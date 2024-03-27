36 Tried-and-True 13x9 Recipes for Casseroles, Strata and Bakes (2024)

Home Gear Bakeware 13x9

36 Tried-and-True 13x9 Recipes for Casseroles, Strata and Bakes (1)Sue StetzelUpdated: Feb. 01, 2024

    These trustworthy 13x9 recipes will cook perfectly. From traditional classics to kid-friendly favorites, bank on these comforting casseroles to please everyone in your crew.

    Zucchini Pizza Casserole

    Go to Recipe

    My husband has a hearty appetite, our two kids never tire of pizza and I grow lots of zucchini, so this tasty tomato casserole is absolutely tops with us throughout the entire year. Once you’ve tried the recipe, you may even decide to grow more zucchini in your own garden next summer! —Lynn Bernstetter, White Bear Lake, Minnesota

    Fold-Over Tortilla Bake

    Go to Recipe

    Here’s something a little different to shake up taco night. But don’t reserve this zippy dish for a weeknight—it’s perfect for potlucks and serving company, too. something a little different from the usual tacos. It's special enough for potlucks or dinner guests. —Deborah Smith, DeWitt, Nebraska

    Ultimate Scalloped Potatoes

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    My husband found this recipe when I called and informed him we were going to have guests for dinner. This tasty variation on traditional scalloped potatoes is dressed up with garlic, Swiss cheese and Parmesan cheese.
    —Glenda Malan, Lake Forest, California

    Chicken Parmesan Stuffed Shells

    Go to Recipe

    When chicken Parmesan meets stuffed shells, it's love at first bite. The texture of the chicken holds up in the deliciously creamy and cheesy mixture. —Cynthia Gerken, Naples, Florida

    Best Shepherd’s Pie

    Go to Recipe

    This is the best shepherd’s pie recipe I’ve ever had, and it comes from a friend who was a whiz at pinching pennies without sacrificing hearty flavor. —Valerie Merrill, Topeka, Kansas

    Baked Feta Pasta

    Go to Recipe

    TMB Studio

    There’s a reason this recipe went viral on TikTok! Baked Feta Pasta is about to become a new household favorite. It’s simple to throw together and incredibly creamy and delicious. —Sarah Tramonte, Taste of Home Associate Culinary Producer

    Chicken and Rice Dinner

    Go to Recipe

    My family lines up seconds of this hearty main dish from my mother-in-law, Mary Lou Baumert—a great cook! In this easy tasty recipe, the chicken bakes to a beautiful golden brown.—Denise Baumert, Dalhart, Texas

    Broccoli-Mushroom Bubble Bake

    Go to Recipe

    I got bored with the same old breakfast casseroles I’d see at our monthly moms’ meetings, so I decided to create something new. Judging by the reactions of the other moms, I think I have a winner. —Shannon Koene, Blacksburg, Virginia

    See Also
    Best Fudge Brownie Recipe - Two Peas & Their PodClassic German Pancake Recipe | Love and Olive Oil70 Thanksgiving Recipes to Make in Your 13x9 PanDelicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe

    Perfect Four-Cheese Lasagna

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    Lasagna is one of my favorites, and this is the recipe I’ve been making since I was a teenager. It’s a tantalizing combo of pasta, meat sauce, cheese and more cheese that really lives up to its name! —Lauren Delaney-Wallace, Glen Carbon, Illinois

    Tex-Mex Bean Bake with Cornbread Topping

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    I frequently cooked this dish when I was on the cross-country team in college. We loved this veggie-packed bake so much I would have to make two! For a meaty version, substitute shredded chicken for half of the potato. —Samantha Westveer, Kentwood, Michigan

    Ranch Pasta

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    I came up with this ranch pasta after making recipes for a bridal shower. It was party day and I needed to take some shortcuts! Everyone loves the simple Parmesan ranch white sauce, and it’s easy to throw in veggies you have on hand. —Merry Graham, Newhall, California

    Farmers Market Enchiladas

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    These vegetarian enchiladas use a lot of garden favorites in a quick weeknight meal. Feel free to substitute with whatever vegetables you have from your garden: yellow summer squash, eggplant and corn—all taste great! —Elisabeth Larsen, Pleasant Grv, Utah

    Chicken Divan

    Go to Recipe

    This tasty chicken divan recipe was given to me by a friend years ago, and it's been a family favorite ever since. My daughters enjoy making this dish in their own homes and get the same enthusiastic compliments I always do! —Mary Pat Lucia, North East, Pennsylvania

    Baked Chicken Parmigiana

    Go to Recipe

    Spaghetti sauce mix is the secret to the flavorful breading in this chicken parmigiana recipe. Just top juicy chicken breasts with prepared sauce and mozzarella cheese. —Trisha Lange, Appleton, Wisconsin

    Southwestern Turkey Bake

    Go to Recipe

    I make this turkey bake as a way to get my husband and nieces to eat their vegetables. It's also perfect if you're wondering what to do with leftover turkey. This creamy entree will fill you up fast. —Crystal Kolady, Henrietta, New York

    New England Lamb Bake

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    This dish is hearty and perfect for warming up on a chilly winter evening. The aroma is almost as delightful as the dish itself. —Frank Grady, Fort Kent, Maine

    Go to Recipe

    This classic, savory casserole is one of my husband's favorites. He loves the fluffy dumplings with plenty of gravy. The basil adds just the right flavor and makes the whole house smell so good while this dish bakes. —Sue Mackey, Jackson, Wisconsin

    Chili Mac Casserole

    Taste of Home

    This cheesy casserole uses several of my family's favorite ingredients, including macaroni, kidney beans, tomatoes and cheese. Just add a leafy salad for a complete meal. —Marlene Wilson, Rolla, North Dakota

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    On chilly days, I doctor up grits and top them with shrimp for a comfy meal. If you’re not a seafood lover, use chicken, ham or both. —Jerri Gradert, Lincoln, Nebraska

    Reuben Strata

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    Sure, you could turn last night’s corned beef into a Reuben sandwich, but strata is more fun—and just as simple. —Patterson Watkins, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    Sloppy Joe Veggie Casserole

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    Sloppy joe flavor meets veggie lasagna wholesomeness. My family loves this dynamic duo, and you’ll love how simple it is to prepare. —Sue Schmidtke, Oro Valley, Arizona

    Decadent Spinach-Stuffed Shells

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    I created this comforting stuffed shells dish to serve on Christmas Eve, but it’s so good we enjoy it all year long. It can easily be assembled and frozen to bake at a later date. If you have any leftover cheese mixture, it can be served as a dip, either cold or spooned into ramekins and baked until browned. If you don’t like roasted red peppers, feel free to substitute chopped sun-dried tomatoes in the filling and any other pasta sauce. —Crystal Schlueter, Northglenn, CO

    Bacon Cheeseburger Tater Tot Bake

    Go to Recipe

    This bacon cheeseburger tater tot casserole is the perfect dish to bribe your kids; homework, chores, piano practice—consider them done! —Deanna Zewen, Union Grove, Wisconsin

    White Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    This recipe has evolved over the past eight years. After I added the thyme, ham and sour cream, my husband declared, “This is it!” I like to serve this rich, saucy entree with a salad and homemade French bread. —Hope Toole, Muscle Shoals, Alabama

    Burrito Bake

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    Back when I was in college, my roommate would frequently make this economical baked burrito casserole. It's so easy to put together, and one serving goes a long way. —Cindee Ness, Horace, North Dakota

    Deluxe Pizza Casserole

    Go to Recipe

    This is the family favorite dish for special occasions, and we always make it for my granddaughter's birthday. Mushrooms are a wonderful addition if you like them. —Vickie Oldham, Dubuque, Iowa

    Cheeseburger French Fry Casserole

    Go to Recipe

    Kids love this cheeseburger french fry casserole because it combines two of their favorite fast foods. And I like the fact that I can whip it up with just four ingredients. —Karen Owen, Rising Sun, Indiana

    Go to Recipe

    This recipe was inspired by a mushroom mac and cheese I had at a local restaurant. I incorporated the fall flavor of a pumpkin ale, and it turned out better than the original. —Laura Davis, Chincoteague, Virginia

    Sausage Lasagna

    Go to Recipe

    The idea for this sausage lasagna recipe comes from my mother-in-law, who always makes it for my three boys on special holidays. I've put an easy twist on Carole's classic dish, and it's become one of my go-to dinners as well! —Blair Lonergan, Rochelle, VA

    Best Ever Beans and Sausage

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    When my wife asks what she should make for a gathering, she's always told to bring this—and a couple of copies of the recipe! — Robert Saulnier, Clarksburg, Massachusetts

    Curried Chicken and Grits Casserole

    Go to Recipe

    Southern-style cheesy grits meet curry and loads of vegetables to make a satisfying casserole that blankets the house with an inviting aroma. —Lori Shamszadeh, Fairhope, Alabama

    Italian Pasta Bake

    Go to Recipe

    I love to make this pasta bake whenever I need to bring a dish to pass. Fresh tomatoes add a nice touch that’s missing from most other meat, pasta and tomato casseroles. —Karla Johnson, East Helena, Montana

    Chicken Chiles Rellenos Strata

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    This versatile bake can be made as an entree, a brunch option or a potluck dish. It’s one of the easiest meals to assemble on a busy weeknight. —Kallee Krong-McCreery, Escondido, California

    Mashed Cauliflower au Gratin

    Go to Recipe

    Unless someone tells you, you might not know you’re eating cauliflower. Even my grandchildren love this buttery, cheesy, creamy dish that tastes like mashed potatoes. —Sandie Parker, Elk Rapids, Michigan

    Sausage Spaghetti Spirals

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    My family loves this flavorful casserole with hearty chunks of sausage and green pepper. The recipe makes a big pan, so it's nicely sized for a potluck. —Carol Carolton, Wheaton, Illinois

    Originally Published: March 14, 2022

    36 Tried-and-True 13x9 Recipes for Casseroles, Strata and Bakes (36)

    Sue Stetzel

    Sue has been working with Taste of Home since 2011. When she isn’t writing, she’s answering your burning cooking questions and working with our team of Community Cooks. She spends her free time cooking, crafting, and volunteering for various organizations in her home town.

    36 Tried-and-True 13x9 Recipes for Casseroles, Strata and Bakes (2024)
    Top Articles
    Traditional South African Pumpkin Fritters Recipe
    Cauliflower Cheese Soup Recipe
    From ‘ube’ cheese ‘pandesal’ to sushi bake: Accessible ingredients, recipes for home cooks
    6 homemade food gifts (with recipes!) that are cheap and easy to make
    Latest Posts
    5 of The Best Fruit Flavored Kombucha Recipes
    Collagen Peptides 101: Benefits, Side Effects, and Recipes We Love
    Article information

    Author: Kerri Lueilwitz

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5688

    Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

    Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Kerri Lueilwitz

    Birthday: 1992-10-31

    Address: Suite 878 3699 Chantelle Roads, Colebury, NC 68599

    Phone: +6111989609516

    Job: Chief Farming Manager

    Hobby: Mycology, Stone skipping, Dowsing, Whittling, Taxidermy, Sand art, Roller skating

    Introduction: My name is Kerri Lueilwitz, I am a courageous, gentle, quaint, thankful, outstanding, brave, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.