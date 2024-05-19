34 Vegan Bean Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2024)

Beans are an excellent source of nutrients and work wonders to provide a filling, satisfying vegan meal. I’ve hand-selected these recipes to help you come up with some new and exciting ways to incorporate more beans into your plant-based diet.

This vegan bean recipe list is full of well-rounded recipes featuring many different types of beans prepared in various ways. Most of the recipes are well suited to substitute your favorite type of beans if need be.

Dips and Appetizers

Oil-Free Hummus 4.66 from 20 votes Fluffy and airy, this oil free hummus has a beautiful texture and way less calories! Easily one of my favorite recipes. Get the Recipe

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 4.85 from 13 votes Just as good as my original hummus recipe but with the addition of roasted peppers. This adds a nice layer of depth and is something a little different from the norm. Get the Recipe

Vegan Bean Dip 5 from 14 votes Easy vegan bean dip makes a crowd-pleasing appetizer or snack! Get the Recipe

Vegan Oil-Free Mayo Using White Beans 4.74 from 124 votes Oil free vegan mayo! Creamy, neutral, and best of all – it’s healthy. Once you make this recipe, it will be hard to turn back. Get the Recipe

Soups and Chili

Easy Vegan Chili 5 from 48 votes The perfect comfort food in my house. Warm, satisfying, and nourishing. This is my one of my favorite vegan recipes using beans. Get the Recipe

Roasted Cauliflower and Lentil Soup 4.24 from 21 votes This light and satisfying soup recipe is good any time of year. Full of vegetables and nutrients yet light on the carbs and fat. Get the Recipe

Vegan Bean and Bacon Soup 5 from 12 votes Smoky vegan bean and bacon soup made easy on the stovetop. Get the Recipe

7-Minute Sick Day Soup 4.96 from 48 votes Healthy and ready quickly, this soup is perfect when feeling under the weather. Minimal prep makes this an easy option that will give you much needed protein and keep you hydrated. Get the Recipe

Easy Mexican Bean Soup Full of warming spices, vegetables, and beans, this delicious vegan soup is ready in only 15 minutes! Get the Recipe

One Pot Vegan Minestrone Soup This hearty vegan minestrone soup is packed with seasonal vegetables, beans, lentils and whole grains. Perfect comforting vegan soup full of flavor and nutrients.

(happykitchen.rocks) Get the Recipe

Vegan Pinto Bean Soup Recipe The best pinto bean soup recipe from scratch. Vegan, thick and creamy like a stew with deep layers of smoky flavors from Mexican seasonings and smoked paprika. (veggiesociety.com) Get the Recipe

Sides

Best Vegan Baked Beans 4.89 from 17 votes These easy vegan baked beans are made to perfection in a sweet and smoky homemade BBQ sauce. Get the Recipe

Easy Veggie Loaded Black Beans and Rice Savory and spicy black beans and rice, loaded with vegetables. This is a healthy, easy, quick, afordable, and delicious dinner recipe for the entire family. (veganosity.com) Get the Recipe

Vegan Refried Beans 5 from 2 votes Simple vegan refried beans, perfect as a side dish or snack with tortilla chips. Get the Recipe

Easy Vegan Stuffed Sweet Potatoes These stuffed sweet potatoes are filled with good-for-you ingredients and can be served as a light lunch, for dinner, or as a vegan side dish! (delightfuladventures.com) Get the Recipe

Apple Lentil Salad 4.84 from 12 votes Perfect as a side or for lunch, this salad is good served warm or cold. Simple, yet bursting of flavor and crunchy texture. Get the Recipe See Also 75+ Whole30 Recipes - The Big Man's World ®

Breakfast

Veggie and Bean Vegan Breakfast Hash 4.78 from 127 votes Beans are the secret star of this dish as they round out all the delicious vegetables and potatoes to complete this balanced breakfast. Get the Recipe

Vegan Breakfast Sausage Patties 4.26 from 86 votes Healthy vegan breakfast sausage made from pinto beans. Although the texture of the patties doesn’t exactly mimic real sausage, the flavor definitely does – you won’t be disappointed. Get the Recipe

Lunch

Lentil Tacos 4.88 from 8 votes You need these lentil tacos in your life! Lentils are a hearty meat substitute high in protein and take on seasonings very well. Simple and so satisfying. Get the Recipe

Vegan Sheet Pan Nachos 4.91 from 10 votes Delicious sheet pan nachos for a low fuss lunch or dinner. Perfect party platter to serve up for your next gathering. Ready in 15 minutes! Get the Recipe

Chickpea Salad Sandwich 5 from 15 votes This delicious chickpea salad recipe is full of flavor, vegan, and packed with protein. It makes for a very satisfying and healthy lunch. Get the Recipe

Vegan Taco Salad 4.43 from 7 votes This vegan taco salad recipe is loaded with delicious ingredients to satisfy your hunger and delight your tastebuds. Get the Recipe

Black Bean Tacos 5 from 6 votes Black bean tacos make for an easy meatless dinner. Get the Recipe

White Bean Artichoke Sandwich Filling This delicious Vegan Sandwich Filling features smashed white beans, chunky artichoke hearts and a deliciously tangy, creamy, dressing. It’s easy to make and great to have on hand for packed lunches. (avirtualvegan.com) Get the Recipe

Dinner

One-Pot Vegan Chickpea and Potato Curry 4.39 from 39 votes Super simple recipe with familiar ingredients. Making curry has never been easier and this one pot meal makes clean up a breeze. Get the Recipe

Vegan Sloppy Joes 4.92 from 36 votes Comforting, tasty, and made in one pot! Nut-free recipe focused on amazing textures from various vegetables and lentils. There is no shortage of flavor here. Get the Recipe

Vegan Wellington 4.92 from 196 votes Impress your loved ones with this spectacular vegan wellington. No nuts for this recipe. Instead, I use sunflower seeds for texture; not to mention all the hearty vegetables! Get the Recipe

Black Bean Enchiladas 4.98 from 36 votes These black bean enchiladas with veggies are really simple to make. Enjoy them for a nutritious vegetarian dinner or meal prep them for lunches! Get the Recipe

Jackfruit Enchilada Bowls 4.67 from 9 votes These flavor-packed vegan jackfruit enchilada bowls are perfect for make-ahead lunches! Get the Recipe

Vegan Chickpea Teriyaki Meal Prep Bowls 4.92 from 25 votes This recipe for Chickpea Teriyaki bowls with crunchy broccoli and savory soy sauce is a quick, easy and healthy idea for vegan meal prep. Get the Recipe

Veggie Pot Pie 4.91 from 41 votes The best vegan pot pie made with chickpeas and vegetables. Get the Recipe

Instant Pot vegetarian cacciatore Instant Pot vegetarian cacciatore recipe! This delicious pressure cooker vegan cacciatore is made with white beans and ready in under an hour. (rhubarbarians.com) Get the Recipe