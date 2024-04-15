Savoury baking recipes (2024)

Showing 1 to 24 of 38 results
A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.22 ratings
Savoury fluffy cakes packed with cheddar, Parmesan, chives, spring onion and cream cheese - delicious fresh from the oven
- 40 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 4 out of 5.2 ratings
Make your own layered pork pie using sausages, fruit, chicken fillets and ham with hot water crust pastry - perfect for parties and picnics
- 3 hrs 30 mins
- A challenge
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.16 ratings
These savoury pastries are sure to please at a posh picnic, with cream cheese, smoked fish and puff pastry
- 50 mins
- Easy
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.17 ratings
Yeast extract gives a deep savoury flavour to these tasty pinwheel cheddar cheese scones - perfect for afternoon tea or a simple snack
- 35 mins
- Easy
A star rating of 5 out of 5.21 ratings
Make sure you use a punchy mature cheese to shine through these savoury scones made with mustard and buttermilk
- 25 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
These cheesy savoury bites are best eaten on the day they're baked – ideally fresh from the oven. They're perfect for picnics or lunchboxes
- 1 hr 10 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Classic white loaf
A star rating of 3 out of 5.2 ratings
Begin your bread-baking journey with this simple white loaf – once you’ve conquered this, you’ll be able to move on to more advanced recipes
- 1 hr 5 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegan
- Classic cheese scones
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.355 ratings
Indulge in some cheese scones for afternoon tea or as part of a picnic. They're also great served alongside soups and you can freeze them for later use
- 35 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Cheesy sausage rolls
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.21 ratings
Bake these comforting bread rolls in a muffin tin - they're filled with cheddar, bangers, spring onions and garlic butter
- 2 hrs 10 mins
- Easy
A star rating of 4.4 out of 5.24 ratings
Savoury Marmite works beautifully with cheese and onion when baked up in shortcrust parcels. These easy homemade pasties are ideal for picnics
- 1 hr 25 mins
- More effort
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.59 ratings
A no-fuss open puff pastry pie that makes a great vegetarian main course or quick lunchtime treat
- 55 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 5 out of 5.3 ratings
This savoury cheese and onion bread is delicious served warm from the oven and makes a great easy sharing starter
- 3 hrs
- Easy
A star rating of 5 out of 5.2 ratings
Create your own artisan bread with these attractive, yet simple-to-make savoury loaves
- 3 hrs
- Easy
A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.6 ratings
Making a big savoury scone loaf is a quick and tasty alternative to making bread with yeast
- 55 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Olive bread swirls
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.35 ratings
These delicious savoury rolls make an excellent side dish for a lunch party
- 1 hr 50 mins
- More effort
A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.45 ratings
Spring flavour in every bite of this savoury bake
- 1 hr 5 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Welsh rarebit muffins
A star rating of 4 out of 5.67 ratings
Get the kids to help make these yummy muffins, perfect for lunchboxes
- 40 mins
- Easy
- Homemade soft pretzels
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.49 ratings
Edd Kimber demonstrates how to make perfect pretzels with a chewy crust and soft, fluffy interior. Mix honey and mustard for a fantastic dip to go with them
- 25 mins
- More effort
- Vegetarian
- Baked camembert with bacon-wrapped breadsticks
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.13 ratings
Gooey, melted cheese and crispy, golden bread make a stunning centrepiece to share with friends over drinks or as a dinner party starter – make ahead for fuss-free entertaining
- 1 hr
- More effort
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.37 ratings
This simple loaf is easy to make but big on flavour and texture, with mature cheese, grated courgettes, oats and thyme
- 1 hr 5 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.62 ratings
These herby tear-and-share bread rolls have mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes baked into them - perfect for a picnic or for dipping into soup
- 1 hr 20 mins
- More effort
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.5 ratings
These tasty white bread rolls are filled with cheese and onion – let everyone help themselves as part of a buffet
- 1 hr 20 mins
- More effort
- Jumbo sausage roll with salsa beans
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.22 ratings
This giant sausage roll and spicy homemade baked beans are easy to make and perfect for sharing - great for students on a budget
- 50 mins
- Easy
- Brazilian cheese bread (pão de queijo)
A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.21 ratings
Try baking a South American mainstay – these light and fluffy cheese puffs are best served warm from the oven
- 50 mins
- Easy