50+ Fun Party Appetizer Recipes (2024)

Find the perfect appetizer recipe for your next party or gathering! These easy Appetizer Recipes include simple, delicious dips, nibbles and bites, vegan appetizers, seafood appetizers, fun finger foods, seasonal bruschetta, healthy lettuce wraps, party snacks, lavish platters and cheese boards, plus homemade crackers! A little something for everyone!

Appetizers and Snacks

Simple Yet Elegant Dips! (Fast and Easy)

A flavorful dip is one of the simplest appetizers you can make for a holiday party – and many of these are made with pantry ingredients you already have on hand! They are easy to “dress up” with herbs, flowers, and oils and can be made ahead. Perfect for those who are short on time!

Caramelized French Onion Dip

A delicious, healthy take on French Onion Dip made with caramelized onions, creamy Greek yogurt, and fresh herbs. A perfect make ahead appetizer for potlucks and parties. Serve with potato chips, pita chips or crackers.

Lemony Artichoke White Bean Dip

Lemony Artichoke White Bean Dip – a quick and easy Vegan Appetizer (a twist on “hummus“) that can be made in 10 minutes flat. Great for parties and gatherings and made with simple pantry ingredients!

Muhammara Dip

Muhammara Dip – a simple festive Roasted Pepper & Walnut Dip infused with Middle Eastern Spices that can be made ahead! A simple festive party appetizer! Serve with toasted pita bread or homemadecrackers.

Perfect Hummus

Creamy PERFECT Hummus! This authentic hummus recipe is light and creamy and so easy to make! Use canned or dried chickpeas and serve it up with fresh garden veggies and herbs.

Heavenly Whipped Ricotta

This Whipped Ricotta recipe is the easiest appetizer you’ll ever make! It’s simple & fast while feeling elevated. A creamy, luscious dip, that can go either sweet or savory depending on your toppings.

Zucchini Dip

This luscious, flavorful Zucchini Dip is a delicious way to use up your garden zucchini! Serve it up with pita chips or crackers for a tasty, healthy appetizer everyone will love. Vegan, Gluten-Free. Video.

Labneh Dip

Labneh! A creamy Middle Eastern Yogurt Dip (similar to cream cheese) – to serve with crunchy veggies or toasted pita. A simple tasty appetizer, perfect for parties and gatherings.

Beet Tzatziki

Wow your party guests with Beet Tzatziki! Vibrant Beet Tzatziki is made with grated beets, cucumber, Greek yogurt and fresh herbs- a festive appetizer or complementary side dish to Mediterranean-inspired meals. Vegan-adaptable!

Tandoori Hummus

Tandoori Hummus – a delicious Indian twist on the hummus, seasoned with garam masala spice. This flavorful hummus is vegan, easy to make… and has the BEST flavor! Serve with naan or pita chips!

Harissa REd Pepper Dip

This Smoky Harissa Red Pepper Dip is made with white beans and topped with pistachios, cumin seeds and optional feta. A simple party appetizer that comes together in 10 minutes flat.

Guacamole (3 FUN ways!)

Guacamole- 3 Ways! ! Three different flavor profiles that will be the hit of your party! A flavorful vegan appetizer that is simple, gluten-free and healthy.

Smoky Baba Ganoush

Baba Ganoush! Luscious Roasted Eggplant Dipmade with smoky eggplant, tahini, garlic and lemon. A healthy, delicious Middle Eastern Eggplant Dip that is full of complexity and depth. Gluten-free, low-carb, vegan.

Savory Bruschetta Recipes!

Mushroom Bruschetta

Mushroom Bruschetta with Triple Cream Brie, Sage and Truffle Oil – a surprisingly easy appetizer that tastes amazing and looks elegant! Perfect for holiday gatherings and parties!

Beet and Basil Bruschetta

Beet Bruschetta with Goat Cheese and Basil a festive appetizer recipe that highlights winter beets and is full of amazing flavor!

Fig Bruschetta

Fig Bruschetta with Cambozola and SageHoney a tasty appetizer recipe that comes together in minutes, perfect for fall and holiday gatherings.

Tomato Bruschetta (elevated)

Are you looking for the perfect recipe for Tomato Bruschetta? Here are a few tips to elevate this classic summer appetizer!

Delicious Vegan Appetizers!

Olive Tapenade

Versatile and full of flavor, Olive Tapenade is a simple, elegant addition to your appetizer list. This tasty spread comes together fast and requires no cooking, making it a great choice for warm summer days.

Eggplant Caponata

This Sicilian recipe for Eggplant Caponata is simple, easy and full of flavor! Serve it as ahealthy vegan appetizer over crostini, or as adeliciousside dish, or turn itintoan eggplant “salad” served over greens and grains! Low- Carb and Vegan!

Palouse Caviar

Palouse Caviar! A take on Texas Caviar, this Lentil Dip called Palouse Caviar is made w/ Northwest Palouse-grown lentils, pomegranate, avocado, lime. Served with corn chips for a festive healthy, vegan GF party appetizer.

Vegan Ceviche!

This vegan, plant-based Hearts of Palm Ceviche will transport you to Mexico. Made with hearts of palm and avocado, this easy recipe can be served on tostadas, with chips or in lettuce cups!

Fresh Spring Rolls

Fresh Spring Rolls with BEST EVER Peanut Sauce! These vegan spring rolls can be made ahead and are the perfect healthy vegan appetizer for gatherings and parties! Watch them disappear!

Cashew Quesadillas with Pumpkin Seed Salsa

A tasty recipe for Vegan Quesadillas with creamy cashew cheese and Poblano Pumpkin Seed Salsa. Vegan and delicious!

Warm olives with Lemon zest and almonds

Warm Olives with Rosemary, Garlic, and Almonds – a simple, delicious appetizer that is full of amazing flavor, that can be made very quickly and easily!

Shish*to Peppers

A simple recipe for Blistered Shish*to Peppers- a fast and easy appetizer that comes together in under 15 minutes!

Flavorful Fish & Seafood Appetizers

Aguachile

Mexican Aguachile! Similar to ceviche, shrimp are cooked in a mixture of lime juice, chiles and cilantro. Flavorful, simple and sooooo delicious! Serve with Corn chips!

Jalapeno Lime Crab Cakes

These delicious Crab Cakes are made with Cilantro, lime and jalapeño with a punchy Red Pepper Vinaigrette. Make them mini- sized, topped with a wood fork, for a gathering! A personal favorite!

Ceviche

This Ceviche with fresh fish, chili, lime, cilantro, avocado, tomato and cucumber is a very easy appetizer perfect for gatherings, potlucks, and parties! You can also serve these as mini tacos or mini tostadas.

Air fryer salmon bites

Succulent and flavorful, Air Fryer Salmon Bites are served with a miso ginger dipping sauce and ready in about 15 minutes! Perfect for appetizers, bowls, salads, and snacks! Gluten-free.

Crudo

This recipe for Crudo is easy to make at home and one of those appetizers that will WOW your guests. Think of crudo like Italian-style sashimi- raw fish drizzled with olive oil, flakey sea salt, citrus, and herbs. We’ll show you the basic recipe to use as a jumping-off point for your own creations. There are many ways to prepare crudo!

Chimichurri Shrimp

Chimichurri Shrimp- A fast, flavorful and simple appetizer that comes together in under 20 minutes. Serve on mini forks!

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche Verde adelicious twist on traditional Ceviche, this version is made with fresh tomatillos. A light and refreshing appetizer, perfect for parties and gatherings, serve it in a shot glass with a mini fork.

Fresh Oysters Mignonette

Fresh oysters mignonettewith cucumber, shallot and dill. Make the Mignonette ahead and shuck the oysters at the party. These little guys are sure to please. Serve on a bed of ice.

Fresh & Light: LETTUCE Wraps and Lettuce Cups

Teriyaki Mushroom wraps

These Vegan Lettuce Wraps are filled with Teriyaki Mushrooms and brown rice- a healthy delicious lunch or appetizer!

Mini Crab Louise

Mini Crab Louie! Fresh crab, served in butter lettuce cups with radish and avocado, drizzled with Crab Louie dressing. Fresh and light, these flavorful appetizers are always the hit of the party! Keto and low carb.

Vietnamese Chicken wraps

Vietnamese Chicken Lettuce Wraps made with healthy veggies and your choice of chicken or tofu! Serve these up as a light and healthy appetizer or a refreshing lunch!

Lamb Kofta Wraps

Grilled Lamb Kofta Wraps are light and delicious, and BURSTING with Middle Eastern Flavor! Served with Tzatziki, these are low carb and high in protein.

Vietnamese Shrimp Wraps

Vietnamese Shrimp Lettuce Wraps with Nuoc Cham, a light and refreshing appetizer, perfect for hot summer days. Flavorful, healthy and low in carbs and calories.

Crackers, Pita Chips and Boards!

Sourdough Crackers

Sourdough Crackersmade from sourdough discard or starter. A quick, easy and adaptable recipe. These crackers are crisp, tangy and incredibly addicting!

Winter Cheese Board

How to make a beautiful Winter Cheese Board with a good variety of soft and hard cheeses ( blue cheese, aged cheddar cheese, triple cream brie, camembert, parmesan, pecorino,etc. ) winter fruits, spiced nuts, dried fruits, olives, and this delicious recipe for Blood Orange Marmalade.

Rustic SeeD Crackers

Light and crisp, these Rustic Seed Crackers are keto, gluten-free and vegan. This recipe is incredibly easy, flexible, adaptable and full of toasty rich flavor. They are the perfect snack by themselves and pair with most toppings.

Homemade Pita Chips

How to make beautiful homemade pita chips from scratch. Great for mezze platters, hummus, baba ganoush, or any of your favorite dips. Easy, vegan and fun to make!

Holiday Cheese Board

How to make a beautiful Holiday Cheese Board with Roasted Quince, figs, and persimmon, a selection of cheese, honey and olives.

Charcuterie Board

This Charcuterie Board will wow your guests! Easy to make ahead- beautiful presentation!

Spectacular Brie Cake

A festive, holiday Brie Cake topped with fresh berries, figs and grapes, drizzled with honey and served with seeded crackers – a stunning but very easy holiday appetizer – perfect for parties, celebrations and gatherings!

Little Bites (AKA Finger Foods)

Besides making bruschetta ( see above) here are some fun finger foods for your party or gathering!

Stuffed Dates

Stuffed Dates withPistachios and wild rose petals (in summer) or pomegranate seeds (in winter). A simple easy appetizer that can be made ahead. Perfect for parties and gatherings!

Deviled Eggs

The Best EVER Deviled Eggs– made with crumbled bacon (or sub vegan bacon bits), cheddar and onion, simple and soooooo delicious!

Moroccan Meatballs with Pomegranate

Moroccan Meatballs! with Pomegranate Glaze – sumptuous andflavorful, these easy lamb meatballs can be made ahead, then reheated in the oven right before your guests arrive.

Maple Pecans

These delicious Maple Pecans are the perfect party snack! Made in just 15 minutes with only 3 ingredients! Oil free, Sugar Free, Vegan and totally foolproof! The BEST recipe that comes out perfect every time!

