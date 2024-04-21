Easy Vegan French Onion Soup Recipe | Elizabeth Rider (2024)

Vegan French Onion Soup is hearty, elegant, and surprisingly easy to make.

This is my vegan twist on classic French onion soup, the main difference being that I use vegetable stock instead of beef stock.

With just six ingredients and a little (hands-off) patience while the onions caramelize, you’ll wonder why you haven’t been making this for years to use up any onions you have sitting on your counter.

In these colder winter months, there’s no better way to stay warm than with a cozy bowl of hot soup.

Aside from being delicious, this vegan french onion soup recipe has nourishing and healing properties.

Give it a try; you’ll be shocked at how much it tastes like the original. I prefer a few big white or yellow onions in this soup.

However, you can use any combo of onions you have on hand—they all become sweet when cooked down and caramelized.

The hands-on time for this recipe is really limited; most of the time it takes is spent on the stove without your help.

It’s the perfect thing to make on a weekend afternoon while you’re doing other chores around the house.

It makes your kitchen and house smell amazing, trust me!

Vegan French Onion Soup Key Ingredients

To make this delicious healthy soup, you’re going to need just a few simple ingredients.

Onions (Of Course!)

Onions, along with garlic, shallots, scallions, and leeks, come from the Allium family and are loaded with antioxidant power.

Plus, they are delicious. Especially when cooked low and slow in recipes like this.

Onions are particularly high in flavonoids that stimulate the production of glutathione, a powerful antioxidant for your liver that helps eliminate toxins.

Onions also contain high levels of sulfur and quercetin, which help neutralize free radicals in the body and protect cell membranes.

Thyme (Preferably Fresh)

Our other star ingredient, thyme, has been used for its medicinal purposes for centuries to treat things like gastrointestinal issues, laryngitis, and lack of appetite.

Thyme can also help relieve respiratory ailments related to the common cold and flu. Thymol, flavonoids, B vitamins, vitamin C, and others give thyme its healing properties.

Fresh thyme has an incredible aroma and flavor that’s hard to capture when it’s dried. Use fresh thyme if you can, but feel free to use dried thyme if you can’t find it fresh.

Thyme is a hearty herb that grows well in pots and planters. So, if you find yourself making vegan french onion soup often, then grab yourself a little thyme plant at your local garden store for around $3 to enjoy thyme all year round.

Vegan French onion soup is easy and extra good for you, so eat up!

If you like this soup, try dozens more healthy soup recipes — soup is one of my specialties.

