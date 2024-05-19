34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2024)

Table of Contents
Dips and Appetizers Oil-Free Hummus Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Vegan Bean Dip Vegan Oil-Free Mayo Using White Beans Soups and Chili Easy Vegan Chili Roasted Cauliflower and Lentil Soup Lentil Chili Vegan Bean and Bacon Soup 7-Minute Sick Day Soup Easy Mexican Bean Soup One Pot Vegan Minestrone Soup Vegan Pinto Bean Soup Recipe Sides Best Vegan Baked Beans Easy Veggie Loaded Black Beans and Rice Vegan Refried Beans Easy Vegan Stuffed Sweet Potatoes Apple Lentil Salad Breakfast Veggie and Bean Vegan Breakfast Hash Vegan Breakfast Sausage Patties Lunch Lentil Tacos Vegan Sheet Pan Nachos Chickpea Salad Sandwich Vegan Taco Salad Black Bean Tacos White Bean Artichoke Sandwich Filling Dinner One-Pot Vegan Chickpea and Potato Curry Vegan Sloppy Joes Vegan Wellington Black Bean Enchiladas Jackfruit Enchilada Bowls Vegan Chickpea Teriyaki Meal Prep Bowls Veggie Pot Pie Instant Pot vegetarian cacciatore Quinoa and Black Bean Burgers

Dinner | Lunch | | Vegan Recipes

ByKarissa

Beans are an excellent source of nutrients and work wonders to provide a filling, satisfying vegan meal. I’ve hand-selected these recipes to help you come up with some new and exciting ways to incorporate more beans into your plant-based diet.

This vegan bean recipe list is full of well-rounded recipes featuring many different types of beans prepared in various ways. Most of the recipes are well suited to substitute your favorite type of beans if need be.

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (1)

Want to save this recipe?

Enter your email below and get it sent straight to your inbox.

Dips and Appetizers

Oil-Free Hummus

4.66 from 20 votes

Fluffy and airy, this oil free hummus has a beautiful texture and way less calories! Easily one of my favorite recipes.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2)

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

4.85 from 13 votes

Just as good as my original hummus recipe but with the addition of roasted peppers. This adds a nice layer of depth and is something a little different from the norm.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (3)

Vegan Bean Dip

5 from 14 votes

Easy vegan bean dip makes a crowd-pleasing appetizer or snack!

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (4)

Vegan Oil-Free Mayo Using White Beans

4.74 from 124 votes

Oil free vegan mayo! Creamy, neutral, and best of all – it’s healthy. Once you make this recipe, it will be hard to turn back.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (5)

Soups and Chili

Easy Vegan Chili

5 from 48 votes

The perfect comfort food in my house. Warm, satisfying, and nourishing. This is my one of my favorite vegan recipes using beans.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (6)

Roasted Cauliflower and Lentil Soup

4.24 from 21 votes

This light and satisfying soup recipe is good any time of year. Full of vegetables and nutrients yet light on the carbs and fat.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (7)

Vegan Bean and Bacon Soup

5 from 12 votes

Smoky vegan bean and bacon soup made easy on the stovetop.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (9)

7-Minute Sick Day Soup

4.96 from 48 votes

Healthy and ready quickly, this soup is perfect when feeling under the weather. Minimal prep makes this an easy option that will give you much needed protein and keep you hydrated.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (10)

Easy Mexican Bean Soup

Full of warming spices, vegetables, and beans, this delicious vegan soup is ready in only 15 minutes!

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (11)

One Pot Vegan Minestrone Soup

This hearty vegan minestrone soup is packed with seasonal vegetables, beans, lentils and whole grains. Perfect comforting vegan soup full of flavor and nutrients.
(happykitchen.rocks)

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (12)

Vegan Pinto Bean Soup Recipe

The best pinto bean soup recipe from scratch. Vegan, thick and creamy like a stew with deep layers of smoky flavors from Mexican seasonings and smoked paprika. (veggiesociety.com)

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (13)

Sides

Best Vegan Baked Beans

4.89 from 17 votes

These easy vegan baked beans are made to perfection in a sweet and smoky homemade BBQ sauce.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (14)

Easy Veggie Loaded Black Beans and Rice

Savory and spicy black beans and rice, loaded with vegetables. This is a healthy, easy, quick, afordable, and delicious dinner recipe for the entire family. (veganosity.com)

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (15)

Vegan Refried Beans

5 from 2 votes

Simple vegan refried beans, perfect as a side dish or snack with tortilla chips.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (16)

Easy Vegan Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

These stuffed sweet potatoes are filled with good-for-you ingredients and can be served as a light lunch, for dinner, or as a vegan side dish! (delightfuladventures.com)

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (17)

Apple Lentil Salad

4.84 from 12 votes

Perfect as a side or for lunch, this salad is good served warm or cold. Simple, yet bursting of flavor and crunchy texture.

Get the Recipe

See Also
75+ Whole30 Recipes - The Big Man's World ®

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (18)

Breakfast

Veggie and Bean Vegan Breakfast Hash

4.78 from 127 votes

Beans are the secret star of this dish as they round out all the delicious vegetables and potatoes to complete this balanced breakfast.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (19)

Vegan Breakfast Sausage Patties

4.26 from 86 votes

Healthy vegan breakfast sausage made from pinto beans. Although the texture of the patties doesn’t exactly mimic real sausage, the flavor definitely does – you won’t be disappointed.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (20)

Lunch

Lentil Tacos

4.88 from 8 votes

You need these lentil tacos in your life! Lentils are a hearty meat substitute high in protein and take on seasonings very well. Simple and so satisfying.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (21)

Vegan Sheet Pan Nachos

4.91 from 10 votes

Delicious sheet pan nachos for a low fuss lunch or dinner. Perfect party platter to serve up for your next gathering. Ready in 15 minutes!

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (22)

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

5 from 15 votes

This delicious chickpea salad recipe is full of flavor, vegan, and packed with protein. It makes for a very satisfying and healthy lunch.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (23)

Vegan Taco Salad

4.43 from 7 votes

This vegan taco salad recipe is loaded with delicious ingredients to satisfy your hunger and delight your tastebuds.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (24)

Black Bean Tacos

5 from 6 votes

Black bean tacos make for an easy meatless dinner.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (25)

White Bean Artichoke Sandwich Filling

This delicious Vegan Sandwich Filling features smashed white beans, chunky artichoke hearts and a deliciously tangy, creamy, dressing. It’s easy to make and great to have on hand for packed lunches. (avirtualvegan.com)

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (26)

Dinner

One-Pot Vegan Chickpea and Potato Curry

4.39 from 39 votes

Super simple recipe with familiar ingredients. Making curry has never been easier and this one pot meal makes clean up a breeze.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (27)

Vegan Sloppy Joes

4.92 from 36 votes

Comforting, tasty, and made in one pot! Nut-free recipe focused on amazing textures from various vegetables and lentils. There is no shortage of flavor here.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (28)

Vegan Wellington

4.92 from 196 votes

Impress your loved ones with this spectacular vegan wellington. No nuts for this recipe. Instead, I use sunflower seeds for texture; not to mention all the hearty vegetables!

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (29)

Black Bean Enchiladas

4.98 from 36 votes

These black bean enchiladas with veggies are really simple to make. Enjoy them for a nutritious vegetarian dinner or meal prep them for lunches!

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (30)

Jackfruit Enchilada Bowls

4.67 from 9 votes

These flavor-packed vegan jackfruit enchilada bowls are perfect for make-ahead lunches!

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (31)

Vegan Chickpea Teriyaki Meal Prep Bowls

4.92 from 25 votes

This recipe for Chickpea Teriyaki bowls with crunchy broccoli and savory soy sauce is a quick, easy and healthy idea for vegan meal prep.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (32)

Veggie Pot Pie

4.91 from 41 votes

The best vegan pot pie made with chickpeas and vegetables.

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (33)

Instant Pot vegetarian cacciatore

Instant Pot vegetarian cacciatore recipe! This delicious pressure cooker vegan cacciatore is made with white beans and ready in under an hour. (rhubarbarians.com)

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (34)

Quinoa and Black Bean Burgers

These delicious Quinoa and Black Bean burgers are perfectly seasoned with Southwest spices. It’s a great make ahead recipe for easy meals. (aplantifulpath.com)

Get the Recipe

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (35)

34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2024)
Top Articles
The 3 best VPNs for watching the Super Bowl from anywhere | Digital Trends
Best Safari VPN Of 2024
Virginia Tech Bookstore Volume 2
The Blowers Gay App
Latest Posts
Find The Best VPN in 2024 - Your Guide to Internet Security
5 Best VPNs for BlueStacks in 2024: Fast, Secure & Easy to Use
Article information

Author: Arline Emard IV

Last Updated:

Views: 6360

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arline Emard IV

Birthday: 1996-07-10

Address: 8912 Hintz Shore, West Louie, AZ 69363-0747

Phone: +13454700762376

Job: Administration Technician

Hobby: Paintball, Horseback riding, Cycling, Running, Macrame, Playing musical instruments, Soapmaking

Introduction: My name is Arline Emard IV, I am a cheerful, gorgeous, colorful, joyous, excited, super, inquisitive person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.