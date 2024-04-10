44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (2024)

[Last updated 3rd September, 2023]
Do you suffer from symptoms of food intolerance?
Or have you been diagnosed with IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome)?
If so, a low FODMAP diet is the only proven method to discover what foods trigger your symptoms.
I’ve rounded up 44delicious low FODMAP recipes to help you get started. Recipes are categorised under breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and desserts.
Click the recipe photo or name below for the full instructions and more photos.
Contents
Low FODMAP Breakfast Recipes
Low FODMAP Muesli
Slightly sweet but nice and crunchy.
If you can tolerate oats then they are a nutritious addition in place of corn flakes. Oats are naturally gluten-free also.
Low FODMAP Green Kiwi Smoothie
Think green smoothies are just about nutrition?
The FODMAP Everyday Green Kiwi Smoothie is super tasty too and very easy to make.
Easy Chocolate Chip Scones
Basically identical to scones made with wheat flour… nobody will know the difference.
Can also swap out chocolate for pecans, walnuts or other low FODMAP nuts.
Low FODMAP Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Satisfies hunger and your sweet tooth.
Be sure to use maple syrup rather than honey.
Coconut Oat Granola With Dark Chocolate
Crunchy coconut oats with rose water and dark chocolate.
Go for chocolate with 85%+ cocoa.
A little bit fancy, so perhaps not an everyday breakfast.
Low FODMAP Blueberry Smoothie
This one uses protein powder and soy ice cream for something a bit different.
Low FODMAP Overnight Banana Chocolate Oats
Batch prepare this to grab on the go.
Also a filling lunch option.
Blueberry and Lemon Buttermilk Pancakes
These FODMAP-friendly and Gluten-free pancakes are fluffy and light-as-cloud.
Poached Eggs On Yogurt and Garlic Infused Oil
Serve with spelt bread or corn tortillas and low FODMAP veggies.
Quinoa Porridge with Berries and Cinnamon
Quinoa is a high-protein alternative to oats, but costs a lot more.
One cup of cooked quinoa is low FODMAP.
Low FODMAP LunchRecipes
Low FODMAP Egg Shakshuka
Shakshukacan either be a lazy weekend breakfast or lunch.
Remember to divide the recipe into 4 serves to keep it low FODMAP.
Fresh Spring (Rice-Paper) Rolls
Select a maximum of 3 veggies, and add a protein if you like.
Omitavocado and scallions.
Easy One-Pan Ratatouille
Delicious low FODMAP veggies and a thick sauce.
Add a protein source for a complete meal.
Low FODMAP Tomato and Leek Frittata
Leek leaves are a great replacement for onions.
They go really well with eggs.
Low FODMAP Minestrone
Classic minestrone soup is great for lunch or a light dinner.
Uses canned chickpeas, but they need to be soaked again even out of thetin to keep the FODMAP content low.
Slow Cooker Chicken & Wild Rice Soup
Rich and creamy, soups are perfect for batching and then freezing the leftovers in portions.
Then you’ve always got a quick and tasty go to snack or meal.
Carrot, Coconut and Ginger Soup
Delicious and nutritious, it only takes 30 minutes from start to finish.
Simple Low FODMAP Potato & Egg Salad
Heavy on nutrients, light in calories.
We should all aim to eat more salads at lunch.
Low FODMAP Carrot & Corn Fritters
According to Monash, 1/4 cup of corn kernels per person is low FODMAP.
This works out to be 3 fritters total, so it’s not a big lunch.
Baked Eggs with Spinach & Labneh
Make sure the eggs look slightly under-cooked when removed from the oven because they continue to cook in the hot tomatoes.
Low FODMAP Dinner Recipes
Maple-Marinated Salmon with Sesame-Spinach Rice
Simple enough for a weeknight, and the marinade is delightful.
Low Fodmap Pesto Pasta with Grilled Chicken and Roasted Tomatoes
With sweet cherry tomatoes, oregano chicken and dairy-free pesto, this Low FODMAP Pesto Pasta with Grilled Chicken is a meal-in-one you won’t want to miss!
Low FODMAP Pumpkin & Carrot Risotto
Creamy rice and sweet roast veggies combined with fresh lemon flavours.
Quinoa Crusted Chicken Parmesan
This is a baked (not fried) version of traditional Chicken Parmesan.
But with quinoa which is low FODMAP, high protein and high fiber.
Salmon and Swiss Chard Loaded Potatoes
Loaded potatoes are easy to make, filling, healthy, and totally low FODMAP!
Thai Green Chicken Curry
This recipe omits the problematic ingredients of traditional curries while maintaining all the wonderfully aromatic and tasty flavors, keeping the authentic Thai essence.
Low FODMAP Spaghetti Bolognese
Comfort food that’s easy to throw together at the last minute.
Serve with a side of low FODMAP veggies.
Maple Garlic Glazed Salmon
Serve with low FODMAP veggiesand 2/3 cup of brown rice (for the fiber).
Low FODMAP Chicken Nachos
Always a weekend favourite for the family.
Leave out taco seasoning unless you can find one without garlic and onion.
Bibimbap Nourishing Bowl
A Korean favourite.
It’s a mixed rice bowl packed with veggies, a protein source and a fried egg, sunny side up.
Chilli Coconut Crusted Fish with Salad
A unique and delicious twist on classic pan-fried fish.
Low FODMAP Lasagna Bolognese
Real comfort food to enjoy without upsetting your tummy.
Low FODMAP Snack Ideas
We’ve since created a roundup of 77 low FODMAP snacks, both simple and from recipes. You can see it here.
Sweet and Spicy Nuts!
Rich in protein, fiber and magnesium, a nutrient many of us are lacking.
Cheesy Baked Quinoa And Zucchini Cups
Super simple to make and enjoy as a quick snack.
Banana Nut Quinoa Muffins
Unique muffins that use quinoa flour.
Low-FODMAP Kettle Popcorn Recipe
This recipe will quickly become your favorite treat for family movie nights, entertaining, kids parties and more!
Homemade Trail Mix
Made with banana chips, dark chocolate chips, low FODMAP pretzel sticks and pumpkin seeds.
Low FODMAP Banana Chocolate Walnut Bread
Delicious and very closeconsistency to regular banana bread.
Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies
Only 5 ingredients needed, or 6 if you want chocolate chips.
Low FODMAP Dessert Recipes
Low FODMAP Blueberry Crumble Slice
Classic comfort food, great with ice-cream.
Fudgy One-Bowl Brownies
Moist fudgey-style brownies with a shiny top.
Creamy Coconut Milk Quinoa Pudding
Make a batch and keep in the fridge.
FODMAP Friendly Ferrero Rocher
The healthiest and tastiestchocolate and hazelnut truffles you’ll ever eat.
About 20 hazelnuts (30 grams) is a bit high in FODMAPs,but you are fine if you don’t eat more than two at one sitting.
Low FODMAP Strawberry & Rhubarb Crumble
Divide this recipe into 3 serves to keep it low FODMAP.
