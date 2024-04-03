Best Fudge Brownie Recipe - Two Peas & Their Pod (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read mydisclosure policy.
This easy brownie recipe is simply the best! It makes browniesthat are fudgy, thick, and loaded with chocolate. What’s not to love?
There is always a big debate surrounding what makes up the perfect brownie recipe. Cakey or fudgy brownies? I am on team fudgy all the way! These are my favorite fudge brownies and my favorite brownie recipe of all time! These brownies are super fudgy and if you think you are a cakey brownie fan, these brownies will change your mind after one bite. You will be on team fudgy too!
The addition of cocoa and chocolate chips make these fudge brownies extra rich and chocolaty. The shiny, crackly top also makes these brownies pretty to serve and fun to bite into.Best of all, this is an easy brownie recipe that is simple to make.
I got this recipe from King Arthur Flour and they are always a hit!
Homemade Brownie Recipe
This homemade brownies recipe is easy to make and tastes much better than box mix brownies. Although, I have to admit I used love a good boxed brownie, until I started making this brownie recipe. These are SO much better and almost as easy. Sure, they require a little more effort, but the little more effort is SO worth it! Everyone that tries these brownies LOVES them! They are brownie perfection!
Fudge Brownies, YES!
A few tips for making the best fudge brownies.
- I use butter for my brownies instead of oil. I love the flavor and they make the brownies super rich.
- Use Dutch process cocoa. It gives the brownies a deeper and richer chocolate flavor. You can find Dutch process cocoa at some grocery stores, but not all. I can always find it at Costco, baking supply stores, and online.
- Melt the butter over the stove and add the sugar. Heat again, stirring the mixture until shiny. Heating the butter and sugar together will help the sugar dissolve more, creating a shiny, crackly top on the brownies, which you want.
- Make sure you transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl to finish the recipe. If you mix in the pan the chocolate chips will melt immediately and you want most of them to keep their shape so you get chunks of chocolate chips in the brownies.
- Use semi-sweet chocolate chips for this recipe.
- Use 1 tablespoon of pure vanilla extract, yes a whole tablespoon! You want all of that delicious vanilla flavor.
- You can add a little espresso powder to the brownies to bring out the chocolate flavor, this is how King Arthur makes them, but I never add it. I think they are perfect without it.
- Let the brownies cool completely before cutting. Pro tip, cut with a plastic knife for less crumbs. I promise it works!
Brownies Make the Best Dessert
This recipe makes a 9×13-inch pan of brownies. That might sound like a lot, but I promise you, they won’t last long. When we have a pan of fudge brownies in our house, they disappear quickly. Every time I walk by the pan I HAVE to have a little taste. And let’s talk about brownie edges and corners, are you a fan? Josh and I fight over them, they are SO good!
Brownies are the perfect dessert for sharing, if you are feeling generous, these brownies are hard to share because they are so good:) You can easily take a pan of brownies to a potluck, party, picnic, or BBQ! Brownies are always a hit!
And if you want to go ALL out. Sever the brownies warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and hot fudge sauce. Oh, yeah! One of my all-time favorite desserts. You can never go wrong with brownies and ice cream. A classic dessert that everyone loves!
The next time you are craving brownies, put your box away and make this brownie recipe. It will become your favorite brownie recipe too!
Brownies
Fudge Brownies
The best homemade brownie recipe! These brownies are so fudgy and delicious! Our family’s favorite brownie recipe, especially when served with vanilla ice cream and hot fudge sauce.
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 30 minutes mins
Total Time 40 minutes mins
Cuisine American
Servings 24
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 2 1/4 cups granulated sugar
- 1 1/4 cups Dutch-process cocoa
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 4 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
- 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9″ x 13″ pan and set aside.
In a medium-sized saucepan set over low heat, melt the butter and remove from the heat. Add the sugar and stir to combine. Return the mixture to the heat, just until it’s hot, but not bubbling; it’ll become shiny looking as you stir it. Heating this mixture a second time will dissolve more of the sugar, which will yield a shiny top crust on your brownies.
Transfer the sugar mixture to a medium-sized mixing bowl. Stir in the cocoa, baking powder, salt, and vanilla extract.
Whisk in the eggs, stirring until smooth.
Add the flour and chocolate chips. Stir until smooth.
Spoon the batter into prepared pan. Bake the brownies for about 30-35 minutes, until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean, or with just a few moist crumbs clinging to it. The brownies should feel set on the edges, and the center should look very moist, but not uncooked. Remove them from the oven and cool on a rack before cutting and serving.
Nutrition
Serving: 24g, Calories: 278kcal, Carbohydrates: 35g, Protein: 3g, Fat: 14g, Saturated Fat: 8g, Cholesterol: 48mg, Sodium: 177mg, Potassium: 190mg, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 24g, Vitamin A: 285IU, Calcium: 30mg, Iron: 2.1mg
