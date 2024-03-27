Sticky Toffee Pudding Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This decadent Sticky Toffee Pudding is rich in flavor, incredibly moist, and insanely simple to make. The sauce poured over the top really sets this holiday dessert off making it absolutely irresistible.

I’m all about this Sticky Toffee Pudding Recipe. It’s easy to whip up and you can make quite a few servings at once, once you take that first bite you will fall in love.

If you know me, you know my love for Bread Pudding recipes. This Sticky Toffee Pudding has a similar texture to a Bread Pudding and it has always stole my heart.

Since it’s so simple to make, it is great for the holidays, parties, and really just a tasty dessert after a good dinner. While we usually make this around the holidays it is one of those desserts that I can’t stop thinking about all year.

My whole family loves it, especially when it’s still warm. Everyone is always reaching for seconds, the funny part is my kids don’t even know what it actually consists of.

Drizzle over that sauce and you have yourself an easy but decadent dessert that you will want to make over and over any any chance that you get.

If you want a classic dessert but that a lot of people do not think about for the holidays, then you absolutely have to make this Sticky Toffee Pudding Recipe.

WHY THIS RECIPE WORKS:

So moist and oozing with toffee and caramel like flavor.

Serves a lot making it a wonderful holiday dessert.

Freezes well so you can enjoy again later.

INGREDIENTS NEEDED (FULL RECIPE AT BOTTOM)

Pitted dates

Boiling water

All-purpose flour

Baking powder

Baking soda

Fine sea salt

Unsalted butter

Demerara sugar

Dark brown sugar

Large eggs

Heavy cream

Vanilla extract

Whipped cream to serve, optional

HOW TO MAKE STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING, STEP BY STEP:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray, set aside. Place the chopped dates into boiling water and take off the heat. Stir the dates into the water, let them soak for 15 minutes. While the dates soak, make the cake batter. Stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium-sized bowl, set aside. In a large bowl with an electric hand mixer, cream together the butter, demerara sugar, and brown sugar for 3 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing the first one in before adding the next. Add the dry ingredients and stir to combine, scrape the sides as needed. When the dates are done soaking, use an immersion blender and blend until smooth. Add to the cake batter and mix it in fully. Add the batter to the prepared baking dish and smooth it out. Bake for 25-30 minutes until dark golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. While the cake is baking, make the sauce. Add the butter to a medium-sized saucepan and melt it over medium-low heat. Add the heavy cream, brown sugar, and salt, and whisk to combine. Continue to whisk occasionally until it comes to a simmer. As soon as it begins to simmer, continuously stir for 2 minutes. Take off the heat and stir in the vanilla, set aside. When the cake comes out of the oven, take a fork and poke holes all over it. Pour half of the sauce all over the cake. Let it sit for 15 minutes to absorb the sauce. Place the broiler on high, and move an oven rack to the second position under the broiler. Place the cake under the broiler and broil for 1-2 minutes until it becomes sticky and bubbly. Make sure to watch it closely, so it doesn’t burn. We are not looking to get any color on the cake, just to caramelize the sauce on top. You can serve the cake now, let it cool more, or let it cool completely before serving. Serve with more sauce over each slice and whipped cream if desired.

WHAT IS DEMERARA SUGAR?

This is a special kind of sugar that is typically used in Sticky Toffee Pudding.If you don’t have any demerara, you can replace it with more dark brown sugar.

WHAT ELSE CAN I ADD?

Wanna jazz up this cake? Add some chopped nuts, walnuts and pecans would be great additions to the cake batter and would bring a nice crunch with each bite.

WHERE DID STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING COME FROM?

This Sticky Toffee Pudding is a British dessert. It was made even more popular by Chef Gordon Ramsay.It’s made with a sponge cake with chopped dates and the best sweet, sticky toffee sauce.

We have been making this recipe for years and I’ve adapted it to my liking and flavor but it really sticks to the most classic old fashioned version as possible.

HOW TO STORE:

Any leftovers should be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator where they will keep for up to 5 days.

Store the sauce separately in the refrigerator where it also will keep for up to 5 days.

The Sticky Toffee Pudding Recipe itself and can be frozen in a freezer safe container in the freezer for up to 3 months. I do not recommend freezing the sauce, make that when you are ready to serve.

To defrost, removefrom the freezer and transfer it to the refrigerator to thaw overnight before reheating.

For best results, leftovers should be warmed up in the microwave for about 10 seconds before eating them.

TIPS AND TRICKS:

No immersion blender? No worries friends! Use a food processor or blender to blend the dates instead.

We love freezing some of this for later, see my tips above for freezing.

This dessert is best served warm. If I make it ahead of time, I always throw it back in the oven to warm it up and make a fresh batch of warm sauce to go with it. If needed, it can be warmed again in the microwave.

I think this dessert is so good with just the sauce- the whipped cream is extra, not needed, but sure it adds a level of decadence.

If you do not have demerara sugar you can use brown sugar in its place.

Love toffee and caramel flavors and are looking for a tasty dessert recipe? Then you need to try this fantastic Sticky Toffee Pudding Recipe!

