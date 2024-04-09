40 Recipes Using Corn Tortillas - The Ultimate Collection (2024)

If you're trying to figure out what to do with corn tortillas, then these 40 recipes using corn tortillas are exactly what you need! They'll show you exactly how to take this humble ingredient and turn it into a complete crowd-pleaser!

Jump to: 40 Best Corn Tortilla Recipes for the Family

If you're anything like me, then you're probably in love with Mexican cuisine. They're so easy to make, packed with flavor, and true crowd-pleasers!

And the humble corn tortilla is so incredibly versatile! Don't believe me? These recipes using corn tortillas will show you everything you can do with them.

From tacos to casseroles, and even desserts, these corn tortilla recipes are the absolute best. Trust me, your family is going to love them!

40 Best Corn Tortilla Recipes for the Family

1. Ground Beef Tacos Looking for an easy recipe using corn tortillas? Try these homemade ground beef tacos, a simple yet delicious meal that can be prepared in just 30 minutes. This corn tortilla recipe involves frying the tortillas and loading them with perfectly spiced taco meat, making it a great idea for a quick and satisfying dinner. What to make with corn tortillas? Just top these tacos with your favorite toppings and enjoy a family-friendly dish that's sure to impress! Get the recipe

2. Easy Baked Vegan Taquitos Looking for a corn tortilla recipe that's both tasty and healthy? Try these vegan taquitos, packed with black beans and corn for a delicious crunch. Perfect for game day or any gathering, this easy recipe using corn tortillas is sure to be a hit with friends and family. Get the recipe

3. The BEST Crispy BBQ Chicken Nachos Looking for a tasty recipe using corn tortilla? This BBQ chicken nachos recipe is a must-try, featuring homemade crispy chips made from corn tortillas, shredded chicken, and a tangy BBQ sauce. It's a quick and easy recipe that only takes 25 minutes to prepare, perfect for those busy weeknights or last-minute gatherings. Plus, it's a gluten-free dish, making it a great option for those with dietary restrictions or anyone who loves a good corn tortilla recipe. Get the recipe

4. Pink Fish Tacos with Pickled Onions This pink fish tacos recipe is a perfect way to put a twist on your usual corn tortilla recipe. It combines flaky marinated fish with tangy pickled onions and creamy feta, making it a delicious recipe using corn tortilla. Adding a crunchy, sweet salad topper and purple cabbage slaw, it's an easy and tasty corn tortilla recipe idea for the whole family. Get the recipe

5. Easy Breakfast Tacos What to make with corn tortilla? These easy breakfast tacos are the answer. Try these 10-minute breakfast tacos, loaded with scrambled eggs, avocado, cheese, and cilantro for a Mexican-inspired feast. This easy recipe using corn tortillas is not just simple to prepare but also offers a great way to start your day with a balanced meal. They are versatile and can be customized to suit the whole family's preferences. Get the recipe

6. Venison Barbacoa Tacos Who can resist tacos, especially when they're made using our easy corn tortilla recipe? I believe it's the ultimate food. This venison barbacoa is a recipe with corn tortilla that's packed with flavor and offers tender, melt-in-your-mouth goodness. It's the ideal filling for our corn tortillas. Get the recipe

7. The BEST Migas Get ready to impress your family with this delicious recipe with corn tortilla, that's not just good, but the best! This easy recipe using corn tortillas comes with clear, step-by-step photos to guide you through the process. Get the recipe

8. Instant Pot Carne Asada Tacos This easy instant pot recipe is perfect for those who want a quick yet flavorful meal using corn tortillas. With just a few minutes of preparation, you can enjoy tender, juicy Carne Asada wrapped in warm corn tortillas! Get the recipe

9. Chicken Tinga Tacos This chicken tinga taco recipe is a perfect way to use corn tortillas, offering a delicious meal that's bursting with flavor. This recipe with corn tortilla is not only saucy and tender but also quick to prepare, making it a great choice for busy weeknight dinners. What's more, you can have this easy recipe using corn tortillas on your table in just 30 minutes, proving that tasty meals don't have to be time-consuming. Get the recipe

10. Vegan Taco Casserole With Corn Tortillas This vegan taco casserole is a brilliant corn tortilla recipe that will add a Mexican flair to your dinner table. It's an easy recipe using corn tortillas, making it a perfect choice for Taco Tuesday or any day you crave something delicious and comforting. So, if you're wondering what to make with corn tortillas, this casserole is a recipe idea you'll love. Get the recipe

12. Grilled Steak Tacos With Corn Salsa This grilled steak taco recipe with corn tortilla is the ideal choice for a summer dinner. Enjoy the spicy skirt steak, perfectly complemented by the crunch of fresh cucumber and the sweetness of grilled corn salsa. This corn tortilla recipe idea is not only easy to make but also packed with vibrant flavors that your family will love. Get the recipe

13. Easy Vegan Enchiladas Rojas This vegan enchiladas rojas recipe is a brilliant idea for those wondering what to make with corn tortillas. It's a bold and vibrant dish that's sure to please! It's a hearty recipe using corn tortilla, perfect for those who crave Mexican food but prefer plant-based options. So, if you're looking for easy recipes using corn tortillas, this dish is a great way to satisfy your cravings in a healthy way. Get the recipe

14. Chilaquiles Rojos Authentic Mexican This chilaquiles rojos recipe is an excellent choice for a recipe using corn tortillas, offering a delicious Mexican breakfast in just half an hour. By adding a fried egg and a side of beans, you can easily transform this corn tortilla recipe into a complete, hearty meal. So, if you're wondering what to make with corn tortillas, this easy and family-friendly recipe is the perfect solution. Get the recipe

15. Huevos Rancheros Looking for a recipe using corn tortilla? Try huevos rancheros, a classic Mexican breakfast that's both hearty and delicious. This corn tortilla recipe idea involves a combination of fried corn tortillas, a perfectly fried egg, tangy ranchera salsa, creamy beans, fresh avocado, and a sprinkle of cheese. It's an easy recipe using corn tortillas that will surely bring a burst of flavor to your morning routine. Get the recipe

16. Chipotle Pork Tacos (Sous-vide) Enjoy a flavorful Mexican night with our chipotle pork taco recipe using corn tortillas, cooked to perfection with the sous-vide method. This corn tortilla recipe idea combines the heat of chipotle with the sweetness of fresh guacamole and the creaminess of sour cream. With the added richness of black bean paste, this easy recipe using corn tortillas promises a delicious and tender meal for the whole family. Get the recipe

17. Salsa Verde Chicken Stacked Enchiladas If you're looking for a recipe using corn tortilla, our stacked enchiladas are a perfect choice. This easy recipe with corn tortilla combines chicken, salsa verde, and cheese, making it a lighter dinner option. With corn tortillas layered in, it's a unique corn tortilla recipe idea that the whole family will love. Get the recipe

18. Chicken Mole Enchiladas This chicken mole enchiladas recipe is a simple yet flavorful dish that uses corn tortillas. It's an easy recipe using corn tortillas, perfect for a healthy and satisfying meal. With its incredible flavors, it's a delicious corn tortilla recipe idea for any meal. Get the recipe

19. Slow Cooker Barbacoa Street Tacos Barbacoa street tacos are a perfect corn tortilla recipe, featuring slow-cooked, tender beef. The meat is gently simmered in a flavorful sauce of chipotle, onion, garlic, and spices, making it an easy recipe using corn tortillas. It's a brilliant recipe idea for what to make with corn tortilla, offering a delicious, family-friendly meal. Get the recipe

20. Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Casserole This slow cooker chicken enchilada casserole is a perfect recipe using corn tortilla that offers a hands-off cooking approach. This corn tortilla recipe idea is packed with flavor, making it a great choice for a family-friendly meal. It's an easy recipe using corn tortillas, providing a convenient solution for those wondering what to make with corn tortillas. Get the recipe

21. Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Soup See Also Caramel Banana Bread Pudding Recipe What to make with corn tortilla? Try this soup, it's a family-friendly and delicious option. This slow cooker Mexican chicken soup is a perfect recipe using corn tortilla, brimming with zesty Mexican flavors. Get the recipe

22. Chicken Tortilla Soup Want a simple yet tasty recipe using corn tortillas? This chicken tortilla soup is just the thing for you. This corn tortilla recipe is packed with delicious flavors and can be prepared in no time. It's an easy recipe using corn tortillas that will leave your family asking for more! Get the recipe

23. BBQ Pork Taquitos with Avocado Crema Featuring a unique blend of Mexican and Texan flavors, these BBQ pork taquitos are a perfect recipe using corn tortilla. They're not only quick and easy to prepare, but also incredibly delicious, making them a great corn tortilla recipe idea. Get the recipe

24. Healthy Homemade Vegan Doritos Looking for a recipe using corn tortilla? Try this simple, healthy alternative to your favorite tortilla chip! This homemade vegan doritos recipe, in classic "nacho cheese" flavor, is not only delicious but also gluten-free and allergy-free. It's an easy recipe using corn tortillas that's perfect for those who love a good snack but also want to keep things healthy. Get the recipe

25. Carne Asada Tacos Enjoy the authentic flavor of Mexican street tacos with this easy recipe using corn tortillas. This carne asada taco recipe features tender, marinated grilled steak nestled in warm corn tortillas, topped with white onion and chopped cilantro. Finished with a squeeze of fresh lime juice, this versatile corn tortilla recipe idea is a surefire hit for any taco lover. Get the recipe

26. Easy Air Fryer Chicken Quesadilla + Stovetop Looking for an easy recipe using corn tortillas? Try these air fryer chicken quesadillas that require just 4 ingredients and minimal effort. This corn tortilla recipe idea is perfect for busy weeknights as it cooks up in practically no time at all. So, if you're wondering what to make with corn tortillas, this simple and delicious dish is a great choice. Get the recipe

27. Halloumi Tacos With Pepita Salsa, Cherry Tomatoes And Avocados Spice up your corn tortilla recipe collection with these halloumi tacos, featuring homemade salsa macha, cherry tomatoes, and avocados. This recipe using corn tortilla offers a unique Middle Eastern twist to your regular taco night, ensuring a flavorful surprise for your family. It's an easy recipe using corn tortillas that not only adds variety to your meal plan but also brings a world of flavors to your dinner table. Get the recipe

28. Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp Tacos with Honey-Lime Slaw These air fryer coconut shrimp tacos are a great recipe using corn tortillas. With their crunchy and sweet flavor, they offer a unique twist to the traditional corn tortilla recipe. They're an easy and delicious way to bring a tropical vibe to your dinner table. Get the recipe

29. Green Chicken Enchiladas These green chicken enchiladas are a brilliant recipe using corn tortilla, offering a delicious and zesty twist to your meals. With our easy step-by-step instructions, this corn tortilla recipe idea is perfect for beginners and seasoned cooks alike. What's more, it's a great make-ahead dish, making it a convenient choice for busy families. Get the recipe

30. Mini Taco Salad Cups Mini taco salad cups are a brilliant corn tortilla recipe idea, perfect for any gathering or a Big Game Day event. These easy recipes using corn tortillas are packed with layers of meat, cheese, lettuce, and a zesty lime crema, all in a convenient two-bite size. So if you're wondering what to make with corn tortillas, these appetizers are a delicious and simple solution. Get the recipe

31. Air Fryer Tortilla Chips Looking for an easy recipe using corn tortillas? These crispy air fryer tortilla chips are just the ticket, needing only two ingredients and a few minutes of your time. This corn tortilla recipe idea is perfect for those who love a quick, simple, and delicious snack. It's a great way to use up any leftover tortillas you might have. So why wait? Dive into this easy and tasty corn tortilla recipe and enjoy homemade tortilla chips straight from your air fryer! Get the recipe

32. Cinnamon Sugar Tortilla Chips Looking for a unique recipe using corn tortilla? Try these easy-to-make baked cinnamon tortilla chips. They're perfect for pairing with sweet desserts and frostings, adding a fun twist to your usual treats. This corn tortilla recipe idea is also a brilliant way to creatively use up any extra tortillas you have on hand. Get the recipe

33. Chicken Birria Tacos Instant Pot or Stove Chicken birria tacos are a great recipe using corn tortillas, offering a quicker alternative to beef while maintaining delicious flavor. These easy recipes using corn tortillas will surely satisfy your tastebuds, especially when paired with the signature dip for an added kick. So if you're wondering what to make with corn tortillas, this corn tortilla recipe idea is a must-try for a quick, tasty meal. Get the recipe

34. Crispy Baked Tacos These baked tacos are a perfect corn tortilla recipe, filled with crispy carnitas or shredded chicken. Complimented by a heavenly avocado lime crema, this recipe using corn tortilla is sure to impress both family and friends. As an easy recipe using corn tortillas, it's not only a crowd-pleaser but also incredibly simple to prepare. Get the recipe

35. Beef Fajitas This beef fajitas recipe is a great idea for a meal using corn tortillas, delivering a classic Mexican dish packed with flavors you'll adore. Pair it with a side of salsa to make your dinner truly satisfying and full of zest. This easy recipe using corn tortillas is perfect for a family-friendly meal that everyone will love. Get the recipe

36. Mini Sheet Pan Tostadas Explore this corn tortilla recipe that lets you bake mini sheet pan tostadas in just about 30 minutes, perfect for a quick and easy dinner. This recipe using corn tortilla is not only simple but also versatile, making it an excellent choice for a fun party snack or a family-friendly meal. So, if you're wondering what to make with corn tortillas, this easy recipe is a great idea to try. Get the recipe

37. Chorizo Street Tacos Chorizo street taco is a perfect corn tortilla recipe, boasting a simple yet flavorful combination of spicy chorizo and warm corn tortillas. Its beauty lies in its simplicity, with the bold chorizo snuggled in a corn tortilla, making it an easy recipe using corn tortillas. Topped with matching garnishes, this corn tortilla recipe idea is a great answer to what to make with corn tortillas. Get the recipe

38. Easy Leftover Brisket Tacos Enjoy the rich flavors of a corn tortilla recipe featuring tender, smoky brisket tacos. Relish the hearty beef piled high on a soft corn tortilla, a simple yet delicious recipe using corn tortilla. Enhance your meal with fresh toppings like cilantro, onions, and a squeeze of lime, making this an easy recipe using corn tortillas that your family will love. Get the recipe

39. Mexican Chicken Casserole (Pastel Azteca) Here's a corn tortilla recipe idea that's both delicious and easy to prepare. It's often referred to as Mexican lasagna or enchilada casserole. This recipe using corn tortilla features layers of tortillas, corn, chicken, and tomatoes, making it a family-friendly dish that's packed with flavor. What makes it even more special is the spicy creamy sauce that binds it all together, elevating this simple dish into a hearty meal. Get the recipe

40. Adobo Chicken Tacos Looking for an easy recipe using corn tortillas? This adobo chicken taco recipe is a perfect choice, ready to serve in 30 minutes or less. This corn tortilla recipe idea features a simple yet delicious Hidden Valley Ranch Coleslaw that compliments the chicken perfectly. So, if you're wondering what to make with corn tortillas for a quick and satisfying dinner, this recipe is a must-try. Get the recipe