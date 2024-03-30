5 Best FREE VPN for iPhone (2024) (2024)

iPhones have good built-in security to protect you from malware attacks. However, without using VPN, the websites you visit can easily get information about your location. Virtual Private Network apps for iPhones help you to protect your online privacy when you connect to unsecured Wi-Fi networks in cafes, shops, or public transport. VPN for iOS can be used for accessing streaming content from all over the world. Following is a handpicked list of Top VPN for iPhone with their key statistics and website links. The list of best VPN for iPhone contains both open source (free) and commercial (paid) software. Read more…

Key Takeaway ExpressVPN stands out as the best free VPN option for iPhone users, offering unlimited data and strong privacy features without any cost, making it ideal for secure browsing and overcoming geo-restrictions.

A VPN helps you bypass government-mandated and geo-restrictions and secures your browsing experience.

Free VPN services for iPhones, including those with user-friendly interfaces and enhanced security protocols, offer a compromise between functionality and cost, but may lack the full range of features available in premium versions, emphasizing the importance of choosing based on individual needs and usage patterns.

Best FREE VPN for iPhone: iOS VPN

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs for iPhone that enables you to browse the Internet secured from scammers. It offers unlimited access to music, social media websites, videos, and more. This VPN does not log IP addresses, browsing history, DNS queries, and traffic destinations.

This VPN offers online protection using leak proofing and encryption facility. It helps you to stay secured by hiding your IP address and encrypting your network data. ExpressVPN also provides 24/7 assistance via email as well as live chat.

It is one of the best VPNs for Android that allows you to pay with Bitcoin. ExpressVPN encrypts user web traffic and masks IP addresses. It also helps you to hide your physical location. This VPN service provider offers many subscription plans for 1 month, 6 months, and 12 months. This VPN offers a smart DNS service to unblock geo-restricted content.

Key Specs:

Supported Platforms:

iOS, Android, Linux, MacOS, and Microsoft Windows No of Servers: 3000+ Server Countries: 94 Split Tunneling: Yes Data Allowance: Unlimited Torrenting: Yes Kill Switch: Yes Able to unblock:

YouTube TV, Netflix, iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Hulu No-logging policy: Yes Ip addresses: Dynamic Simultaneous Connection: Unlimited Free Trial: Yes – 30 days Today Best Deal’s: Check Now!

Pros This VPN for iPhone provides good privacy of your Internet activity.

It does not save the IP address, browsing history, traffic destination, and DNS queries.

Allows you to choose which network devices to protect.

Server speed is fast.

It offers a choice of many protocols.

This VPN provides a wide range of server locations.

Good customer support.

Excellent customer reviews.

This good rated VPN app provides money back guarantee. Cons This VPN is costly compared to other programs.

Not good for the advanced user who already knows about Internet, IP, VPN, etc.

It does not support IPV6 protocol.

Connects to router:

ExpressVPN enables you to connect only 5 devices at once. However, the good thing is that these devices can be wireless routers. Therefore, it is preferable that you connect VPN on a router or modem. This will help you to encrypt your online activity and the IP address for all devices available on the network.

Availability of dynamic IP address:

ExpressVPN gives you a new IP address whenever you connect it. This service works well for streaming sites like BBC, Hulu, Netflix, and more. Therefore, it is not possible to track you online while using these websites with this dynamic Internet Protocol.

How to use ExpressVPN for Free:

Start your risk-free ExpressVPN trial right here. You can cancel your subscription at any time within 30 days thanks to ExpressVPN’s money-back guarantee.

30-Day Free Trial

NordVPN is one of the best mobile VPNs, which does not track, collect, or share your data. It provides security by encrypting the data sent and received. It is a free P2P VPN that helps you to prevent ads and malware. It is one of the best VPNs for iPhone and Android devices that allows you to access numerous streaming websites with no hassle. NordVPN offers subscription plans for 1 month, 1 year, and 2 years.

Key Specs:

Supported Platforms:

Linux, Windows, MacOS, iOS No of Servers: 5000+ Server Countries: 59 Split Tunneling: Yes Data Allowance: Unlimited Torrenting: Yes Kill Switch: Yes Able to unblock:

YouTube TV, Netflix, iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Hulu No-logging policy: Yes Ip addresses: Static Simultaneous Connection: 6 Best for: Connecting double VPN, onion over VPN servers, P2P. Free Trial: Yes – 30 days Today Best Deal’s: Check Now!

Pros This VPN service provides good security.

No DNS (Domain Name System) leaks.

This free VPN for iPhone provides protection with a double VPN.

It is one of the fastest VPN.

Provides full protection from IPv6 Leak.

It has good customer ratings.

Provides IPv6 and DNS leak protection.

It has a smart DNS feature that helps you to access streaming videos on smart TV. Cons Torrenting is supported for a few servers only.

Configuring this VPN with OpenVPN Virtual Private Network system is not user-friendly.

Won’t log web traffic:

NordVPN works with many streaming sites, including Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Netflix, ABC, and iView. It is based in Panama, which is a non-member country to ISG (International Surveillance Groups). This VPN has a strong logging policy. Therefore, it does not keep the data of your online activity and browser history.

Availability of dedicated IP Addresses:

NordVPN’s dedicated IP address service is available at $70 for a year. This feature gives you IP that can be used only by you. Some websites like Gmail and PayPal block shared IP addresses. Therefore, it is good that you utilize such a facility to prevent annoying blockers.

How to use NordVPN for Free:

Start your risk-free NordVPN trial. You can cancel your subscription at any time. There are no costs.

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. It also offers flexible pricing plans, which makes it an easy to use and valuable privacy tool.

30-Day Free Trial

Atlas VPN allows you to discover a safer and more open internet. It offers the best-in-class WireGuard protocol to ensure secure and seamless gaming, streaming, and overall browsing experience. It enables you to access the internet from several IP addresses simultaneously.

Key Specs:

Supported Platforms:

Mac, Windows, iOS, Android No of Servers: 750+ Server Countries: 37 Split Tunneling: Yes Data Allowance: Unlimited Torrenting: Yes Kill Switch: Yes Able to unblock:

YouTube TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu No-logging policy: Yes Ip addresses: Dynamic Simultaneous Connection: Unlimited Free Trial: Yes – 30 days Today Best Deal’s: Check Now!

How to use Atlas VPN for Free:

Start your risk-free AtlasVPN trial. You can cancel your subscription at any time. There are no costs.

Atlas VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. This VPN service provides flexible pricing plans according to your needs.

30-Day Free Trial

Surfshark is one of the best VPNs for iPhone that provides you fast, secure, and private Internet access. This software offers secure tunneling protocols like OpenVPN and IKEv2. It makes your physical location private and keeps your sensitive data secure.

It is one of the best iPhone VPNs that allows apps and websites to bypass the VPN blocks. You can protect your identity by hiding your real IP address. It does not log your IP, WebRTC, and prevents DNS leaks.

Surfshark is a VPN that allows P2P connection via VPN on certain servers. It is one of the best VPN services that can block unwanted websites without any hassle. It enables you to share your IP address with other people on the same server. This iPhone VPN also enables you to bookmark your favorite locations for future use.

Key Specs:

Supported Platforms:

Mac, Windows, iOS, Linux, and Android No of Servers: 3200+ Server Countries: 65 Split Tunneling: Yes Data Allowance: Unlimited Torrenting: Yes Kill Switch: Yes Able to unblock:

YouTube TV, Netflix, iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Hulu No-logging policy: Yes Ip addresses: Static Simultaneous Connection: Unlimited Best for: Gaming, Browsing, and Streaming. Free Trial: Yes – 30 day free trial Today Best Deal’s: Check Now!

Pros Offers secure and anonymous browsing.

Supports a wide range of apps.

This iPhone VPN has good customer support.

Offers ideal server connection speed.

Enables you to keep your data private using the AES-256 encryption technique.

This VPN works well to bypass your location without detecting proxy. Cons It does not offer access to the Tor browser via VPN.

This VPN software has a complicated setup process.

Weak social media presence.

Unlimited devices:

Surfshark allows you to install and connect VPN to unlimited devices. The good thing about this application is that you can add more than 10 devices at one time. Moreover, the price of this VPN is also less compared to other Virtual Private Network Apps. Therefore, it is beneficial for you to use this VPN for any device of your choice.

How to use Surfshark for Free:

Start your risk-free trial of Surfshark. You can cancel your subscription at any time. There are no hidden costs.

Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. It provides different plans for online privacy and protection.

30-Day Free Trial

CyberGhost is one of the best mobile VPNs to enjoy your favorite content and surf the Internet anonymously. It can be used for streaming as well as bypassing geo-restrictions. This program is helpful to surf the Internet anonymously without any restrictions.

CyberGhost application allows you to easily access NoSpy server. It encrypts data using the latest 256-bit AES technique. This program enables you to hide IP with just one tap. It notifies you while connecting to an unsecured public network.

Key Specs:

Supported Platforms:

Windows, Linux, Mac, iOS, Android, FireStick No of Servers: 7000+ Server Countries: 91 Split Tunneling: Yes Data Allowance: Unlimited Torrenting: Yes Kill Switch: Yes Able to unblock:

Netflix No-logging policy: Yes Ip addresses: Static Simultaneous Connection: 7 Best for: Accessing streaming websites with HD video content. Free Trial: No – 45-day money-back guarantee Today Best Deal’s: Check Now!

Pros Hides your IP for surfing anonymously online with ease.

This apple iOS VPN protects your digital identity.

Breaks all geo-restrictions.

Unblocks any websites.

This VPN iOS app allows you to torrent anonymously.

Helps you to protect your connections on public Wi-Fi.

Enables you to hide IP address through good VPN connectivity.

Provides lots of locations to select from. Cons Certain servers are slow and can affect your network speed.

Username and password management are complicated.

Sometimes CyberGhost software crashes.

Fast live chat support:

CyberGhost provides live chat support that helps you to quickly solve any problem without any hassle.

Based in Romania:

If you want to access streaming services like Hulu, then you need to connect one of the US servers. Accessing this site from other countries which are under the Five Eye (Intelligence Alliance) may create a problem. With the headquarters in Romania, CyberGhost does not share your information with US government.

How to use CyberGhost for Free:

Start your risk-free CyberGhost trial. You can cancel your subscription at any time. There are no extra costs.

CyberGhost offers a 45-day money-back guarantee and provides many plans for users with different needs.

45-day money-back guarantee

Why do you need a VPN on your iPhone?

Here are the reasons for using VPN servers for iPhone:

A VPN allows the safe use of public Wi-Fi from your iPhone.

A VPN tool uses end-to-end encryption to secure your data.

It provides unrestricted access to a wide range of streaming content and services.

VPN servers prevent hackers from stealing your personal information as it is encrypted.

Internet activity can’t be spied on by ISPs or governments.

All Internet activity is masked once VPN is set up on your iPhone device.

You can access your favorite websites when you are abroad.

How do you install a VPN on your iPhone?

Perform the following steps to install a VPN on iPhone.

Step 1) Select VPN services from the list mentioned above.

Select VPN services from the list mentioned above. Step 2) Download the VPN app from the app store and install it into your iPhone device.

Download the VPN app from the app store and install it into your iPhone device. Step 3) Open VPN, go to the settings, and ensure you have turned on the kill switch .

Open VPN, go to the settings, and ensure you have turned on the . Step 4) Choose a server and connect to it.

Choose a server and connect to it. Step 5) Access the blocked websites and content.

Can a VPN bypass iPhone app store restrictions?

Yes, your VPN can bypass iPhone app store restrictions. Perform the following steps:

Step 1) Go to iPhone settings menu

Go to iPhone settings menu Step 2) Confirm your login details

Confirm your login details Step 3) Open the VPN application

Open the VPN application Step 4) Tap “Country/Region”

Tap “Country/Region” Step 5) Click “Change Country or Region”

Click “Change Country or Region” Step 6) Select your country and connect to a server

Select your country and connect to a server Step 7) Choose the restricted app from the list to download

Choose the restricted app from the list to download Step 8) Click on the “Agree” button

Click on the “Agree” button Step 9) The restricted app will be downloaded to your iPhone device

How do you choose the best VPN service?

Here are the important selection criteria to select the best VPN service:

Fast Speed: VPNs can be slow, and therefore, it may be hard to stream videos online. You need to first try out the VPN application. If the server speed is good, then you can simply buy it.

VPNs can be slow, and therefore, it may be hard to stream videos online. You need to first try out the VPN application. If the server speed is good, then you can simply buy it. Large server network: It is good that you choose a VPN having more proxy servers at multiple locations. This will provide you enough choices to locate server locations.

It is good that you choose a VPN having more proxy servers at multiple locations. This will provide you enough choices to locate server locations. No traffic restrictions: Many VPNs block P2P networks and movie streams. It may also restrict your downloading bandwidth per month. It is crucial that you go for VPNs that do not have such limitations.

Many VPNs block P2P networks and movie streams. It may also restrict your downloading bandwidth per month. It is crucial that you go for VPNs that do not have such limitations. Zero-logging policy: If your VPN does not have a zero-logging policy, it is potentially harmful to your privacy. You need to make sure that a Virtual Private Network must not store any information that belongs to you.

If your VPN does not have a zero-logging policy, it is potentially harmful to your privacy. You need to make sure that a Virtual Private Network must not store any information that belongs to you. Kill switch: This is an important security feature that helps you to instantly disconnect from the Internet. Kill switch can keep your IP address and identity secure. It is ideal that you check such a feature before choosing a VPN.

This is an important security feature that helps you to instantly disconnect from the Internet. Kill switch can keep your IP address and identity secure. It is ideal that you check such a feature before choosing a VPN. Ease of use: VPN software should be user-friendly so that you can easily get stress free experience. It must be easy to install without having technical knowledge.

What is the best VPN for torrenting?

P2P file sharing needs two things, 1) Speed and 2) reliable connections. It also requires extra security due to the risk of anonymous users transferring files across the world.

You can choose ExpressVPN that does not permit government spying or logging. For streaming content on Netflix or any other streaming platform, you can use either ExpressVPN or NordVPN. These Virtual Private Network applications will help you to bypass geo-blocking.

FAQs:

Following are the Best free VPN for iPhone: ExpressVPN

NordVPN

Atlas VPN

Surfshark

CyberGhost No. If your VPN service is trustworthy, then you do not need to worry about it. Virtual Private Network will keep your mobile phone secure. However, you need to keep in mind that VPN is software that can be subject to vulnerabilities. Therefore, it is good that you check exploitable vulnerabilities before using this application. No. You cannot be tracked if you use a good VPN. There are many good VPNs that do not track, collect or share your data to ISPs, government, or advertisement companies. It is preferable that you look for the paid Virtual Private Network that does not keep the log activity. You can be on the safer side by checking the security features before buying any VPNs. Yes. You can use a free iPhone VPN, but they are not as safe as paid VPNs. You are putting your online privacy at risk by using a free VPN. Users can experience slower Internet speeds and other issues connecting with a free VPN. So, it is not a preferred option to use a free VPN software that compromises security by logging and selling your information to third-party advertisers. Therefore, it is good that you choose a reliable premium VPN for 30 days risk-free trial with a money-back guarantee. Split tunneling in a Virtual Private Network enables you to route some portion of your traffic via VPN. While other portion has direct access to internet. This technology helps you to protect the traffic you choose at the same time, you will not loose access to your local network devices. No-log VPNs are applications that do not exchange your sensitive information using the network. These software enables you to connect your devices in a secure way over the Internet. These type of VPNs does not store your private data. Therefore these applications are reliable to use. It depends on the country in which you are going to use VPN. However, it is good that you go through the country’s VPN policies so that you do not engage in illegal activities while using any VPN software. By default, all iPhones devices support VPN connections. However, they do not come with a built-in Virtual Private Network. Therefore, it is preferable that you choose any good VPN services from the list above to stay protected. Yes, VPN may drain your iPhone battery a little bit. However, it depends on the type of encryption Virtual Private Network uses. Yes, online banking is secured with iPhone VPNs. It adds an extra layer of security when accessing your bank account online. Banks create TLS (Transport Layer Security) encryption standards to create a safe connection between web browsers and bank servers. However, sites with HTTPs are not secure, and you may even be vulnerable to certain types of cyberattacks. So, it is preferable that you use a VPN to hide your Internet activity. Yes. VPNs from the above lists work on both iPhones and iPad devices. VPNs are a good choice to stay protected while surfing the Internet. Therefore, you should leave it on all the time to prevent data leaks and cyber-attacks. VPNs encrypt all the data passes to your network. Therefore, it is impossible for the IPs and governments to see your personal details. In the communication with the VPN server, the VPN client uses the data encryption method. This helps you to access the data or website that you want to access. In VPN, the client hides your query from your router and ISP, while the VPN software hides your identity from the webpage or web application that you are using. It enhances your security when you are using any public WiFi network. VPN services are widely used for online shopping, banking, or sending official emails using an open network to secure your private data. It also stops your ISP or hackers from spying on your traffic and your online activities. Yes, VPN may slow down your Internet connection slightly. This happens because your connection is routed and encrypted through a VPN server. It takes a longer time for the data to reach a destination. If you choose a good VPN service provider, your Internet speed will not be affected dramatically. Therefore, you will not notice that your connection is slowed down. Yes. It can be hacked by finding its security leaks. However, it requires more time to do so. Every VPN has multiple types of encryptions, so you need to bypass it to break the encryption. Here are the common cons or disadvantages of VPN services: A slower Internet connection.

Illegal use of VPNs themselves.

Not aware of how stronger are the encryption techniques provided by your VPN.

The potential reselling and logging of your activity to third parties.

Connection-breaking issues.

Some free VPNs are not safe to use.

BEST VPN for iPhone: FREE iOS VPN