44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (2024)

[Last updated 3rd September, 2023]

Do you suffer from symptoms of food intolerance?

Or have you been diagnosed with IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome)?

If so, a low FODMAP diet is the only proven method to discover what foods trigger your symptoms.

I’ve rounded up 44delicious low FODMAP recipes to help you get started. Recipes are categorised under breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and desserts.

Click the recipe photo or name below for the full instructions and more photos.

Contents

Low FODMAP Breakfast Recipes

44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (2)Low FODMAP Muesli

Slightly sweet but nice and crunchy.

If you can tolerate oats then they are a nutritious addition in place of corn flakes. Oats are naturally gluten-free also.

44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (3)Low FODMAP Green Kiwi Smoothie

Think green smoothies are just about nutrition?

The FODMAP Everyday Green Kiwi Smoothie is super tasty too and very easy to make.

Easy Chocolate Chip Scones44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (4)

Basically identical to scones made with wheat flour… nobody will know the difference.

Can also swap out chocolate for pecans, walnuts or other low FODMAP nuts.

Low FODMAP Strawberry Banana Smoothie44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (5)

Satisfies hunger and your sweet tooth.

Be sure to use maple syrup rather than honey.

Coconut Oat Granola With Dark Chocolate44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (6)

Crunchy coconut oats with rose water and dark chocolate.

Go for chocolate with 85%+ cocoa.

A little bit fancy, so perhaps not an everyday breakfast.

Low FODMAP Blueberry Smoothie44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (7)

This one uses protein powder and soy ice cream for something a bit different.

Low FODMAP Overnight Banana Chocolate Oats44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (8)

Batch prepare this to grab on the go.

Also a filling lunch option.

Blueberry and Lemon Buttermilk Pancakes44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (9)

These FODMAP-friendly and Gluten-free pancakes are fluffy and light-as-cloud.

44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (10)Poached Eggs On Yogurt and Garlic Infused Oil

Serve with spelt bread or corn tortillas and low FODMAP veggies.

44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (11)

Quinoa Porridge with Berries and Cinnamon

Quinoa is a high-protein alternative to oats, but costs a lot more.

One cup of cooked quinoa is low FODMAP.

Low FODMAP LunchRecipes

44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (12)

Low FODMAP Egg Shakshuka

Shakshukacan either be a lazy weekend breakfast or lunch.

Remember to divide the recipe into 4 serves to keep it low FODMAP.

Fresh Spring (Rice-Paper) Rolls44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (13)

Select a maximum of 3 veggies, and add a protein if you like.

Omitavocado and scallions.

Easy One-Pan Ratatouille44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (14)

Delicious low FODMAP veggies and a thick sauce.

Add a protein source for a complete meal.

44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (15)Low FODMAP Tomato and Leek Frittata

Leek leaves are a great replacement for onions.

They go really well with eggs.

Low FODMAP Minestrone44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (16)

Classic minestrone soup is great for lunch or a light dinner.

Uses canned chickpeas, but they need to be soaked again even out of thetin to keep the FODMAP content low.

Slow Cooker Chicken & Wild Rice Soup44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (17)

Rich and creamy, soups are perfect for batching and then freezing the leftovers in portions.

Then you’ve always got a quick and tasty go to snack or meal.

Carrot, Coconut and Ginger Soup44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (18)

Delicious and nutritious, it only takes 30 minutes from start to finish.

Simple Low FODMAP Potato & Egg Salad44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (19)

Heavy on nutrients, light in calories.

We should all aim to eat more salads at lunch.

44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (20)Low FODMAP Carrot & Corn Fritters

According to Monash, 1/4 cup of corn kernels per person is low FODMAP.

This works out to be 3 fritters total, so it’s not a big lunch.

Baked Eggs with Spinach & Labneh44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (21)

Make sure the eggs look slightly under-cooked when removed from the oven because they continue to cook in the hot tomatoes.

Low FODMAP Dinner Recipes

Maple-Marinated Salmon with Sesame-Spinach Rice44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (22)

Simple enough for a weeknight, and the marinade is delightful.

Low Fodmap Pesto Pasta with Grilled Chicken and Roasted Tomatoes44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (23)

With sweet cherry tomatoes, oregano chicken and dairy-free pesto, this Low FODMAP Pesto Pasta with Grilled Chicken is a meal-in-one you won’t want to miss!

44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (24)Low FODMAP Pumpkin & Carrot Risotto

Creamy rice and sweet roast veggies combined with fresh lemon flavours.

Quinoa Crusted Chicken Parmesan44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (25)

This is a baked (not fried) version of traditional Chicken Parmesan.

But with quinoa which is low FODMAP, high protein and high fiber.

44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (26)Salmon and Swiss Chard Loaded Potatoes

Loaded potatoes are easy to make, filling, healthy, and totally low FODMAP!

Thai Green Chicken Curry44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (27)

This recipe omits the problematic ingredients of traditional curries while maintaining all the wonderfully aromatic and tasty flavors, keeping the authentic Thai essence.

44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (28)Low FODMAP Spaghetti Bolognese

Comfort food that’s easy to throw together at the last minute.

Serve with a side of low FODMAP veggies.

Maple Garlic Glazed Salmon44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (29)

Serve with low FODMAP veggiesand 2/3 cup of brown rice (for the fiber).

Low FODMAP Chicken Nachos44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (30)

Always a weekend favourite for the family.

Leave out taco seasoning unless you can find one without garlic and onion.

Bibimbap Nourishing Bowl44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (31)

A Korean favourite.

It’s a mixed rice bowl packed with veggies, a protein source and a fried egg, sunny side up.

Chilli Coconut Crusted Fish with Salad44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (32)

A unique and delicious twist on classic pan-fried fish.

Low FODMAP Lasagna Bolognese44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (33)

Real comfort food to enjoy without upsetting your tummy.

Low FODMAP Snack Ideas

We’ve since created a roundup of 77 low FODMAP snacks, both simple and from recipes. You can see it here.

44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (34)Sweet and Spicy Nuts!

Rich in protein, fiber and magnesium, a nutrient many of us are lacking.

44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (35)Cheesy Baked Quinoa And Zucchini Cups

Super simple to make and enjoy as a quick snack.

Banana Nut Quinoa Muffins44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (36)

Unique muffins that use quinoa flour.

Low-FODMAP Kettle Popcorn Recipe44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (37)

This recipe will quickly become your favorite treat for family movie nights, entertaining, kids parties and more!

44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (38)Homemade Trail Mix

Made with banana chips, dark chocolate chips, low FODMAP pretzel sticks and pumpkin seeds.

Low FODMAP Banana Chocolate Walnut Bread44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (39)

Delicious and very closeconsistency to regular banana bread.

Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (40)

Only 5 ingredients needed, or 6 if you want chocolate chips.

Low FODMAP Dessert Recipes

Low FODMAP Blueberry Crumble Slice44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (41)

Classic comfort food, great with ice-cream.

Fudgy One-Bowl Brownies44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (42)

Moist fudgey-style brownies with a shiny top.

Creamy Coconut Milk Quinoa Pudding44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (43)

Make a batch and keep in the fridge.

FODMAP Friendly Ferrero Rocher44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (44)

The healthiest and tastiestchocolate and hazelnut truffles you’ll ever eat.

About 20 hazelnuts (30 grams) is a bit high in FODMAPs,but you are fine if you don’t eat more than two at one sitting.

Low FODMAP Strawberry & Rhubarb Crumble44 Mouthwatering Low FODMAP Recipes For IBS (+ Printable PDF) (45)

Divide this recipe into 3 serves to keep it low FODMAP.

