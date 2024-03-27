23 Christmas casserole recipes that'll make your holiday more festive - juelzjohn (2024)

1K Shares

The holiday season is here which can only mean one thing yummy food. Today we are sharing amazing Christmas casserole recipes that are family favorites and extremely delicious.

Make-ahead Christmas casseroles that are perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. They are so satisfying and can be enjoyed on their own or as a side dish. The best part is that you can prep most of these casseroles in advance which will give you enough time to spend with family.

These holiday casseroles will pair well with these Christmas breakfast ideas and holiday dinners for Christmas. They will make your holiday special. They taste amazing and everyone will be asking for seconds. Warm, hearty, and comforting everything you need in a casserole.

Get more holiday inspiration from ourChristmas section which is packed with so much goodness such as delicious Christmas cakes, dinners,Christmas cookies, décor ideas, and much more.

23 Make ahead Christmas casseroles for the holidays

Cheesy potato casserole

A hearty delicious casserole that is a family favorite. One you try this recipe you will make it over and over again regardless of whether its the holidays or not. Not only is this casserole perfect for breakfast but it can be enjoyed anytime of the day. Source Budget savvy diva

Pumpkin french toast casserole

Can it be the holidays without enjoying some pumpkin recipes really? This is a casserole dish worth trying. Prepare this the night before and all you do in the morning is bake it. A family favorite, yummy and filling. Has pumpkin flavor and a cinnamon streusel topping for a little crunch. Source Just so tasty

Eggnog french toast casserole

This eggnog french toast casserole is so soft, fluffy, delicious and perfect for Christmas brunch. The best part as with most casseroles is that you can make it ahead which reduces some holiday cooking stress. It’s made with fluffy challah bread and eggnog. Simply heavenly. Source Flavor the moments

CHECK OUT MORE FROM OUR CHRISTMAS SERIES.

19 Make ahead Christmas appetizers you must try this holiday season

25 Festive Christmas cake recipes to make for the holidays

12 Super easy Christmas crafts for kids to make

30 Festive and easy Christmas nail art designs you must try

15 Fabulous and festive Christmas mason jar crafts

17 DIY beautiful Christmas wreaths you’ll love

19 Delicious Christmas cookie recipes you must try this holiday season

18 keto christmas dinner ideas that’ll make your holiday memorable

20 Easy Christmas truffles for the holidays

Stuffed pepper casserole

A hearty, delicious, healthy stuffed pepper casserole with ground turkey, brown rice, and cheddar cheese. I know holidays is the only time that calories don’t matter but if you have family who are craving a good healthy dish, this is it. Source Rachel cooks

French toast casserole

Looking for an easy Christmas casserole for breakfast? This french toast casserole is a must. It so yummy and easy to make. You can prep it the night before and bake in the morning. It’s made with cinnamon, vanilla and maple and crispy cinnamon sugar topping. You can customize it to your liking by chopped bananas and nuts. Source The recipe rebel

Comfort spinach egg casserole

The perfect comfort casserole for the holidays. The texture is everything. Has a fantastic crispy topping and the texture from the spinach pepper base is fantastic. Source Noshing with the nolands

Baked macaroni and mushrooms

This casserole will be everyone’s favourite. It’s so delicious and filling. Source Taste love and nourish

Cinnamon roll casserole recipe

We can’t have Christmas casserole recipes and not include a cinnamon roll one, right? That would be a crime. Cinnamon is one of those flavors you can’t miss out during the holidays. Make this on Christmas morning and your house will be smelling of the sweet cinnamon aroma for hours. This casserole is extremely delicious and worth trying. If you aren’t a fan of pecans you can omit but they make this casserole even better. Source Budget savvy diva

Berry overnight oats

This berry overnight french toast casserole will be the hight of your holidays. It’s a family favourite and so many people will fall in love with it. It’s soft and fluffy with golden brown crispy edges, the flavors of cinnamon and vanilla, and it’s topped with berries and streusel. Waking up to the aroma as it cooks is heavenly. Source Flavor the moment

Cheesy chicken stuffing casserole

Another casserole that will be a big hit with the family and perfect for the holidays. Tender, juicy chicken breasts that are topped with Mozzarella cheese and stuffing mix. This makes the perfect comfort food. Source Julie eats and treats

Butternut squash casserole

See Also 21 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes

Light, filling, fluffy and delicious. This casserole is a holiday must make. It’s topped with hearty pecan streusel topping making it extra delicious. A great make ahead casserole that you can prep ahead allowing youto spend time with family and friends. Pairs perfectly with whatever you will be serving. Source Flavor the moments

Cheesy egg breakfast casserole

This is a casserole not to be missed. So yummy, moist and easy to make. It’s perfect for holiday brunch and will leave everyone mesmerized. It’s made with biscuits and you can add ham, bacon and sausage. The combination is unmatched. You can make it ahead of time, it freezes so well. It can last 2 months in the freezer. Source The food charlatan

Caprese breakfast casserole

This will be one of the best breakfast you ever made on Christmas. Made with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and basil is made in one pan and perfect for breakfast or brunch. Super easy to make and a great crowd pleaser. Source Two peas and their pods

Chicken parmesan casserole

Everyone will be licking their fingers after this casserole, it’s so scrumptious. It’s made with homemade breaded chicken, chicken tenders, or with leftover rotisserie chicken. You can add in some pasta and lots of mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. All these makes it so irrestitable. Source The cozy cook

Christmas casserole recipes: Keto green casserole

If you have family and friend who are on the low carb diet, this casserole is very ideal. It’s gluten free, rich, creamy, flavorful and made from wholesome ingredients. Green bean casserole is holiday must. To reduce the holiday cooking stress, it can be prepped one to two days in advance and refrigerated. Source Here

Sweet potato casserole

Sweet potato casserole is another holiday must have. It’s simply heavenly. Velvety smooth sweet potatoes topped with the most amazing sweet, crunchy, pecan and brown sugar streusel. Great as side and it pairs perfectly with any dish. Some will even enjoy it as a dessert. Regardless of how full everyone is, they will definetly reach for this. Source foodtasia

Homemade baked mac & cheese

The holidays aren’t complete without mac & cheese, right? Cheesy, ultra creamy, and topped with a crunchy Panko-Parmesan topping this is a must try. Source Mom on time out

Breakfast croissant casserole

Pure delish. Once you try this casserole you will make it over and over again regardless of whether its the holidays or not. Tastes like a cream cheese danish and it’s made with buttery croissants enveloped in a sweet, lemon kissed cream cheese custard, laced with berries and drizzled with silky, lemon cream cheese glaze. Perfect for Christmas brunch. Source Carls bad craving

Cranberry sweet potato casserole

Cranberries are always a big hit during the holidays and this casserole is not an exception. Sweet potatoes with the sweet and tart flavors of orange, cranberry, and cinnamon sugar. This combination is unbeatable and it’s a great upgrade from the baked sweet potatoes dish. The pecans adds to the flavor making this casserole so delicious. Source Homemade interest

Cheesy chicken fajita casserole

This casserole is perfect for the holidays as it requires very less time to make. With all the cooking going on, on Christmas day you need easy and fast to make recipes and this casserole hits that mark. Made in just one dish which means minimal clean up too. A healthy casserole that compliments the other dishes so well. It’s with juicy chicken, colorful bell peppers, fajita seasoning, and gooey cheese. So delicious. Source Little sunny kitchen

Pineapple casserole

If you will be hosting family and friends this Christmas holiday, this casserole is a must make. Its a salty-sweet side dish that’s made with pineapple, cheddar cheese, salty crackers, and a few other ingredients and takes just 5 minutes to prepare. Everyone will be going for seconds after trying it. Source Sugar and soul

Cheesy sausage and pototoes

There is no better combination than sausage and potatoes for the holidays. The last thing you need on Christmas morning is a complicated breakfast recipe. This casserole is so simple, delicious and comes together in just 30 minutes. Great as side dish too. Cheese lover will for sure love and enjoy this breakfast casserole. Sausage breakfast casserole covered in cheese. Irresistibly good and it’s one you can’t go wrong with. Source the cookie rookie

Sausage and pepper spaghetti squash

This casserole is to die for. Delicious and super comforting. Perfect for anyone in the low carb diet. Source Smile sandwich

We are all in the same book that calories don’t count during holidays. These Christmas casserole recipes are a must-try. You will love and enjoy every bite.

Happy Holidays

1K Shares