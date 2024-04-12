Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (2024)

Being vegan while following the low FODMAP diet can look a little difficult. But it doesn't need to be. Being vegan while following a low FODMAP diet is absolutely doable. I've constructed this list of easy and affordable low FODMAP vegan recipes, which shows that there are still so many delicious meals that you can enjoy.

About These Recipes

These recipes are all vegan or with an option to be made vegan by just substituting a couple of ingredients. In each recipe, it is explained what you can use as a substitute.

These recipes are easy to make and require simple ingredients that are available in most local supermarkets.

Savory Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes

Savory Vegan recipes that require simple ingredients and no time to make!

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (1)

Creamy Pumpkin Pasta

This Low FODMAP Creamy Pumpkin Pasta is super creamy, savory, pumpkin-infused, comforting, satisfying, and just SO DELICIOUS!

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (2)

LOW FODMAP Falafel

This Low FODMAP Falafel is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, flavourful, satisfying, and easy to digest! Plus completely vegan and gluten-free.

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (3)

Low FODMAP Veggie Burger

This low FODMAP veggie burger is vegan, loaded with nutritious ingredients, and easy to digest. Plus flavourful with meaty texture and consistency.

>> MAKE THIS RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (4)

Vegan Bolognese

This Low FODMAP Vegan Bolognese sauce is super flavourful, comforting, satisfying, veggie-packed, healthy, simple to make and so delicious!

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (5)

Gluten-Free Bagels

These Gluten-Free Bagels are extra chewy, simple, savory, tender and so delicious. Plus they are easy to digest and low FODMAP.

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (6)

Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Pasta

This Low FODMAP Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Pasta is super creamy, flavourful, healthy, satisfying and so delicious!

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (7)

The Best Gluten-Free Pizza Crust

This Gluten Free Pizza Crust is thin, perfectly crisp on the edges, and tender and chewy in the center. It requires only 7 ingredients and it is so delicious!

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (8)

Creamy Mushroom Fettuccine

This Low FODMAP Mushroom Fettuccine is super creamy, flavourful and so delicious. Moreover is easy to digest and makes a filling lunch or dinner.

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (9)

Creamy Tomato Risotto

This Low FODMAP Creamy Tomato Risotto is super flavourful, savory, so creamy, simple to make, satisfying and so comforting and delicious!

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (10)

Vegetarian Lasagna

This Vegetarian Lasagna is super flavourful, veggie-packed, filling, hearty and so delicious!

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (11)

Gluten-Free Naan Bread

This gluten-free naan bread is everything a good naan bread should be. Soft, tender, and chewy. Plus it is low FODMAP, easy on the stomach, and very simple to make.

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (12)

Low FODMAP Pasta Sauce

6 ingredients Low FODMAP Pasta Sauce. This sauce is super simple and quick to make, wholesome, healthier than the readymade ones, and easy to digest!

>>MAKE THE RECIPE<<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (13)

Veggie Stuffed Eggplant

Simple and healthy Low FODMAP Veggie Stuffed Eggplant. Option to make it completely vegan. A flavourful, comforting, and super delicious dish.

>>MAKE THE RECIPE<<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (14)

Polenta Pizza

This Polenta Pizza is so simple, naturally gluten-free, and low FODMAP. It is made from 4 simple ingredients and takes only 30min to make.

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (15)

Gluten-Free, Yeast-Free Pizza Crust

5 ingredient simple and easy Gluten-Free Yeast-Free Pizza Crust. Allergy-friendly and completely vegan.

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (16)

Creamy Spinach Pasta

This pasta is super creamy, rich, satisfying, savory, comforting, very simple to make, tummy-friendly, and just so delicious!

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Sweet Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes

This list contains simple sweet vegan recipes that you can have as a dessert, snack, or even for breakfast!

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (17)

Chocolate and Strawberry Vegan Magnum Ice Creams

These magnums are super chocolaty, creamy, naturally sweetened, healthy, tummy-friendly and so delicious!

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (18)

Cherry Liqueur Chocolate Cups

These cups are very chocolaty, perfectly sweetened, cherry-infused, and incredibly delicious! Plus they are low FODMAP and dairy-free!

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (19)

Gluten-Free Chocolate Banana Pancakes

These gluten-free chocolate banana pancakes are vegan and low in FODMAP. They are so fluffy, flavourful, chocolaty, and super delicious.

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (20)

Healthy Vegan Magnums

These 5 ingredients simple Vegan Magnum Ice Creams are low FODMAP, super healthy, and very easy to make. The perfect healthy summer treats for hot days.

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (21)

Low FODMAP Strawberry Spread

This low FODMAP strawberry spread is light and perfectly sweet. Wholesome and refined-sugar-free. The perfect addition to your breakfast or brunch.

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) (22)

Rice Pudding With Mixed Berry Sauce

The best Low FODMAP Rice Pudding recipe, enriched with a flavourful mixed berry sauce. It is super simple, healthy, and beyond delicious.

>> MAKE THE RECIPE <<

