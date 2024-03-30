7 Amazing Homemade Body Massage Oil Recipes (2024)

Elevate your at-home spa experience with these 7 amazing and easy to put together body massage oil recipes

The previous article discussed the benefits of a body massage and the best oils for a body massage at home.

I shared the 6 best oils for this as well as the best essential oils you can include in your body massage.

This article will cover how to make a body massage oil at home sharing 7 sensual recipes for this as well as how to body massage yourself at home.

In This Post... Why Body Massage?

Homemade Body Massage Oil Blends

Relaxing Body Massage Oil Blend

Restorative and Uplifting Body Massage Oil Blend

Tissue and Muscle Body Massage Oil Blend

Sensual Body Massage Oil Blend

Invigorating Body Massage Oil Blend

Glowing Skin Body Massage Oil Blend

Anti Scar, Cellulite, and Stretch Marks Body Massage Oil Blend

How to Body Massage at Home

Body Massage Oil Tips

Why Body Massage?

A body massage can help improve overall health and being and should be included as much as possible in your body care regimen.

Most people would go to a professional spa or massage therapist for a body massage but sometimes, you can’t afford it.

In some cases, you’re like me and would rather DIY because it feels weird letting a stranger poke and paw at your body.

This is where do-it-yourself body massage oils are a lifesaver.

These DIY body massage oil blends also make a great holiday gift. You also have the added benefit of customizing your aromatherapy regimen to your tastes.

Homemade Body Massage Oil Blends

Relaxing Body Massage Oil Blend

Ingredients

Restorative and Uplifting Body Massage Oil Blend

Ingredients

Tissue and Muscle Body Massage Oil Blend

Ingredients

Sensual Body Massage Oil Blend

Ingredients

Invigorating Body Massage Oil Blend

Ingredients

Glowing Skin Body Massage Oil Blend

Ingredients

Anti Scar, Cellulite, and Stretch Marks Body Massage Oil Blend

Ingredients

Directions

Open the 4 oz bottle and measure the recommended amounts of carrier oil into the bottle.

Add in the essential oils and any other ingredients.

Close and shake. Set aside for your body massages.

You can mix and match and adjust the recipes as you see fit but try to stick to the carrier oils recommended.

How to Body Massage at Home

Take a shower or bath. You may also exfoliate your body in the process. Use a body exfoliating brush such as this Skin Brushing Set

Pat your skin dry afterward and settle down in the spot where you want to massage yourself.

Immerse the bottle of massage oil in a bowl of hot water for a few minutes then pour a few drops of your body massage oil blend between your palms, rub together and apply to the relevant spot. You can also warm the oil between your hands before applying it as an alternative.

Work your fingers in gentle circles around the spots in a clockwise and counter-clockwise motion.

The video below also shows a great representation of massaging various areas of your body:-

Body Massage Oil Tips

If you’re unsure about a recipe, perform a patch test a few days before you apply it to large areas of your body.

Before you start using a body massage oil if you’re pregnant or nursing, consult with your primary care physician.

Do not apply undiluted essential oils to your skin. They will burn and irritate your skin and can cause contact dermatitis.

After applying body massage oils, use sun protection as your skin, might be more sensitive depending on what blend you used.

It’s imperative you buy high-quality carrier oils and essential oils to avoid a disaster with your body massage therapy. I have made recommendations throughout this article and in 6 Best Oils for a Body Massage At Home .

When massaging yourself at home, there will be some places that your arms just can’t reach unless you’re Mister Fantastic. In this case, use a foam roller.

Warm up the oil slightly before you apply for your massages but take care not to let it get too hot so you don’t burn yourself. Alternatively, you can warm up the oil between your fingers before application.

Would you rather just buy a body massage oil than mix yours?

Then check out the top 15 body massage oil brands recommended in 6 Best Oils for a Body Massage At Home.

Pin best homemade body massage oil blends for later and follow me on Pinterest for more hair, health, fitness, and beauty tips, freebies, and resources.

Abi is a curly hair expert who delved into the world ofnatural oilsafter severe hair loss issues. Through her research, study, and testing, she was able to regrow her bald spots & a healthy head of hair. She is the founder ofHealthy Natural Hair Products & Ade Ori Hair Care, and the author of the highly-rated Healthy Hair Care Series. She continues to study hair science, Ayurveda, and natural and healthy solutions for hair and skin. Learn more about our Editorial Guidelines…

This post contains affiliate links which means I will make a small commission if you purchase through those links. Read full disclosureHERE.