45 Recipes We Stole from Our Sisters (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food
Emily Racette ParulskiUpdated: Feb. 05, 2024
Growing up, we swapped clothes. As adults, we swap recipes.
Creamy White Chili
Get Recipe
I got the best white chicken chili recipe from my sister-in-law, who made a big batch and served a crowd one night. It was a hit. It’s easy and quick, which is helpful since I’m a college student. In all my years of 4-H cooking, I’ve never had another dish get so many compliments. Maybe it’s the cream cheese! —Laura Brewer, Lafayette, Indiana
Double Jack Mac
Go to Recipe
This spicy mac and cheese recipe came about when I asked my two sisters what they would like to add to mac and cheese to make it special. One said pepper jack cheese and the other said black beans. I liked both of the ideas and this is the result. The black beans add color and nutrition. The pepper jack cheese adds zip and fun. —Andrea Johnson, Freeport, Illinois
Saucy Ranch Pork and Potatoes
Go to Recipe
Awhile back, my sister Elyse shared a tasty ranch pork roast recipe. I tweaked it so I could use what was already in my pantry, and this dish was born. —Kendra Adamson, Layton, Utah
Blend of the Bayou
Go to Recipe
My sister-in-law shared this recipe with me when I first moved here. It's been handed down in my husband's family for generations. It's quick to prepare, nutritious and flavorful. I've passed it on to my children too.—Ruby Williams, Bogalusa, Louisiana
Baklava Thumbprint Cookies
Go to Recipe
The topping on my sister-in-law's peach cobbler was so delicious that I asked for the recipe; then I decided to use that to top a cookie I developed with the flavors of baklava. My adult son tried one and immediately ate two more—which is unusual for him! It's a good recipe to mix up the night before and bake fresh the next day for company. —Sharon Eshelman, Harrington, Delaware
French Canadian Tourtieres
Go to Recipe
This recipe comes from my big sister. Each fall, we get together and make about 20 of these pies to use at Christmas, give as gifts or freeze for unexpected company. —Pat Menee, Carberry, Manitoba
Apple-Cheddar Pancakes with Bacon
Go to Recipe
After tasting a scrumptious grilled apple and cheese sandwich, I decided to try the same flavors with pancakes. The idea of adding bacon came from my bacon-fanatic sister. —Kim Korver, Orange City, Iowa
Nicole's Slow-Cooker Broccoli
Go to Recipe
My sister is a huge inspiration to me and an amazing force behind who I have become. This is one of her favorite dishes. It’s a tasty side. Typically, little to none of it is ever left over! —Toni Ann Moschello, Manahawkin, New Jersey
Easy Slow-Cooker Chicken Ropa Vieja
Go to Recipe
When discussing various methods of cooking ropas, a friend of mine told me her sister adds apple juice. I thought a Granny Smith apple might give the dish an extra kick—and it does. The ropas may also be served with hominy or tortillas, but I think the plantains add a special touch. —Arlene Erlbach, Morton Grove, Illinois
White Bean Chicken Chili
Go to Recipe
My sister shared this white bean chicken chili recipe with me. I usually double it and add one extra can of beans, then serve with cheddar biscuits or warmed tortillas. The jalapeno adds just enough heat to notice but not too much for my children. —Kristine Bowles, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms
Go to Recipe
I first tried these bubbly treats at my sister-in-law's house. The tender mushroom caps and creamy filling were so fabulous that I had to get the recipe. It's hard to believe how simple, fast and easy they are. —Angela Coffman, Kansas City, Missouri
Upside-Down Meat Pie
Go to Recipe
This recipe, which my sister gave me more than 30 years ago, is perfect whenever friends drop by. It mixes up in a jiffy, yet it's substantial and satisfying. —Cora Dowling, Toledo, Ohio
Dilly Beef Sandwiches
Go to Recipe
My younger sister shared this recipe with me. It puts a twist on the traditional barbecue sandwich and is a proven crowd-pleaser. Plus, it's incredibly convenient to make in the slow cooker. —Donna Blankenheim, Madison, Wisconsin
Neapolitan Cookies
Go to Recipe
My sister shared the recipe for these tricolor treats several years ago. The crisp cookies are fun to eat one section at a time or with all three in one bite. —Jan Mallo, White Pigeon, Michigan
Herbed Grilled Corn on the Cob
Go to Recipe
I'd never had grilled corn until last summer when my sister-in-law served it for us. What a treat! So simple, yet delicious, grilled corn is now a must on my summer menu. —Angela Leinenbach, Mechanicsville, Virginia
Apple Pear Cake
Go to Recipe
When my sister Catherine made her apple cake for me, I knew I needed the recipe. For my version, I added some pears from the trees on our acreage. The resulting apple-pear cake is so moist and tastes so good. Now every time I make it, people want my recipe. —Mary Ann Lees, Centreville, Alabama
Go to Recipe
I alter my sister's recipe by adding a finely chopped jalapeno pepper for a little heat. This tasty dip can be made ahead of time and refrigerated until serving. —Pat Roberts, Thornton, Ontario
Black Walnut Layer Cake
Go to Recipe
My sister gave me the recipe for this beautiful cake years ago. The thin layer of frosting spread on the outside gives it a chic modern look. —Lynn Glaze, Warren, Ohio
Berries in Champagne Jelly
Go to Recipe
My sister gave me this recipe a few years back when I was looking for an elegant fruit dish to serve guests. I sometimes serve this party-pretty fruit treat at brunch—just before the main dish. It’s also sparkly and special enough to double as a light dessert. —Andrea Barnhoom, Scottsville, New York
Slow-Cooked Vegetables
Go to Recipe
I like to simmer this satisfying side dish in my Crock-Pot. Vegetables, especially the garden-fresh kind, are my favorite to use for potlucks. My sister-in-law shared the recipe with me. —Kathy Westendorf, Westgate, Iowa
Delicious Potato Doughnuts
Go to Recipe
I first tried these tasty treats at my sister's house and thought they were the best I'd ever had. They're easy to make, and the fudge frosting tops them off well. When I make them for friends, the recipe is always requested. —Pat Davis, Beulah, Michigan
Beef Burgundy Over Noodles
Go to Recipe
I got this delightful beef burgundy recipe from my sister-in-law many years ago and have used it ever since. Whenever I serve it to guests, they always request this. The tender beef, mushrooms and flavorful sauce are delicious over noodles. —Margaret Welder, Madrid, Iowa
Raisin Bread Pudding
Go to Recipe
My sister gave me the recipe for this delicious bread pudding that's dotted with raisins. It's a big hit with everyone who tries it. A homemade vanilla sauce comes together quickly on the stovetop and is drizzled over warm servings of this old-fashioned, tasty treat. —Sherry Niese, McComb, Ohio
Chicken with Creamy Jalapeno Sauce
Go to Recipe
My sister Amy came up with this recipe that makes standard chicken breasts a lot more exciting. My husband and I just love the wonderful sauce. —Molly Cappone, Lewis Center, Ohio
Roasted Red Potato Salad
Go to Recipe
I got this roasted potato salad recipe from my sister-in-law and I've made it numerous times at the request of friends and co-workers. It's quick and easy, which is just what I need in my busy life. I learned how to cook from the two best cooks I know—my mom, Arline, and my Grandma Etta. —Ginger Cusano, Sandusky, Ohio
Pear Tart
Go to Recipe
My sister-in-law brought this pretty pastry to dinner one night, and we all went back for seconds. It is truly scrumptious. —Kathryn Rogers, Suisun City, California
Italian Steak Sandwiches
Go to Recipe
My sister came up with these quick sandwiches that use minced garlic and other seasonings to bring pizzazz to deli roast beef. Add some carrot sticks or a tomato salad for a fantastic lunch in no time. —Maria Regakis, Somerville, Massachusetts
Creamy Artichoke Dip
Go to Recipe
My sister Teresa got this recipe from a friend and she passed it along. It's loaded with cheese, artichokes and just the right amount of jalapenos for a crowd-pleasing flavor. —Mary Spencer, Greendale, Wisconsin
Cranberry Nut Swirls
Go to Recipe
This recipe originated with my sister-in-law. It gets used a lot over the holidays when we want to pull a fast one on the guys in our family. They claim they don't like cranberries in any shape or form, but everyone enjoys these. —Carla Hodenfield, Ray, North Dakota
Wild Rice Stuffing
Go to Recipe
Since trying this stuffing recipe from my sister, I haven't made any other kind. It's so moist and tasty. When a big bowlful starts circulating around the table, happy holiday smiles get even bigger! —Connie Olson, Green River, Wyoming
Finnish Pinwheels
Go to Recipe
When my sister was hosting an exchange student from Finland, she served these cookies I'd made to her guest. The young lady instantly recognized what they were. So I know they're still being made in our ancestors' country. —Ilona Barron, Ontonagon, Michigan
Slow-Cooked Greek Chicken Dinner
Go to Recipe
I got this recipe from my sister and my family really likes it a lot. It makes the house smell so good! The amount of garlic might seem high, but it's just right. You get every bit of the flavor without overpowering the other ingredients. —Terri Christensen, Montague, Michigan
Easy Peanut Butter Fudge
Go to Recipe
My sister shared the recipe for this unbelievably easy peanut butter fudge with marshmallow cream. I prefer using creamy peanut butter for this mouthwatering dessert, but the chunky style works just as well. —Mary Jane Rummel, Linglestown, Pennsylvania
Sheepherder's Breakfast
Go to Recipe
My sister-in-law always made this delicious breakfast dish when we were camping and had to come up with good, easy breakfast ideas. Served with toast, juice and milk or coffee, it's a sure hit with the breakfast crowd! One-dish casseroles like this were a big help while I was raising my nine children. Now I've passed this recipe on to them. —Pauletta Bushnell, Albany, Oregon
Mild Tomato Salsa
Go to Recipe
I got this salsa recipe from my sister, and my children and I have been making batches of it ever since. We pair pint jars with packages of tortilla chips for zesty Christmas gifts. When the kids give this present to their teachers, they can truthfully say they helped make it. —Pamela Lundstrum, Bird Island, Minnesota
Chocolate Raspberry Pie
Go to Recipe
After tasting this pie at my sister-in-law's house, I had to get the recipe. A dreamy cream cheese filling separates the tangy raspberry layer from the chocolate topping. Garnish with fresh berries for an extra-special presentation. —Ruth Bartel, Morris, Manitoba
Wild Rice Soup
Go to Recipe
As the oldest of eight girls growing up on the farm, I began cooking at an early age! This soup—which I first had at my sister's house—brings me compliments no matter where I serve it. —Elienore Myhre, Balaton, Minnesota
Apple Chicken Quesadillas
Go to Recipe
My sister came up with an easy recipe that can be served as a main course or an appetizer. People are surprised by the combination of chicken, apples, tomatoes and corn inside the crispy tortillas, but they love it. —Stacia Slagle of Maysville, Missouri
Bacon 'n' Egg Lasagna
Go to Recipe
My sister-in-law served this special dish for Easter breakfast one year, and our whole family loved the mix of bacon, eggs, noodles and cheese. Now I sometimes assemble it the night before and bake it in the morning for a terrific hassle-free brunch entree. —Dianne Meyer, Graniteville, Vermont
Root Beer Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Go to Recipe
My husband is a huge fan of pulled pork sandwiches, so my sister shared this incredibly easy recipe with me. At potlucks and family dinners, nobody can get enough of this root beer-braised version. —Carolyn Palm, Radcliff, Kentucky
Amish Sugar Cookies
Go to Recipe
These easy-to-make, old-fashioned Amish sugar cookies simply melt in your mouth! I've passed this recipe around to many friends. After I gave it to my sister, she entered the cookies in a local fair and won best of show. —Sylvia Ford, Kennett, Missouri
Originally Published: May 20, 2019
Emily Racette Parulski
Emily has spent the last decade writing and editing food and lifestyle content. As a senior editor at Taste of Home, she leads the newsletter team sharing delicious recipes and helpful cooking tips to more than 2 million loyal email subscribers. Since joining TMB seven years ago as an associate editor, she has worked on special interest publications, launched TMB’s first cross-branded newsletter, supported the launch of the brand's affiliate strategy, orchestrated holiday countdowns, participated in taste tests and was selected for a task force to enhance the Taste of Home community. Emily was first mentioned by name in Taste of Home magazine in 1994, when her mother won a contest.When she’s not editing, Emily can be found in her kitchen baking something sweet, taking a wine class with her husband, or making lasagnas for neighbors through Lasagna Love.