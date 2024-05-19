34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2024)

Dinner | Lunch | | Vegan Recipes
Beans are an excellent source of nutrients and work wonders to provide a filling, satisfying vegan meal. I’ve hand-selected these recipes to help you come up with some new and exciting ways to incorporate more beans into your plant-based diet.
This vegan bean recipe list is full of well-rounded recipes featuring many different types of beans prepared in various ways. Most of the recipes are well suited to substitute your favorite type of beans if need be.
Dips and Appetizers
Oil-Free Hummus
Fluffy and airy, this oil free hummus has a beautiful texture and way less calories! Easily one of my favorite recipes.
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Just as good as my original hummus recipe but with the addition of roasted peppers. This adds a nice layer of depth and is something a little different from the norm.
Vegan Bean Dip
Easy vegan bean dip makes a crowd-pleasing appetizer or snack!
Vegan Oil-Free Mayo Using White Beans
Oil free vegan mayo! Creamy, neutral, and best of all – it’s healthy. Once you make this recipe, it will be hard to turn back.
Soups and Chili
Easy Vegan Chili
The perfect comfort food in my house. Warm, satisfying, and nourishing. This is my one of my favorite vegan recipes using beans.
Roasted Cauliflower and Lentil Soup
This light and satisfying soup recipe is good any time of year. Full of vegetables and nutrients yet light on the carbs and fat.
Lentil Chili
Perfectly seasoned lentil chili with beans, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Made in just one pot!
Vegan Bean and Bacon Soup
Smoky vegan bean and bacon soup made easy on the stovetop.
7-Minute Sick Day Soup
Healthy and ready quickly, this soup is perfect when feeling under the weather. Minimal prep makes this an easy option that will give you much needed protein and keep you hydrated.
Easy Mexican Bean Soup
Full of warming spices, vegetables, and beans, this delicious vegan soup is ready in only 15 minutes!
One Pot Vegan Minestrone Soup
This hearty vegan minestrone soup is packed with seasonal vegetables, beans, lentils and whole grains. Perfect comforting vegan soup full of flavor and nutrients.
(happykitchen.rocks)
Vegan Pinto Bean Soup Recipe
The best pinto bean soup recipe from scratch. Vegan, thick and creamy like a stew with deep layers of smoky flavors from Mexican seasonings and smoked paprika. (veggiesociety.com)
Sides
Best Vegan Baked Beans
These easy vegan baked beans are made to perfection in a sweet and smoky homemade BBQ sauce.
Easy Veggie Loaded Black Beans and Rice
Savory and spicy black beans and rice, loaded with vegetables. This is a healthy, easy, quick, afordable, and delicious dinner recipe for the entire family. (veganosity.com)
Vegan Refried Beans
Simple vegan refried beans, perfect as a side dish or snack with tortilla chips.
Easy Vegan Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
These stuffed sweet potatoes are filled with good-for-you ingredients and can be served as a light lunch, for dinner, or as a vegan side dish! (delightfuladventures.com)
Apple Lentil Salad
Perfect as a side or for lunch, this salad is good served warm or cold. Simple, yet bursting of flavor and crunchy texture.
Breakfast
Veggie and Bean Vegan Breakfast Hash
Beans are the secret star of this dish as they round out all the delicious vegetables and potatoes to complete this balanced breakfast.
Vegan Breakfast Sausage Patties
Healthy vegan breakfast sausage made from pinto beans. Although the texture of the patties doesn’t exactly mimic real sausage, the flavor definitely does – you won’t be disappointed.
Lunch
Lentil Tacos
You need these lentil tacos in your life! Lentils are a hearty meat substitute high in protein and take on seasonings very well. Simple and so satisfying.
Vegan Sheet Pan Nachos
Delicious sheet pan nachos for a low fuss lunch or dinner. Perfect party platter to serve up for your next gathering. Ready in 15 minutes!
Chickpea Salad Sandwich
This delicious chickpea salad recipe is full of flavor, vegan, and packed with protein. It makes for a very satisfying and healthy lunch.
Vegan Taco Salad
This vegan taco salad recipe is loaded with delicious ingredients to satisfy your hunger and delight your tastebuds.
Black Bean Tacos
Black bean tacos make for an easy meatless dinner.
White Bean Artichoke Sandwich Filling
This delicious Vegan Sandwich Filling features smashed white beans, chunky artichoke hearts and a deliciously tangy, creamy, dressing. It’s easy to make and great to have on hand for packed lunches. (avirtualvegan.com)
Dinner
One-Pot Vegan Chickpea and Potato Curry
Super simple recipe with familiar ingredients. Making curry has never been easier and this one pot meal makes clean up a breeze.
Vegan Sloppy Joes
Comforting, tasty, and made in one pot! Nut-free recipe focused on amazing textures from various vegetables and lentils. There is no shortage of flavor here.
Vegan Wellington
Impress your loved ones with this spectacular vegan wellington. No nuts for this recipe. Instead, I use sunflower seeds for texture; not to mention all the hearty vegetables!
Black Bean Enchiladas
These black bean enchiladas with veggies are really simple to make. Enjoy them for a nutritious vegetarian dinner or meal prep them for lunches!
Jackfruit Enchilada Bowls
These flavor-packed vegan jackfruit enchilada bowls are perfect for make-ahead lunches!
Vegan Chickpea Teriyaki Meal Prep Bowls
This recipe for Chickpea Teriyaki bowls with crunchy broccoli and savory soy sauce is a quick, easy and healthy idea for vegan meal prep.
Veggie Pot Pie
The best vegan pot pie made with chickpeas and vegetables.
Instant Pot vegetarian cacciatore
Instant Pot vegetarian cacciatore recipe! This delicious pressure cooker vegan cacciatore is made with white beans and ready in under an hour. (rhubarbarians.com)
Quinoa and Black Bean Burgers
These delicious Quinoa and Black Bean burgers are perfectly seasoned with Southwest spices. It’s a great make ahead recipe for easy meals. (aplantifulpath.com)