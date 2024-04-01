Bourbon Glaze for Ham | Easy Sauce Recipes (2024)

Easy Sauce Recipes is an Amazon Associate and may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links.

You are going to love how easy it is to make my easy Bourbon Glaze for ham recipe! This simple glaze for ham comes together in minutes: simply mix the ingredients together, cook for just 10 minutes, and pour them over the ham. Bourbon glaze is the perfect complement to a beautiful holiday ham!

Bourbon Ham Glaze Ingredients

How to Make Bourbon Ham Glaze

Bourbon Glaze Recipe Tips

Making Ham Glaze Ahead of Time

Bourbon Glaze FAQs

What bourbon should I use for a simple glaze for ham?

How to Freeze Ham Glaze

Glaze Recipes

Best Bourbon Glaze Recipe

If you know me, you know how much I love preparing ham. It is truly one of my favorite main dishes to make for my family, especially over the holidays! I've cooked ham on the grill, in the oven, and I've even made smoked ham.

In fact, my smoked ham recipe is where this amazing bourbon ham glaze all began. Smoking a ham with the incredible flavor of this bourbon maple glaze is beyond compare. It is so delicious!

But bourbon glaze is delicious on more than just smoked ham; it pairs well with ham of all kinds, including classic oven-baked ham! Give it a try, and I promise… you will want to make this glaze every time you cook a ham.

Bourbon Ham Glaze Ingredients

Brown sugar

Maple syrup

Bourbon

My bourbon ham glaze recipe uses a super simple combination of brown sugar, maple syrup, and bourbon. Cooked into the perfect glaze consistency, this easy sauce recipe is ideal for pairing with ham!

How to Make Bourbon Ham Glaze

15 to 20 minutes before your holiday ham is done cooking, place brown sugar, maple syrup, and bourbon in a small saucepan. Bring it to a simmer and let it cook for about 10 minutes.

Once thickened to a nice, syrupy consistency, pour it over your ham and brush it between each slice. Serve, and enjoy your amazing ham glaze!



Bourbon Glaze Recipe Tips

Make sure you allow the glaze to simmer long enough to completely melt the brown sugar; otherwise, your glaze will have a gritty texture.

Use a higher-quality bourbon for a better quality finish on the glaze.

You can look at the "mash", or ingredients used in the mixture of the bourbon, to see what the flavor notes are. This will change the flavor of your glaze. I recommend lemon and orange flavors for pairing with ham, or any of the variations listed above!

Making Ham Glaze Ahead of Time

To make ham glaze ahead of time, cook it according to the recipe instructions, then leave it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Give it a good mix before using.

When it comes to holiday cooking, anything I can make ahead of time helps things run more smoothly! Bourbon ham glaze is a great make-ahead ham glaze recipe you can whip up beforehand and store in the refrigerator until you're ready to use it.

Bourbon Glaze FAQs

Does ham glaze go on before or after cooking? When you add your ham glaze depends on the cooking method used for your ham. If you are smoking a ham, add the completed glaze in the last 15-20 minutes of the cooking process. For other methods of cooking ham, you can add some glaze during the cooking process, and the rest later, brushed over the top and between each slice of ham. Does glazing a ham dry it out? If you fully glaze the ham from the start of the cooking process and do not cover it, it may dry out as it cooks. However, if you add the glaze gradually or at the end of the cooking process, it will keep the ham deliciously moist rather than drying it out. Do I cover a ham with foil while glazing it? If cooking in an oven, you generally want the heat to slightly caramelize the outside of the ham and help the glaze stick. When adding glaze at the end of the cooking process, you do not need to cover the ham with foil. Is bourbon ham glaze gluten-free? Bourbon is gluten-free, as are the other ingredients used in this easy ham glaze recipe, making it suitable for a gluten-free meal plan.

What bourbon should I use for a simple glaze for ham?

Like wine, every bottle of bourbon has a different flavor. Bourbon is made from a mixture of corn, spices, fruits, and even herbs, and finishes similarly to molasses.

When choosing a bourbon for ham glaze, either pick the one you know you enjoy already or look at the description on the label to see what flavors were used to make the bourbon.

A smokier bourbon works nicely, as well as any bourbon with orange or lemon peel as these flavors pair deliciously with ham. Here are some more great options:

Apple flavored bourbon: Fresh apple flavor adds the perfect sweet and tangy bite to ham glaze.

Fresh apple flavor adds the perfect sweet and tangy bite to ham glaze. "Fire" bourbon (cinnamon-spiced flavor): Cinnamon and warming spices add the perfect spicy kick.

Cinnamon and warming spices add the perfect spicy kick. Holiday spice: These bourbons usually consist of anise flavors, orange zest, nutmeg, and clove - perfect for a holiday ham!

These bourbons usually consist of anise flavors, orange zest, nutmeg, and clove - perfect for a holiday ham! Caribbean reserve: These bourbons are finished in Caribbean casks, or wooden barrels flavored with vanilla-scented rum.

These bourbons are finished in Caribbean casks, or wooden barrels flavored with vanilla-scented rum. Ginger spice bourbon: Warming spices and ginger come together perfectly with maple and brown sugar for the sweet glaze and spicy glaze you've been craving.

Warming spices and ginger come together perfectly with maple and brown sugar for the sweet glaze and spicy glaze you've been craving. Cold-brew coffee whiskey: Coffee, brown sugar and ham are a fantastic flavor combination with all the deep, wonderful notes of cold brew!

How to Freeze Ham Glaze

Cook your bourbon ham glaze according to the recipe instructions, then allow cooling. Once cooled, store in an airtight container or freezer bag and place it in the freezer for up to 6 months. Label with the freezing date.

Amazing Bourbon Glaze for Ham Isabel Laessig You are going to love how easy it is to make my easy Maple Bourbon Ham Glaze recipe! This simple glaze for ham comes together in 10 minutes. 4.73 from 18 votes See Also Best Beef Brisket Recipe for Every Jewish Holiday | All Ways Delicious Print Recipe Pin Recipe Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 10 minutes mins Course Sauce Cuisine American Servings 1 cup (a little more than) Calories 747 kcal Equipment small saucepan

basting brush for basting ham Ingredients ¾ Cup Brown Sugar

¼ Cup Maple Syrup

¼ Cup Bourbon Instructions 15 to 20 minutes before your holiday ham is done cooking, place brown sugar, maple syrup, and bourbon in a small saucepan. Bring it to a simmer and let it cook for about 10 minutes. ¾ Cup Brown Sugar, ¼ Cup Maple Syrup, ¼ Cup Bourbon

Once thickened to a nice, syrupy consistency, pour it over your ham and brush it between each slice. Serve, and enjoy your amazing ham glaze! Notes Make sure you allow the glaze to simmer long enough to completely melt the brown sugar; otherwise, your glaze will have a gritty texture.

Use a higher quality bourbon for a better quality finish on the glaze.

You can look at the "mash", or ingredients used in the mixture of the bourbon, to see what the flavor notes are. This will change the flavor of your glaze. I recommend lemon and orange flavors for pairing with ham. Nutrition Calories: 747kcalCarbohydrates: 159.5gProtein: 0.1gFat: 0.2gSodium: 38mgPotassium: 306mgSugar: 152.4gCalcium: 143mgIron: 2mg Keyword bourbon glaze for ham, bourbon glaze recipe, bourbon glazed ham, bourbon ham glaze Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!