Lazy Cream Horns Recipe (2024)

Amazon Associates Disclosure We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

PinterestXFlipboardFacebookYummlyLinkedInEmailMessengerReddit

Jump to Recipe

Lazy Creams Horns Recipe creates a luxurious treat that brings home all the flavors of a traditional cream horn; the crispy pastry shell and the fluffy cream horn filling, without a lot of hard work.

The result is like a Napoleon pastry but rather than having whipped cream or even pastry cream in it, there’s the delicious cream horn filling. You’ll see these in stores across the country but they are often a bit soggy or stale. But that isn’t a problem when you make them yourself!

Does the oven need to be that hot?

I know, 400°F is hotter than most of the things we make but there’s a reason for it. If the oven is too cool, it won’t create the steam needed to cook the middle of the pastry.

Preheat the oven for at least 15 minutes after it comes to temperature to make sure it is hot enough for the job.

Ingredients

Frozen Puff Pastry

Egg

Coarse sugar crystals

Butter

Butter flavored solid shortening

Powdered sugar

Vanilla extract

Marshmallow fluff

You can use cream horn tubes or even cannoli tubes if you like. Make sure to cut and thawed puff pastry is cut into strips and wrap it around the tubes with no gaps.

How to Make Lazy Cream Horns & Cream Horn Filling

Make sure the puff pastry is thawed before you start, this usually takes at least 40 minutes. Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the thawed pastry onto a lightly floured surface and carefully fold it. Cut along the folds then cut each third into half to form rectangles. Put them on the baking sheet, keeping at least 1 inch between each one then lightly brush with a beaten egg. Sprinkle with the coarse sugar and pop into the oven until the pastry is puffed up and lightly browned, usually 5-7 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool completely. To make the filling while it cools, cream together the butter and shortening until light and fluffy, around 5 minutes. Mix in the powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time then add the vanilla and mix well. Add the marshmallow fluff and beat until incorporated, usually about 2 minutes. Slice the cooled pastry in half with a serrated knife and spread or pipe the filling into the bottom half, then replace the top.

You can store these at room temperature for up to 3 days.

These can be made in smaller pastries by cutting the puff pastry into smaller pieces.

Do you need to keep cream horns in the fridge?

With this recipe, you are making a buttery cream horn filing but it isn’t cream-based so you don’t need to keep them in the fridge. In fact, refrigeration can make the pastry a little soggy so a room temperature storage box is the best option.

Can you use real cream?

If you prefer a cream filling, you definitely can use that instead of the one shown here. Other people have used a filling that is closer to buttercream icing and reduced the marshmallow fluff involved. Or made it fluffier by adding more fluff. There’s plenty of options to try!

MORE EASY DESSERT RECIPES YOU’RE GOING TO LOVE!

Cherry Delight

Sugar Cream Pie

No-Fail Fruit Cobbler

No-Bake Chocolate Eclair Cake

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND SHARE THIS RECIPE

SIGN UP FOR NOTIFICATIONS AND NEVER MISS A NEW POST

Lazy Cream Horns All the cream horn flavor without all the work! Puff pastry filled with cream horn filling. No baking tubes required. 4.90 from 59 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Desserts Cuisine: American Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes minutes Total Time: 20 minutes minutes Servings: 12 cream horn bars Calories: 516kcal Author: Beth Mueller Equipment ▢ Baking Sheet

▢ Mixing Bowl

▢ Mixer See Also Italian Christmas Cookies Recipe - Creations by Kara Ingredients ▢ 1 box frozen Puff Pastry with 2 sheets thawed

▢ 1 egg slightly beaten

▢ Coarse sugar crystals I use decorator sugar

▢ 1/2 cup softened butter

▢ 1/2 cup butter flavored solid shortening

▢ 2 cups powdered sugar

▢ 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

▢ 1 jar marshmallow fluff about 7 ounces Instructions Allow puff pastry to come to room temperature if it is not already thawed. Mine says 40 minutes minimum.

Preheat oven to 400 Degree F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Unwrap puff pastry and place on a lightly floured surface.

Carefully unfold pastry.

Cut along the folds of the pastry.

Cut each third in half, forming rectangles.

Place rectangles on a baking sheet, allowing at least 1 inch between them.

Lightly brush each rectangle with beaten egg.

Sprinkle with coarse sugar.

Place in preheated oven and cook until pastries are puffed up and lightly browned. About 5 to 7 minutes.

Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.

While pastries are cooling, make the filling.

Cream together butter and shortening until light and fluffy, this may take up to 5 minutes.

Add powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, mixing well after each addition.

Add vanilla and mix well.

Add marshmallow fluff and beat until incorporated and light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

Slice cooled pastries in half using a serrated knife.

Spread or pipe filling onto the bottom half of the cut pastry and replace the top.

These can be stored at room temperature. Notes These can be made in smaller pastries by cutting the puff pastry into smaller pieces.

Make sure the oven is hot. Once it has preheated, give it another 15 minutes to heat up. Nutrition Serving: 1g | Calories: 516kcal | Carbohydrates: 53g | Protein: 3.71g | Fat: 32.45g | Saturated Fat: 11.126g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 19.4g | Trans Fat: 1.44g | Cholesterol: 34mg | Sodium: 184mg | Fiber: 0.6g | Sugar: 27g Tried this Recipe? Pin it for Later!Mention @PearTreeChefs or tag #PearTreeKitchen!

Elizabeth (Beth) Mueller Elizabeth (Beth) Mueller is a food journalist, CEO of Pear Tree Kitchen, and co-creator of Food Blogger Help. She also has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a registered nurse licensed in the State of Oklahoma. When she has free time between writing, blogging, and cooking, she can be found volunteering as an RN with the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps.