20 Healthy Vegan Christmas Breakfast Recipes (2024)

20 Healthy Vegan Christmas Breakfast recipes that will ensure you have a holly jolly holiday morning. These recipes are easy to make and include everything from sweet to savory. Pancakes, breakfast casseroles, cheesy vegan grits, vegan bacon, and more!
Christmas time’s a-comin’! Christmas time’s a-comin’! And, in my house, we love to celebrate the big day with our favorite meal…BREAKFAST! So, I thought I would compile a list of our family holiday favorite meals just for you.
This list of healthy plant-based breakfast recipes are not only delicious, but many of them can be made in advance. So, this means no added stress for you. There are also some gluten-free options and as always, everything is OIL-FREE!
So, from my family to you and yours, have a healthy and happy Christmas! And, I hope you enjoy these Vegan Christmas Breakfast Recipes.
Healthy Vegan Christmas Breakfast Recipes
1
Vegan French Toast Casserole
This Vegan French Toast Casserole recipe is so easy to make and can be prepped the night before! Crusty bread baked in a delicious custard then topped with a delicious cashew coconut cream icing and warm maple syrup.
2
The Best Vegan Frittata
ThisVegan Frittata is easy to make, absolutely delicious, and so close to the real thing. A savory egg-free frittata recipe that’s healthy, gluten-free, and low in fat. Perfect for breakfast or brunch!
3
Vegan Hash Brown Casserole
VeganHash Brown Casseroleis so easy to make, cheesy, and the perfect holiday side dish! You can make it with frozen hashbrownsand throw it together in just minutes.Absolute comfort food!
4
This Cranberry Apple Crisp is the perfect easy dessert recipe for the holidays. Made with fresh tart cranberries, crisp sweet apples, and covered with a crunchy oat crumble that’s naturally sweetened and spiced with cinnamon. It’s vegan, healthy, gluten-free, and so delicious!
5
Vegan Tofu Scramble
This Vegan Tofu Scramble recipe is the best vegan alternative to scrambled eggs. It’s high in protein, so easy to make, and ready in less than20 minuteswith7 simple ingredients. It's an excellent savory Christmas morning dish.
6
Tofu Bacon
This vegan Tofu Bacon is amazing! It’s meaty, savory, sweet, crispy, chewy, and smoky. A delicious high-protein alternative to meat that’s perfect for breakfast or making the best vegan BLT.
7
Easy Cheesy Vegan Grits
Easy Cheesy Vegan Grits are creamy, delicious, and so easy to make. Made in one pot and with only 4 ingredients.Enjoy them on their own or as a base to create one amazing vegan grain bowl!
8
Easy Vegan Breakfast Tacos
Easy vegan breakfast tacos stuffed with scrambled tofu, roasted potatoes, avocado, black beans, and salsa. Healthy, hearty, and delicious!
9
Vegan Blueberry Pancakes
The BEST fluffy Vegan Blueberry Pancakes are so easy to make and absolutely delicious. Hearty, healthy, and free from dairy, oil, and eggs.This recipe is kid-approved and sure to be a family favorite.
10
The Best Vegan Apple Crisp
This is the best Vegan Apple Crisp and it’s soeasy to make. Made in 1 bowl using simple wholesome ingredients! Delicious and tender caramelized apples under a crunchy sweet, oat-nut topping. It’s the perfect dessert or indulgent holiday breakfast.
11
Gluten-Free Vegan Breakfast Cookies
Gluten-Free Vegan Breakfast Cookies are so easy to make, ready in 10 minutes, delicious, and healthy! They’re made with natural wholesome plant-based ingredients and are completely oil-free. These cookies are sure to be a welcome addition to your morning routine.
12
The Best Vegan Banana Bread
This vegan banana bread recipe is so easy to make and completely oil-free. It’s healthy, moist, and the best vegan banana bread ever! 1 bowl and 7 simple ingredients are all you need.
13
Best Vegan Biscuit Recipe
This is the BEST Vegan Biscuit Recipe! These easy homemade biscuits are easy to make and free from any dairy or oil. You need a few simple ingredients, 1 bowl, and less than 30 minutes. Healthy, wholesome, and delicious!
14
Vegan Chocolate Gravy
Chocolate Gravy isSO easy to makeand all you need areFIVE simple ingredients! It is absolutely delicious and a true Southern staple that pairs perfectly with hot biscuits. Chocolate for breakfast? ABSOLUTELY!
15
Easy Baked Cinnamon Apples
Baked Cinnamon Apples are the ultimate Fall recipe and so easy to make. Made in one bowl with only 6 ingredients, this recipe makes for a perfectly healthy apple dessert, topping, or side dish you and your family will love all season long.
16
Easy Vegan Zucchini Bread
The BEST Vegan Zucchini Bread recipe! Cinnamon and nutmeg are combined with healthy grated zucchini to make this incredible bread. It’s oil-free, fluffy, moist, and absolutely delicious. Perfect for breakfast, dessert, or a healthy snack.
17
Blueberry Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
This delicious Blueberry Quinoa Breakfast Bowl is a great way to start the day. Cooked with bananas and topped with maple syrup, pecans, and almond milk. It’s so easy! All you need are4 ingredientsand less than20 minutes.
18
Spicy Vegan Breakfast Sausage Patties
Ready to add a little spice to your life? Spicy vegan breakfast sausage patties made with oats. Hearty, smoky, savory, spicy,and gluten-free! The perfect addition to any breakfast.
19
Healthy Blueberry Compote
Enjoy thishealthy Blueberry Compote on top of pancakes, waffles, fruit, or your favorite frozen dessert. It’s soeasy! All you need are4 ingredientsand less than20 minutesto make this amazing blueberry sauce recipe.
20
The BEST Vegan Belgian Waffles
These Vegan Belgian Waffles are delicious and so easy to make. Made in one bowl with 8 simple ingredients. Perfect for your Christmas morning brunch.
