Pancake recipes for kids (2024)

Pancakes are a lovely recipe for kids to have a go at making, whether you're celebrating Shrove Tuesday or having a breakfast treat. There are different tasks each age group can get involved with until eventually they have the confidence and skills to be able to make them from start to finish – just be prepared for some sticky ceilings. Once your pancakes are made, the options for fillings and toppings are endless, from cheese and spinach to chocolate and banana.
Check out our collection of kids' pancake recipes for more fun, flippable inspiration.
Safety tips for making pancakes with kids
Cooking pancakes obviously requires handling a pan, and our food editor Barney found that with children from the age of seven upwards, the safest way is to heat the pan yourself, then take it over to the child – away from the heat – and let them add the batter. You should then cook it on the stove until it’s ready for flipping, at which point, you can return the pan to the child – again, away from the heat – and allow them the joy of tossing the pancake.
Our top 10 kids' pancake recipes
1. Blueberry & lemon pancakes
It couldn’t be easier to make these moreish little beauties, and there are plenty of tasks for the kids to get stuck into. Try serving with a variety of chopped fruit, from blueberries, strawberries and bananas, and you’ll be adding to their five-a-day too. Delish!
2. Easiest ever pancakes
If you are working with quite young children this simple batter is based on equal volumes of eggs, milk and flour so they can easily measure out the ingredients for themselves, and there is no need for scales. It also produces thick, beautiful pancakes that the kids can quickly get busy filling with all kinds of delicious things. Try laying out pots of treats so little hands can have free reign – though it's always worth keeping an eye on those sprinkles to make sure they don't end up in their bellies first!
Easiest ever pancakes
3. Cheese & ham pancake roll-ups
This savoury pancake recipe has been designed especially for kids, from cracking, whisking, pouring and rolling, there are plenty of jobs to keep small hands busy. It’s also a brilliant way of sneaking all sorts of hidden veg inside. We’d make a bet on clean plates all round.
4. Three-minute blender banana pancakes
Need some inspiration for school-day breakfasts? These super-speedy banana blender pancakes are a miracle solution for busy mornings. With no weighing scales required and minimal washing-up, they are fuss-free and can be whipped up in a matter of minutes. Top with strawberries and bananas for a wholesome fruity breakfast.
Three-minute blender banana pancakes
5. Simple nutty pancakes
Kids will 'go nuts' for these deliciously crunchy crêpes. A perfect way to introduce your children to cooking, they are super simple to make using a basic pancake mixture and bag of mixed nuts. Drizzle with agave syrup for a healthier alternative to sugar.
Simple nutty pancakes
6. Potato pancakes
Have a pan of leftover mash from a family supper? We know a way to make it disappear in no time! From our reader comments, this recipe seems to be a real hit with toddlers and children alike. Let them have fun mixing up the ingredients, then serve up a hearty brunch with lots of scrambled eggs.
Potato pancakes
7. Rainbow pancakes
Paint the ranbow with these super-colourful pancake towers. Ideal for a special treat or celebratory brunch, let your kids get creative with food colouring and build their own stacks. Top with mixed berries, whipped cream and a drizzle of maple syrup, and enjoy with a fruity breakfast smoothie.
Rainbow pancakes
8. Choc chip, peanut butter & banana pancake filling
Prepare a warm batch of pancakes using a simple batter like the one used to make our easiest ever pancakes, then fill with a dreamy combination of chocolate, peanut butter and chopped banana. This marvellous medley of flavours will have your little ones jumping for joy!
9. Red velvet pancakes
We've recreated an American dessert classic in crêpe form. These picture perfect piles of red velvet pancakes are stacked together with lashings of sweet maple cream cheese frosting and chocolate chips. Finish with a dusting of icing sugar and fresh, zingy blueberries.
Red velvet pancakes
10. Zebra marbled pancakes
Create a cool 'zebra stripe' effect in your pancake batter by swirling vanilla and chocolate-flavoured mixtures together. These marbled masterpieces will bring out everybody's wild side. Watch our recipe video for step-by-step instructions.
Zebra marbled pancakes
What do you make with your children on Pancake Day? Leave a comment below…