Chex Muddy Buddies Recipe (Puppy Chow) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Looking for a fun and easy snack to make for your next party? Look no further than classic Chex Muddy Buddies recipe! This tasty treat is perfect for any occasion, is easy to serve, only requires a few simple ingredients, and can be easily customized for different holidays, including Christmas Muddy Buddies. This delicious treat is also a crowd favorite on game nights or movie nights. So grab your ingredients and made up a batch of this Muddy Buddy recipe!

This post may contain affiliate links. When you click on these links, I get a small percentage back at no cost to you! For more information see mydisclosure policy.

Below you will find tips, tricks and helpful hints for making this recipe including step by step instructions with pictures. If you would like to go directly to the recipe, scroll down to the recipe card or tap “Jump to Recipe” at the top of the page.

Recipe Contents show

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Quick and easy to make

Requires minimal ingredients

Great for parties and gatherings

Fun treat to customize for different holidays or events

Kid-friendly snack that they can help make too!

Chex Muddy Buddies Recipe

It’s hard to find good recipes that are festive and easy to make, especially during the holiday season. Between all of the parties, family gatherings, and work events, it can be tough to find time to cook a big meal. And even if you do have time, sometimes you just don’t want to deal with the hassle.

This original recipe for Muddy Buddies is perfect for those moments when you need a quick and easy dessert that still feels special. These chocolate-covered Chexcereal treatscan easily be customized for any holiday, so they’re perfect for Christmas or any other winter celebration.

What are Muddy Buddies?

Muddy Buddies are a snack mix made of Chex cereal, covered in meltedchocolate and peanut butter, and coated in powdered sugar. They are also often referred to with the crazy name, Puppy Chow because they resemble puppy food or dog food (but trust me, they taste much better!)

Muddy Buddy Ingredients

*Ingredient amounts are located in the recipe card at the end of this post.

Chex Cereal:You can use any variety of Chex Cereal from General Mills that you want. I like to use a combination of Chocolate Chex, Corn Chex, and Rice Chex cereal.

Chocolate Chips:Use milk chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate or dark chocolate chips for this recipe.

Peanut Butter:For this recipe you will want to use your favorite brand of creamy peanut butter. I like to use Honey Roasted peanut butter because it is delicious!

Butter:Either salted butter or unsalted butter will work for Muddy Buddies.

Vanilla Extract:Using vanilla extract will help to enhance the flavor of this sweet treat. I prefer real pure vanilla extract instead of imitation vanilla, but either will do.

Powdered Sugar-This is used to create the sweet coating on the Muddy Buddies.

Holiday (or regular) M&M’s, optional:Using M&Ms is a great way to add some flavor and color to your Muddy Buddies.

How to Make Chex Muddy Buddies (Puppy Chow Recipe)

​[Step 1] Add the Chex cereal to alarge mixing bowl.

[Step 2]In a separate,smaller microwave-safe bowl, add the chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter. Place the bowl in the microwave and cook for 1 minute and stir. Continue to cook in 30 second increments until the mixture is completely melted. Stir in the vanilla.

[Step 3]Pour mixture over the cereal and use aspatulato gently stir until all of the Chex is coated.

[Step 4]Add the powdered sugar to a2 gallon size ziplock bag. Scoop in the chocolate cereal mixture. Seal the bag and shake to coat.

[Step 5]Pour the Muddy Buddies out ontowax paperto cool. Once cool, place the Muddy Buddies in andairtight containeror serving bowl.

[Step 6]If desired, carefully stir the colorful M&M’s or other holiday candy into the mix.

Helpful Kitchen Tools

How to Store Muddy Buddies

Store leftover Muddy Buddies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week. If the weather is particularly hot and humid, it is best to store them in the refrigerator to prevent melting.

Recipe Variations

If you want to change up this great recipe, you can try using different kinds ofchocolate chipsor peanut butter. You could also add in other holiday-themed ingredients like candy canes or sprinkles. Just be creative and have fun with it!

​Holiday Muddy Buddy Ideas

The great thing about making Muddy Buddies is how versatile they are. You can customize thisrecipe for almost any holiday. One way to do this is to add holiday-appropriate colored M&Ms.

4th of July

In this Patriotic Muddy Buddies recipe I used special Red, White, & Blue M&M’s that are sold around the 4th of July. I found these at both Target and Walmart as well as smaller grocery story chains. You can also find themhere on Amazon.

Christmas

M&M’s does releaseChristmas colored candybut I’ve also seen white chocolate and peppermint versions as well. Both of those flavors would be really good in a Muddy Buddies recipe. I also have a deliciousChristmas Crack Chex Mixrecipe that I promise you will love and will make every year!

Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Daywould be a fun holiday to make Muddy Buddies! Not only could you dopink, red, and white M&M’s, but you could addconversation heartsorred hot candies!

Halloween

There are so many possibilities for Halloween Muddy Buddies! You could add Halloween M&M’s, but it would also be fun to addcandy corn! Looking for more Halloween recipes? Check out myMickey Halloween Cupcakes,Mickey Mummy Macarons, andDisneyland’s Graveyard Cupcakes!

Easter Muddy Buddies

Easter has a lot of fun candy choices to spruce up Muddy Buddies. You can yourM&Ms Eggsor my favoriteCadbury Mini Eggs!

Frequently Asked Questions:

Why is Puppy Chow (Muddy Buddies) Called Puppy Chow? See Also Classic Spinach Dip Recipe Puppy Chow (or Muddy Buddies) got its name because it looks like something that a puppy would eat. The combination ofpeanut butter, chocolate, and powdered sugar in a large bowl during the holiday season is so delicious that even humans can’t resist it! What are Other Popular Names for Muddy Buddies? Muddy Buddies are also commonly known as Puppy Chow, Snack Mix, Reindeer Food, Reindeer Chow Muddy Buddies or Bait. No matter what you call them, they’re sure to be a hit at your next holiday party! How Do I Customize This Recipe for Different Holidays? This easy recipe is already pretty festive, but if you want to make it even more holiday-specific, you can try using different kinds ofchocolate chipsor peanut butter to create different flavors. You could also add in other holiday-themed ingredients like candy canes or sprinkles. Just be creative and have fun with it! Who Invented Puppy Chow? There is no one definitive answer to this question, but Puppy Chow (or Muddy Buddies) has been around for many years. It’s a popular snack food that can be enjoyed by people of all ages! Can I Freeze Puppy Chow? Yes, you can freeze Puppy Chow (or Muddy Buddies). Just store them in an airtight container and they should last for up to 3 months. This sweet snack can be made early, put in the freezer, and then given out at your next Christmas party! What are Different Cereal Options for Muddy Buddies? There are many different types of cereal that you can use for thisrecipe that you can use to create a perfect holiday treat. Some of our favorites includeRice Krispies, Corn Pops, and Chex Mix cereal. Just be sure to use a cereal that has a nice crunch to it so the Puppy Chow (or Muddy Buddies) don’t get too soggy. What are Different Chocolate Options for Muddy Buddies? There are many different types ofchocolate that you can use for this recipe. Some of our favorites include milk chocolate, dark chocolate,white chocolate. You could even use a combination of all three to create a tasty chocolate mixture! What are Different Peanut Butter Options for Muddy Buddies? There are many different types ofpeanut buttergoodness that you can use for this recipe. Some of our favorites include creamy, chunky, and naturalpeanut butter. Just be sure to use apeanut buttermixture that you like the taste of since it is such a key ingredient in this recipe! Can I Change the Mix-Ins? Yes! There are many different mix-ins that you can use for this recipe. Some of our favorites include candy canes, sprinkles, andchocolate chips. You can also add green candy melts or red candy melts to this festive holiday treat. Just be creative and have fun with it! Add Some Extra Flavor: If you want to add some extra flavor to your Puppy Chow (or Muddy Buddies), you can try adding in a teaspoon or two of vanilla extract. This will give the snack mix a nice, subtle flavor that everyone is sure to love at any time of year.

Final Thoughts

Now that you have all of the information you need to make the perfect batch of Muddy Buddies, it’s time to get started! Don’t forget to experiment with different mix-ins and flavors to find your own unique twist on this classic holiday treat. Happy snacking!

More Recipes to Try:

Churro Cereal Treats

Christmas Crack Chex Mix

Deep Dish Chocolate Chip Cookies

The Best Rice Krispie Treats

No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Chex Bars

Watch the video here:

Yield: 18 Servings Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Additional Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes Looking for a fun and easy snack to make for your next party? Look no further than classic Chex Muddy Buddies recipe! This tasty treat is perfect for any occasion, is easy to serve, only requires a few simple ingredients, and can be easily customized for different holidays, including Christmas Muddy Buddies. This delicious treat is also a crowd favorite on game nights or movie nights. So grab your ingredients and made up a batch of this Muddy Buddy recipe! Ingredients 9 Cups Chex Cereal (your choice)

1 Cup Chocolate Chips

1/2 Cup Peanut Butter

1/4 Cup Butter

1 Teaspoon Vanilla

2 Cups Powdered Sugar

1 Cup Holiday (or regular) M&M’s Instructions ​Add the Chex cereal to alarge mixing bowl. In a separate,smaller microwave-safe bowl, add the chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter. Place the bowl in the microwave and cook for 1 minute and stir. Continue to cook in 30 second increments until the mixture is completely melted. Stir in the vanilla. Pour mixture over the cereal and use aspatulato gently stir until all of the Chex is coated. Add the powdered sugar to a2 gallon size ziplock bag. Scoop in the chocolate cereal mixture. Seal the bag and shake to coat. Pour the Muddy Buddies out ontowax paperto cool. Once cool, place the Muddy Buddies in andairtight containeror serving bowl. If desired, carefully stir the colorful M&M’s or other holiday candy into the mix. Recommended Products As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases. Pampered Chef Mini Mix N Scraper 1656

TEEVEA (Upgraded) 3 Pack Very Sturdy Kitchen Whisk Silicone Balloon Wire Whisk Set Egg Beater Milk Frother Kitchen Utensils Gadgets for Blending Whisking Beating Stirring Green

Pyrex Glass Mixing Bowl Set (3-Piece) Nutrition Information: Yield: 18Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 274Total Fat: 12gSaturated Fat: 6gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 5gCholesterol: 8mgSodium: 174mgCarbohydrates: 42gFiber: 2gSugar: 27gProtein: 4g

View the Web Story