Recipe This | Slimming World Carrot Soup In Soup Maker (2024)

Slimming World Carrot Soup. How to make a delicious Slimming World friendly creamy carrot and coriander soup in the soup maker. Easy to prep, tastes amazing and ideal for cooking in bulk for freezer meals.

But I have something even better than our soup maker carrot soup for you to check out first.

It is our soup maker ecookbook. It includes all our popular soup maker recipes and fantastic for variety with cooking with the soup maker. Or browse our site as we have plenty of soup maker recipes that are easy to recreate at home and we have been showing people how to use the soup maker since 2014.

Originally published in 2016. This soup maker carrot soup has been updated with more tips, improved ingredients, and much more. We hope you like the updated version.

What Soup Can I Eat On Slimming World?



How To Make Slimming World Carrot Soup?



Listen To Soup Maker Carrot Soup

More Soup Maker Recipes For Slimming World

Slimming World Carrot Soup In Soup Maker Ingredients Kitchen Gadgets: Soup Maker Carrot Soup Ingredients: Instructions Notes Nutrition

Slimming World Carrot & Coriander Soup

Many of my readers were asking me if they could use the soup maker for Slimming World Speed Days, so right in the middle of doing a Slimming World Speed Soup Week, I decided to go back to my favourite carrot and coriander soup in the soup maker and binge on it for the day.

I love that you can load into the soup maker your favourite vegetables, such as carrots, add stock and seasoning and you have a yummy carrot soup made from scratch.

Where was this when I first discovered Slimming World way back in 1994. I was a fat teen that ate too many takeaways, too much chocolate and didn’t do any exercise.

Because the 90’s processed food diet was happening, even on Slimming World there was no fresh soup made with lots of fresh vegetables. Instead it was just bad food choices, but they were low calorie food choices, so you would lose your weight.

Though on Slimming World right now, I love that you can make any soup you like in the soup maker. You can just grab some cheap vegetables from the supermarket, prep them, load them into the soup maker and you have soup.

You also don’t have to make slimming world carrot and coriander soup if you don’t want to. Simply mix and match ingredients to make a soup you would love to eat.

Slimming World Thai Carrot Soup

Slimming World Spicy Carrot Soup

Slimming World Carrot & Ginger Soup

Instead of using coriander in your carrot soup, swap it for another seasoning. Such as chilli flakes for a spicy carrot soup, fresh ginger for a ginger and carrot soup, or even a Thai seasoning.

Any of these will give a whole new flavour to your Slimming World Carrot Soup.

Soup Maker Carrot & Coriander Soup

However, I do have one complaint. I was reading my new soup maker manual and it had a small recipe booklet.

Every single one of them had a soup maker recipe that was high in oil and high in calories. Yet I was thinking that most of my soup maker readers follow either Slimming World or Weight Watchers.

The one for carrot soup was double the calories of the soup maker carrot and coriander soup recipe I am sharing with you today.

Can you believe that?

Though don’t worry, this carrot and coriander soup tastes delicious without any oil at all.

Is Carrot & Coriander Soup Good For You?

Yes it is. It is loaded with carrots, homemade vegetable stock and coriander. Ideal for when you want to follow a healthy diet and want to eat more vegetables.

Also, it is fantastic for feeding your kids when they are going through a “I hate vegetables” phase.

Even better, don’t include the coriander and you can use this carrot soup as a sauce base for pasta dishes, casseroles and so much more.

What Soup Can I Eat On Slimming World?

Any that are not in the soup maker recipe books that you get with your soup maker! That is because (like I mentioned above) they are high oil and not good for weight loss on Slimming World. Instead what I recommend is making a soup like we are today that is loaded with fresh vegetables, homemade stock and seasonings. Or check out our slimming world soup maker recipes list.

Ingredients For Slimming World Carrot & Coriander Soup

If you are wondering what the ingredients are for a Slimming World carrot and coriander soup, then you will be pleased to know you probably already have them in your kitchen waiting to be used.

Carrots

Coriander

Vegetable Stock

Seasoning

That is literally it, just four main ingredients to make the most delicious carrot and coriander soup in the soup maker.

Though let me tell you a little secret…..fresh coriander is almost impossible to source here in Portugal. You can get it. But only if you visit expensive supermarkets (think Waitrose) or need to go to Makro for it.

Therefore, when I made this carrot and coriander soup, I used dried coriander not fresh. It still tasted delicious and if you have not got a fresh herb in, know you have dried as a back up ingredient.

How To Make Slimming World Carrot Soup?

Cooking carrot soup in a soup maker is one of the EASIEST EVER Slimming World soup recipes.

Add ingredients into the soup maker. Place the lid on the soup maker and set the cook time. When it beeps let it blend and stir. Serve.

How Long Will Carrot & Coriander Soup Keep In The Fridge?

Because carrot and coriander soup is just vegetables and seasonings, is has a 4 day shelf life in the fridge.

Simply place it in an airtight container and fridge it until you need it. Then you can reheat your soup ready for mealtimes.

If you are not going to consume your carrot soup in 4 days, then I recommend you place it in the containers into the freezer and then it is good for up to six months.

Listen To Soup Maker Carrot Soup

More Soup Maker Recipes For Slimming World

We love making delicious low calorie Slimming World friendly soups in the soup maker. As well as our carrot and coriander soup recipe we have a few more that must try.

Slimming World Carrot Soup In Soup Maker Slimming World Carrot & Coriander Soup. How to make a delicious Slimming World friendly creamy carrot soup in the soup maker. Easy to prep, tastes amazing and ideal for cooking in bulk for freezer meals. Prep Time5 minutes mins Cook Time28 minutes mins Total Time33 minutes mins Course: Appetizer, Soup Cuisine: Soup Maker Servings: 4 Calories: 93kcal Author: RecipeThis.com Ingredients Kitchen Gadgets: Soup Maker Soup Maker Carrot Soup Ingredients: 860 g Carrots

300 ml Vegetable Stock

2 Tsp Coriander

Salt & Pepper Metric – Imperial Instructions Peel and slice enough carrots to make a good batch of carrot soup.

Load into the soup maker all your carrot and coriander soup ingredients.

Place the lid on your soup maker and cook on the smooth soup setting for 28-30 minutes.

Stock. What we do is use carrot soup from a previous batch and then water it down so that it is thin enough to become a stock. Its much more flavoursome, healthier, and cheaper than the alternative. Next time you make soup add 240ml of soup with 120ml of water to achieve this. Coriander. To our lovely readers in the United States, coriander is known in the US as cilantro. Ginger. Want to make carrot and ginger soup in the soup maker? Swap coriander for 2cm cubes of ginger. Time. The Morphy Richards soup maker has a standard 28 minute cook time, whilst the Ninja Foodi Soup Maker has 30 minutes, just go with whatever the setting is on your soup maker. Thanks for reading our soup maker carrot and coriander soup recipe on Recipe This. We have many more soup maker recipes for you to check out next. Though if you love weight loss soup, then I recommend you try our soup maker speed soup. Nutrition Calories: 93kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 449mg | Potassium: 701mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin A: 36095IU | Vitamin C: 14mg | Calcium: 75mg | Iron: 1mg

