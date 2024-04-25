Pancake recipes for kids (2024)

Our top 10 kids' pancake recipes

1. Blueberry & lemon pancakes

It couldn’t be easier to make these moreish little beauties, and there are plenty of tasks for the kids to get stuck into. Try serving with a variety of chopped fruit, from blueberries, strawberries and bananas, and you’ll be adding to their five-a-day too. Delish!

2. Easiest ever pancakes

If you are working with quite young children this simple batter is based on equal volumes of eggs, milk and flour so they can easily measure out the ingredients for themselves, and there is no need for scales. It also produces thick, beautiful pancakes that the kids can quickly get busy filling with all kinds of delicious things. Try laying out pots of treats so little hands can have free reign – though it's always worth keeping an eye on those sprinkles to make sure they don't end up in their bellies first!

3. Cheese & ham pancake roll-ups

This savoury pancake recipe has been designed especially for kids, from cracking, whisking, pouring and rolling, there are plenty of jobs to keep small hands busy. It’s also a brilliant way of sneaking all sorts of hidden veg inside. We’d make a bet on clean plates all round.

4. Three-minute blender banana pancakes

Need some inspiration for school-day breakfasts? These super-speedy banana blender pancakes are a miracle solution for busy mornings. With no weighing scales required and minimal washing-up, they are fuss-free and can be whipped up in a matter of minutes. Top with strawberries and bananas for a wholesome fruity breakfast.

5. Simple nutty pancakes

Kids will 'go nuts' for these deliciously crunchy crêpes. A perfect way to introduce your children to cooking, they are super simple to make using a basic pancake mixture and bag of mixed nuts. Drizzle with agave syrup for a healthier alternative to sugar.

6. Potato pancakes

Have a pan of leftover mash from a family supper? We know a way to make it disappear in no time! From our reader comments, this recipe seems to be a real hit with toddlers and children alike. Let them have fun mixing up the ingredients, then serve up a hearty brunch with lots of scrambled eggs.

7. Rainbow pancakes

Paint the ranbow with these super-colourful pancake towers. Ideal for a special treat or celebratory brunch, let your kids get creative with food colouring and build their own stacks. Top with mixed berries, whipped cream and a drizzle of maple syrup, and enjoy with a fruity breakfast smoothie.

8. Choc chip, peanut butter & banana pancake filling

Prepare a warm batch of pancakes using a simple batter like the one used to make our easiest ever pancakes, then fill with a dreamy combination of chocolate, peanut butter and chopped banana. This marvellous medley of flavours will have your little ones jumping for joy!

9. Red velvet pancakes

We've recreated an American dessert classic in crêpe form. These picture perfect piles of red velvet pancakes are stacked together with lashings of sweet maple cream cheese frosting and chocolate chips. Finish with a dusting of icing sugar and fresh, zingy blueberries.

10. Zebra marbled pancakes

Create a cool 'zebra stripe' effect in your pancake batter by swirling vanilla and chocolate-flavoured mixtures together. These marbled masterpieces will bring out everybody's wild side. Watch our recipe video for step-by-step instructions.

