5 Minute 5 Spice Pumpkin Soup Recipe (2024)

11Oct
Pumpkin + 5 spice powder* = magic!
Friends ask for this recipeevery year at Thanksgiving. It’s an elegant sweet and savory soup that only takes 5 minutes to make…ok, maybe 10, but that screws the very clever title up.
Oh, and Elyse says that this works just as well if you replace the 5-spice with curry.
The vegan version is also delicious – substitute veggie stock for chicken stock and coconut milk for half-and-half.
– 2 15-ounce cans of pumpkin (note: not pumpkin pie filling)
– 4 cups chicken stock
– 1 cup of half-and-half
– 1/2 cup maple syrup (add a tiny bit more if you like added sweetness)
– 2 garliccloves (if you don’t have time to chop and sauté in a little olive oil, then use a garlic press)
– 3 tablespoons butter
– 3/4 teaspoon Chinese 5 spice powder
– 3/4 teaspoon cardamom (optional)
Blend together pumpkin, stock, and garlic over medium high heat in a large saucepan (try using a handy-dandy immersion blender if you have one). Simmer. Whisk in half-and-half, syrup, butter, 5 spice powder, and cardamom (adjust spices and sweetness to taste). Sprinkle with a little sea salt and black pepper. Pour into serving bowls. Swirl a little crème fraîche in each bowl and serve with a chilled chardonnay or an earthy Oregon PinotNoir (Domaine Serene, anyone?)
Roasted pumpkin seeds or butter-sautéed shiitake mushrooms make great garnish if you have more than 5 minutes.
*Chinese 5 spice powder is different from pumpkin pie spice or allspice — It contains cinnamon, clove, ginger, fennel, anise, and yum (the 6th spice)
Willamette Valley Wine Country: Perfect Day for Foodies andFamilies
By Molly Norton
Beautiful grounds, fantastic Pinot on offer at Domaine Serene
Enjoy food and wine, but would rather stick a spoon in your eye than take your kids out to decent restaurant? Grab a designated driver and spend a sunny afternoon wine tasting in Oregon’s family friendly wine country. Gorgeous views, great wines, relaxing atmosphere. Many wineries have lawns where kids can tumble in the grass while families picnic. And you can easily wine-taste on a budget.
We almost hesitate sharing these jewels, but figure that supporting our amazing local wine makers who just brought $2.7B into the state of Oregon is a good thing to do.
Tasting fees run between $5 and $15 and are usually refunded with purchase. Some favorites include:
- Oswego Hills (Lake Oswego) – Excellent Syrah, tasting up to 11 wines (usually on Sundays), spacious covered patio and lawn where kids can play.
- Domaine Drouhin – Amazing Pinot, though at a higher price point. Stunning, sweeping views from this winery’s outdoor patio. Go early as it can get quite crowded. (price point $40 – $60)
- Domaine Serene – Stunning grounds. Upscale ambiance both inside and out. Classy and refined Pinot and Chardonnay in a European-styled winery. Bring a picnic. Higher price point ($40 – $60)
- Penner Ash – Another good choice for excellent Pinot and Syrah, not much in terms of area for kids to spread out/run around, but a beautiful facility with lovely views of the vineyards. Being Syrah fans, we really enjoy their Rubeo which is a Pinot/Syrah blend – the best of both worlds. Check out their wine dinners.
- Anne Amie – Winery up on a hill. Known for their Müller Thurgau and Pinot Noir. Offers impressive views of vineyards and the Pacific Coast Range. Nice place to sit and meditate (if you don’t have the kids, of course).
- Ponzi (Beaverton) and Ponzi Tasting Room (Dundee) – While the tasting room is not the ideal place to bring kids, it’s next door to the Dundee Bistro which is an excellent place to have a kid-friendly lunch/dinner during your wine country adventures.Both venues offer Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay and White Riesling, as well as Arneis and Dolcetto, two rare Italian varietals. Reasonable price points.
- Red Ridge Farms – This lovely vineyard is a destination retreat in itself. Sample their olive oils and you’ll realize that you may have never experienced the “real thing.” Enjoy wine tasting in their new tasting room, pick up some fresh lavender, suck in the sweet air while surveying the vineyards, and then tuck into one of their gorgeous cottages or guest suites for an evening.
- Archery Summit – Wine Spectator calls Archery Summit the “Rolls Royce of Pinot Noir.” More of those sweeping vineyard views which are some of the best in the region. Offers special wine/food pairings with reservations.
There are several dozen more that are worthy of a favorites list, but these are good places to start.
If you find yourself hungry while in wine country, stop by the lovely Red Hills Market for a snack where you can enjoy a pizza with a blistered crust or a sandwich with bacon and fresh farm egg. Great children’s menu available and the place is very kid-friendly; they even have a “secret” cubby area with chalkboards where kids can entertain themselves. Bocce ball court and picnicking supplies can be found here along with live music and an extra nice covered patio.
For lunch, check out Dundee Bistro. Terrific food, great wine list, reasonable prices, and they even bring out crayons and high chairs for the littlest foodies. For brunch, lunch, or dinner, don’t miss Pauléefor a more upscale offering that’s actually family friendly. For lunch or dinner (check their schedule), you can’t go wrong with Tina’s, though it is a smaller venue, so not the ideal place for toddlers who are on the go. Perfectly roasted meats, inventive pastas, seafood chowders can all be had for a pittance. Yes!
Pro tip: If you stop at Red Hills Market, be sure to pick up some Kelly’s Jelly. This sweet and spicy Habanero goodness by a local mom makes an excellent dip with cream cheese and crackers. Or as a glaze for chicken/ham. Or just enjoy naked (the jelly, not you). It’s so good that Voodoo features her jelly in their doughnuts on Thursdays.
I can haz Kelly’s Jelly?
Enjoy! And stop sticking spoons in your eye.
Irreverent Food & Wine Adventure Topics
Citizen Kale Chips
Citizen Kale Chips: The Secret to Getting Kids (and you) to Eat GreenStuff
By Molly Norton
Kale chips on a vintage tray with a rose on it, you guys.
Tastier than they might appear.
<Rosebud>
The secret to getting your kids (and other members of your family) to fulfill their daily intake of veggies? Kale chips. Super-easy, tasty, nutritious and more addictive than a can of Pringles or a box of popcorn. Kale is a super anti-oxidant. And kids beg for these chips like they beg for puppies.
Here’s a great recipe. The best chips are made with red kale – especially red kale from the Hillsdale Farmers Market in Portland, Oregon. The apple cider adds a nice sweet tang. Fresh garlic adds a nutty punch (Pow!)
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 bunches of kale (if we can’t get red kale from a local farmers’ market, we get a pre-cut bag). Dry using towels or salad spinner.
MAKE IT
Chop kale into 2-3 inch pieces and remove fibrous “spine” using scissors (you can later use these for your stock pot).
Mix all other ingredients in a large bowl and then toss with kale.
Spread on baking sheet covered in foil or parchment and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes – tossing kale periodically and spreading out to create a single layer. Convection heating works extremely well if your stove has the ability, but they cook well in any type of stove.
Remove crisped chips. Continue to bake non-crisp chips in 5 minute increments until crispy, watching closely so as not to burn.
Next time, double recipe.