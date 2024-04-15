Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (2024)

Last Updated: By Linnie 19 Comments
Jump to recipe
Blueberry Pancake Casserole recipe for those entertaining a crowd. Best brunch recipe ever. Whisk together in a bowl, pour into a 9×13 pan and bake! It is that easy, not to mention a much healthier option!
(Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Low Sugar )
This healthier blueberry pancake casserole is a beautiful creation … born of laziness. Recipes born out of laziness are the best kind of recipes.
So yeah, I am lazy. I hate making pancakes because I’m not a fan of slaving over an oven on a Saturday morning. Once in a while I’ll do it for our best gluten-free buttermilk pancakes… sometimes.
When you are making pancakes for more than two people you become the official pancake flipper. Who really wants to be the pancake flipper for the next hour while everyone else eats? Mmmm. No.
This Blueberry Pancake Casserole is the solution. Whisk the batter together, pour into a 9×13 pan and bake!
Boom Done.
No designated pancake flipper needed. Awesome.
Pull it out of the oven and serve right then or make ahead of time and warm up in the oven before serving. It’s kind of amazing like that.
Using our from-scratch gluten-free pancake recipe, we adapt it just a little bit by adding some almond flour in it for a healthy boost.
Side note: If you would like to use gluten-free all-purpose flour in this recipe you may do so as well. I’ve tested it both ways.
I like the almond flour version (this recipe below). It’s impossible to taste the difference and it’s nice to know there is a healthier kick – especially with it being low-sugar to begin with.
This might sound insane, but I am going to make pancakes in a casserole dish from now on. It’s so much easier (yes, even easier than flipping pancakes).
I had no idea what to call this dish. It’s all the goodness of a gluten-free blueberry pancake AND baked in a casserole dish… Blueberry Pancake Casserole?
Sure.
What I do know is that it is a GAME CHANGER. So delicious and will have your house smelling like a perfect blueberry pancake morning – without all the flippin’ flipping!
Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe
Breakfast
Gluten Free
American
Blueberry Pancake Casserole recipe for those entertaining a crowd. Best brunch recipe ever. Whisk together in a bowl, pour into a 9x13 pan and bake! It is that easy, not to mention a much healthier option! (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Low Sugar )
Yield: 15
Prep Time:10 min
Cook Time:25 min
Total Time:35 min
Ingredients:
- 1 cup fine almond flour
- 1 cup gluten-free flour blend
- 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 Tablespoons Maple Syrup or Honey
- 3 eggs (or vegan egg replacements)
- 1 cup milk (or dairy-free alternative)
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups blueberries
Directions:
- 1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- 2. Prepare a 9x13 pan by spraying with cooking spray.
- 3. In a medium bowl whisk together almond flour, gluten-free flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- 4. Make a well in the center, add whisked eggs, honey, milk and vanilla extract. Mix it all together.
- 5. Fold in blueberries.
- 6. Pour batter into 9x13 pan.
- 7. Bake 18-25 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Author: Linnie
Recipe Video:
Nutrition Information:
Serving size: 1 slice
Calories: 110
Other nutrition information: Total Fat: 4.5g , Saturated Fat: .6g , Trans Fat: 0g , Cholesterol: 40mg , Sodium: 35mg , Total Carb: 15g , Dietary Fiber: 2g , Total Sugars: 5g , Protein: 4g
Recipe, images, and text © Veggie Balance
How much did you love this recipe?
Click a star to let me know:
(38 votes, average: 3.92 out of 5)
Loading...
You’ll love these recipes, too!
40 Easy Vegan Pasta Recipes To Delight Your Tastebuds!
Buffalo Chicken Wraps with Avocado Recipe
Easy Vegan Burrito Bowls Recipe
Strawberry Blueberry Scones Recipe
Haven't found exactly what you're looking for? Try our Recipe Index
Reader Interactions
Comments
Carolyn Kropp says
Hhhmmm, I tried this receipt, measured as listed and the batter was very thick and not pour-able at all. Could something be listed incorrectly?
Reply
Lindsay says
Sometimes just with certain flours or even mistakenly measuring a little packed down flour can have this result. No worries though, simply add milk 1-2 TBS at a time until it reaches the desired consistency.
Reply
Jennifer says
I made this for dinner last night (my family loves breakfast for dinner) and it was SO GOOD!!! I loved sticking it in the oven while I cooked some turkey bacon and scrambled eggs! This was plenty for my family of 5 with some leftovers for breakfast. This will definitely be a keeper! Thank you for the great recipe!
Reply
Lindsay says
Thank you so much for coming back and sharing! It is also a family favorite of ours FOR DINNER. My husband got me into the whole ‘breakfast for dinner’ thing. It’s amazing. 😉
Reply
Bhavya says
Any suggestions for substituting gluten free all purpose flour, please.
Reply
Lindsay says
It depends what your allergies or diet you need to stick with?? If you don’t need to be gluten-free all of our recipes can be made with a 1-1 ratio of regular flour if that is not a necessary diet requirement for you. If you need to be gluten-free let us know what you might have on hand and we can try and help from there. :))
Reply
Sanaya says
Will oats flour work in place of gluten free all purpose flour?
Reply
Lindsay says
Oat flour is MUCH more dense than gluten-free all purpose flour. You can use it in place but you will get a very different texture.
Reply
V Brassil says
We had this for breakfast this morning and gosh it’s delicious, thanks for posting!! I made a few alterations – subbed 1 large chopped Granny Smith Apple, added 3 tsp Cinnamon, 2 tsp of ground flax seed, 1 scoop of whey protein powder and 1/2 cup chopped pecans. (Family doesn’t like blueberries so the subs just came together.). This is very good. We will definitely make this again.
Reply
Lindsay says
So glad you and your family enjoyed it! Love the idea of apple! <3
Reply
V Brassil says
Forgot to also add that I subbed 1 cup of 1 to 1 GF flour with 1 cup Cassava flour – perfect substitution, no issues with batter consistency or flour.
Reply
Leigh Ann B says
Can you freeze the leftovers?
Reply
Lindsay says
Yes 🙂
Reply
Dell says
Sorry if I missed it but do you add the maple syrup into the batter before baking? Thanks!
Reply
Lindsay says
Yes! That is a mistake on our part. If you ever are needing a quick idea of how a recipe works that recipe video can help answer some things like this too! 🙂
Reply
Nicole says
So if I don’t need the GF flour I can use regular flour (1 cup) and almond flour (1cup)? Thanks
Reply
Lindsay says
Yep! You sure can use regular flour. All of our recipes using gluten-free flour is a 1-1 ration with all purpose flour
Reply
Emily says
I used a slightly smaller dish, and ground up oats instead of all-purpose flour, so it took a bit longer to bake, but WOW was this ever fluffy! Is that the baking powder that does that? I also added a scoop of protein powder for some extra fun and nutrition.
Reply
David Russell says
This looks great, I’m making it for dinner I call it “pancake cake” lol
Reply