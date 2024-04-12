Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (2024)

Published: Aug 31, 2022 by Stefani Weiss · This post may contain affiliate links · Leave a Comment

Being vegan while following the low FODMAP diet can look a little difficult. But it doesn't need to be. Being vegan while following a low FODMAP diet is absolutely doable. I've constructed this list of easy and affordable low FODMAP vegan recipes, which shows that there are still so many delicious meals that you can enjoy.

About These Recipes

These recipes are all vegan or with an option to be made vegan by just substituting a couple of ingredients. In each recipe, it is explained what you can use as a substitute.

These recipes are easy to make and require simple ingredients that are available in most local supermarkets.

Savory Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes

Savory Vegan recipes that require simple ingredients and no time to make!

Creamy Pumpkin Pasta This Low FODMAP Creamy Pumpkin Pasta is super creamy, savory, pumpkin-infused, comforting, satisfying, and just SO DELICIOUS! >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

LOW FODMAP Falafel

This Low FODMAP Falafel is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, flavourful, satisfying, and easy to digest! Plus completely vegan and gluten-free. >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Veggie Burger

This low FODMAP veggie burger is vegan, loaded with nutritious ingredients, and easy to digest. Plus flavourful with meaty texture and consistency. >> MAKE THIS RECIPE <<

Vegan Bolognese This Low FODMAP Vegan Bolognese sauce is super flavourful, comforting, satisfying, veggie-packed, healthy, simple to make and so delicious! >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Pasta This Low FODMAP Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Pasta is super creamy, flavourful, healthy, satisfying and so delicious! >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

The Best Gluten-Free Pizza Crust This Gluten Free Pizza Crust is thin, perfectly crisp on the edges, and tender and chewy in the center. It requires only 7 ingredients and it is so delicious! >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Creamy Mushroom Fettuccine This Low FODMAP Mushroom Fettuccine is super creamy, flavourful and so delicious. Moreover is easy to digest and makes a filling lunch or dinner. >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Creamy Tomato Risotto This Low FODMAP Creamy Tomato Risotto is super flavourful, savory, so creamy, simple to make, satisfying and so comforting and delicious! >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Vegetarian Lasagna This Vegetarian Lasagna is super flavourful, veggie-packed, filling, hearty and so delicious! >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Gluten-Free Naan Bread This gluten-free naan bread is everything a good naan bread should be. Soft, tender, and chewy. Plus it is low FODMAP, easy on the stomach, and very simple to make. See Also Low Histamine Cheeses (per SIGHI, with Recipes) - Through The Fibro Fog >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Pasta Sauce 6 ingredients Low FODMAP Pasta Sauce. This sauce is super simple and quick to make, wholesome, healthier than the readymade ones, and easy to digest! >>MAKE THE RECIPE<<

Veggie Stuffed Eggplant Simple and healthy Low FODMAP Veggie Stuffed Eggplant. Option to make it completely vegan. A flavourful, comforting, and super delicious dish. >>MAKE THE RECIPE<<

Polenta Pizza This Polenta Pizza is so simple, naturally gluten-free, and low FODMAP. It is made from 4 simple ingredients and takes only 30min to make. >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Gluten-Free, Yeast-Free Pizza Crust 5 ingredient simple and easy Gluten-Free Yeast-Free Pizza Crust. Allergy-friendly and completely vegan. >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Creamy Spinach Pasta This pasta is super creamy, rich, satisfying, savory, comforting, very simple to make, tummy-friendly, and just so delicious! >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Sweet Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes

This list contains simple sweet vegan recipes that you can have as a dessert, snack, or even for breakfast!

Chocolate and Strawberry Vegan Magnum Ice Creams These magnums are super chocolaty, creamy, naturally sweetened, healthy, tummy-friendly and so delicious! >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Cherry Liqueur Chocolate Cups These cups are very chocolaty, perfectly sweetened, cherry-infused, and incredibly delicious! Plus they are low FODMAP and dairy-free! >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Gluten-Free Chocolate Banana Pancakes These gluten-free chocolate banana pancakes are vegan and low in FODMAP. They are so fluffy, flavourful, chocolaty, and super delicious. >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Healthy Vegan Magnums These 5 ingredients simple Vegan Magnum Ice Creams are low FODMAP, super healthy, and very easy to make. The perfect healthy summer treats for hot days. >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Strawberry Spread This low FODMAP strawberry spread is light and perfectly sweet. Wholesome and refined-sugar-free. The perfect addition to your breakfast or brunch. >> MAKE THE RECIPE <<