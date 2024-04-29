Healthy Whole Wheat Chex Mix Recipe — Registered Dietitian Columbia SC - Rachael Hartley Nutrition (2024)

But truly, the best thing about it is the spicy and smoky blend of spices she uses - chili powder, smoked paprika, and a little bit of curry. Plus plenty of salt!

So, I decided to make a little healthier version made with whole grains and the same addictive blend of spices - and leave out the “bolts” because I’m not much of a pretzel person. When I make the chex mix myself, I get to choose what gets left out! What I came up with is this healthy whole wheat chex mix recipe! I used whole wheat cereal and cheese crackers along with my aunts seasoning mix, peanuts, and I also added flax seeds for a little extra fiber and a boost of omega-3s.

Recipe Tips for Healthy Whole Wheat Chex Mix

Making homemade chex mix is pretty easy, but there’s a few tips you’ll want to keep in mind. First, be sure not to cut back on the coconut oil - it keeps everything together and helps it crisp up. You’ll also want to make sure you give the mix plenty of room to “breath” on the baking sheet, which allows for it to dry out and crisp up. Use the largest baking sheets you have, and I recommend dividing it between two.

Why Whole Wheat?

I Whole wheat, which is a type of whole grain, it made with flour that leaves the whole grain intact. That means it has more fiber from the bran, and more nutrients from the germ, compared to refined flour. The fiber makes it more filling, so this healthy whole wheat chex mix is perfect for snacking when you want something that satisfies! There’s nothing wrong with the regular stuff though, so feel free to use that if you prefer the taste. I just like the wheaty flavor of whole grains in this mix, and I try to work in whole grains when I can.