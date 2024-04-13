Creamy Cilantro Cucumber Dip Recipe - Peas and Crayons (2024)

This Creamy Cilantro Cucumber Dip is quick, easy, and so incredibly delicious!Mayo-free and easily made ahead, pair it with veggies for a healthy appetizer or snack.

I’m a sucker for a good dip. It’s without-fail the first thing I beeline for at a party or potluck and my go-to snack on the regular. My tiny human shares my dip-thusiasim and will come running at the mere mention of dip at snack time.

Not just any dip though, in this case fresh is most definitely best!

Next time you start to eye one of those fancy dips or spreads at the grocery store, do yourself a favorand beeline to the produce section instead. Your wallet (and waistline) will thank you for it. It’s super simple to whip up a delicious dip that’s full of flavor and free of sketchy additives!

I think I outdid myself with this one because it’s literally all I can think of! Fragrant cilantro mixed with cool cucumber and a whipped medley of cheese and yogurt and garlic and onion onion and *THUD*

That was me faceplanting into the bowl. What I lack in self control I make up for with VEGGIES! Let’s dive on in shall we?

Serving Suggestions

Plate this tasty dip with a mountain of savorygluten-free nut-thins crackers (my absolute favorite are the sea salt ones) and lots fresh veggies!

My favorite vegetables for dunking are…

sliced cucumber

bell pepper slices (red, green, orange… all fantastic!)

halved sweet mini peppers

celery sticks

carrot sticks or baby carrots

crinkle-cut carrot “chips”

grape tomatoes

It even makes an awesome sandwich spread! I’ve used it for my California Veggie Sandwich before and LOVED the result.

Any garlic fanatics out there? Feel free to addin an additional clove or two of garlic, to taste! Amping up thegarlic gives the dip a little extra bite to it, which is precisely why my husband begged me to keep this one on the friendlier side with just one clove. He can handle a metric ton of Sriracha or Jalapeños but raw garlic sends him running in circles. It’s a tad hilarious.





Creamy Cilantro Cucumber Dip

Hooray snack time! We can’t get enough of this cool-as-a-cucumber dip.

My friend Katy and I straight updevouredthis cilantro-spiked cucumber dip with cucumber slices and gluten-free crackers.

Actually that reminds me… Katy you still have my bowl! Don’t worry about mailing it from North Carolina, I expect it to be hand delivered. Come visit me — I miss you!!!

This Creamy Cilantro Cucumber Dipcool, creamy, refreshing, and basically screams Summer. Trough a megaphone. At the top of a mountain.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go make another bowl before I start going through withdrawals.

I suggest you do the same. See ya in the kitchen!

Creamy Cilantro Cucumber Dip This Creamy Cilantro Cucumber Dip is quick, easy, and so incredibly delicious!Mayo-free and easily made ahead, pair it with veggies for a healthy appetizer or snack. 5 from 15 votes Print RecipePin Recipe Rate Recipe See Also Pickling Recipes That Go Way Beyond Cucumbers Course: Appetizer Cuisine: American Keyword: Cilantro Cucumber Dip Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Total Time: 5 minutes minutes Servings: 6 servings Author: Jenn Laughlin – Peas and Crayons Ingredients 6 oz plain Greek yogurt

4 oz cream cheese

¼ cup chopped cucumber

1 cup fresh cilantro leaves (approx 1/3 bunch)

2-3 stalks green onion

1 clove garlic

¼ tsp salt SERVE WITH Gluten Free Nut-Thin Crackers

Cucumber Slices

Celery Sticks

Bell Pepper Slices

Sliced Radish

Carrots Instructions Combine yogurt, softened cream cheese, cucumber, cilantro, green onion, garlic and salt in a food processor and blend.

Dunk a cracker to taste and add more of your favorites, if desired or keep the dip as is — the ratio in this recipe had me swooning!

Garnish with fresh cilantro and dive in with crackers and veggies! Notes This delish dip may be made in advance and will keep in the fridge for 4 days for easy snacking or party prep. NO FOOD PROCESSOR? No problem! A blender will work just fine and, for an appliance-free dip, feel free to use a box grater to coarsely grate the cucumber, then simply smash + mince your garlic and finely chop your green onion and cilantro before adding them to the dip. Easy peasy! Nutrition Facts are an estimate gathered using an online recipe nutrition calculator. Adjust as needed. Nutrition Calories: 89kcal, Carbohydrates: 2g, Protein: 4g, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 3g, Cholesterol: 22mg, Sodium: 171mg, Potassium: 57mg, Sugar: 1g, Vitamin A: 490IU, Vitamin C: 1.7mg, Calcium: 56mg, Iron: 0.2mg Did you make this recipe?I want to see! Tag @peasandcrayons on Instagram and Facebook!

If you get a chance to try these tasty cilantro cucumber dip, let me know!

Leave some love in the comment form below or tag your photos with @peasandcrayons on Instagram so I can happy dance over your creation!

More Delicious Dip Recipes