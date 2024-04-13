35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (2024)

We’ve rounded up some of the best BBQ ideas around! From grilled chicken, beef, pork, seafood and side dishes – even grilled dessert! You’ll love these mouthwatering summer BBQ recipes.

Some Healthy Grilling Ideas

In our opinion, healthy bbq recipes shouldn’t be elaborate or complicated. They should use simple, fresh ingredients to get the maximum amount of flavor out of your grill. We have a lot of simple and healthy grilling recipes in this listing, along with some more time-consuming recipes sprinkled in for those days you have extra time and want to go all out!

BBQ Chicken Recipes

1

Crispy, 5-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Drumsticks

4.71 from 96 ratings

With a simple and flavorful seasoning rub, these easy grilled chicken drumsticks are sure to be a hit at your next BBQ. Crispy skin on the outside with the best salty, smoky and juicy flavor!

Get the recipe

2

Healthy Grilled Pineapple Chicken

4.28 from 339 ratings

This recipe for healthy grilled pineapple chicken thighs is a summer staple! With a simple pineapple marinade, this easy grilled chicken is a crowd pleaser.

Get the recipe

Looking for more? Check out this roundup of delicious grilled chicken recipes!

3

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (4)

Grilled Cilantro Lime Chicken – The Wooden Skillet

Grilled Cilantro Lime Chicken – a quick and easy weeknight meal that healthy, delicous and makes perfect leftovers!

Get the recipe

4

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (5)

Grilled Lemon Chicken Kebabs – A Calculated Whisk

These grilled lemon chicken kebabs are packed with flavor, easy to make, and paleo/Whole30 compliant. They’ll be a huge hit at summer BBQs!

Get the recipe

5

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

4.63 from 16 ratings

This grilled chicken bacon ranch wrap is easy to make, perfect for summer and packs a salty crunch. It's like a chicken BLT in wrap form!

Get the recipe

6

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (7)

Spicy Grilled Chicken Drumsticks – Paleo Running Momma

These spicy chicken drumsticks are perfectly seasoned, grilled, and tossed in a spicy, flavor-packed sauce! Perfect for grilling season (or anytime of year!)

Get the recipe

7

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (8)

Rainbow Salad with Grilled Chicken – A Calculated Whisk

All the colors of the rainbow are represented in this quick paleo salad with a creamy, dairy-free raspberry walnut dressing. I’ve been wanting to make a rainbow salad for a while now, but this seemed like…

Get the recipe

8

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (9)

Thai Chicken Skewers with Creamy Almond Sauce – The Wooden Skillet

Thai Chicken Skewers with Creamy Almond Sauce – an easy and delicious thai grilled chicken skewer with the most amazing almond dipping sauce!

Get the recipe

Grilled Chicken Marinade Recipes

If you are looking to keep things simple and just grill up some chicken with an easy marinade, check out these 5 easy homemade marinades:

9

5 Easy & Healthy Homemade Marinades

4.86 from 7 ratings

Toss all pre-packaged marinades and sauces! Making your own healthy and homemade marinades for steak, chicken, seafood and pork is easy. Try these 5 recipes!

Get the recipe

Grilled Beef Recipes

10

Fresh Chimichurri Sauce for Flank or Skirt Steak

4.94 from 16 ratings

This recipe for fresh chimichurri sauce is the perfect pairing for grilled flank or skirt steak. Keto, Paleo, and Whole30 friendly.

Get the recipe

11

Loaded Bunless Burger (Low-Carb Lettuce Burger)

4.56 from 72 ratings

This bunless burger recipe is Paleo, Whole30 + Keto with an amazing special sauce! Satisfy your low-carb burger craving today with this lettuce burger.

Get the recipe

12

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (13)

Grilled Steak, Zucchini, and Pesto Salad – Do You Even Paleo

Easy, oven-free grilled steak, zucchini, and pesto salad! This epic summer salad recipe is paleo, gluten free, keto, & Whole30.

Get the recipe

13

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (14)

Thai Coconut Lime Skirt Steak – Healthy Seasonal Recipes

This Thai coconut lime grilled skirt steak is so juicy and flavorful! Even better, this easy steak recipe requires less than 15 minutes of hands on prep work!

Get the recipe

14

Grilled Steak Salad (Paleo + Whole30)

5 from 2 ratings

All the summer vibes are settling in! You know….grilling, hanging out on patios, soaking up the sunshine and breeze. This Paleo and Whole30 grilled steak salad is full of fresh, seasonal summer produce and a tasty green dressing to drizzle over everything!

Get the recipe

15

Easy Homemade Steak Marinade (Keto, Gluten-Free)

4.53 from 321 ratings

Made with coconut aminos and only 8 total ingredients, this easy steak marinade takes about 5 minutes to put together and is a basic, flavorful marinade that you can use over and over. It fits about any diet too – keto, paleo, whole30 and gluten-free! Use it for flank steak, flat iron and skirt steak.

Get the recipe

BBQ Pork Recipes

16

Smoked Pork Shoulder (Paleo, Whole30 + Keto)

4.47 from 64 ratings

This smoked pork shoulder recipe will give you fork tender pulled pork. A simple rub and a smoker are all you need for the the best smoked pork shoulder!

Get the recipe

17

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (18)

Dijon Rosemary Pork Chops – Real Food with Jessica

These Dijon Rosemary Pork Chops are easy to make and so flavorful. Perfect for the grill, but still delicious cooked indoors.

Get the recipe

18

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (19)

Lemon Garlic Pork Tenderloin – Healthy Seasonal Recipes

This Grilled Lemon Garlic Pork Tenderloin recipe with rosemary is super simple, but full of flavor. It is easy to make and the pork is juicy and delicious.

Get the recipe

19

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (20)

Grilled Pork Chops and Peaches – A Healthy Life For Me

Grilled pork chops and peaches are a great way to enjoy seasonal peaches layered on top of perfectly seasoned and grilled bone in pork chops with a citrus balsamic vinaigrette.

Get the recipe

20

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (21)

Grilled Cuban Mojo-Marinated Pork Tenderloin – Saving Dessert

An easy and delicious overnight marinade with powerful flavors from the garlic, citrus and herbs. Grilled to perfection, and perfect for company!

Get the recipe

Grilled Fish and Seafood Recipes

21

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon Bowls (Paleo + Whole30)

4.42 from 17 ratings

These grilled teriyaki salmon bowls are Paleo and Whole30, made gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and refined sugar-free. An easy and healthy summer dinner!

Get the recipe

22

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (23)

Grilled Cilantro Lime Shrimp – Joyful Healthy Eats

30 Minute Grilled Cilantro Lime Shrimp in a Grilled Avocado Boat. This light & flavorful recipe makes the perfect party appetizer or main dish for the summer!

Get the recipe

23

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (24)

Grilled Grouper with Oranges and Olives – A Spicy Perspective

Italian inspired grilled grouper. A grilled fish dish with grilled oranges, onions and olives. Bold flavor and light on the waistline.

Get the recipe

24

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (25)

Easy Grilled Shrimp – The Stay at Home Chef

Easy Grilled Shrimp is full of flavor and easy to make either directly on the grill or on skewers.

Get the recipe

25

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (26)

Easy Chili Lime Grilled Salmon with Mango Avocado Salsa – Joyful Healthy Eats

An easy 30 Minute Grilled Salmon rubbed with a chili lime spice blend, grilled to perfection & topped with a Mango Avocado Salsa.

Get the recipe

Grilled BBQ Side Dishes

26

Healthy Grilled Sweet Potato Fries Recipe

4.72 from 7 ratings

These grilled sweet potato fries are salty and sweet, and they are a great healthy side dish to enjoy all summer long! Paleo and Whole30 friendly.

Get the recipe

27

Grilled Cauliflower Steaks (Paleo, Whole30 + Keto)

4.36 from 14 ratings

These Paleo, Whole30 + Keto grilled cauliflower steaks are likely to be your new favorite way to eat cauliflower. Pair them with your favorite protein!

Get the recipe

28

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (29)

Grilled Artichokes – Tastes Lovely

Grilled Artichokes with a lemon garlic basting oil and a lemon garlic aioli dipping sauce. A delicious appetizer or side dish recipe!

Get the recipe

29

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (30)

Grilled Cabbage Steaks – Eat the Gains

Try these easy and flavorful Grilled Cabbage Steaks – only 4 ingredients and topped however you like, they make a simple and crowd pleasing vegetable side dish.

Get the recipe

30

Grilled Fruit Salad (Paleo + Whole30)

4.10 from 22 ratings

Have you tried grilling fruit yet? It is so delicious! Bring this Paleo + Whole30 grilled fruit salad to your next gathering to make you look like a pro!

Get the recipe

31

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (32)

Grilled Sweet Potato Salad – Joyful Healthy Eats

Grilled Sweet Potato Salad with bacon and a tangy honey mustard dressing. The perfect healthy and delicious side dish this summer!

Get the recipe

Grilled Desserts

32

Grilled Plantains (Paleo + Whole30 Option)

4.89 from 9 ratings

These Paleo and Whole30 grilled plantains are the perfect summer treat! You can make them savory or sweet with your toppings and seasonings. Plus, there’s basically no mess!

Get the recipe

33

Gluten Free Peach Cobbler (Paleo, Dairy-Free + Refined Sugar-Free)

5 from 8 ratings

Summer desserts are some of the best treats, and this gluten free peach cobbler is Paleo, refined sugar-free and egg-free too! It’s a healthy peach dessert your entire family will love!

Get the recipe

34

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (35)

Grilled Cherry Milkshakes — Edible Perspective

Grilling a milkshake is kind of impossible. However, grilling the cherries you’re going to put in said milkshake is totally possible.

Get the recipe

35

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (36)

Grilled Pineapple Stacks – Food Faith Fitness

Grilled pineapple is crusted with macadamia nuts and then layered with coconut whipped cream for an easy, healthy, paleo-friendly dessert for summer!

Get the recipe

36

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (37)

Grilled Peaches with Blackberry Coconut Cream – Abby’s Kitchen

These grilled peaches with blackberry coconut cream and pistachios are the plant based, gluten free, healthy dessert you need for summer.

Get the recipe

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (38)

35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (39)

5 from 2 ratings

Get the Recipe:

35+ Mouthwatering BBQ Recipes: Easy Carne Asada

Prep: 10 minutes mins

Cook: 10 minutes mins

Marinating time: 20 minutes mins

Total: 40 minutes mins

Servings: 4

A simple marinade makes this quick and easy carne asada recipe as authentic tasting as it gets! You'll love the smoky citrus notes from the fresh marinade. Plus, we have 35 other healthy bbq recipes for you!

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds (907.18 g) skirt steak, (can use flank, flap or flatiron steak)

For the carne asada marinade:

  • 1/4 cup (54.5 g) avocado oil
  • 2 tbsp (2 tbsp) apple cider vinegar
  • 2 (2) limes, juice of
  • 1 (1) orange, juice of
  • 3 cloves (3 cloves) garlic, minced, (can sub 1 tsp garlic oil)
  • 2 tsp (2 tsp) cumin
  • 2 tsp (2 tsp) chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon (1 teaspoon) sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon (1/2 teaspoon) black pepper

Equipment

  • Grill

Instructions

  • Prepare marinade by mixing marinade ingredients in a bowl or jar.

  • Place steak in a shallow dish or zip-top bag. Pour marinade over the steak to coat on both sides. Allow the steak to marinate while your grill heats up, at least 20 minutes. Or, you can marinate it covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 hours. (See recipe notes)

  • Heat a grill to medium-high heat. Once the grill is hot, place the steak on the grill to cook for 4-5 minutes on each side, or until cooked to your liking. While cooking, baste the steak with any remaining marinade using a brush or by simply pouring the marinade over the steak.

  • When the steak is cooked, remove it from the grill and place on a cutting board to rest for 5-10 minutes.

  • Slice the steak into thin strips against the grain. Serve and enjoy.

Notes

  • If marinating the steak longer than 20 minutes, cover it and place it in the refrigerator. Marinate the steak for up to 4 hours.
  • I prefer the grill for carne asada, but if you don’t have one this can be made on the stovetop using a skillet or grill pan. Just follow the same instructions and cooking time.
  • For serving, we love lettuce wraps or corn or grain-free tortillas. Alternatively, you can serve over greens and rice in a bowl. Don’t forget the guacamole!
  • Nutrition facts are an estimate provided for those following a Ketogenic or low-carb diet and do not include any topping/serving items for this recipe. See our full nutrition information disclosure here.

Calories: 484kcal, Carbohydrates: 3g, Protein: 50g, Fat: 31g, Saturated Fat: 8g, Fiber: 1g

Course: Main Course

Author: Justin Winn

Cuisine: Mexican

Entrées Grilling Roundups

posted by Justin Winn on June 23, 2019 (last updated Apr 26, 2022)

« Previous PostCrispy Roasted Cauliflower Rice (Paleo, Whole30 + Keto)

Next Post »Sheet Pan Sesame Beef (Paleo + Whole30)

  1. Natasha Reply

    What a great roundup! I can’t wait to try the cilantro lime chicken! Perfect for this summer!

