7 Best VPNs for Xbox One (2024)

Virtual private networks (VPNs) aren’t just for laptops or desktop computers—but also for gaming consoles. In the following guide, readers will learn more about the best VPNs for Xbox One in 2023. After bringing out each VPN, the article will cover each VPN in more detail, explaining every VPN’s strong and weak points. The article will also go over the possibility of acquiring free games for Xbox One with certain VPN providers. By the end of the guide, the reader will have a clear understanding of which options are available considering VPNs and what to do in order to get the desired VPN working correctly. Finally, VPNs for other consoles will also be mentioned.

For the modern online user, a VPN is a must-have. VPN services protect the user’s connection while browsing the internet. The main usage is to protect one’s privacy and provide online anonymity. The main benefits of VPNs for Xbox One include securing public WiFi networks, masking internet browsing and torrent history, streaming content from georestricted websites, and cheaper deals on different online products and services. The VPNs in this guide are all safe to use and are highly credible on all accounts. Modern VPNs offer apps through secure distribution channels (such as official websites and the Google Play Store or Apple App Store) to make browsing the internet safe for all users. For Xbox One, users have to install the VPN’s app and then connect the Xbox One to the internet via that app. Whether the Xbox One user is just chatting online, playing a game or streaming, the user’s data is protected by the VPN. Without a VPN, Xbox One users cannot bypass georestrictions or overcome content locks. VPNs help users bypass all kinds of location-based content restrictions for games, apps and video services. The best VPNs for Xbox One offer affordable plans, great unblocking capabilities and fast speeds to make online gaming and streaming a smooth experience.

The best VPNs for Xbox One are given below.

1. NordVPN

The main usage of NordVPN is to secure internet access and make online communications private. The advantages of NordVPN include good performance, fast speeds, a wide server network and solid VPN apps. The disadvantages of NordVPN include a slight learning curve for users new to VPN services and a lack of server information via the app.

The unique features of NordVPN include Double VPN, VPN over Tor, antivirus protection, ad blocker and a zero-logs policy. The strong sides of NordVPN include six simultaneous connections, an automatic kill switch and activity-specific optimized servers. The security of NordVPN is top-notch with AES 256-bit encryption, perfect forward security and 2048-bit DH along with SHA2 284-bit for authentication purposes, a kill switch, split tunneling and double VPN. There is also leak protection and malware blocking for added security, as detailed in a separate NordVPN review.

The price of NordVPN is $11.99 per month for the one-month plan, $4.99 per month for the one-year plan, and $3.99 per month for the two-year plan. Keep note that the renewal subscription fee will be $99.48 yearly.

NordVPN is owned by Tefincom S.A.

NordVPN works by encrypting user data, passing the data through a secure network and then hiding the user’s IP address via a company-owned VPN server. To use NordVPN on Xbox One, the easiest way is to install a VPN on the router. Apart from that, using a Windows computer with an extra Ethernet port can also do the trick. NordVPN has useful guides on the company’s website on how to make NordVPN work with Xbox One.

NordVPN is considered the best VPN for Xbox One because the service offers great discounts, provides great speeds for online gaming and can unblock all major streaming services.

2. IPVanish

IPVanish is a veteran VPN service, with the main usage being protecting privacy while keeping connections fast. The upsides of IPVanish include fast customer support, good speeds, extra features and good WireGuard implementation. The downsides of IPVanish include the inability to unblock streaming services like Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video, an irregular update schedule and average OpenVPN implementation.

As covered in a separate IPVanish review, the unique features of this VPN service include unlimited simultaneous device connections, detailed installation guides, lots of server locations and the SugarSync cloud service. The strong sides of IPVanish are an automatic connection to servers with low load, powerful encryption and low ping, which are all good for Xbox One online gaming. The security of IPVanish is top-notch with AES 256-bit encryption, SHA 512-bit hash functions, a kill switch, strongest possible protocols, obfuscation and split tunneling.

The price of IPVanish is $10.99 per month for the one-month package, $5.32 per month for the three-month (quarterly) package and $3.99 per month for the 12-month package.

IPVanish is owned by J2 Global. The service encrypts user data, forms a secure tunnel and then sends user data through company-owned and rented servers for maximum privacy.

To get IPVanish working on Xbox One, users will have to find a VPN-enabled Windows or Mac computer first and then share the internet connection with Xbox One either via Ethernet Cable or WiFi. Buying or owning a VPN-enabled router is another solution.

IPVanish is one of the best VPNs for Xbox One because of fast servers, the ability to unblock most streaming sites and good discounts on long-term packages.

3. PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN’s main usage is to stay protected online and unblock content. The advantages of PrivateVPN include fast speeds, torrenting servers, many simultaneous connections and intuitive apps. The disadvantages of PrivateVPN include the low number of servers, lack of advanced security features and lack of easy support for Linux.

The unique features of PrivateVPN include Stealth VPN mode, remote customer help, unlimited bandwidth and high connection speed. The strong sides of PrivateVPN include zero logs, high-performing servers, six simultaneous connections and user-friendly apps. Based on a comprehensive PrivateVPN review, the security of this VPN service is top-notch, with multiple encryption options available, such as AES 256-bit CBC, AES 256-bit GCM, AES 128-bit CBC and AES 128-bit GCM. In addition to the many encryption options, PrivateVPN also offers some of the strongest VPN protocols available, such as OpenVPN and LT2P, along with WireGuard.

The price of PrivateVPN is $8.99 per month for the one-month package, $6 per month for the three-month package, and $2.00 per month for the 36-month package. Keep in mind that the price of renewal will change to $72 yearly after the initial 36 months. PrivateVPN is owned by Global AB.

PrivateVPN is similar to other VPNs as the service encrypts user data, sends the data to a server the company operates, and then eventually sends the response back to the user’s machine. This completes any online transaction completely privately.

To use PrivateVPN on Xbox One, users will have to go to the official website and read tutorials on how to install PrivateVPN on the router. Or, as previously mentioned, use a Windows machine with a VPN to share the secure internet connection with the Xbox One console.

PrivateVPN is one of the best VPNs for Xbox One because even with a fewer number of servers than other VPNs, the speed is good. The service can unblock popular streaming services and has good discounts on long-term packages (close to 80%).

4. CyberGhost

CyberGhost VPN’s main usage is to safeguard digital information and keep activities untraceable. The advantages of CyberGhost include an easy user interface, a simple installation process and lots of servers. The disadvantages of CyberGhost include irregular (but rare) dropped connections, slightly longer connection times and potential privacy issues.

The unique features of CyberGhost include a mammoth 45-day money-back guarantee, a large network of over 8,000 servers and various aesthetic app themes. The strong points of CyberGhost include lots of different server locations (91) and reliable connections.

The security of CyberGhost is also top-notch as the service offers AES 256-bit encryption, SHA 256-bit for authentication and WireGuard. Other security features include a kill switch, split tunneling and proxy servers.

The price of CyberGhost is $12.99 per month for the 1-month plan, $4.29 per month for the one-year plan and $3.25 per month for the two-year plan. The three-year plan brings the price down to $2.29 per month, which also has three added months.

CyberGhost VPN is owned by Kape Technologies, which doesn’t instill confidence because the company has a questionable history on privacy issues. In terms of working, CyberGhost uses encryption and dedicated servers to keep the user’s online activities hidden. To get CyberGhost VPN to work on a console, users need to connect a Windows PC or a router with a VPN and then share the internet connection with the Xbox One console.

CyberGhost is considered a good VPN for Xbox One because the servers are fast, the unblocking ability is quite good (works with Netflix), and the VPN has steep discounts (up to 82%), which make the VPN quite affordable.

CyberGhost offers unique features such as ad-blocking and malware protection, as detailed in the full CyberGhost VPN review.

5. ExpressVPN

The main use of ExpressVPN is to make online experiences secure for everybody via a trustworthy service. The advantages of ExpressVPN include fast VPN servers, support for torrenting, extra privacy options and security tools. The disadvantages of ExpressVPN include ties to companies known for not safeguarding user privacy, limited customization options and the browser extension not working without a desktop application.

Unique features of ExpressVPN include the Lightway protocol, optimized servers for gaming and streaming and low-latency servers. And as detailed in Security Gladiators’ full ExpressVPN review, the strong sides of ExpressVPN are the service’s dedicated IP facility, independent audit reports and streamlined apps on all major platforms. The security of ExpressVPN is excellent with AES 256-bit encryption, ChaCha20/Poly1305, SHA 512-bit hash functions, strong VPN protocols such as OpenVPN, L2TP and Lightway, along with a kill switch and a split tunneling feature.

The price of ExpressVPN is $12.95 per month for the one-month package, $9.99 per month for the six-month package and $6.67 per month for the 12-month package. Kape Technologies owns ExpressVPN, which, as mentioned before, might pose a problem for the extra privacy-conscious online users.

On a software level, ExpressVPN works pretty much the same way as all the other elite VPNs. The service secures user data with encryption and then sends the data to the final destination via a company-owned server. Such an arrangement grants users total anonymity and privacy.

Setting up ExpressVPN on Xbox One can easily be done by purchasing a VPN-enabled router from a reputable online seller. Otherwise, a normal router might do the trick as well since the official ExpressVPN website has tons of tutorials that can simplify the process.

ExpressVPN is considered one of the best VPNs for Xbox One because of the service’s consistently fast server network, ability to unblock all streaming services reliably and detailed tutorials on how to set up a router with the VPN.

6. Surfshark

Surfshark VPN service’s main usage is to secure everything the user comes into contact with in the digital world. The advantages of Surfshark include great customer support, powerful security tools, good protocol support and an excellent reputation. The disadvantages of Surfshark include missing features on the iOS platform and rare disconnections (which is a problem for users looking for protection all the time).

The unique features of Surfshark include unlimited simultaneous connections, antivirus components accessible within the VPN app and detailed information about the server the user has connected to.

As covered in the full Surfshark review, the strong sides of Surfshark are a big server network, audit reports from independent cybersecurity audit firms and GPS-spoofing. The security of Surfshark is on par with the best in the business with AES 256-bit encryption, ad blocker, malware blocker, scanner, a kill switch, split tunneling and ChaCha20Poly1305 encryption. Additionally, Surfshark also offers SHA 512-encryption for authentication, WireGuard and OpenVPN as protocol options and RAM-only servers.

The price of Surfshark is $12.95 per month for the one-month package, $3.99 per month for the 12-month package, and $2.49 per month for the 24-month package. Surfshark is owned by Surfshark Ltd, which is great for privacy.

Surfshark works by protecting the user’s data with encryption and then passing the secured data through a secure tunnel directly to the VPN’s servers. After that, the data leaves the VPN’s server, goes to the final destination and then the response is sent back to the VPN server. The VPN server then sends the response back to the user’s device, thus securing communications.

To use Surfshark on Xbox One, users will have to install Surfshark on a router and then connect Xbox One to the internet via the VPN-enabled router. Surfshark has a great tutorial on how to do so on the official website. Essentially, users need to go to the settings page of the router and then search for the VPN page. If the router does not support VPN, users can install a custom firmware from the official Surfshark website to convert the router into a VPN-enabled router. After that, users have to go to the VPN tab, input credentials and connect to a server. Then, users need to connect Xbox One to the internet through the VPN-enabled router.

Surfshark is considered a good VPN for Xbox One because the service is fast, offers deep discounts on longer subscription packages and works with all major streaming services. A perfect choice for streaming content and accessing region-locked games on Xbox One.

7. TorGuard

The main usage of TorGuard is to secure internet connection while maintaining decent speed. The advantages of TorGuard include high-performing servers, torrenting capabilities and powerful security options. The disadvantages of TorGuard include missing features on some platforms, dropped connections once in a while and long load times.

Unique features of TorGuard include Stealth proxy service, free dedicated IP and a free trial period via the money-back guarantee for seven days. The strong sides of TorGuard include a zero- logs policy, fast customer support, unlimited bandwidth and unlimited speeds. From a security perspective, TorGuard is very good with offerings such as port forwarding, strong protocols such as WireGuard and OpenVPN, AES 256-bit encryption, AES 128-bit encryption, Blowfish encryption, SHA 512-bit for authentication, a kill switch, IPv6 leak protection, and split tunneling.

The price of TorGuard is $9.99 per month for the “Standard” package, $12.99 per month for the “Pro” package and $32.99 per month for the “Business” VPN package. VPN Networks LLC owns TorGuard and is a holding company based in Florida.

TorGuard works by encrypting the user’s data. After encryption, the service sends the data to a VPN server, which then sends the request to the website/service the user wants to access. To make TorGuard work, users will have to download TorGuard on a router. Then users need to connect the Xbox One gaming council to the router for internet connection. Users can also set up TorGuard on a Windows 10 machine and then share the connection with the Xbox One.

The full TorGuard review, which more interested readers can check, covers all of these functions in-depth.

Why is It Useful to Use a VPN on Xbox One?

Using a VPN on Xbox One is useful because of the threats present against users who engage in console gaming. Online gaming isn’t just about MMOs or online battle royale shooters. Almost all games now require some form of internet connection to download updates and keep player records. Such activities generate data, which needs to be stored either on the gaming system (Xbox One) or in the cloud.

Using a VPN on Xbox One essentially stops hackers from locating the Xbox One user and then launching cyberattacks of various levels to steal data. VPNs change the IP address of the user’s Xbox One, which makes tracking the user down harder for hackers and government agencies. VPNs also help Xbox One users hide any online purchase records, email addresses and even passwords since none of such records are tied to the user’s original IP address.

While there aren’t that many viruses or malware specifically for Xbox One, hackers can and do launch cyberattacks to gain access to the user’s account and data stored on the console. The Xbox One account contains a ton of personal information about the user, including the date of birth and full name. Some users even have the home address stored somewhere on the console. Online purchases require credit cards. Xbox users who have bought games and other media through the gaming console are vulnerable to data breaches. VPNs guard against such data breaches.

Another reason why using a VPN on Xbox One is useful is that Microsoft has had multiple partnerships with the US government on various projects. The technology company apparently has allowed agencies like the NSA to have access to user data. Using a VPN protects users against market profiling as well.

VPNs for Xbox One can also get rid of bandwidth throttling which, in return, solves the problem of lag for many Xbox One users. With help from a given VPN’s ability to circumvent geoblocks, Xbox One users can have access to games, streaming and news content that wouldn’t otherwise be available to the user. Advanced encryption technologies enable VPNs for Xbox One to keep user data safe and privacy secured before, during and after gaming sessions.

Is It Possible to Download Free Games with a VPN on Xbox One?

Yes, VPNs on Xbox One make downloading free games possible for many Xbox One users. Many times, video game publishers and developers launch giveaways in addition to “free weekends” (where users from certain locations can play a new or old game for free for the entire weekend without any cost).

However, downloading free games meant for a specific region with help from a VPN service can be problematic if local laws don’t allow so. Sometimes, video game publishers and developers forbid users (including Xbox One users) from using VPNs to circumvent restrictions.

Another risk is that the free game might not work on the user’s Xbox One if the user’s Xbox One account was registered in another country. That would mean a waste of internet data (which the Xbox One user consumed to download the game) and computing resources.

Warning: While VPNs can help users get around gaming bans, doing something illegal while using a VPN on Xbox One can get the user permanently banned from a particular game or even from using the console.

Other risks include account achievements not syncing properly and game libraries not showing up in full once the VPN is turned off. Gaming clients like Steam also sometimes stop working if there is a change in the IP address.

Users can, however, set up a new account after connecting to a VPN server and then sign in to access games and other content from blocked regions.

Is It Possible to Watch Netflix with a VPN on Xbox One?

Yes, watching Netflix with a VPN on Xbox One is possible. To watch Netflix with a VPN on Xbox One, users need a VPN subscription, an Xbox One, a PC or a compatible router and an ethernet cable.

Installing a VPN on a router may not be the easiest method, but users can save a lot of time configuring options if followed. Essentially, Xbox One users need to install a VPN on a router. Any VPN that supports routers has detailed instructions on how to install VPN on the router on the official website. Users need to find VPN router tutorials on the VPN’s official website. Generally, the process involves the user downloading firmware files on a computer, going to the router configuration page from the web browser and then doing a firmware upgrade by clicking the appropriate button.

Once the router has access to the VPN, users need to connect Xbox One to the router. The easiest way to connect Xbox One to a VPN-enabled is to use an Ethernet cable. Plug one end of the Ethernet cable into the VPN router and the other end into the Xbox One gaming console.

That should provide VPN protection to Xbox One. Another method (the wireless method) is to go to the “Settings” menu of Xbox One. Then go to “Select Network” and then to “Set up Wireless Network.” Pick the appropriate WiFi connection (the one offered by a VPN-enabled router) and enter the password once clicked.

Another method is to install the VPN app on a PC or a Mac. Connect the Xbox One and the VPN-enabled computer via an Ethernet Cable. Click the Windows “Start Button,” go to “Settings” and then to “Network and Internet.” From there, click on the option that says VPN in the right-handed panel and then click on “Change Adapter Options.” Right-clicking the VPN icon (there should be an icon named “Ethernet” by the VPN service installed on the PC) and then going to the “Properties” menu should show the sharing tab. Users need to click the “Sharing” tab and then enable the option that says ”Allow Other Network Users to Connect Through This Computer’s Internet Connection.”

After that, click on “Select a Private Network Connection” and then pick the Ethernet connection coming from Xbox One. Then press the “Okay” button. The next part is where users have to press the “Xbox” button on the Xbox controller and then press the “RB” button a total of three times. After that, go to “Settings” and then to “Network” and then to “Network Settings.” Click on “Test Network Connection” to confirm the VPN connection.

Once the Xbox One has VPN protection, users are free to download Netflix from the Store and then input login credentials after launching the app to start watching content.

Note: Keep in mind that the best VPNs for Netflix are the ones that offer the fastest servers, lowest price and strong encryption.

Can You Play Online Games with a VPN on Xbox One?

Yes, Xbox One users can play online games when there is a VPN installed on the console. The best VPNs for gaming bring additional benefits, such as access to servers beyond the user’s real location and protection from some types of DDoS attacks. Such benefits arise from the fact that a VPN changes the IP address of the Xbox One user and hence hackers can’t target the original device of the user.

Pro Tip: Some VPNs do offer protection against phishing attempts and malware, which can help users involved in online gaming if someone shares a suspicious link or tries another method to infect the user’s console.

Xbox One users who are into online fighting games can reduce lag by changing the location of the server that is closer to the user’s real location. Of course, users have to make sure that the VPN is fast enough to not slow down the internet speed and negate the benefits of a closely located server.

What are the Requirements to Install a VPN on Xbox One?

The requirements to install a VPN on Xbox One are the gaming console Xbox One, a VPN subscription, an ethernet cable, a router and/or a PC running Windows.

As far as the process is concerned, users only need to go to the control panel screen of the router and then input the details usually supplied by the VPN service. Most routers have connection settings available either in the “Network” section or “WAN Setup” section or even the “Basic” section. As mentioned before, all elite VPNs provide detailed tutorials on official websites on how to configure routers for VPN connection. Once a router has a VPN connection, users only need to connect Xbox One to the VPN-enabled router.

Are There Any VPNs for Other Consoles?

Yes, VPNs can be configured to work on any console. Readers should keep in mind that no console offers a native VPN app. All VPN services that work with consoles do so by enabling the router to have a VPN connection and then the console to have a connection to that VPN-enabled router.

This way, any console can have VPN protection either via a VPN-enabled router or a VPN-enabled Windows PC. Hence, the best VPNs for PS5 are likely to be the same as for Xbox One.