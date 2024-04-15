5 Ingredient Mango Chicken Breakfast Sausage (paleo recipe) (2024)

this …

Hi friends! Welcometo The Friday Five, where I’ll be sharing really delicious, really efficient recipes with just 5 ingredients (oil, salt & pepper don’t count, The Kitchnsays so ;) –every week. I’m holding myself to it, loving the idea of aroutine, and looking forward to helping you cook better at home with streamlined ideas.

I totallyappreciate recipes with more ingredients, or the experience of making something that requires patience. But I also have an affinity formeals/snacks/desserts that are typically budget friendly, fewer things to prep, fewer dishes to wash – yet wholesome. Win-win-win. Cooking doesn’t have to be complicated tobe worthy of the “this is in one of the best things I’ve eaten in a while.”

Before this series had a name (it took some help via girls night to decide) I shared a 5 ingredient Sweet Beet Yogurt Bowl with Granola and now I’m adding a savory suggestion to your morning meal with these juicy Mango Chicken Breakfast Sausage recipe. They’re just as irresistible as the ones you grew up eating at the local diner, but reinvented with a little less grease and more diverse flavors. And don’t be fooled – the brown bits on top aren’t burnt, that’s the caramelization of natural sugars fromthemango leading to a nice crust that holds in all the juices from the chicken.

This simple recipe is lightly adapted from my friend Heather Christo’s beautiful new cookbook, Pure Delicious. (The only thing I changed was taking out the dehydrated potato flakes and using a few more ounces of chicken, and also swapped serrano chiles for chili flakes since they were in my cabinet.) I started reading her blog years ago when I discovered my issues with gluten, and Heather’s story helped me realized that cooking allergy friendly can be just as delectable and beautiful as any meal.

Her family suffers from multiple allergies, like gluten, soy, dairy, and eggs, yet the recipes in her cookbook (and on her blog) would have anyone begging for seconds. Her philosophy really aligns with mine, with a focus onwhole foods and straightforward preparation, and putting things on the table that everyone will enjoy – allergy or not.

If you’ve got a hunch that your body isn’t quite jiving with some of the things you’re eating (or your kids), Pure Delicious willhelp guide you get through the process of identifying triggers through elimination, theadjustment to a kitchen that supports you, and best of all – over 100amazing recipes that have flavor and pizazz (and a whole chapter on pizza!). Heather walksyou through an 8 week plan to help you get through the transition, because let’s be honest – any time we change the way we eat, we’re changing a big part of ourselves, emotionally and behaviorally.

Her recipe for chicken breakfast sausages caught my eye because I’m always looking for fun ways to add protein in the morning besides these gluten and dairy free breakfast tacos. The sausages have a great sweet/savory balance and they’re simple to make, and once you’ve cooked them, you can keep in the fridge for several days.

I used a blend of ground white & dark meat to keep them nice and juicy from a little extra fat, and helps hold them together.

Onions, chives and red pepper flakes round out the ingredient list, but play around with different herbs if you’d like. And in the fall, I think I might swap apples for the mango. Not just for breakfast, they’re a delicious addition to salads as well.

If you make this chicken breakfast sausage recipe, be sure to tag me on Instagram with hashtag #heartbeetkitchen or @heartbeetkitchen!