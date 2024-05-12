40 Warm and Cozy Vegan Fall Recipes (2024)

These 40 Vegan Fall Recipes are cozy, warm and full of comforting flavors and spices. From sweet breakfasts and desserts to savory dinner food, there is something for everyone to enjoy around the table.

This time of year, the days get shorter, the air gets cooler and the leaves start falling from the trees. We start to crave hearty, comforting food and all the autumn spiced desserts.

These vegan fall recipes are sure to comfort your soul this season. I’ve included breakfast recipes, savory dishes and of course, plenty of desserts! Happy fall, everyone.

Vegan Fall Breakfast Recipes

Cozy up on fall mornings with any of the following vegan breakfast recipes! They are easy to make and no one will guess they’re free of animal products like eggs or dairy. My favorite? The apple fritters.

4.91 stars (10 ratings) Pumpkin French Toast Vegan Pumpkin French Toast tastes like fall on a plate! So cozy, moist, and sweet, this pumpkin pie flavored breakfast is ridiculously easy to make.Serve with a pat of vegan butter and pure maple syrup for a delicious autumn treat!

5 stars (26 ratings) Vegan Apple Cider Donuts Wonderfully spiced, moist and fluffy, these Vegan Apple Cider Donuts are baked instead of fried and infused with warm fall flavors. A perfect Fall treat and easy enough to make any day of the week. Friends and family will love them!

4.92 stars (124 ratings) 1 Bowl Vegan Pumpkin Muffins Seriously the best vegan pumpkin muffins I've ever tasted! Perfectly spiced, soft and moist. Best of all you only need 1 bowl and 30 minutes to make them!

4.93 stars (38 ratings) Pumpkin Coffee Cake This Vegan Pumpkin Coffee Cake is the ultimate fall dessert! It's perfectly spiced, full of pumpkin flavor and the crunchy sweet topping is to die for. Enjoy with a cup of hot coffee or tea.

4.91 stars (44 ratings) Vegan Apple Fritters Apple Fritters are easy to make at home in 30 minutes or less with NO yeast! These crunchy, sweet donuts are vegan but no one would guess it. Full of fresh apples!

4.88 stars (16 ratings) Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte Learn how to make the best pumpkin spice latte at home. Better than Starbucks, and absolutely no dairy required!

4.92 stars (12 ratings) Vegan Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls Everyone will love these fluffy, soft Vegan Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls, and they are ready in an hour! Full of pumpkin flavor with a delicious maple icing.

5 stars (23 ratings) Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes These Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes are the ultimate Fall breakfast! Bursting with pumpkin pie flavor and so easy to make.

4.91 stars (31 ratings) Vegan Pumpkin Waffles These Vegan Pumpkin Waffles are full of pumpkin spice goodness and are the perfect Fall weekend breakfast! Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. 1 Bowl.

4.95 stars (50 ratings) Starbucks Copycat Vegan Pumpkin Scones Starbucks Copycat VEGAN Pumpkin Scones – Easy pumpkin scones recipe inspired by Starbucks that taste so much better!

4.95 stars (120 ratings) The Best Vegan Pumpkin Bread This is seriously the best vegan pumpkin bread you'll ever eat! It's perfectly spiced, moist and easy to make in 1 bowl. Better than Starbucks, this will become one of your favorite Fall recipes!

Savory Vegan Fall Recipes

Gather everyone around the dinner table to enjoy a hearty, savory and comforting fall meal. Think “stick-to-your-ribs” kinda dinner, but vegan.

5 stars (25 ratings) Vegan Shepherd's Pie (Meaty and Hearty!) Make the ultimate comfort food: Vegan Shepherd's Pie with vegan ground beef. It's meaty, hearty and a simple cozy meal the whole family will love! No one would guess it's 100% vegan.

Healthy Loaded Sweet Potato Skins – By Jessica in the Kitchen These Tex-Mex inspired vegan sweet potato skins are super crispy and loaded with flavorful fillings. A game day snack that's actually good for you!

4.87 stars (22 ratings) Butternut Squash Curry with Chickpeas Every bite of this Butternut Squash Curry with Chickpeas is loaded with roasted butternut squash, chickpeas, and a flavorful and creamy base. Enjoy it as a comforting dinner or weekly meal prep during fall!

Creamy Lentil Stuffed Butternut Squash – By Rainbow Plant Life This Creamy Lentil Stuffed Butternut Squash is a hearty and satisfying main course for any winter dinner, especially holiday meals!

4.88 stars (8 ratings) Pumpkin Pasta Bake with Almond Ricotta Pumpkin Pasta Bake with Almond Ricotta – A cheesy, creamy, delightful fall dinner, and it's completely vegan! Gluten free option.

4.93 stars (41 ratings) Vegan Lentil Loaf No one will miss the meat in this savory, mouthwatering Vegan Lentil Loaf! Makes a wonderful main dish on a holiday, and is easy enough to make any day of the week.

5 stars (18 ratings) Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup is so easy and quick to make! Dairy free, gluten free and ready in less than 30 minutes. It's the perfect warm bowl of soup for Fall.

4.89 stars (18 ratings) Butternut Squash Lasagna This Butternut Squash Lasagna is full of flavor and so comforting. With almond ricotta, a creamy butternut squash sauce and kale, this lasagna would be a wonderful addition to your holiday table. Completely vegan and easily made gluten free.

4.89 stars (17 ratings) Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese Kids and adults alike will swoon for this Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese! The sauce is so creamy and smooth with no dairy at all. Gluten free option.

See Also Vegan Ravioli Dough Recipe | Eggless and Dairy Free Pasta

4.90 stars (19 ratings) Vegan Wellington This show-stopping Vegan Wellington is beefy, hearty, and flavorful! Filled with lentils and vegan beef, this pastry-wrapped main is incredibly delicious and perfect for the holidays.

4.92 stars (12 ratings) Vegan Stew – Classic & Hearty! Classic, hearty and so cozy, this vegan stew is sure to warm you up on cold nights! It's thick and has plenty of chunky potatoes and vegetables, plus vegan "beef"!

Vegan Sweet Potato Biscuits – By Sweet Potato Soul Delicious, fluffy, and buttery vegan sweet potato biscuits are easy to make, and even easier to devour! Destined to become a family breakfast staple!

Thai Pumpkin Curry Vegan – By Vegan Richa Celebrate pumpkin season with this easy Thai Pumpkin Curry! Tender fresh pumpkin, tofu and veggies simmered in red curry coconut milk broth!

4.97 stars (80 ratings) Sweet Potato Black Bean Chili Full of flavor and so simple to make, this Sweet Potato Black Bean Chili is a wonderfully satisfying vegetarian meal! Best served with avocado chunks, cilantro and cornbread.

5 stars (45 ratings) Sweet Potato Black Bean Burger Smoky with a little bit of sweet, this sweet potato black bean burger recipe is easy to throw together with minimal ingredients.

Fall Dessert Recipes

Last but certainly not least, dessert! This collection of fall vegan dessert recipes are sure to impress your guests. Plus, they’re all fairly simple and straightforward, so enjoy weekend baking this autumn.

4.93 stars (290 ratings) Vegan Pumpkin Pie This is the only Vegan Pumpkin Pie recipe you'll ever need! It's decadent, smooth, warmly spiced, and incredibly easy to make with only 9 ingredients.

4.79 stars (14 ratings) Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake This is the creamiest and most perfect Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake for autumn! Truly easy to make, this creamy and lightly spiced cake is a real crowd-pleaser for the holiday season.

Vegan Caramel Apples – By Make it Dairy Free One of the best festival foods now veganized! You'll love these vegan caramel apples, with nuts or not! Choice is yours!

5 stars (4 ratings) Vegan Apple Crumble Every warm scoop of Vegan Apple Crumble features sweet and tender cinnamon-coated apples and a brown sugar streusel on top. It's an easy and casual dessert you can assemble in minutes!

4.97 stars (30 ratings) Vegan Pumpkin Cupcakes with Maple Pecan Frosting Fluffy, moist and easy to make vegan pumpkin cupcakes are topped with the most amazing maple pecan frosting! A perfect fall treat.

4.96 stars (44 ratings) Vegan Apple Crisp This is the best Vegan Apple Crisp ever! Packed with perfectly sweetened and tender apples, topped with a buttery, crispy oat mixture and best served with a scoop of dairy free vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel.

5 stars (4 ratings) Vegan Salted Caramel Treat yourself to a worthy indulgence with Vegan Salted Caramel! You only need 4 simple ingredients to make this silky smooth salty and sweet concoction.

4.96 stars (69 ratings) Vegan Pumpkin Cake Bars This easy vegan pumpkin cake is extra fluffy and topped with vegan cream cheese icing. It's baked in a large sheet pan, then cut into bars for a sweet and nicely spiced fall treat you can feed to a crowd.

4.97 stars (27 ratings) Vegan Sweet Potato Pie Vegan Sweet Potato Pie is creamy and rich, and will be the star of your Thanksgiving dessert table! A southern classic pie that is easy to make with NO butter or eggs, but no one would guess!

4.98 stars (91 ratings) 1 Bowl Vegan Apple Cake This Vegan Apple Cake tastes like Fall and is sure to become a staple dessert recipe come apple season! Best of all, it's super easy to make in 1 bowl. Full of fresh diced apples with an optional caramel drizzle.

4.98 stars (34 ratings) Iced Vegan Oatmeal Cookies Totally addicting old-fashioned Iced Vegan Oatmeal Cookies! They have soft centers with chewy edges and are topped with a simple icing that sets so you can stack and gift them if you want.

4.97 stars (79 ratings) The Best Vegan Pumpkin Cookies These are hands down the best vegan pumpkin cookies ever! Soft, bakery style pumpkin cookies with a tangy and sweet white frosting that tastes like cream cheese frosting (with no cream cheese!). Best of all, they're easy to make in 1 bowl.