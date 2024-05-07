40 Amazing Vegan Holiday Recipes (2024)

Published: Nov 17, 2023 · Modified: Feb 27, 2024 by Becky Striepe · This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

These vegan holiday recipes are tried-and-true family favorites. They're SO delicious and satisfying. And no one has to know how simple they were to make.

For me, holiday food is a mashup of dishes that all have one thing in common: they are total comfort food. Whether we're talking Christmas dinner, Thanksgiving lunch, or the Hanukkah table, cozy is the name of the game.

Instead of dividing the list below by holiday, I'm dividing it by course to make meal planning easier. Click on the course you're working on to find lots of vegan holiday recipes to choose from!

Jump to: Main dishes

Appetizers

Soups and salads

Vegan holiday side dishes

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Desserts

Drinks

Main dishes

These are the stars of the show! The vegan holiday recipes below are all show-stopping entrees that work well at any holiday table.

Stuffed Kabocha Pumpkin Tender stuffed kabocha pumpkin brimming with ginger-apple, Khorasan stuffing is a perfect holiday side. Stuffed kabocha squash even works as a main dish! Get the recipe!

Quinoa Lentil Meatloaf Recipe A hearty baked quinoa and lentil meatloaf smothered in sweet ketchup glaze is the easy dinner you need! This recipe is easy to make and a total crowd-pleaser! Get the recipe!

Orange Cranberry Holiday Tofu Recipe This festive, cranberry-studded holiday tofu is easy to make and so, so flavorful. It's a real sweet-tart flavor explosion! Get the recipe!

Tofu Shepherd's Pie Recipe Rich, flavorful tofu shepherd's pie combines traditional elements with a dash of greens and toothsome tofu. It's deliciously hearty and one of my family's favorite meals! Get the recipe!

Vegan Chicken Stew My family can't get enough of this vegan chicken stew. It's packed with veggies and is so simple to make in the Instant Pot or on the stove! Get the recipe!

Easy Vegan Potato Latkes (gluten-free and oil-free options!) Easy vegan potato latkes are crispy and tender. You bake them in the oven, and they can even be made gluten-free and with no oil. Get the recipe!

Vegan Quiche Lorraine Recipe Vegan quiche Lorraine is rich, decadent, and flavorful. Packed with plant-based bacon, it's a new favorite vegan brunch or dinner recipe! Get the recipe!

Appetizers

I love a spread of appetizers and finger foods at a holiday gathering. Some festive vegan dishes for friends and family to graze on while the proper meal finishes cooking.

Vegan Cheese Ball Recipe This rich, flavorful, 10-minute vegan cheese ball doesn't require any cashews, soaking, or blending. And it's a total hit at parties! Get the recipe!

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip Recipe Warm, creamy vegan spinach artichoke dip uses no mayo, cheese, cream cheese, or sour cream. But even though it's dairy free, it's just as decadent. No one will be able to tell that it's vegan! Get the recipe!

Vegan Deviled Eggs Recipe Think of deviled potatoes as the easiest way to make vegan deviled eggs. Stuffed with creamy "eggy" filling, they're perfect party finger food! Get the recipe!

Roasted Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Garlicky roasted cauliflower and sweet potato come together all on one sheet pan for an easy, crowd-pleasing side dish. These veggies pack a serious flavor punch! Get the recipe!

Soups and salads

Kicking off the meal with a soup or a salad always makes it feel fancier, but it doesn't have to be a ton of work! These holiday soup and salad recipes are as easy as they are delicious.

Dairy-Free Butternut Squash Soup Recipe Creamy, dairy-free butternut squash soup is seriously the BEST! Sauteed collards make this classic comfort food heartier and healthier. Get the recipe!

Pumpkin Black Bean Soup Rich and creamy pumpkin black bean soup with coconut milk and ginger will warm you from the inside out. And it's incredibly easy to make! Get the recipe!

Vegan Pumpkin Soup (with Instant Pot and Stove Top Directions) A cozy bowl of Vegan Pumpkin Soup with sweet corn and tarragon is perfect on a chilly evening. Make this healthy dish on the Instant Pot or on the stove. Get the recipe!

Butternut Squash Kale Salad Recipe Looking for a show-stopping salad that's easy to make? This cozy butternut squash kale salad is it! It stars lemony kale, savory roasted squash, tart-sweet cranberries, earthy button mushrooms, and crunchy pine nuts. Get the recipe!

Warm Brussels Sprout Salad Recipe A warm Brussels sprout salad with cranberries, shredded cabbage, almonds and avocado is the perfect side dish for any fall or winter meal! Get the recipe!

Curried Couscous Salad Roasted cauliflower and sweet potato combine with deeply seasoned, curried couscous to create an aromatic salad. Get the recipe!

Kale Apple Walnut Salad Recipe Ahearty, warm, kale apple walnut salad with vibrant cranberry vinaigrette is healthy and delicious! Serve it as a side or an entree. Get the recipe!

Vegan holiday side dishes

Truly, I could make a meal of just side dishes, and these vegan holiday sides are some of my absolute favorites.

Dairy free mac and cheese This dairy free mac and cheese is a lightened up version of the classic dish, and it's just as rich and creamy. No added flour or vegan butter needed! Get the recipe!

One-Pot Vegan Orzo Recipe No one needs to know how easy this creamy, pumpkin-y vegan orzo recipe is. You can serve this one-pot entree on a busy weeknight or at the holiday table. Get the recipe!

Maple Roasted Root Vegetables Recipe Hearty, lightly sweet, maple roasted root vegetables are an easy, crowd-pleasing dish that comes together in a single pan. They're a perfect vegan, gluten-free Thanksgiving or Christmas side dish. Get the recipe!

Vegan Baked Ziti Recipe This delicious, cheesy vegan baked ziti with sausage 'mushrooms' is a hearty, cozy dinner that your family is going to love! Get the recipe!

Butternut Squash and Mushrooms Recipe Savory butternut squash and mushrooms studded with sweet-tart dried cranberries is a perfect holiday side dish. Make it in the oven or in the air fryer! Get the recipe!

Mandarin Orange Cranberry Sauce Recipe Mandarin orange cranberry sauce was always a staple at holiday meals when I was a kid. We've been making it exactly like this for decades. Get the recipe!

Roasted Frozen Green Beans Frozen green beans roast up like a dream in the oven! Garlicky roasted frozen green beans are an easy, flavorful veggie side dish. Get the recipe!

Mashed potatoes and gravy

I love a mashed potato so much, it gets its very own category! Select your mashed potato of choice, and serve it with my 5-minute miso gravy on the side.

Olive oil mashed potatoes (dairy-free and delicious!) These creamy, dreamy olive oil mashed potatoes are dairy-free, but no one will be able to tell. They're still decadent and delicious! Get the recipe!

Vegan Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes Here's my secret to making vegan cauliflower mashed potatoes for someone who super loves mashed potatoes. Get the recipe!

No-Cook Miso Gravy Recipe Y'all, this miso gravy could not be simpler to make, and it's freakingdelicious. Get the recipe!

Desserts

It's not a holiday meal without a sweet treat or two to finish things up. These run the gamut from relatively healthy to super rich and decadent.

Air Fryer Baked Apples Recipe Looking for a healthy dessert that's easy to make? You are going to love these juicy air fryer baked apples with cozy pumpkin pie spice. Get the recipe!

Vegan Brown Sugar Cookies Sweet. chewy, molasses-y vegan brown sugar cookies are an essential holiday treat. The molasses in the brown sugar gives them a lovely, complex flavor! Get the recipe!

Vegan vanilla pudding recipe Creamy, southern-style vegan vanilla pudding is rich, thick, and so satisfying. Serve it with your favorite fruit or layer it into a classic banana pudding. Get the recipe!

Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookies These soft and chewy vegan oatmeal raisin cookies are seriously addictive. And they're so easy to make! Get the recipe!

Vegan Banana Pudding Creamy vegan banana pudding packed with crunchy Biscoff cookies and sweet banana slices in an easy-to-make vanilla pudding base. It's truly the best banana pudding EVER! Get the recipe!

Vegan Coconut Cupcakes Sweet, moist, fluffy vegan coconut cupcakes are perfect for any occasion. You are going to LOVE the rich, coconut cream cheese frosting. Get the recipe!

Drinks

Cheers, y'all! If you want a co*cktail or mocktail to go with your vegan holiday meal, I've got you covered with these super festive selections.

Ginger Cranberry Fizz Sweet-and-spicy ginger syrup plus tart cranberry juice andbubbles. You can serve this ginger cranberry fizz with our without asplash of booze. Get the recipe!

Dairy-Free Eggnog Recipe This decadently dairy-free eggnog recipe only takes 15 minutes to make and is seriously the BEST! It's rich, creamy, and totally vegan. Get the recipe!