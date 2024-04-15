Harry Potter Hot Butterbeer Recipe (2024)

Brown sugar, butter, butterscotch and some other secret ingredients to give it some special magical spice is all you need to recreate this delicious treat. Jump to Recipe

Harry Potter fans rejoice! We have made the very best Hot Butterbeer recipe outside of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter! Brown sugar, butter, butterscotch, and some other secret ingredients to give it some special magical spice is all you need to recreate this delicious treat.

Harry Potter Hot Butterbeer Recipe

Why go all the way to Florida or California to Universal Studios Wizarding World of Harry Potter, when you can make your very own cup of Butterbeer right in your own home?

When it comes to Butterbeer recipes, we know our stuff! We are obsessed with our recipe, but you cannot miss our Frozen Butterbeer recipe and our Butterbeer Ice Cream!

Some Butterbeer Recipes are super labor-intensive, not ours. Not only is this a very easy recipe, but it also tastes very close to the “real thing”. It is definitely Harry Potter Party-worthy and pretty darn close to the Butterbeer from Universal Orlando!

What is Butterbeer

Butterbeer is a well-known beverage mentioned throughout the Harry Potter book series. It is a delicious drink that was served to the students of Hogwarts, in the town of Hogsmeade, at the pub, The Three Broomsticks. When the Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened at Universal Orlando, it became an immediate sensation!

Is Butterbeer Alcoholic

Our butterbeer recipe is a non-alcoholic version. There are recipes that include alcohol, but there is no alcohol in our recipe – so kids and adults can enjoy!

How to make Butterbeer

Our hot version of Butterbeer is very easy to make. You are basically just mixing and heating up our 8 ingredients, which can ALL be purchased at Walmart. Walmart has their own Great Value line of products, which we used for most of our ingredients!

Milk

Butter

Brown sugar

Cream Soda

Butter

Butterscotch Instant Pudding

Vanilla

ginger Paste

Cayenne

In a large microwave-safe bowl, whisk together the milk, butter, and brown sugar and heat in microwave for 3 minutes (stir every minute). Whisk together until the butter is melted and sugar is dissolved. Whisk in 1/2 bottle of the cream soda and stir in the butterscotch instant pudding mix. Whisk in the vanilla, ginger, and cayenne. Add in the remainder of the cream soda. Either heat in the microwave, on stovetop or pour into a crockpot to keep it at a consistent temperature.

(We set the crockpot on high then gradually lowered it to keep the butterbeer warm. You will want to stir it occasionally) (Optional) Add whipped cream to the top of each cup of butterbeer and drizzle butterscotch sauce on top of the whipped cream.

Pro-Tip: We liked to use the ginger and cayenne to give it a little after kick (VERY LITTLE – don’t worry if you don’t like cayenne, it is almost non-existent when mixed in. Feel free to use a little more 1/2 tsp of each, if you want to notice those ingredients more!

As I mention in the notes of the recipe, we like to top our drink off with some whipped topping and either butterscotch or caramel sauce.

Pair your butterbeer with a Chocolate Frog or some Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans!

