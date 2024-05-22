5 Minute 5 Spice Pumpkin Soup Recipe (2024)

Friends ask for this recipeevery year at Thanksgiving. It’s an elegant sweet and savory soup that only takes 5 minutes to make…ok, maybe 10, but that screws the very clever title up.

Oh, and Elyse says that this works just as well if you replace the 5-spice with curry.

The vegan version is also delicious – substitute veggie stock for chicken stock and coconut milk for half-and-half.

– 2 15-ounce cans of pumpkin (note: not pumpkin pie filling)

– 4 cups chicken stock

– 1 cup of half-and-half

– 1/2 cup maple syrup (add a tiny bit more if you like added sweetness)

– 2 garliccloves (if you don’t have time to chop and sauté in a little olive oil, then use a garlic press)

– 3 tablespoons butter

– 3/4 teaspoon Chinese 5 spice powder

– 3/4 teaspoon cardamom (optional)

Blend together pumpkin, stock, and garlic over medium high heat in a large saucepan (try using a handy-dandy immersion blender if you have one). Simmer. Whisk in half-and-half, syrup, butter, 5 spice powder, and cardamom (adjust spices and sweetness to taste). Sprinkle with a little sea salt and black pepper. Pour into serving bowls. Swirl a little crème fraîche in each bowl and serve with a chilled chardonnay or an earthy Oregon PinotNoir (Domaine Serene, anyone?)

Roasted pumpkin seeds or butter-sautéed shiitake mushrooms make great garnish if you have more than 5 minutes.

*Chinese 5 spice powder is different from pumpkin pie spice or allspice — It contains cinnamon, clove, ginger, fennel, anise, and yum (the 6th spice)