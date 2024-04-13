35+ Summer BBQ Recipes (2024)

We’ve rounded up some of the best BBQ ideas around! From grilled chicken, beef, pork, seafood and side dishes – even grilled dessert! You’ll love these mouthwatering summer BBQ recipes.

Some Healthy Grilling Ideas

In our opinion, healthy bbq recipes shouldn’t be elaborate or complicated. They should use simple, fresh ingredients to get the maximum amount of flavor out of your grill. We have a lot of simple and healthy grilling recipes in this listing, along with some more time-consuming recipes sprinkled in for those days you have extra time and want to go all out!

BBQ Chicken Recipes

1 Crispy, 5-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Drumsticks 4.71 from 96 ratings With a simple and flavorful seasoning rub, these easy grilled chicken drumsticks are sure to be a hit at your next BBQ. Crispy skin on the outside with the best salty, smoky and juicy flavor! Get the recipe

2 Healthy Grilled Pineapple Chicken 4.28 from 339 ratings This recipe for healthy grilled pineapple chicken thighs is a summer staple! With a simple pineapple marinade, this easy grilled chicken is a crowd pleaser. Get the recipe

Looking for more? Check out this roundup of delicious grilled chicken recipes!

3 Grilled Cilantro Lime Chicken – The Wooden Skillet Grilled Cilantro Lime Chicken – a quick and easy weeknight meal that healthy, delicous and makes perfect leftovers! Get the recipe

4 Grilled Lemon Chicken Kebabs – A Calculated Whisk These grilled lemon chicken kebabs are packed with flavor, easy to make, and paleo/Whole30 compliant. They’ll be a huge hit at summer BBQs! Get the recipe

5 Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap 4.63 from 16 ratings This grilled chicken bacon ranch wrap is easy to make, perfect for summer and packs a salty crunch. It's like a chicken BLT in wrap form! Get the recipe

6 Spicy Grilled Chicken Drumsticks – Paleo Running Momma These spicy chicken drumsticks are perfectly seasoned, grilled, and tossed in a spicy, flavor-packed sauce! Perfect for grilling season (or anytime of year!) Get the recipe

7 Rainbow Salad with Grilled Chicken – A Calculated Whisk All the colors of the rainbow are represented in this quick paleo salad with a creamy, dairy-free raspberry walnut dressing. I’ve been wanting to make a rainbow salad for a while now, but this seemed like… Get the recipe

8 Thai Chicken Skewers with Creamy Almond Sauce – The Wooden Skillet Thai Chicken Skewers with Creamy Almond Sauce – an easy and delicious thai grilled chicken skewer with the most amazing almond dipping sauce! Get the recipe

Grilled Chicken Marinade Recipes

If you are looking to keep things simple and just grill up some chicken with an easy marinade, check out these 5 easy homemade marinades:

9 5 Easy & Healthy Homemade Marinades 4.86 from 7 ratings Toss all pre-packaged marinades and sauces! Making your own healthy and homemade marinades for steak, chicken, seafood and pork is easy. Try these 5 recipes! Get the recipe

Grilled Beef Recipes

10 Fresh Chimichurri Sauce for Flank or Skirt Steak 4.94 from 16 ratings This recipe for fresh chimichurri sauce is the perfect pairing for grilled flank or skirt steak. Keto, Paleo, and Whole30 friendly. Get the recipe

12 Grilled Steak, Zucchini, and Pesto Salad – Do You Even Paleo Easy, oven-free grilled steak, zucchini, and pesto salad! This epic summer salad recipe is paleo, gluten free, keto, & Whole30. Get the recipe

13 Thai Coconut Lime Skirt Steak – Healthy Seasonal Recipes This Thai coconut lime grilled skirt steak is so juicy and flavorful! Even better, this easy steak recipe requires less than 15 minutes of hands on prep work! Get the recipe

14 Grilled Steak Salad (Paleo + Whole30) 5 from 2 ratings All the summer vibes are settling in! You know….grilling, hanging out on patios, soaking up the sunshine and breeze. This Paleo and Whole30 grilled steak salad is full of fresh, seasonal summer produce and a tasty green dressing to drizzle over everything! Get the recipe

15 Easy Homemade Steak Marinade (Keto, Gluten-Free) 4.53 from 321 ratings Made with coconut aminos and only 8 total ingredients, this easy steak marinade takes about 5 minutes to put together and is a basic, flavorful marinade that you can use over and over. It fits about any diet too – keto, paleo, whole30 and gluten-free! Use it for flank steak, flat iron and skirt steak. Get the recipe

BBQ Pork Recipes

16 Smoked Pork Shoulder (Paleo, Whole30 + Keto) 4.47 from 64 ratings This smoked pork shoulder recipe will give you fork tender pulled pork. A simple rub and a smoker are all you need for the the best smoked pork shoulder! Get the recipe

17 Dijon Rosemary Pork Chops – Real Food with Jessica These Dijon Rosemary Pork Chops are easy to make and so flavorful. Perfect for the grill, but still delicious cooked indoors. Get the recipe

18 Lemon Garlic Pork Tenderloin – Healthy Seasonal Recipes This Grilled Lemon Garlic Pork Tenderloin recipe with rosemary is super simple, but full of flavor. It is easy to make and the pork is juicy and delicious. Get the recipe

19 Grilled Pork Chops and Peaches – A Healthy Life For Me Grilled pork chops and peaches are a great way to enjoy seasonal peaches layered on top of perfectly seasoned and grilled bone in pork chops with a citrus balsamic vinaigrette. Get the recipe

20 Grilled Cuban Mojo-Marinated Pork Tenderloin – Saving Dessert An easy and delicious overnight marinade with powerful flavors from the garlic, citrus and herbs. Grilled to perfection, and perfect for company! Get the recipe

Grilled Fish and Seafood Recipes

21 Grilled Teriyaki Salmon Bowls (Paleo + Whole30) 4.42 from 17 ratings These grilled teriyaki salmon bowls are Paleo and Whole30, made gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and refined sugar-free. An easy and healthy summer dinner! Get the recipe

22 Grilled Cilantro Lime Shrimp – Joyful Healthy Eats 30 Minute Grilled Cilantro Lime Shrimp in a Grilled Avocado Boat. This light & flavorful recipe makes the perfect party appetizer or main dish for the summer! Get the recipe

23 Grilled Grouper with Oranges and Olives – A Spicy Perspective Italian inspired grilled grouper. A grilled fish dish with grilled oranges, onions and olives. Bold flavor and light on the waistline. Get the recipe See Also 15 Easy Dinner Recipes That Taste Like You're Dining Out

24 Easy Grilled Shrimp – The Stay at Home Chef Easy Grilled Shrimp is full of flavor and easy to make either directly on the grill or on skewers. Get the recipe

25 Easy Chili Lime Grilled Salmon with Mango Avocado Salsa – Joyful Healthy Eats An easy 30 Minute Grilled Salmon rubbed with a chili lime spice blend, grilled to perfection & topped with a Mango Avocado Salsa. Get the recipe

BBQ Side Dishes Grilled

26 Healthy Grilled Sweet Potato Fries Recipe 4.72 from 7 ratings These grilled sweet potato fries are salty and sweet, and they are a great healthy side dish to enjoy all summer long! Paleo and Whole30 friendly. Get the recipe

27 Grilled Cauliflower Steaks (Paleo, Whole30 + Keto) 4.36 from 14 ratings These Paleo, Whole30 + Keto grilled cauliflower steaks are likely to be your new favorite way to eat cauliflower. Pair them with your favorite protein! Get the recipe

28 Grilled Artichokes – Tastes Lovely Grilled Artichokes with a lemon garlic basting oil and a lemon garlic aioli dipping sauce. A delicious appetizer or side dish recipe! Get the recipe

29 Grilled Cabbage Steaks – Eat the Gains Try these easy and flavorful Grilled Cabbage Steaks – only 4 ingredients and topped however you like, they make a simple and crowd pleasing vegetable side dish. Get the recipe

30 Grilled Fruit Salad (Paleo + Whole30) 4.10 from 22 ratings Have you tried grilling fruit yet? It is so delicious! Bring this Paleo + Whole30 grilled fruit salad to your next gathering to make you look like a pro! Get the recipe

31 Grilled Sweet Potato Salad – Joyful Healthy Eats Grilled Sweet Potato Salad with bacon and a tangy honey mustard dressing. The perfect healthy and delicious side dish this summer! Get the recipe

Grilled Desserts

32 Grilled Plantains (Paleo + Whole30 Option) 4.89 from 9 ratings These Paleo and Whole30 grilled plantains are the perfect summer treat! You can make them savory or sweet with your toppings and seasonings. Plus, there’s basically no mess! Get the recipe

33 Gluten Free Peach Cobbler (Paleo, Dairy-Free + Refined Sugar-Free) 5 from 8 ratings Summer desserts are some of the best treats, and this gluten free peach cobbler is Paleo, refined sugar-free and egg-free too! It’s a healthy peach dessert your entire family will love! Get the recipe

34 Grilled Cherry Milkshakes — Edible Perspective Grilling a milkshake is kind of impossible. However, grilling the cherries you’re going to put in said milkshake is totally possible. Get the recipe

35 Grilled Pineapple Stacks – Food Faith Fitness Grilled pineapple is crusted with macadamia nuts and then layered with coconut whipped cream for an easy, healthy, paleo-friendly dessert for summer! Get the recipe

36 Grilled Peaches with Blackberry Coconut Cream – Abby’s Kitchen These grilled peaches with blackberry coconut cream and pistachios are the plant based, gluten free, healthy dessert you need for summer. Get the recipe

5 from 2 ratings Get the Recipe: 35+ Mouthwatering BBQ Recipes: Easy Carne Asada Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 10 minutes mins Marinating time: 20 minutes mins Total: 40 minutes mins Servings: 4 A simple marinade makes this quick and easy carne asada recipe as authentic tasting as it gets! You'll love the smoky citrus notes from the fresh marinade. Plus, we have 35 other healthy bbq recipes for you! Print RecipePin RecipeLeave a Review Ingredients 2 pounds ( 907.18 g ) skirt steak , (can use flank, flap or flatiron steak) For the carne asada marinade: 1/4 cup ( 54.5 g ) avocado oil

2 tbsp ( 2 tbsp ) apple cider vinegar

2 ( 2 ) limes, juice of

1 ( 1 ) orange, juice of

3 cloves ( 3 cloves ) garlic, minced , (can sub 1 tsp garlic oil)

, 2 tsp ( 2 tsp ) cumin

2 tsp ( 2 tsp ) chili powder

1 teaspoon ( 1 teaspoon ) sea salt

1/2 teaspoon ( 1/2 teaspoon ) black pepper Equipment Grill Instructions Prepare marinade by mixing marinade ingredients in a bowl or jar.

Place steak in a shallow dish or zip-top bag. Pour marinade over the steak to coat on both sides. Allow the steak to marinate while your grill heats up, at least 20 minutes. Or, you can marinate it covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 hours. (See recipe notes)

Heat a grill to medium-high heat. Once the grill is hot, place the steak on the grill to cook for 4-5 minutes on each side, or until cooked to your liking. While cooking, baste the steak with any remaining marinade using a brush or by simply pouring the marinade over the steak.

When the steak is cooked, remove it from the grill and place on a cutting board to rest for 5-10 minutes.

Slice the steak into thin strips against the grain. Serve and enjoy. Last Step: Please leave a star rating and comment to let us know how you liked this recipe! Your ratings and reviews help our business grow, so we can continue to provide free healthy and delicious recipes for you. Notes If marinating the steak longer than 20 minutes, cover it and place it in the refrigerator. Marinate the steak for up to 4 hours.

I prefer the grill for carne asada, but if you don’t have one this can be made on the stovetop using a skillet or grill pan. Just follow the same instructions and cooking time.

For serving, we love lettuce wraps or corn or grain-free tortillas . Alternatively, you can serve over greens and rice in a bowl. Don’t forget the guacamole!

. Alternatively, you can serve over greens and rice in a bowl. Don’t forget the guacamole! Nutrition facts are an estimate provided for those following a Ketogenic or low-carb diet and do not include any topping/serving items for this recipe. See our full nutrition information disclosure here . Calories: 484kcal, Carbohydrates: 3g, Protein: 50g, Fat: 31g, Saturated Fat: 8g, Fiber: 1g Course: Main Course Author: Justin Winn Cuisine: Mexican Did you make this recipe?Tag @realsimplegood with hashtag #realsimplegood on Instagram. We love to see what you make!