin This Now to Remember It Later

Pin Recipe

Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (15)

Try these other Easy Slider Recipes:

  • Jalapeño Poppers Burger Sliders recipe
  • Hawaiian Ham and Cheese Sliders recipe
  • Hawaiian Turkey and Cheese Sliders
Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (16)

Hawaiian Roll Pizza Sliders Recipe (2024)
