40 Lazy Vegan Recipes | Quick Meals (2024)

A common misconception is that preparing healthy plant-based meals requires a lot of time and effort spent in the kitchen, but the following Lazy Vegan Recipes completely bust that myth!

If you’re wondering what in the world to make when you get home from work that is both vegan and healthy, then take a look at the easy vegan recipes below that can be made in under 30 minutes. Also, check out these 30-Minute or Less Easy Vegan Recipes.

With only about 15 minutes, you can even meal-prep these easy Asian Mason Jar Soups to have on hand for grab-and-go meals.

These are not strange meals that no one will like. They are meals like pizza, soup, salads, and even a few breakfast recipes that will delight your taste buds.

What to cook on a lazy day

There are two different scenarios for not wanting to spend time in the kitchen, and I think most of us find ourselves in one or both of them from time to time. I know I sure do!

Can’t you relate? You’ve had a crazy busy day at work or you’re still in your pajamas at 2 p.m. on a lazy Saturday or Sunday and just have no desire to be in the kitchen. The problem is, you still get hungry and need to eat.

#1 Too tired to cook

There is a sure-fire way to avoid getting trapped in the pitfall of running through a drive-through window because you think making a meal will take too long after an exhausting day at work.

Contrary to popular belief, it’s NOT too time-consuming or expensive to eat vegan/plant-based. The simple vegan recipes below don’t require any fancy ingredients and most–if not all–can be found in your average grocery store.

#2 Lazy vegan

I mean no disrespect here because goodness knows there are days that I too fall into this category of being a lazy vegan.

It’s not always about not having time, sometimes I’m just not in a cooking mood. Oftentimes, I would rather be outside taking a walk, reading a good book, or binge-watching a great show.

That’s completely okay, especially when there are healthy vegan meals I can pull together in only a few minutes to get me back to the things I’d rather be doing.

Keeping ingredients on hand

The key here is to try a few of these recipes to find the ones your family really likes, and then keep the ingredients on hand so that you can pull it all together quickly and be sitting with your family at the table enjoying dinner in minutes.

I’m all about fast and convenient, and these recipes are a great example of how my family keeps it simple and quick. You will find a bunch of new recipes here for your family to fall in love with that will keep you all healthy and feeling great!

While you’re at it, be sure to take a peek at these Easy Vegan Sandwich Ideas that are great for lazy days and even picnics!

More easy vegan recipes

For those of you new to the whole food plant-based lifestyle, we’ve created a FREE 7-Day Plant-Based Menu Planner to help you get started!

Lazy Vegan Recipes No time to cook? No problem! With these lazy vegan recipes, there's no need to be in the kitchen for more than a few minutes. Click on each of the photos, recipe titles, or 'Get the Recipe' buttons to see full recipes with ingredients, measurements, instructions, and a print button. Healthy meals just don’t get any easier than with these easyveggie wrapslayered with hummus or mayo and piled high with fresh veggies like lettuce, spinach, carrots, cucumbers, and anything else you can think of. Yes-You-Can Black Bean Chili No meat? No problem! This veganYes-You-Can Black Bean Chilirecipe has all the taste of hearty chili and can be ready to eat in15-minutes or less. Best Ever Avocado Sandwich I make this delicious Avocado Sandwich frequently when time is rushed and we need a quick healthy meal. It's made with fresh avocado, juicy tomato, crunchy purple onion, flavorful spices, and my homemade vegan spicy mayo (aka special sauce) all piled high on toasted sourdough bread. Easy Vegan Alfredo Sauce This cashew-based vegan alfredo sauce has a rich creamy flavor that is delicious on pasta, baked potatoes, and even roasted vegetables. Simple Chili Mac Easy homemade vegan mac chili is made with wholesome ingredients like beans, whole grain pasta, and lots of veggies with warm spices. It simple to make and can be on the table in about 30 minutes. Easy Cucumber Sandwiches Cucumber Sandwiches are perfect for appetizers, luncheons, bridal or baby showers, picnics, and even just for a healthy meal. They are fresh, light, and so delicious! Vegan Fried Rice We cook large quantities of rice on a regular basis and that means there are often leftovers in our refrigerator.This super simplevegan fried ricerecipe is a great way to use up that leftover rice! Chickpea Tuna Salad See Also Vegan Apple Pie With Streusel | Gluten-Free Recipe - ElaveganVegan Rice Paper Bacon Recipe | How to Make Vegan BaconLow Carb Turtle Recipe (Sugar Free Candy)Recipe This | 7 Day Cabbage Soup Diet Plan This fabulous Chickpea Tuna Salad recipe is from Straight Up Food's very own Cathy Fisher. Made with chickpeas, fresh vegetables, and seasonings, this vegan tuna is going to delight your taste buds! Veggie Pizza Sometimes I’m just tired and don’t feel like cooking. On those days at my house, we are very likely to make this gluten-freevegan pizza recipe. Soy Curl BBQ Sandwich Have you heard of soy curls? Everyone has been talking about them, and I assumed they would be highly processed, but I was wrong. This soy curl recipe makes thebest vegan bbq soy curl sandwich ever. Vegan Egg Salad This Vegan Egg Salad is super simple to make without even needing to boil or peel eggs. Great for lunch, dinner, and picnics! Tired of a boring sandwich? Let me help you fix that with thisUltimate Veggie Hummus Sandwichthat is piled high with crunchy vegetables and creamy hummus and can be ready in15 minutes or less. Tofu Stir Fry This Tofu Stir Fry with Sweet Ginger Sesame Sauce glazed over seared tofu and veggies is an easy stir fry that will make the whole family rush to the table. Veggie Bowl Recipes These simple 15-minute Veggie Bowl Recipes are perfect for a quick lunch or dinner in a hurry. Different variations can even be prepared ahead of time to eat throughout the week when you don’t have time to meal plan. ThisUdon Noodle Stir Frywith veggies is delicious! The noodles have a naturally sweet flavor that requires very little extra seasoning. 20-Minute Vegan Miso Soup This deliciousvegan Miso Soupis chock full of wholesome ingredients and can be on the dinner table in about 20-minutes flat! Veggie Sandwich Pinwheels If you’re looking for a quick lunch or appetizer, this recipe forvegan garden pinwheelsfrom thePhysicians Committee for Responsible Medicinewill do the trick. Kale Quinoa Salad Bowl This Kale Quinoa Salad with orange miso citrus dressing iscrazy deliciousand so easy to make. Lentil Pasta in 15-Minutes We are always looking for quick and easy vegan recipes and thislentil pasta recipeis a winner! It takes only about10-minutesto prepare and makes five servings forless than $15. And, it tastes terrific! English Muffin Mini Veggie Pizzas These super-simple English Muffin Pizzas are perfect for lunch, dinner, or even a snack. They are versatile for even the pickiest of eaters, including the kids! See Also Low Carb BBQ Sauce- Our Most Requested Keto Friendly Recipe! Black Bean and Corn Salad When I need a quick crowd-pleasing dish that doesn’t require any cooking, my first go-to is thissimple Black Bean and Corn Salad recipe. Creamy Broccoli Salad This veganbroccoli saladis so creamy and light, even broccoli haters will like it. Broccoli slaw salad lovers will never realize it has a fraction of the fat and calories of the traditional recipe they are used to. Mexican Kale Salad Greens and beans! They are an excellent source of calcium and trump anything that cow’s milk could provide. This freshMexican kale saladis a terrific way to add more calcium to your diet and enjoy every bite! Easy Cucumber Tomato Salad Cucumber tomato salad is one of the most popular summer salads and with good reason. It’s light, refreshing, and the perfect side dish for any meal. Mushroom Soup Creamy, rich, and hearty, this delicious Vegan Mushroom Soup is healthy and bursting with flavor! Barley Vegetable Soup I love soup for so many reasons! Not only is it easy to make and super filling, but it reheats and freezes well too. Thisbarley vegetable souprecipe is also super healthy and loaded with wholesome ingredients. It can be a one-pot recipe for the stovetop or even made in a slow cooker. Chickpea Avocado Salad Chickpea Avocado Saladis by far my favorite vegan sandwich of all time. Something about the flavors of lime, avocado, and cilantro just thrill my taste buds. Portobello Mushroom Burger Thick, juicy, tender, and hearty, these are the ribeyes of veggie burgers!Grilled or baked in the oven, you can’t go wrong with a veganPortobello Mushroom Burger. Chickpea Burgers Many people have never even heard of chickpea burgers, and that needs to change. These easy and deliciousChickpea Burgersare a great veggie burger option. Simple Garden Spring Rolls TheseGarden Spring Rollsare one of our favorite recipes. Add a big bowl of steamed rice, and we’ve got dinner! Potato Soup I believe my love of creamy potato soup developed in childhood. It’s deep-rooted comfort food for me. Even now, it doesn’t have to be cold outside. We eat thevegan potato souprecipe year-round. Easy Stir Fry Veggies It’s so easy to make these Stir Fry Veggies, and they can be on the dinner table in less than 30-minutes. This dish is simple and very versatile since you can use whichever vegetables you happen to have on hand. Banana Oat Flour Pancakes Any given Saturday morning is likely to be a vegan pancake morning at my house with these delicious banana oat flour pancakes. They are light and fluffy, sugar-free, and gluten-free! Smoked Tempeh Breakfast Sandwich Weekend mornings we have certain breakfasts that we love, andSmoked Tempeh Breakfast Sandwichis a favorite vegan breakfast sandwich for us. Vegan Waffles | Gluten-Free Thesevegan waffles are healthy, gluten-free, and delicious! They are light and fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside. Waffle Potato If you need a fast, easy, filling breakfast that will hold you for hours, look no further! In only10-minutes, you’ve got anultimatewaffle potato. Or any meal really. Amazing Tofu Scramble On weekends, this amazingtofu breakfast scrambleis one of our favoritevegan breakfast optionsthat we eat on a regular basis. Waffle Iron Hashbrowns Hash brownsare one of my favorites! One thing I really love is making them in a waffle iron, quesadilla maker, or panini press because it cooks both sides at one time.No flipping required! Grits are a delicious and nutritious breakfast that can be ready to eat in minutes. Makinghealthy gritsis all determined by how they are seasoned, so let me show you some awesomely flavorful options. Breakfast Potatoes These easy breakfast potatoes make a savory and hearty breakfast that the entire family will enjoy and even be begging for more! No-Bake Chocolate Vegan Pie This vegan chocolate pie recipe can be made in less than 15 minutes flat, with only 5 ingredients that you're likely to already have on-hand. And it's so unbelievably creamy and sweet! Air Fryer Banana Boats So easy to make and absolutely delicious, these Air Fryer Banana Boats can even be made in your oven, on the grill, or over a campfire.