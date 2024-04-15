Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (2024)

Last Updated: By Linnie 19 Comments

Blueberry Pancake Casserole recipe for those entertaining a crowd. Best brunch recipe ever. Whisk together in a bowl, pour into a 9×13 pan and bake! It is that easy, not to mention a much healthier option!

(Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Low Sugar )

Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (1)

This healthier blueberry pancake casserole is a beautiful creation … born of laziness. Recipes born out of laziness are the best kind of recipes.

So yeah, I am lazy. I hate making pancakes because I’m not a fan of slaving over an oven on a Saturday morning. Once in a while I’ll do it for our best gluten-free buttermilk pancakes… sometimes.

When you are making pancakes for more than two people you become the official pancake flipper. Who really wants to be the pancake flipper for the next hour while everyone else eats? Mmmm. No.

This Blueberry Pancake Casserole is the solution. Whisk the batter together, pour into a 9×13 pan and bake!

Boom Done.

Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (2)

No designated pancake flipper needed. Awesome.

Pull it out of the oven and serve right then or make ahead of time and warm up in the oven before serving. It’s kind of amazing like that.

Using our from-scratch gluten-free pancake recipe, we adapt it just a little bit by adding some almond flour in it for a healthy boost.

Side note: If you would like to use gluten-free all-purpose flour in this recipe you may do so as well. I’ve tested it both ways.

Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (3)

I like the almond flour version (this recipe below). It’s impossible to taste the difference and it’s nice to know there is a healthier kick – especially with it being low-sugar to begin with.

This might sound insane, but I am going to make pancakes in a casserole dish from now on. It’s so much easier (yes, even easier than flipping pancakes).

I had no idea what to call this dish. It’s all the goodness of a gluten-free blueberry pancake AND baked in a casserole dish… Blueberry Pancake Casserole?

Sure.

What I do know is that it is a GAME CHANGER. So delicious and will have your house smelling like a perfect blueberry pancake morning – without all the flippin’ flipping!

Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (4)

Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe

Breakfast

Gluten Free

American

Blueberry Pancake Casserole recipe for those entertaining a crowd. Best brunch recipe ever. Whisk together in a bowl, pour into a 9x13 pan and bake! It is that easy, not to mention a much healthier option! (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Low Sugar )

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup fine almond flour
  • 1 cup gluten-free flour blend
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 Tablespoons Maple Syrup or Honey
  • 3 eggs (or vegan egg replacements)
  • 1 cup milk (or dairy-free alternative)
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups blueberries

Directions:

  • 1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  • 2. Prepare a 9x13 pan by spraying with cooking spray.
  • 3. In a medium bowl whisk together almond flour, gluten-free flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
  • 4. Make a well in the center, add whisked eggs, honey, milk and vanilla extract. Mix it all together.
  • 5. Fold in blueberries.
  • 6. Pour batter into 9x13 pan.
  • 7. Bake 18-25 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Author: Linnie

Recipe Video:

Nutrition Information:

Serving size: 1 slice
Calories: 110
Other nutrition information: Total Fat: 4.5g , Saturated Fat: .6g , Trans Fat: 0g , Cholesterol: 40mg , Sodium: 35mg , Total Carb: 15g , Dietary Fiber: 2g , Total Sugars: 5g , Protein: 4g

Recipe, images, and text © Veggie Balance

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (16)Carolyn Kropp says

    Hhhmmm, I tried this receipt, measured as listed and the batter was very thick and not pour-able at all. Could something be listed incorrectly?

    Reply

    • Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (17)Lindsay says

      Sometimes just with certain flours or even mistakenly measuring a little packed down flour can have this result. No worries though, simply add milk 1-2 TBS at a time until it reaches the desired consistency.

      Reply

  2. Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (18)Jennifer says

    I made this for dinner last night (my family loves breakfast for dinner) and it was SO GOOD!!! I loved sticking it in the oven while I cooked some turkey bacon and scrambled eggs! This was plenty for my family of 5 with some leftovers for breakfast. This will definitely be a keeper! Thank you for the great recipe!

    Reply

    • Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (19)Lindsay says

      Thank you so much for coming back and sharing! It is also a family favorite of ours FOR DINNER. My husband got me into the whole ‘breakfast for dinner’ thing. It’s amazing. 😉

      Reply

    • Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (21)Lindsay says

      It depends what your allergies or diet you need to stick with?? If you don’t need to be gluten-free all of our recipes can be made with a 1-1 ratio of regular flour if that is not a necessary diet requirement for you. If you need to be gluten-free let us know what you might have on hand and we can try and help from there. :))

      Reply

  4. Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (22)Sanaya says

    Will oats flour work in place of gluten free all purpose flour?

    Reply

    • Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (23)Lindsay says

      Oat flour is MUCH more dense than gluten-free all purpose flour. You can use it in place but you will get a very different texture.

      Reply

  5. Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (24)V Brassil says

    We had this for breakfast this morning and gosh it’s delicious, thanks for posting!! I made a few alterations – subbed 1 large chopped Granny Smith Apple, added 3 tsp Cinnamon, 2 tsp of ground flax seed, 1 scoop of whey protein powder and 1/2 cup chopped pecans. (Family doesn’t like blueberries so the subs just came together.). This is very good. We will definitely make this again.

    Reply

    • Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (25)Lindsay says

      So glad you and your family enjoyed it! Love the idea of apple! <3

      Reply

  6. Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (26)V Brassil says

    Forgot to also add that I subbed 1 cup of 1 to 1 GF flour with 1 cup Cassava flour – perfect substitution, no issues with batter consistency or flour.

    Reply

  7. Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (27)Leigh Ann B says

    Can you freeze the leftovers?

    Reply

    • Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (28)Lindsay says

      Yes 🙂

      Reply

  8. Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (29)Dell says

    Sorry if I missed it but do you add the maple syrup into the batter before baking? Thanks!

    Reply

    • Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (30)Lindsay says

      Yes! That is a mistake on our part. If you ever are needing a quick idea of how a recipe works that recipe video can help answer some things like this too! 🙂

      Reply

  9. Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (31)Nicole says

    So if I don’t need the GF flour I can use regular flour (1 cup) and almond flour (1cup)? Thanks

    Reply

    • Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (32)Lindsay says

      Yep! You sure can use regular flour. All of our recipes using gluten-free flour is a 1-1 ration with all purpose flour

      Reply

  10. Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (33)Emily says

    I used a slightly smaller dish, and ground up oats instead of all-purpose flour, so it took a bit longer to bake, but WOW was this ever fluffy! Is that the baking powder that does that? I also added a scoop of protein powder for some extra fun and nutrition.

    Reply

  11. Delicious Blueberry Pancake Casserole for a Crowd Recipe (34)David Russell says

    This looks great, I’m making it for dinner I call it “pancake cake” lol

    Reply

Leave a Reply

