20 Healthy Vegan Christmas Breakfast Recipes (2024)

20 Healthy Vegan Christmas Breakfast recipes that will ensure you have a holly jolly holiday morning. These recipes are easy to make and include everything from sweet to savory. Pancakes, breakfast casseroles, cheesy vegan grits, vegan bacon, and more!

Christmas time’s a-comin’! Christmas time’s a-comin’! And, in my house, we love to celebrate the big day with our favorite meal…BREAKFAST! So, I thought I would compile a list of our family holiday favorite meals just for you.

This list of healthy plant-based breakfast recipes are not only delicious, but many of them can be made in advance. So, this means no added stress for you. There are also some gluten-free options and as always, everything is OIL-FREE!

So, from my family to you and yours, have a healthy and happy Christmas! And, I hope you enjoy these Vegan Christmas Breakfast Recipes.