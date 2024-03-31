Easy Garlic Parmesan Risotto Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. Full Disclosure Policy.

Ever wondered how to make Risotto in under 30 minutes? Read on! This Garlic Parmesan Risotto Recipe may be the star of the show we call “dinner” in this easy side – it’s sure to please the whole family!

I often order risotto at a fancy restaurant, because it’s just so yummy. It goes so well with everything, and is an amazing comfort food that just feels decadent. This easy risotto recipe has a creamy texture and fantastic flavor using very simple ingredients, and a little time. If you have ever thought about trying risotto, but then decided it’s too difficult to make, I promise you, it’s not! You can make the best risotto right in your own kitchen. It’s totally worth the small amount of hands on cooking time, because,hi there – yummy carb side that is not pasta or potatoes! I love to make this classic risotto during the week (there is nothing like something done in under 30 minutes, but I REALLY love to make it for a weekend lunch. A little green salad, a little chicken – and a pan of risotto, and we’re in business!! There’s a handy video in the recipe card, scoot on down to watch this made! Check out my Mushroom Risotto Recipe for another decadent side dish, or try your hand at Instant Pot Risotto (no stirring!)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Risotto? One of the most common ways of cooking rice in Italy, it's a Northern Italian rice dish cooked with stock/broth, stirring regularly until it reaches a creamy consistency. The stock can be vegetarian, seafood or meat (typically chicken) , and usually contains butter, onion, white wine, and parmesan cheese. It's also one of the most delicious things on the planet! Is making risotto difficult? NO! People regularly say to me that risotto is too hard, or too time-consuming and complicated – but see the ingredients below in a picture! It's just olive oil, butter, onion, garlic, wine, arborio rice, stock, and cheese (and parsley if you want). I'm not going to lie to you. This creamy risotto is hands on. Risotto takes time. You do have to stand there and stir, and add liquid, and stir, and monitor. However, this isn't a 1 hour kind of deal, it's around 30 minutes, I promise. AND you can still multitask and cook your protein or other sides while you do this. Really you can. Do I have to add wine? Absolutely not. It adds a wonderful flavor, but you can skip it and use chicken or vegetable stock instead.

How to serve Risotto

We totally scarf the entire pan of this with some Blue Cheese Topped Pork Chops, grilled chicken, steak or any protein. Round out the plate with some roasted broccoli or sautéed green beans!

Ingredient Notes The full list of ingredients and quantities is found in the printable recipe card below.

Onion . Finely dice this. This will form the basis of the flavor, along with the garlic and stock

. Finely dice this. This will form the basis of the flavor, along with the garlic and stock Garlic . Freshly mince your garlic! Garlic is a key flavor in this risotto recipe!

. Freshly mince your garlic! Garlic is a key flavor in this risotto recipe! Oliveoil. Extra virgin is good, but light olive oils also work

Extra virgin is good, but light olive oils also work Butter . Salted. Don’t skip this! It adds flavor to the rice

. Salted. Don’t skip this! It adds flavor to the rice Vegetable stock . Make Your Own Vegetable Stock or buy it. Or sub chicken stock! You’ll want to have it in a saucepan on an nearby burner so you can access it, but it still stays hot.

. or buy it. Or sub chicken stock! You’ll want to have it in a saucepan on an nearby burner so you can access it, but it still stays hot. Dry white wine . Choose a wine you enjoy drinking. I prefer a sauvignon blanc, but chardonnay also works well. You can just use extra vegetable or chicken broth if you prefer! Risotto takes on the flavor of the stock and wine, so use good quality of both.

. Choose a wine you enjoy drinking. I prefer a sauvignon blanc, but chardonnay also works well. You can just use extra vegetable or chicken broth if you prefer! Risotto takes on the flavor of the stock and wine, so use good quality of both. Arborio rice . This is important, arborio rice has a high starch content, making it perfect for risotto as it helps blend the flavors and get that creamy consistency. Carnaroli rice is what is traditionally used, but in America I have easier access to arborio, so that is the rice in this recipe. Other rice will work, but won’t be as creamy. Definitely worth seeking out!

. This is important, arborio rice has a high starch content, making it perfect for risotto as it helps blend the flavors and get that creamy consistency. Carnaroli rice is what is traditionally used, but in America I have easier access to arborio, so that is the rice in this recipe. Other rice will work, but won’t be as creamy. Definitely worth seeking out! Parmesan . Shred your own!! Pre grated parmesan just doesn’t taste as good or melt the same way!

. Shred your own!! Pre grated parmesan just doesn’t taste as good or melt the same way! Parsley. Totally optional, but I think it adds a great touch of color. Garlic press and knife for handling the onion and garlic.

and for handling the onion and garlic. Skillet . You’ll need a large one that is able to handle lots of stirring while you cook risotto.

. You’ll need a large one that is able to handle lots of stirring while you cook risotto. Ladle or cup for adding stock.

or cup for adding stock. Grater or microplane for the parmesan cheese.

How to make Risotto

Scroll for Recipe The full list of ingredients, quantities and instructions can be found in the printable recipe card below.

Get prepped

Begin by heating your stock and keeping it warm.

Cook the onions and garlic

Add butter and oil to a large skillet over medium heat (I actually use a wok for this!).

Add the onions and cook until just tender, then add the garlic. Cook 1 minute longer.

Add the rice and wine

Add the rice and stir to coat, (making sure oil gets onto every grain of rice if you can).

Add white wine and stir until it is absorbed.

Continue to cook the risotto

Add 1 cup at a time (or one ladleful at a time) of the stock and cook, stirring until it’s fully absorbed before adding more.

Repeat this until you have used almost all of the stock- it should take about 25 minutes.

When you add the last cup of broth, also add the parsley, but only let the broth absorb halfway and then add your cheese.

Let it absorb until it is creamy and thick, but not soupy or mushy.

Risotto should be al dente, like pasta.

Serve

Add extra parmesan and salt and pepper if desired.

Kylee’s Notes Use a white wine you like to drink (avoid products labeled “cooking wine” like the plague. Basically, if you don’t like the wine you use your cooking, you won’t like the end product! Don’t worry about precise measurements when pouring in the stock. It just needs to basically cover the surface of the rice. Simmer gently – a rapid boil isn’t what we’re looking for here. Use hot stock!! The heat helps maintain the starch content of the rice. We are stirring regularly but not stirring constantly. What to do with leftovers Risotto is best served fresh, right out of of the pan. However, if you are lucky enough to find yourself with leftovers, store risotto in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It reheats beautifully, so you can pack it to take to work for lunch, or heat it for a quick side with another meal later in the week. We don’t recommend freezing risotto. The texture is affected and not in a good way. Substitutions/Additions I use vegetable stock or chicken stock, depending on what I have on hand.

Creamy Garlic Parmesan Risotto Recipe 4.74 from 122 votes Learn how to make Risotto in under 30 minutes! This easy risotto recipe with step by step instructions and video is going to be your go-to forever! Author: Kylee Ayotte Print Pin Rate Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 25 minutes minutes Recommended Equipment Skillet

Wooden Spoon Yield: 4 Ingredients 1/2 medium onion (diced finely)

4 cloves garlic (minced)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

4 cups vegetable stock (or chicken stock)

1/4 cup dry white wine

1 cup arborio rice

1 cup Parmesan cheese (freshly grated, plus extra for serving)

3 tablespoons parsley ( freshly chopped ) Directions Get prepped Begin by heating your stock and keeping it warm. Sauté the onions and garlic Add butter and oil to a large skillet over medium heat.

Add the onions and cook until just tender, then add the garlic. Cook 1 minute longer. Add the rice and wine (if using) Add the rice and toss to coat, (making sure oil gets onto every grain of rice if you can).

Add the wine and stir until it is absorbed. Continue cooking risotto Add 1 ladle full of the stock and stir until it absorbs.

Repeat this until you have used almost all of the stock – it should take about 17-25 minutes.

When you add the last ladle of stock, also add the parsley, but only let the stock absorb halfway and then add your cheese.

Let it absorb until it is creamy and thick, but not soupy. Serve Serve, adding extra parmesan if desired. Tried this recipe? Tag me!Mention @kyleecooks or tag #kyleecooks! Video Notes Use a white wine you like to drink (avoid products labeled "cooking wine" like the plague. Basically, if you don't like the wine you use your cooking, you won't like the end product! Don't worry about precise measurements when pouring in the stock. It just needs to basically cover the surface of the rice Simmer gently – a rapid boil isn't what we're looking for here Use hot stock!! The heat helps maintain the starch content of the rice Stir REGULARLY but not CONSTANTLY What to do with leftovers Ha!! I usually make a double batch, but 1 batch doesn't leave me with much left over!! This risotto reheats beautifully, so you can pack it to take to work for lunch, or reheat it for a quick side with another meal later in the week. I HAVE frozen it before, but it is best eaten within a few days right out of the fridge. Substitutions/Additions I use vegetable stock or chicken stock, depending on what I have on hand. Nutrition Facts Calories: 367kcal | Carbohydrates: 46g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 24mg | Sodium: 1368mg | Potassium: 103mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 785IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 305mg | Iron: 2.4mg Disclaimer Nutritional information is an estimate and provided to you as a courtesy. You should calculate the nutritional information with the actual ingredients used in your preferred nutrition calculator.

Update:This recipe was originally published in July of 2018. It was updated in December of 2021 to improve user experience, but the recipe remains unchanged.