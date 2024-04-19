The best VPN service in 2024 (2024)

Quick links 1. Top 3 best VPNs at a glance

The best VPN of 2024 is an essential tool for staying safer online, no matter where you live. With the help of my team of experts, I've tested dozens of VPNs hands-on to work out exactly which ones truly prioritize your online privacy, and which ones promise the world but fail live up to their claims.

Virtual Private Networks are a kind of software that help keep your online activity hidden from your ISP, the government, and even hackers. In simple terms, they do this by encrypting all your traffic and routing it through their own servers located around the world, hiding your real location and your activity in the process. They're also great for unblocking streaming content, and evading government censorship.

If you just want quick access to the three best VPN services of 2024, simply pick from ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and Surfshark below – in my expert reviews I rate them as the very best in their respective price ranges. However, If you want more in-depth info, simply keep scrolling for my rundown of the 10 top VPNs available today, and details of how I test VPNs at the bottom of the page.

The 3 best VPNs at a glance

1. ExpressVPN: the best VPN – get 3 months free

I think ExpressVPN is the best VPN in 2024, with great performance in just about every area. It offers class-leading privacy and security features, can unblock just about every streaming site, and is super easy to use. Its 30-day money-back guarantee lets you trial the service risk-free, and Tom's Guide readers can claim 3 months free – plus 1 year free of backup software Backblaze. Save 49% on ExpressVPN's 12-month plan View Deal

2. NordVPN: the fastest VPN and packed with tools

NordVPN is arguably the biggest name in the VPN industry, and for good reason. As well as its secure and private VPN, it offers a wider suite of cybersecurity tools, including an ad blocker and malware protection. Starting at just $3.39 a month, Nord's a slightly more affordable option compared to ExpressVPN, and you'll also get a 30-day money-back guarantee to make sure it's right for you. What's more, you can also grab a free Uber Eats voucher – tasty. View Deal

3. Surfshark: the best cheap VPN on the market

For those looking for a premium VPN on a budget, Surfshark is well worth considering. With top-tier privacy and incredibly fast connections, it's snapping at the heels of pricier brands. It's excellent for streaming and day-to-day privacy, and offers servers in 100 countries, so you'll never be far from a connection. Best of all, it's currently only $2.29 per month, which includes 2 months free. View Deal

The best VPNs in 2024

The best VPN overall

1. ExpressVPN The best VPN on the market overall Number of servers: 3,000+ | Speed: Up to 750 Mbps | VPN locations: 160 in 105 countries | Maximum devices supported: 8 | 24/7 live chat: Yes | 30 day money back guarantee: Yes Rock-solid privacy features Apps for just about everything Superb for torrenting Class-leading 24/7 support Premium pricing, but well worth it

Subscribe if: ✔️You want the very best VPN service on the market. Others have marginally wider suites, but if you're just interested having a class-leading VPN, ExpressVPN is it. ✔️You want to stream global content. From Netflix to Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer, ExpressVPN is super reliable. ✔️You value your privacy. Whether you're in the US, Europe, or even China, ExpressVPN's countless audits and unblemished history of protecting its users should inspire confidence.

Avoid if: ❌You're on a strict budget. ExpressVPN certainly isn't the cheapest on the market. Those looking for a better price may want to consider NordVPN or Surfshark. ❌You want a fuller suite of software. Some other providers like NordVPN have expanded to offer other services. While ExpressVPN has nailed its VPN, it doesn't offer much else.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ All things considered, ExpressVPN is the very best VPN I've tested. Its privacy features are second to none, it delivers great speeds, unblocks a whole host of global streaming sites, and is very accessible in terms of design and device support. If you're looking for the best of the best, this is it, and you can try it out with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN takes the top spot with its easy-to-use apps that take the complexity out of setting up a VPN and leave the difficult stuff to the experts. My ExpressVPN review showed that it unblocked anything and everything I threw at it with a peerless quality.

On paper, ExpressVPN already impresses: over 3,000 servers in 160 locations spread across 105 countries around the world, a kill switch, split tunneling and obfuscated servers. While some providers have more servers in total, very few have such a wide spread – meaning that wherever you're based, you'll get swift, reliable connections. It has an especially impressive range in Asia, which is often neglected by other providers.

All apps use super-secure, industry-standard AES-256 encryption, paired with OpenVPN and Lightway protocols. Lightway is the standout here, and the in-house, open-source protocol delivers excellent speeds – although this is an area where Express is just beaten by close rivals Surfshark and NordVPN. However, unless you're using a 1Gbps+ connection you won't notice a difference.

ExpressVPN also uses its own TrustedServer technology, which ensures its RAM-only DNS servers retain no information about you or your activity. In short, ExpressVPN is fast and secure – and a recent update has added a well-needed kill switch to iOS. Combined with the 3 months free Tom's Guide readers can claim, you get a lot for your money.

> ExpressVPN is Tom's Guide's #1 VPN – get 3 months FREE

Its apps are a pleasure to use and almost identical across the board – once you've used one, you've used them all – and the range of devices is huge. Not only can you cover your PC, Mac, iPhone, or Android, but your router, Chromebook, Linux PC, Fire TV Stick, and a ton more can also enjoy the same protection.

What's more, ExpressVPN can now be used on 8 devices at once, up from the previous 5. This is great news for those who have tons of devices, and addresses one of ExpressVPN's few downsides – although rivals Surfshark and PIA offer unlimited connections on a single plan.

One of the most common reasons to download a VPN is to access geo-blocked streaming content. Here, ExpressVPN really delivers. In my testing, it reliably unblocked a number of Netflix locations, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and works impeccably for regional TV channels around the world. Only a few other providers like NordVPN and Surfshark can match this – and Express is still my #1 streaming VPN.

Of course, improvements can be made with any service, and the same is true here. For example, if you need a dedicated IP or port forwarding, a provider like PIA might be a better fit.

Finally, a word on customer support. If anything doesn't work as it should – perhaps you're having issues unblocking UK Netflix from the US, for example – the 24/7 live chat support is always on hand. In my experience, they have been quick and knowledgeable and in general much better than most other VPN providers' live chat teams. Plus, the on-site help articles are excellent, too.

When everything is tallied up, it all comes together to make a near-unbeatable package that's well suited to experts and newbies alike – and I think that premium price is well worth what you get.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ExpressVPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design Simple, navigable design that’s easy on your eyes and straightforward to understand ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Beginner-friendly, little to no expertise needed ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Reliable and very fast, although some others deliver higher peak speeds. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Servers in 160 locations and 90 countries ensure limitless content ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Top-notch security with 256-bit AES encryption ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Expert assistance is available 24/7 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Slightly more expensive than other options ⭐⭐⭐

The best VPN + security suite

2. NordVPN The best VPN with a full security suite Number of servers: 5,500+ | Server locations: 80+ in 59 countries | Maximum devices supported: 6 | 24/7 live chat: Yes | 30 day money back guarantee: Yes Excellent focus on security Impeccable streaming performance NordLynx delivers incredible speeds Tons of servers Renewal prices are high

Subscribe if: ✔️Netflix access is a priority. As my #1 rated VPN for Netflix, NordVPN unblocks more locations than any other provider I've tested. ✔️You want more than just a VPN. NordVPN also offers malware detection and ad-blocking on a standard plan. ✔️You want maximum bang for your buck. While NordVPN isn't quite the cheapest, it offers a very tempting blend of price and performance.

Avoid if: ❌You like simple apps. Compared to the likes of ExpressVPN, Nord's map interface can be quite busy. ❌You torrent often. Only some of Nord's servers are configured for P2P, and due to this I've found it can be somewhat slow to download torrented files. ❌You need a huge range of global locations. NordVPN offers a healthy 60 countries, but ExpressVPN offers 105, and Surfshark tops out at 100.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ NordVPN is a powerful VPN that offers just about everything anyone will need from a VPN for a great price. For the price, it's well worth considering, and its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can try it before you commit.

Sitting at #2 is NordVPN, and in my fullNordVPN reviewI found that the biggest name in VPN is still one of the very best.

With over 5,500 servers in a generous 60+ countries, NordVPN practically guarantees a speedy server wherever you are – and while it's not present in as many locations as ExpressVPN, you'll still be very well served. You'll likely be connecting to those servers with Nord's own NordLynx protocol, which is a reworked version of WireGuard. In short, it's stable, and delivered searing connection speeds of over 950 Mbps in my testing – the fastest VPN in my testing.

You'll get split tunneling, an effective kill switch, AES-256 encryption, and you'll even get some unusual options like Onion over VPN and Double VPN which are designed to keep you even safer when browsing the web. Another interesting feature is Threat Protection – but while it's a nice addition, dedicated tracker blockers do work more effectively.

Nord's apps are powerful and fairly pleasant to use, but while the map-based interface works well on larger screen such as PCs and tablets, on smartphones it can be more of a hindrance than a benefit – simpler interfaces like ExpressVPN's tend to work better here.

A recent update also means the PC client can't be resized, and there are inconsistencies between platforms. Despite that, though, the apps are very capable, and you'll be able to install it on a huge range of devices – for just $3.39 a month, it's excellent value.

Nord's most interesting new feature, however, is Meshnet. This allows users to link devices anywhere around the world via encrypted NordVPN connections, creating its own secure network. This has real power, and while Nord hasn't quite worked out how to make the feature clear to users yet, I'm very excited to see where it goes.

When it comes to streaming, however, NordVPN really impresses. You'll be able to unblock tons of Netflix locations, iPlayer, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and more – and in recent months Nord and the related Surfshark have proved to be a little more reliable with Netflix than my top choice overall ExpressVPN.

With a 30-day money-back guarantee and some attractive deals running throughout the year, NordVPN is a quality service that only misses out on the top spot thanks to some small UI quirks – and, frankly, the sheer quality of the competition.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design Fun interface but might seem a little crowded for some users ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Though simple to use, the map-like design might not work for everyone ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance One of the fastest with an average speed of 950 Mbps ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Effortlessly unblocks most content streaming platforms ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Strong encryption with additional features like Threat Protection for safe streaming ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Reliable 24/7 customer support ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Provides ample value for the price. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best cheap VPN

Subscribe if: ✔️You're looking for quality on a budget. Surfshark is an absolute bargain, and I'm consistently amazed that it can offer such a good product for the price. ✔️You have a need for speed. Surfshark is as quick as NordVPN, topping out at 950 Mbps. ✔️You have tons of devices. Surfshark's unlimited simultaneous connections policy means you can use one plans on as many devices as you like.

Avoid if: ❌You truly rely on your kill switch. While it's very unlikely to happen in real life, my testing was able break Surfshark's kill switch. This didn't happen to ExpressVPN or NordVPN. ❌You're a hardcore torrenter. Surfshark is more than capable of torrenting effectively, but if your main use case is sharing P2P, try ExpressVPN or PIA.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Surfsharkis one of those rare examples of a product combining genuinely premium features with an incredibly low price. While it's not quite as powerful as the leading two providers, it's super secure, can be installed on unlimited devices, and also offers a 30-day refund period.

If you're looking for a cheap VPN that outperforms products twice its price, look no further than Surfshark. The services in this guide are ranked by quality, not price, so to see a VPN that's so affordable sitting at #3 is seriously impressive.

In my Surfshark review, I found its apps great to use, and offer all the privacy and security essentials such as AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, split tunneling, and the superfast WireGuard protocol.

Surfshark's been hard at work on extra features like MultiHop, and Nexus – the latter of which is not currently fully formed, but looks promising. According to the company, "connecting to Nexus means that your traffic gets routed through a whole network of servers rather than a single VPN tunnel." Decentralizing your connection is a very interesting innovation, and it's great that Surfshark is exploring new ways to improve VPNs as a whole.

Currently, Nexus offers an IP Rotator – your IP address will be changed every 15 minutes or so – and an IP Randomizer feature is coming soon. This will change your IP address every time you visit a new website

If you're a hardware hoarder, Surfshark's unlimited simultaneous connections policy may put it above my #1 and #2 picks. You can install one plan on any number of devices – great for complete protection, or even sharing with those in your home. And, as a Linux VPN, Surfshark is one of the few providers to offer a full GUI – most others are only command line. Very impressive for a VPN that costs well under $2.50 a month.

In the most recent testing, connection speeds rose considerably, and on my 1 Gbps connection, it maxed out at a staggering 950 Mbps. That makes Surfshark one of the fastest providers I've ever tested – beating out the likes of ExpressVPN, PIA, and CyberGhost. Plus, it's currently proving to be very reliable for streaming. I've had some issues before, but almost every provider has at some point.

However, when I put Surfshark's kill switch through my rigorous testing procedure, we did manage to catch it out and get it to reveal us very briefly. However, the situation in which this happened is unlikely to happen in the real world. And, unfortunately, Surfshark's support isn't quite as good as ExpressVPN's or NordVPN's.

Overall, Surfshark is an excellent budget option, and when you consider its price, what small sacrifices you may need to make seem really quite insignificant.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Surfshark test results Feature Comments Rating Design Minimalistic, clean, and intuitive design ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Beginner-friendly and easy to understand ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Seriously quick and almost on par with NordVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Great at unblocking streaming apps and getting around censorship ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Kill switch isn’t the best, but everything else is excellent ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Decent 24/7 customer support and tons of help articles ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Cheap VPN with excellent value for money ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best VPN for Linux

4. Private Internet Access Excellent value, and very useful for torrenting Number of servers: 20,000+ | Server locations: 84 countries | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited | 24/7 live chat: Yes | 30 day money back guarantee: Yes Excellent value Unblocks US Netflix Reliable apps and kill switch Passed no-log audit Apps are powerful, but complex Full app audit still in the works

Subscribe if: ✔️You're a Linux user. PIA is an excellent VPN for Linux users, and is one of the few providers to offer a native GUI (Surfshark being another). ✔️You want proof of a no-logs policy. PIA has had its claim of no logging proven in court twice. That's just about as reliable proof as you're going to get. ✔️You want a server in every US state. This is perfect for getting around things like sporting blackouts and shopping restrictions, or doing research on medical procedures banned in your state.

Avoid if: ❌You prioritize connection speed. With peak speeds of around 360 Mbps in my testing, PIA certainly isn't slow – but there are much faster out there. ❌ You value simplicity. PIA definitely presents as more of an 'expert' option, meaning that newbies could be intimidated by the additional functionality and settings.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Private Internet Access is an excellent VPN that offers deep customization, rock-solid privacy, as well as a proven zero-logging policy. It slightly lags behind the top three in terms of streaming and connection speeds – but some users will definitely find value here, especially due to the bargain price.

Private Internet Access has been around for a long, long time, but unlike other dinosaurs of the VPN game, it's stayed on an upward trajectory rather than falling to the new guard.

In fact, it's risen another place to #4 since my last Private Internet Access review.

While PIA doesn't disclose its server network size, I believe it to sit at around 20,000 servers, which makes it by far the most server-rich provider on the market. Combine that with 84 available countries and you've got yourself quite the spread.

PIA really stands out when you get under the surface a little. Its desktop apps offer port forwarding – a relative rarity – and its kill switch is super reliable.

Also, its proxy browser extensions are also very good, with updated tech that allows for faster browsing. For newbies and those looking for a simpler experience, though, this could very well be a little annoying or intimidating.

It's great for streaming, with access to Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and BBC iPlayer. I have expanded my streaming testing even further this time round, and as an improvement on last time, PIA was able to unblock every single service.

What's more, Private Internet Access also offers all subscribers unlimited simultaneous connections, just like Surfshark.

This means that you can keep as many devices as you like protected – and potentially share your details with your family and friends if you're feeling generous. For some, this might not be a huge selling point, but for gadget obsessives, it's a must-have feature.

We're also still waiting for PIA to complete a full independent security audit, but the good news is that it's started the process. The zero-logging policy has been audited and confirmed as true, so now I'm just waiting on the full shebang.

For those looking for a highly featured, reliable service that's keenly priced, I'd recommend giving PIA a go – it has a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out risk-free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Private Internet Access test results Feature Comments Rating Design Loads of customization options, can be a bit overwhelming ⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Great for tech-savvy users, not too beginner-friendly ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Decent speeds but falls behind the industry heavyweights like NordVPN and Surfshark ⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking 20,000+ servers in 84 countries for smooth and fast content unblocking ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Best-in-class encryption with a proven no-log policy ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Adequate resources, plenty of guides, and a contact form to reach the team ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price One of the cheapest VPNs, all the more ideal for the long term. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best VPN for internet freedom

(Image credit: ProtonVPN)

5. Proton VPN Privacy favorite keeps getting better Number of servers: 2,900+ | Server locations: 67 countries | Maximum devices supported: 10 | live chat support: Yes | 30 day money back guarantee: Yes Privacy-focused Excellent for streaming Apps are stable and powerful on all platforms Support site is complex Can take a while to connect

Subscribe if: ✔️You're looking for a decent free plan. While Proton's free service can't match up to its paid plan, it's still very useful for emergencies. ✔️You want a provider that advocates for internet freedom. Proton as a company has demonstrated its commitment to internet freedom by offering, among other things, free servers dedicated to accessing Deutsche Welle's unbiased reporting.

Avoid if: ❌You're looking for a bargain. Proton is fairly pricey when compared to the likes of PIA and Surfshark. ❌You want super fast connections. Proton VPN's no slouch, but it's slower than a number of key rivals.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Proton VPN has made a lot of improvements in the last few years, growing from a pretty techy and complex option to an accessible VPN that's remarkably good for streaming. Its free plan is great, and for those who need features like Secure Core, this may well be the best option.

The Swiss-based Proton brand has had quite the makeover recently, and its star product Proton VPN has been given a well-earned bit of zing. Now that the fresh new look matches its stellar performance, it's even easier to recommend.

Connections speeds with WireGuard are good, topping out at 460 Mbps, although even with the proprietary VPN Accelerator tech, it can't match up to the likes of Surfshark and NordVPN.

However, when using the old faithful OpenVPN (essential for Stealth Mode), you'll see speeds of up to 350 Mbps. That's faster than almost every other VPN out there when configured the same way, outpaced only by Mullvad and CyberGhost in my testing. Very impressive.

You'll also get a comprehensive zero-logging policy and string encryption, and Proton VPN will certainly appeal to those looking to use their VPN for absolute online privacy.

What's more, Proton VPN also offers its Secure Core servers, which are located in physically secure locations in privacy-friendly countries. You can choose to use these, and then route to a destination of your choice for added anonymity. Proton Unlimited also adds the entire privacy suite of Proton Mail, Proton Drive, and Proton Calendar for a fairly reasonable price.

However, it's not all work and no play for Proton – in my testing for the full Proton VPN review it proved to be a real standout when it comes to unblocking Netflix, reliably accessing a number of useful locations, as well as BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

However, Proton VPN really stands out thanks to its commitment to helping users around the world access a free and uncensored internet. One such example of this is its partnership with news company Deutsche Welle. Even free users can connect to a dedicated server and access unbiased news anywhere in the world.

For example, this is a godsend for those in countries like China and Russia who prefer not to consume state-controlled news.

It's getting trickier by the day to pick faults with Proton, but there are still a couple of sticking points. Firstly, while some servers do support P2P traffic, there are relatively few compared to the competition – although if Proton detects P2P activity, it'll seamlessly redirect you to a compatible server.

Prices have recently dropped across the board, but it's still not cheap. However, sign up for 2 years and you'll get a decent deal, with a generous 10 simultaneous connections to boot.

Overall, Proton VPN is very much on the up, and it's evident the developers are putting in some hard work rather than resting on their laurels. Thanks to that, Proton VPN is a service we can wholeheartedly recommend.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Proton VPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design Intuitive and dynamic design with the dark mode as a standout ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Some desktop features may be too technical for regular users to understand ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Despite proprietary technologies to increase speed, it’s mid-pack ⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks most sites on the paid subscription ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy State-of-the-art security with Swiss law protection and an independent audit ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Decent response time with countless guides ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Not the most budget-friendly, but there’s a free plan for new users ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Honorable mentions

We think that one of either ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, Private Internet Access or Proton VPN will be the best VPN for the vast majority of users. They all deliver excellent speeds, provide class-leading privacy and security features, are effective at unblocking tons of content around the world and are super simple use.

They also cover a range of price points, ranging from the premium-priced (and worth it) ExpressVPN to the absolute bargains that are Surfshark and PIA.

However, if you have a very particular feature you're looking for, there are plenty of other trusted providers to choose from. Below I'm running down all the other VPNs I'm comfortable recommending – and while they're not quite as versatile and well-rounded as my top picks, they could still be worth considering.

6. CyberGhost Excellent for torrenting and streaming Number of servers: 9,700+ | Server locations: 91 countries | Maximum devices supported: 7 | 24/7 live chat: Yes | 45 day money back guarantee: Yes Tons of servers Feature-heavy apps Great WireGuard speeds Some useful streaming features Infrequent app updates UK Netflix and Disney+ unavailable

Subscribe if: ✔️You're looking for a bargain. Often almost hitting the $2-a-month barrier, CyberGhost is very affordable ✔️You want a long refund period. CyberGhost gives you 45 days to make up your mind, rather than the industry-standard 30. ✔️You like easy-to-use apps. Clean and clear, CyberGhost's apps are super intuitive.

Avoid if: ❌You want to use lots of devices. Instead of allowing you to log in and out to make the most of your simultaneous connections, CyberGhost only allows 7 installations. To use another device, you'll have to remove it completely. ❌You need top-tier support. CyberGhost's support is decent, but nothing like the quality of ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ CyberGhost is an established provider that's trusted by an incredible 36 million users. It's private and secure, and its apps are great to use. However, it falls a little behind the pack when it comes to streaming, and its device limit is quite restrictive, especially if you're sharing within your household.

CyberGhost is another long-standing name in the world of the best VPNs, and in that time it's developed a reputation for privacy, streaming performance, and torrent-friendly servers.

With over 9,700 servers, CyberGhost has one of the largest server networks in the industry, and with a spread of 91 countries, there's plenty of variety when it comes to picking which to connect to.

In my expert CyberGhost VPN review, the Romanian provider delivered great connection speeds of up to 630 Mbps (although this is down since my last test), and while few users will have base connections capable of such heady heights, it's still quite an accolade.

CyberGhost's apps had an overhaul in 2021, and with the introduction of Version 8, the experience is much more modern and sleek.

However, you'll only be able to install CyberGhost on 7 devices – and after that, you'll need to unregister a device to use another, rather than simply logging out on one device like almost all other providers allow.

This can be a real pain if you're right on the edge of how many devices you're active on. We'd implore CyberGhost to change this silly feature – why not go unlimited like fellow Kape Technologies stablemate PIA?

Back to positives, CyberGhost's apps offer some very useful dedicated streaming features like Netflix and iPlayer-optimized servers. It's fairly capable when it comes to unblocking, and in my last testing I saw it unblock some Netflix libraries, iPlayer, and Amazon Prime Video.

Disney+, however, was unavailable, and the likes of ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark are better providers for streaming.

One of my biggest issues with CyberGhost in my last review was that it hadn't undertaken a security audit of any kind. This time round it's still not perfect, but it has had its no-log policy audited by Deloitte. Let's hope a full server and app audit is in the works.

Overall, CyberGhost is a cheap, effective VPN provider that impresses when it comes to torrenting and general privacy. However, it's honestly quite outclassed by the providers above.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CyberGhost test results Feature Comments Rating Design Very nice to use, with good customization. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Simple layout means it's great for beginners and experts alike. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Great performance, and only outsped by the very fastest. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Claims to have dedicated streaming servers, but sometimes failed to access Netflix and Disney+. ⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Good baseline tech with an audit from Deloitte. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Not bad, but customer support agents could be more helpful. ⭐⭐⭐ Price Excellent price considering what you're getting. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

7. Windscribe Tons of features and an excellent Chrome extension Number of servers: 400+ | Server locations: 110 in 62 countries | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited | 24/7 live chat: No | 30 day money back guarantee: No Incredible speeds Feature-packed apps Decent value with flexible plans Best built-in tracker blocker of any VPN Apps aren't the simplest to use No 24/7 live chat or audit

Subscribe if: ✔️You're after a quality Chrome extension. Windscribe offers the best standalone proxy Chrome extension available, which is great for quickly accessing blocked sites and changing location. ✔️You want the best ad- and tracker-blocker. Windscribe's blocking tech is some of the best I've tested.

Avoid if: ❌You want a premium plan. While the free plan is excellent, if you're willing to pay, there are much better options. ❌You want an audited VPN. While Windscribe is open-source, it's fallen behind the competition in terms of independent auditing.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Windscribe absolutely shines when it come to the things it gives you for free. You'll get a generous amount of servers, and a great proxy extension that I use day-to-day at Tom's Guide. However, paid plans are expensive and complicated, and the vast majority of users will want to look elsewhere when parting with their cash.

Our expert Windscribe review found the provider's free VPN that gives users 10GB of data a month very useful, but it also offers a fairly-priced paid service that delivers unlimited data and lets you connect as many devices at once as you like. Most other VPN services permit only five to 10 at a time.

Windscribe is compatible with many platforms – including routers and Amazon Fire and Kodi TV set-top boxes. The service offers a great variety of connection options, has a wide geographic reach with hundreds of servers, and presents an appealing, if minimal, user interface.

It's also good for watching overseas Netflix, and has dedicated 'Windflix servers' to enable this. One failure I did notice, however, was unblocking amazon Prime Video.

The service's Chrome VPN extension is a standout feature. As one of the best on the market, it offers tons of features and can be used without installing the desktop client – great for work computers of other devices you can't install software on.

For those that do install the desktop client, you'll notice the brand-spanking Windscribe 2.0 software has tidied up the interface and offers a ton of nifty features – although newbies may be overwhelmed. One such feature is Decoy Mode on Android which, although very niche, could be invaluable to dissidents in truly extreme situations.

Once of my previous complaints was that Windscribe simply wasn't very fast compared to others, but since then it's upped the ante, topping out at an excellent 950 Mbps.

This matches up to the very fastest providers on the market, and it's great to see Windscribe pushing more established [players like this.

You can pay for a Windscribe subscription with Bitcoin, you don't even have to provide an email address, and the service is based in Canada, which may appeal to users wary of US authorities.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Windscribe test results Feature Comments Rating Design Fairly well laid out, but the UI is quite cramped ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Not too tricky, but others are simpler to get going with. ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Nothing to write home about ⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Impressive, with the only issue being Japanese Netflix. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Solid code and open-source, but no audit. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support No live chat, but the knowledgebase is good. ⭐⭐⭐ Price The free plan offers a lot, but the paid plan is simply too expensive. ⭐⭐⭐

(Image credit: IPVanish)

8. IPVanish Feature-packed, but not a perfect streamer Number of servers: 2,200+ | Server locations: 75+ in 52 countries | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited | 24 live chat: Yes | 30 day money back guarantee: Yes Verified as no-logging Unlimited simultaneous devices Tons of features A number of Netflix locations unavailable Apps are complicated

Subscribe if: ✔️You want unlimited connections. A single IPVanish plan can be used on unlimited devices. ✔️You're a fan of in-depth interfaces. IPVanish has slightly toned down its techiness, but it still shows tons of data in the app.

Avoid if: ❌You want to pay the same price forever. Be aware that if you don't cancel and resubscribe at the end of your plan, prices go through the roof. ❌You're a Netflix addict. IPVanish is a decent VPN when it comes to streaming, but it can't unblock some niche locations like Japan Netflix.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ IPVanish has been around for a long time, and is pretty good across the board. It's fast, decent for streaming, and offers plenty of customization. However, compared to the leading providers, it hasn't quite kept up with the pack.

IPVanish is a US VPN that's been in the game for a long time, and it's widely regarded as a safe, reliable, and trustworthy provider. It's designed for the more techy user, it boasts a bunch of useful additions and powerful apps that display all the data you could wish for.

In my testing for the IPVanish review, I saw the provider deliver incredible speeds of around 950 Mbps when using WireGuard, which is comparable to close rivals NordVPN and Surfshark.

Its OpenVPN speeds are average at best, at just 225 Mbps in my testing, but most users will be using WireGuard anyway.

'Scramble' is an interesting feature that allows VPN use in countries like China, and while it's not quite as robust as other specialized China VPN services, it's still very useful.

When it comes to streaming, it's also a mixed bag. I got access to US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and Prime (which is an improvement from last time we checked), but unlike providers further up this list, we couldn't tap into any other Netflix locations like Australia or Canada.

One of my biggest criticisms in my last review was that IPVanish rarely updated its apps – and it looks like the devs were listening.

The brand new interface looks great, retains many of the in-depth features I loved, while integrating a Favorites function as well as in-app support.

However, on the flip side, it's a shame that some niche features have been removed, rather than tucked away more neatly.

Overall, though, while it's lost a little ground on the top services, IPVanish is still well worth considering, especially if you're a fan of in-depth, techy software.

Swipe to scroll horizontally IPVanish test results Feature Comments Rating Design Fairly attractive, but complex to navigate ⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Not as easy as many other providers ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Very good speeds of around 720Mbps ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Pretty reliable, but not flawless ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Audited, reliable, and trustworthy ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Articles aren't hugely helpful, although live chat is available ⭐⭐⭐ Price Decent to begin with, but renewals hikes are hefty ⭐⭐⭐

9. Mullvad Privacy extraordinaire lives up to expectations Number of servers: 669 | Server locations: 73 in 43 countries | Maximum devices supported: 5 | 24/7 live support: No | 30 day money back guarantee: Yes Excellent speeds Open-source apps Good kill switch and leak protection Not designed for streaming No live chat

Subscribe if: ✔️Privacy is your #1 concern. Mullvad doesn't require you to submit any identifying info. That means no email address, no name, no nothing. ✔️You want to pay with cold, hard cash. Mullvad is one of the only VPNs that accepts posted cash as a payment system.

Avoid if: ❌You want to stream content. Mullvad isn't set up for streaming, nor is this a priority for the provider. Go for ExpressVPN, Nord, or Surfshark if this is a deal-breaker. ❌You're after a cheap choice. No matter how long you sign up for, you'll be paying $6/€5 a month. No discounts or deals here.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mullvad is well-known and widely recommended online for its privacy features, and I can't disagree. For those looking for a very private VPN service, it's a good choice, but in terms of streaming, speed, app features and general usability, it can't compete with the top three.

In my expert Mullvad review, I found that the Swedish provider eschews 'gimmicks' for true privacy performance. However, while this certainly endears Mullvad with techies and old-school VPN veterans, the crowd-pleasing likes of ExpressVPN and NordVPN arguably offer a better proposition for the casual user.

With no tricks and a very transparent website, Mullvad's one of the few providers that avoids making disputable claims of "unblocking anything" or

"guaranteed anonymity".

Rather, it leads by example by never taking any personal details, accepting cash payments sent through snail mail, and offering simple, effective and open-source apps. New additions include the ability to purchase account numbers through Amazon – an anonymity plus point – and a fresh DNS server audit.

It also avoids the incredible complexity of other 'expert' VPNs, and while a very small selection of users will want to tweak countless DNS settings, many will simply appreciate the no-nonsense approach to online privacy.

As I said, though, Mullvad does lack in some important areas that many users won't want to compromise on. While connection speeds are very impressive, in line with IPVanish, CyberGhost, and the like, it's not able to unblock any streaming services – and likely never will.

On that connection speed note, though, in my last testing it topped out at a very respectable 900 Mbps – almost as fast as the highest flyers.

What's more, though, is that when using OpenVPN, Mullvad outpaced every other provider I tested, topping out at a heady 530 Mbps. If you'll be using OpenVPN and don't about streaming, it could be a great choice.

The apps also lack some fairly commonplace usability features like automatic selection of the nearest/fastest location, and no favorites list. Plus, if you run into any issues you'll have to rely on email support or the bare-bones support site rather than live chat.

Overall, though, if you're looking for a transparent, privacy-focused VPN, you could do a lot worse than Mullvad.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mullvad test results Feature Comments Rating Design Pretty simple apps on most devices. ⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Not the easiest, and assumes a bit of knowledge. ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Good speeds using both WireGuard and OpenVPN. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Can access blocked websites on occasion, but absolutely no streaming sites are unblocked. ⭐ Security and privacy Privacy-first business model inspires confidence ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Email support is swift and knowledgeable, and almost makes up for the lack of live chat. ⭐⭐⭐ Price Quite expensive, but at least there are no price hikes. ⭐⭐⭐

10. Hide.me Superb customization and well-suited for experts Number of servers: 2,000 | Server locations: 79 | Maximum devices supported: 10 | 24/7 live chat: Yes | 30 day money back guarantee: Yes Excellent OpenVPN and WireGuard speeds Good for streaming Very configurable Windows app Free 2TB Internxt cloud storage Mac app is relatively underpowered Potentially intimidating design

Subscribe if: ✔️You want to delve deep into your settings. Hide.me offers almost unparalleled customization of its settings. ✔️You need cloud storage. The bundled Internxt cloud storage is a bonus – if you'll use it. ✔️You want a speedy provider. Hide.me is right up there with some of the fastest.

Avoid if: ❌You're a beginner. Hide.me's customization is a double-edged sword – if you don't really know what you're doing, you're better off with a simpler provider like ExpressVPN or Surfshark. ❌You're a Mac user. Hide.me's Mac offering doesn't quite match up with its other platforms.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ If you're looking for powerful, customizable VPN solution, then Hide.me might be well up your alley. However, when compared to the elite providers like ExpressVPN, PIA, and NordVPN, there's little it does better, and it's just not as nice to use.

Hide.me has been around since 2011, and in that time it's developed quite a following and has made quite an impression on the VPN industry.

With around 2,000 servers in 75 locations, it's in the mid-pack when it comes to network size – outstripped by PIA, CyberGhost, NordVPN, and others – but in practice this is more than enough for just about any user. Connections are lightning-fast too, topping out at a mega 950 Mbps in my last round of testing.

Hide.me's Windows VPN apps are powerful and configurable, with plenty of protocol choices, DNS protection, torrenting support, and more. It's evidently aimed at the advanced user, and those with the knowledge and inclination to trawl through the settings will be greatly rewarded.

However, for many, it's quite possible that it'll all be too much and won't deliver such a seamless experience as more welcoming providers like ExpressVPN – and its Mac offerings are much weaker than the competition.

It's also worth noting that I experienced some minor technical issues with the apps, including an issue with the kill switch which could potentially compromise users when changing server.

In my streaming testing, Hide.me impressed. It's able to access a number of Netflix locations alongside BBC iPlayer, Showtime, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Finally, Hide.me also has some excellent privacy credentials – although it hasn't undertaken any kind of audit since 2015, and even then there's very little detail. But, overall, it's a great choice, especially if you like to tinker with your software – and the new free 2TB cloud storage plan courtesy of Internxt isn't to be sniffed at.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hide.me test results Feature Comments Rating Design Plenty of options for those who want them, although Mac app is underpowered. ⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Great for tech-savvy users, not too beginner-friendly. ⭐⭐ Performance Very fast, and up there with the best. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Good access to a lot of sites, but some inconsistency. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Decent feature-set and encryption, but a kill switch issue and dated audit hold it back. ⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Good articles and fair live-chat support ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Great pricing on longer plans ⭐⭐⭐⭐

What is a VPN?

If you're wondering what is a VPN, in short it's an application installed on your device that redirects your internet connection through its own servers around the world. This allows you to virtually change your location online, making you more anonymous and tricking sites like Netflix into showing you content that's blocked in your country.

A VPN also encrypts your traffic, which means that if it's intercepted, your activity can't be seen. That goes for hackers, your government, and even your internet service provider – a VPN lets you browse in total secrecy.

This in turn allows you to access sites that might be banned by your ISP – perhaps that's YouTube or TikTok at school, or Western news and social media if you're in Russia or China.

While VPNs might sound techy, nowadays they're super simple to use. They almost all offer simple, attractive apps for many different devices, and you can get connected in a single click. So, don't be intimidated – if you managed to install Facebook on your smartphone, you can install a VPN as well.

In short, the best VPN makes the internet a freer place, and allows you to do what you want, when you want to do it – and with the current VPN deals on offer, there's never been a better time to sign up.

Complete industry standings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Provider Header Cell - Column 1 Summary 1. ExpressVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Our choice of the best VPN with unrivaled privacy features and easy-to-use apps. 2. NordVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ The perfect choice if you want a security suite beyond VPN. 3. Surfshark ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Our choice as the best cheap VPN, and also the fastest I've tested. 4. Private Internet Access ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Excellent for Linux thanks to a dedicated GUI, and the no-logs policy has been proven in court twice. 5. Proton VPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Great paid and free plans, with the option of a wider security suite. 6. CyberGhost ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Easy to use, fast, and cheap – a good choice for newbies. 7. Windscribe ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Free plans standout more than paid, and the Chrome extension is very useful. 8. IPVanish ⭐⭐⭐⭐ An established provider that's still top-tier, but lags behind the best 9. Mullvad ⭐⭐⭐⭐ A very privacy-focused VPN that even accepts cash, but don't expect to stream with it. 10. Hide.me ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Fast, and great for those who like to tinker with settings under the hood. 11. PrivadoVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐ The very best free service, with extraordinary Netflix unblocking performance. 12. TunnelBear ⭐⭐⭐½ Simple and effective, but too basic for all but the lightest users. 13. Atlas VPN ⭐⭐⭐½ NordVPN-owned provider focusing on providing a reliable, cheap product. 14. PureVPN ⭐⭐⭐½ Well-known for its incredibly cheap deals. 15. Hotspot Shield ⭐⭐⭐½ Speedy VPN with a few interesting features. 16. StrongVPN ⭐⭐⭐ Mid-range provider that's making improvements. 17. VyprVPN ⭐⭐⭐ Excellent for evading VPN blocks in countries like China, but generally outclassed elsewhere. 18. AstrillVPN ⭐⭐⭐ Another provider known for its excellent performance in China 19.AirVPN ⭐⭐½ Hacktivist-built provider that sits in the mid-tier. 20. TorGuard ⭐⭐½ Useful VPN for torrenting and accessing overseas websites.

How to choose the right VPN

The competition between the best VPNs becomes stiffer every time I re-review all the different providers – and with new features and usability tweaks coming regularly from the developers, change is always on the horizon.

However, in my latest round of testing, only one provider earned five stars out of five: ExpressVPN.

The simple reason for this is because for the vast majority of users, it offers the best combination of rock-solid privacy, excellent apps on a huge range of devices, some very interesting additional features, plus great streaming performance with BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, ESPN Plus, and even more.

When choosing the right VPN for you, however, it's worth considering what you'll be using it for. Will you be wanting to stream tons of global Netflix libraries? If so, in my testing NordVPN proved slightly more effective than ExpressVPN with Netflix.

Linux users will want a GUI, so Private Internet Access will look appealing, while those with tons of devices will appreciate Surfshark's unlimited simultaneous connections policy.

In short, make note of your must-haves from your VPN. Then read through my complete list, perhaps delving into my expert reviews, and then sign up to the one that ticks the most boxes.

How I test the best VPN services

When it comes to recommending a product that users will entrust with quite possibly every byte of their online life, I have to be absolutely sure that my choices are correct, and thoroughly tested.

Unlike some sites, we don't simply reel off a spec sheet and declare the provider with most impressive claims the winner. Instead, we have a dedicated team in-house that gets hands-on with all the providers listed (and more).

Every 6 months, after scouring the website for new claimed features or changes in policy, we sign up to a plan and install it on a range of devices. The Windows app sees the most rigorous testing, and it's here that we'll try to break the kill switch, ensure any leak protection is working correctly, and measure connection speeds.

The other apps, including the Mac VPN, iPhone VPN, and Android VPN also see comprehensive testing, and we'll check every available setting in every app to make sure it's functioning as promised by the provider.

As we use the apps, if anything appears to be behaving strangely we'll investigate that. We might dig into the source code, or view the contents of its RAM. This general usage stage is also how we make decisions on aesthetics and ease of use – although these are admittedly more subjective.

Then comes the streaming testing. We'll test each VPN with all the big streaming sites from a number of locations to ensure it's working as claimed. As Netflix is still hugely popular and somewhat troublesome when it comes to VPNs, we test the biggest providers every month to make sure my recommendations are still relevant.

What's the fastest VPN?

Good connection speeds are incredibly important to VPN users – if a VPN slows your internet to a crawl it's unlikely to be used regularly, leaving more devices unprotected. And, now that one of the most common uses for VPNs is streaming, being able to load HD and 4K content without buffering is more important than ever.

In my review process I test every VPN service on a 1Gbps line. I measure the speeds with a number of tools, including the Ookla SpeedTest website and CLI, nPerf, Netflix's Fast and others. I then take the average (median) of each tool's results to generate an accurate range of speeds. I repeat these tests morning and evening to ensure accuracy.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 WireGuard or proprietary OpenVPN 1. NordVPN over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 140 Mbps 2. Surfshark over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 130 Mbps 3. IPVanish over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 225 Mbps 4. Windscribe over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 330 Mbps 5. Hide.me over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 260 Mbps 6. Norton VPN over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 240 Mbps 7. Mullvad 900 Mbps 530 Mbps 8. PrivadoVPN 880 Mbps 130 Mbps 9. Atlas VPN 860 Mbps N/A 10. ExpressVPN 750 Mbps 230 Mbps 11. FastestVPN 730 Mbps 170 Mbps 12. PureVPN 650 Mbps 140 Mbps 13. CyberGhost 630 Mbps 360 Mbps 14. Private VPN 610 Mbps 110 Mbps 15. Hotspot Shield 570 Mbps N/A 16. TunnelBear 500 Mbps 310 Mbps 17. Proton VPN 460 Mbps 350 Mbps 18. Private Internet Access 360 Mbps 310 Mbps 19. Mozilla VPN 360 Mbps N/A 20. Google One 345 Mbps N/A 21. VyprVPN 325 Mbps 105 Mbps 22. Astrill VPN 390 Mbps (inconsistent testing results) N/A

Which VPNs work with Netflix?

Netflix is still the most popular online streaming service, and it also turns out it's now one of the most problematic for VPNs.

Netflix shows different content in different countries, so US subscribers will be able to watch different shows to those in the UK, Japan, or Germany. By using a VPN, though, you can virtually change your location, but recent updates by the streamer means that its VPN detection and blocking tech is more effective than ever.

I test the top providers every month (at a minimum) to make sure my recommendations are up to date. Below, I'll outline which locations the best VPN services can currently unblock.

ExpressVPN: UK, US, Australia, Canada, Japan

UK, US, Australia, Canada, Japan Proton VPN: UK, US, Australia, Canada, Japan

UK, US, Australia, Canada, Japan Surfshark: US, UK, Australia, Canada, Japan

US, UK, Australia, Canada, Japan NordVPN: US, UK, Australia, Canada, Japan

US, UK, Australia, Canada, Japan IPVanish: US, UK, Japan

US, UK, Japan Hotspot Shield: US, UK, Canada, Japan

US, UK, Canada, Japan CyberGhost: US, UK, Canada, Japan

Best VPN FAQ

How do I choose the best VPN service? Choosing the best VPN for can be a tricky process – that's why I've put together this comprehensive guide. However, for most people, I'd recommend my #1 VPN ExpressVPN as the best choice. It works great as a VPN for Netflix, a torrenting VPN, and even an iPlayer VPN, so whatever you need your VPN to do, it's got you covered – all the while keeping you protected with its rock-solid encryption. If you're after a cheap service, I'd also recommend bargain VPN Surfshark as a great option. It's not as fully-featured as ExpressVPN, but it's usually available for around $2.49 a month. As a middle ground, fan favorite NordVPN is also useful. It offers serious security for a decent price, and has apps for tons of devices.

Is it illegal to have a VPN? Short answer – no. Using a VPN is not illegal, and it's perfectly legitimate to want to protect your data and activity. Having one on your computer and using it regularly in pursuit of watertight web security and location spoofing is in no way unlawful. However, using a VPN to hide illegal activity doesn't make you above the law, so downloading copyrighted material is still illegal even with a VPN. Similarly, using a VPN goes slap bang against Netflix's Ts&Cs, and the provider has the right to terminate your subscription if they catch you – although that's never actually happened. Countries like China and the UAE have made laws against VPN use, but due to their use in business it's impossible to outlaw VPNs outright. However, in those cases it's well worth reading up on what you may or may not be permitted to use a VPN for, and consider if the very small risk is worth taking.

What are the VPN dos and don'ts? The best VPN can make it look like you're located somewhere you're not. It's a well-worn practice to evade online censorship, as is done in some countries, or to tap into US streaming services while in Europe or Asia. I've used VPNs to read the New York morning paper in Beijing, and watch US TV in London. But there are some caveats. A VPN will give you more privacy, but not more security. If you end up on a website harboring malware, the VPN can't prevent you from being infected. Evading geographical restrictions on streaming content has become trickier in recent years. While a simple proxy will work for accessing overseas prices and written media, sites like Netflix and BBC iPlayer have cracked down on VPN users and invested in tech to detect them. If discovered, you'll still be blocked from streaming, so making sure your chosen VPN can access what you want before you sign up is essential.

What makes a great VPN? The most basic qualities you should look for are speed, privacy and ease of use. These might seem like basic attributes, but in reality few providers have found a happy medium. Connection speed relies on having a wide range of well-maintained servers. This allows the VPN to provide excellent speed and bandwidth to everyone using its servers. Having excellent security is a fairly basic requirement, but hard to get right. If you're concerned about that, make sure your VPN has an airtight privacy policy, and a no-logging policy is even better. Some services like ExpressVPN and NordVPN have also been independently audited to prove their claims. Finally, although many users might be au fait with tech, more and more newbies are looking to start using VPNs. If that's you, it's definitely worth making sure that your provider has well-designed apps on all the devices you expect to use with the service.

Are no-fee VPNs any good? Naturally, free services are very popular products because everyone likes to save their money. And, they can be handy bits of software if you're not somebody that's likely to keep their VPN turned on all the time and just want it for occasional use for staying safe on public Wi-Fi. Oh, and if you don't mind ads... For most people, though, free services provide a false economy. They tend to have limited servers in just a handful of locations, often restrict you to a single device and almost always have a limit on the amount data you can use per day or month. Those data limits rule out using your VPN for streaming or torrenting, and if you want to keep your VPN running 24/7 for a permanent privacy layer, a no-fee VPN just isn't going to work.

What VPN protocols are there? There are several different VPN protocols, not all of which are used by all of the VPN services I have reviewed. Most operating systems have built-in support for at least one of these protocols, which means you can use that protocol – and a willing VPN service – without client software. The full-fledged VPN services have online instructions for how to do this, as well as how to set up routers to connect directly to the services. OpenVPN: OpenVPN is very secure, open-source and widely used. Most VPN services support it, but except for Chrome OS and Linux, few operating systems do. This protocol can be used in either TCP (web) or UDP (streaming) mode; the latter is sloppier but faster. You'll need either the VPN service's client software or one of the many free alternatives. Either way, you'll still need to pay for the VPN service. L2TP/IPsec (Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol with Internet Protocol Security): L2TP is not secure itself, so it's generally paired with the IPsec secure-networking standard. The combination of the two was once thought to be very secure when properly implemented, but some VPN services suggest that you use OpenVPN instead. L2TP/IPsec has native support in Windows, OS X/macOS, Android, Chrome OS and iOS. Most VPN services support it. IKEv2 (Internet Key Exchange version 2, generally with IPsec): This is a new-ish standard that is very secure when properly implemented. It has native support in Windows, iOS and recent versions of OS X/macOS. SSTP (Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol): SSTP is a Microsoft protocol with native support on Windows Vista and later versions. It's thought to be quite secure, but only Microsoft knows for sure. PPTP (Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol): This standard is largely obsolete, with many known security flaws, but it's fast. It has native support built into Windows, Android and older versions of Mac OS X and iOS; Apple dropped support with macOS Sierra and iOS 10. Use PPTP only for streaming content, as it won't protect your data. WireGuard: The newest of these protocols, WireGuard combines reportedly excellent security with great speeds. Developed from the ground up, it uses far less code than its predecessors, meaning a better, simpler user experience. However, it's not yet supported by many VPN services, although as it gains traction more and more are beginning to implement it. Some, like Mozilla VPN, solely use WireGuard.