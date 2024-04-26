Best Potato Side Dishes. 20 tasty recipes to accompany any meal! (2024)

Best Potato Side Dishes. 20 tasty recipes to accompany any meal. From crispy traditional roasted potatoes to a delicious warm honey dijon potato salad!

Best Potato Side Dishes

I always say, you can’t have too many side dish recipes. That, of course is doubly true for potato recipes.

This versatile list will fill any of your side dish needs from a baked ham dinner to a succulent prime rib feast. You are sure to find many future favourites among these delicious recipe ideas.

For the purposes of this list, for the most part I have not included potato salads. We have plenty of suggestions for those, as well as great pasta salads, in this recipe roundup.

Alfredo Scalloped Potatoes

Alfredo Scalloped Potatoes - this incredibly delicious side dish is ideal to serve with herb roasted chicken or pork or with a perfectly glazed Sunday ham.

Smash Roasted Potatoes

Smash Roasted Potatoes - Crispy potatoes roasted in their skins; this versatile recipe can be made to suit whatever main dishes with which you are serving them.

Creamy Parmesan Bacon Potatoes

Creamy Parmesan Bacon Potatoes - inspired by an incredible steak house side dish, these potatoes are absolutely indulgent and irresistible. Hash brown potatoes get tossed with crisp cooked bacon and a creamy Parmesan sauce.

Twice Baked Potatoes with Smoked Cheddar & Thyme - baked potato stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes that have been infused with the flavours of roasted garlic, smoked cheddar and thyme. The perfect side dish for a decadent steak dinner.

Smoked Paprika Roasted Potatoes

Smoked Paprika Roasted Potatoes - you'll want to serve these roast potatoes with everything from lamb to chicken souvlaki and more. Simple, flavourful and perfectly golden crispy. Delicious with your favourite tzatziki as a dip too.

Garlic Parmesan Potato Latkes

Garlic Parmesan Potato Latkes - as a terrific side dish or with a weekend brunch, nothing beats these flavourful crispy potato pancakes.

Tomato Parmesan Roasted Potatoes

Tomato Parmesan Roast Potatoes - another very versatile side dish to go with grilled chicken, pork or even fish. It is a particular favourite side dish on steak night at our house too.

Garlic Thyme Fondant Potatoes

Garlic Thyme Fondant Potatoes - a homey yet elegant side dish that proves delicious taste never goes out of fashion. Perfect for dinner parties or Sunday dinner.

Steak Frites

A French bistro comfort food classic, elevated by an incrediblyflavourful gravy. Tips for perfect frites, too.

Warm Honey Dijon Potato Salad

Warm Honey Dijon Potato Salad - add plenty of flavour to plain potatoes with this simple quick side dish to serve with chicken, beef, pork or fish.

Garlic Concertina Potatoes a.k.a Hasselback Potatoes

These crispy, buttery, garlicky potatoes make an ideal side dish to serve with so may of your favourite main dishes.

How to Make Perfect Roasted Potatoes (English Style Roast Potatoes)

How to Make Perfect Roasted Potatoes (English Style Roast Potatoes) - forget mashed!...roast those potatoes! Learn how to create a crispy outside with a steaming fluffy inside every time. Great with roast chicken, beef or pork and wonderful served with roasted garlic and sour cream. Soooo delicious.

Bacon Cheddar and Onion Potato Cakes

These incredible potato cakes are maybe the best use of leftover mashed potatoes yet. Serve with poached eggs for a terrific brunch too.

Crispy Baked Wedge Fries

Crispy Baked Wedge Fries. Learn the secret to getting all the flavour and crispiness of fried potatoes wedges from the oven using this simple straight forward method.

Smoked Cheddar duch*ess Potatoes

Smoked Cheddar duch*ess Potatoes. One of the most luxurious, indulgent and most flavourful potato side dishes you will ever sample.

Lemon Herb Roasted Potato Nuggets

These Lemon Herb Roasted Potato Nuggets are a terrific side dish with many meals like any roast chicken or lamb dinner or to serve with Greek Souvlaki.

Creamy Dijon Garlic Potatoes Dauphinoise

Creamy Dijon Garlic Potatoes Dauphinoise - are easy to prepare and provide a subtly flavoured, creamy, indulgent side dish for your Easter ham, lamb or practically any roast dinner.

Barbecue Spice Roasted Potato Nuggets

Barbecue Spice Roasted Potato Nuggets. These delicious potato nuggets are made with a special BBQ dry rub seasoning. A perfect, mildly spiced side dish with roasted or grilled meats at any time of year.

Brown Butter and Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Brown Butter and Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes - a delicious, slow-cooked comfort food meal with plenty of familiar, homestyle flavour.

Potatoes Dauphinoise with Gruyere & Thyme - in reality Dauphinoise is just a posh word for scalloped potatoes butin this recipethe method is easier and the flavour even better.


