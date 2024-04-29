50 Farmhouse Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

Home Recipes Meal Types Dinner
Updated: Jan. 14, 2022
Add a cozy farmhouse feel to your Thanksgiving this year. From starters to sweets, here are all the recipes you need for a country kitchen-inspired Thanksgiving.
1/50
Cornmeal Pan Rolls
These delightful golden rolls are always requested at Thanksgiving and Christmas. The recipe is one we’ve enjoyed for years. —Vivian Eccles, Gridley, Kansas
2/50
Creamy Mushroom-Potato Bake
The day I first made this, we'd invited a neighbor—a bachelor farmer—over, and I wanted to fix something hearty. It was a hit instantly. These days, our three sons enjoy it as a change from regular mashed potatoes. We've found that it's best served with beef...either with or without gravy. —Kathy Smith, Granger, Indiana
3/50
Gingersnap Sweet Potato Praline Pie
This luscious mix of sweet potatoes, spices and nuts is like serving pecan pie and sweet potato pie together. Bake it and watch everyone devour it. —Emily Hobbs, Ozark, Missouri
4/50
Roasted Sage Turkey with Vegetable Gravy
There’s no prep like home-style when roasting the big bird. Instead of sage stuffing with turkey, fill this bird with fresh sage and thyme sprigs for the same delicious flavors. —Beth Jacobson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
5/50
Apple, Butternut and Sausage Dressing
I'd heard about using squash in dressing, so I combined four things I love into one dish: apples, butternut squash, bacon and maple sausage! Now, it's one of the most requested dishes during the holidays. —Brenda Crouch, Ansley, Nebraska
6/50
I love creating dishes with few ingredients and easy steps, like squash with Brussels sprouts. Maple syrup adds a slight sweetness, and pecans give it a toasty crunch. —Angela LeMoine, Howell, New Jersey
7/50
8/50
Apple Cider-Glazed Ham
When I wanted to try something new with our holiday ham, I created this cider glaze. It's slightly sweet but still has the spicy flavor my family craves. —Rebecca LaWare, Hilton, New York
9/50
Browned Butter Apple Pie with Cheddar Crust
How do you make good old-fashioned apple pie even better? Enhance the crust with shredded cheddar cheese and stir browned butter into the filling. Wonderful! —Kathryn Conrad, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
10/50
Blue-Ribbon Herb Rolls
These rolls have been a favorite of ours for nearly 25 years. I even baked them in an old wood stove when we lived on a farm. I developed the recipe using several techniques I learned while studying the art of bread making. The recipe won a blue ribbon at our county fair. —Mary Ann Evans, Tarpon Springs, Florida
11/50
Country Chuck Roast with Mushroom Gravy
This tender, savory roast practically melts in your mouth. It looks a bit complex, but the hands-free oven time makes it my go-to company recipe on a cold day. —Mary Kay LaBrie, Clermont, Florida
12/50
Turkey Lattice Pie
With its pretty lattice crust, this cheesy baked dish looks as good as it tastes. It's easy to make, too, since it uses ready-to-go crescent roll dough. —Lorraine Naig, Emmetsburg, Iowa
13/50
Spicy Applesauce Cake
This picnic-perfect cake travels and slices very well. With chocolate chips, walnuts and raisins, it's a real crowd pleaser. —Marian Platt, Sequim, Washington
14/50
Warm Tasty Greens with Garlic
My farm box had too many greens, so I had to use them up. This tasty idea uses kale, tomatoes and garlic in a dish that quickly disappears. —Martha Neth, Aurora, Colorado
15/50
Mashed Potatoes with Cheddar
Who doesn’t love fluffy, homemade mashed potatoes? Make them even better with sharp cheddar cheese. To get them really creamy, my mother's secret was to add whipping cream instead of half-and-half. —Darlene Brenden, Salem, Oregon
16/50
Turkey Biscuit Skillet
My mother always made this while I was growing up. Now I make it for my husband and kids. I cut the biscuits into smaller pieces so they will brown nicely on top. I also sometimes add mushrooms to this recipe because my family likes them so much. —Keri Boffeli, Monticello, Iowa
17/50
Fried Sweet Potato Pies
With my dad being a farmer who grew them, sweet potatoes have graced our table for as long as I can recall. This recipe, however, resulted from an experiment for a church bake sale when we had excess pastry. People couldn't get enough of these pies! —Marilyn Moseley, Toccoa, Georgia
18/50
My biscuits won the prize for best quick bread at my county fair. One of the judges liked them so much, she asked for the recipe! These buttery, savory biscuits go with just about anything. —Gloria Jarrett, Loveland, Ohio
19/50
Cranberry Pecan Upside-Down Cake
At our house, cranberries are a favorite. I made this dessert for the first time in the 1990s. It started out as a pineapple upside down cake—I just changed a few things around! It keeps and travels well, so it’s perfect for taking to church dinners. And we love to share it with our son and grandchildren. —Doris Heath, Franklin, North Carolina
20/50
Skillet Hasselback Sweet Potatoes
Treat your sweet-salty tooth! Sweet potatoes dressed with buttery, herby, garlicky goodness make for a stunning, delicious side dish. —Lauren Knoelke, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
21/50
Butternut Squash Rolls
With their cheery yellow color and delicious aroma, these appealing buns will brighten your buffet table. Plus, I've found this recipe is a wonderful way to use up squash from the garden. —Bernice Morris, Marshfield, Missouri
22/50
Tillie's Ginger Crumb Cake
This recipe goes back at least as far as my grandmother, who was born in the early 1900s. Our sons and I enjoy eating it in a bowl with milk poured on it—much to the dismay of my husband, who prefers it plain! —Kathy Nienow Clark, Byron, Michigan
23/50
Roasted Autumn Vegetable Soup
Roasting sweet potatoes, carrots and parsnips brings out their best features. Blend them, and you have a warm, healthy soup for a cool fall night. —Stephanie Flaming, Woodland, California
24/50
Deluxe Cornbread Stuffing
When my husband and I were newlyweds and far from family, we invited friends over for a traditional Thanksgiving feast. I searched for stuffing recipes and combined the best aspects of several to create this one. Everyone liked it, and I still make it for holidays. —Pamela Rickman, Valdosta, Georgia
25/50
Cheesy Mashed Potatoes
Everyone who has tasted these cheesy mashed potatoes asks how to make them. Since this comforting casserole bakes at the same temperature as my chicken bundles, I get it started in the oven and pop in the entree a little later.—Brad Moritz, Limerick, Pennsylvania
26/50
In the Pacific Northwest, we make a savory pie with mushrooms and leeks. We prefer chanterelle, but baby portobello or oyster mushrooms will also delight your diners. —Vickie Woods, Salem, Oregon
27/50
Super Simple Scalloped Potatoes
I’ve made many types of scalloped potatoes but I always come back to this rich, creamy and fail-proof recipe. This is a dish where the bottom gets scraped clean. —Kallee Krong-McCreery, Escondido, California
28/50
Skillet Sausage Stuffing
To make this sausage stuffing, I dressed up a package of stuffing mix with pork sausage, mushrooms, celery and onion. It impressed my in-laws at a family gathering and has since become a popular side dish with my husband and children. —Jennifer Lynn Cullen, Taylor, Michigan
29/50
Herbed Pork Roast with Gravy
The classic mix of herbs topping this roast add a flavor to the pork that my husband just loves. It’s his favorite dish! —Jean Harris, Central Point, Oregon
30/50
Roasted Honey Sweet Potatoes
Cinnamon and honey bring out the natural earthy sweetness of sweet potatoes in this simple, elegant side dish. —Laura Mifsud, Northville, Michigan
31/50
Roast Chicken with Vegetables
Love a moist and tender chicken but not the mess of actually roasting one? Use an oven cooking bag to keep a chicken and veggies easily under control. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
32/50
33/50
Bourbon-Glazed Ham
Smoky and sweet flavors come through in every bite of this Kentucky-style ham. Since I found this recipe, it’s the only ham I make. —Sue Schiller, Tomahawk, Wisconsin
34/50
Turkey Bundles
This recipe is definitely a must-try, and all you do is bundle up creamy turkey filling in crescent dough. I usually double the recipe so I have extra for lunch the next day. —Lydia Garrod, Tacoma, Washington
35/50
36/50
I also call this "my grandson's mac and cheese." Zachary has been to Iraq and Afghanistan with both the Marines and Navy, and I've been privileged to make his favorite casserole for him for over 20 years. —Alice Beardsell, Osprey, Florida
37/50
Apple Cider Chicken 'n' Dumplings
I came up with this recipe one fall when I had an abundance of apple cider. Adding some to a down-home classic was a delectable decision. —Margaret Sumner-Wichmann, Questa, New Mexico
38/50
Farmhouse Pork and Apple Pie
I've always loved pork and apples together, and this recipe combines them nicely to create a comforting main dish. It calls for a bit of preparation, but my family and I agree the wonderful flavor is well worth the effort. —Suzanne Strocsher, Bothell, Washington
39/50
Potato Stuffing Casserole
I adapted this recipe from a Pennsylvania Dutch cookbook, and it's indicative of the fine German cooking found in this area. If you're looking for an alternative to mashed potatoes, try this dish. —Elsa Kerschner, Kunkletown, Pennsylvania
40/50
Potato Pan Rolls
My family loves these rolls and requests them often. They don't take long to make because you use quick-rise yeast. —Connie Storckman, Evanston, Wyoming
41/50
Herb Buttermilk Dinner Rolls
When I couldn't find a recipe for dinner rolls, I created my own using a variety of herbs for extra flavor. —Sue Friesen, Thorold, Ontario
42/50
Homemade Pear Pie
I entered this pie in a local baking contest and ended up winning! Bartlett pears hold up well when baked, adding a nice layer of texture. —Darlene Jacobson, Waterford, Wisconsin
43/50
Turkey Biscuit Stew
This chunky stew makes a hearty supper, especially in the fall and winter. It'salso a great way to use extra turkey during the holidays. —Lori Schlecht, Wimbledon, North Dakota
44/50
Plum Crisp with Crunchy Oat Topping
Made with fresh plums and a crunchy oat topping, this crisp is a lighter alternative to classic fruit pie. It goes over well with the women in my church group.—Deidre Kobel, Boulder, Colorado
45/50
Skillet Herb Bread
We had a lot of family get-togethers while I was growing up. My grandmother, aunts and mom were all good cooks, and each had her own specialty when it came to bread. Mom's was my favorite—she created this recipe more than 40 years ago. The flavors call to mind the taste of cornbread stuffing! —Shirley Smith, Yorba Linda, California
46/50
Aunt Margaret's Sweet Potato Casserole
My great-aunt made an incredible sweet potato casserole for our holiday dinners. I’ve lightened it up a bit, but we love it just the same. —Beth Britton, Fairlawn, Ohio
47/50
Cinnamon Apple Tart
I got the idea for this delicious fall dessert from a lovely Italian woman who’s also a fabulous cook. It’s so simple to make—and cleanup is just as easy! —Stacie Blemings, Heath, Texas
48/50
Pecan-Cornbread Dressing
Plenty of pecans and bacon give this stuffing a unique flavor, while using a packaged mix cuts down on the preparation time. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
49/50
Spiced Sweet Potato Soup
This Thanksgiving serve your spuds as soup. It makes a unique first course, and guests will love the creamy texture and flavors of ginger, cinnamon and curry. —Lisa Speer, Palm Beach, Florida
50/50
Triple Cranberry Sauce
Cranberry fans will ask for this sauce again and again. It's loaded with their favorite fruit—in fresh, dried and juice form. Orange and allspice make it awesome. —Arlene Smulski, Lyons, Illinois
Originally Published: October 11, 2019
