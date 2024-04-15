Savoury baking recipes (2024)

  • A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.22 ratings

    Savoury fluffy cakes packed with cheddar, Parmesan, chives, spring onion and cream cheese - delicious fresh from the oven

    • 40 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian

  • A star rating of 4 out of 5.2 ratings

    Make your own layered pork pie using sausages, fruit, chicken fillets and ham with hot water crust pastry - perfect for parties and picnics

    • 3 hrs 30 mins
    • A challenge

  • A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.16 ratings

    These savoury pastries are sure to please at a posh picnic, with cream cheese, smoked fish and puff pastry

    • 50 mins
    • Easy

  • A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.17 ratings

    Yeast extract gives a deep savoury flavour to these tasty pinwheel cheddar cheese scones - perfect for afternoon tea or a simple snack

    • 35 mins
    • Easy

  • A star rating of 5 out of 5.21 ratings

    Make sure you use a punchy mature cheese to shine through these savoury scones made with mustard and buttermilk

    • 25 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
  • Classic white loaf

    A star rating of 3 out of 5.2 ratings

    Begin your bread-baking journey with this simple white loaf – once you’ve conquered this, you’ll be able to move on to more advanced recipes

    • 1 hr 5 mins
    • Easy
    • Healthy
    • Vegan
  • Classic cheese scones

    A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.355 ratings

    Indulge in some cheese scones for afternoon tea or as part of a picnic. They're also great served alongside soups and you can freeze them for later use

    • 35 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
  • Cheesy sausage rolls

    A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.21 ratings

    Bake these comforting bread rolls in a muffin tin - they're filled with cheddar, bangers, spring onions and garlic butter

    • 2 hrs 10 mins
    • Easy

  • A star rating of 4.4 out of 5.24 ratings

    Savoury Marmite works beautifully with cheese and onion when baked up in shortcrust parcels. These easy homemade pasties are ideal for picnics

    • 1 hr 25 mins
    • More effort
    • Vegetarian

  • A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.59 ratings

    A no-fuss open puff pastry pie that makes a great vegetarian main course or quick lunchtime treat

    • 55 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian

  • A star rating of 5 out of 5.2 ratings

    Create your own artisan bread with these attractive, yet simple-to-make savoury loaves

    • 3 hrs
    • Easy

  • A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.6 ratings

    Making a big savoury scone loaf is a quick and tasty alternative to making bread with yeast

    • 55 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
  • Olive bread swirls

    A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.35 ratings

    These delicious savoury rolls make an excellent side dish for a lunch party

    • 1 hr 50 mins
    • More effort

  • A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.45 ratings

    Spring flavour in every bite of this savoury bake

    • 1 hr 5 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
  • Welsh rarebit muffins

    A star rating of 4 out of 5.67 ratings

    Get the kids to help make these yummy muffins, perfect for lunchboxes

    • 40 mins
    • Easy
  • Homemade soft pretzels

    A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.49 ratings

    Edd Kimber demonstrates how to make perfect pretzels with a chewy crust and soft, fluffy interior. Mix honey and mustard for a fantastic dip to go with them

    • 25 mins
    • More effort
    • Vegetarian
  • Baked camembert with bacon-wrapped breadsticks

    A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.13 ratings

    Gooey, melted cheese and crispy, golden bread make a stunning centrepiece to share with friends over drinks or as a dinner party starter – make ahead for fuss-free entertaining

    • 1 hr
    • More effort

  • A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.37 ratings

    This simple loaf is easy to make but big on flavour and texture, with mature cheese, grated courgettes, oats and thyme

    • 1 hr 5 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian

  • A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.62 ratings

    These herby tear-and-share bread rolls have mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes baked into them - perfect for a picnic or for dipping into soup

    • 1 hr 20 mins
    • More effort
    • Vegetarian

  • A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.5 ratings

    These tasty white bread rolls are filled with cheese and onion – let everyone help themselves as part of a buffet

    • 1 hr 20 mins
    • More effort
  • Jumbo sausage roll with salsa beans

    A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.22 ratings

    This giant sausage roll and spicy homemade baked beans are easy to make and perfect for sharing - great for students on a budget

    • 50 mins
    • Easy
  • Brazilian cheese bread (pão de queijo)

    A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.21 ratings

    Try baking a South American mainstay – these light and fluffy cheese puffs are best served warm from the oven

    • 50 mins
    • Easy
