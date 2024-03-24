Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2024)

By Yummiest Food 68 Comments

Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal – moist, delicious, healthy, gluten free breakfast, perfect way to start your day! Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal is the best healthy snack you’ve ever tried!

Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (1)

Oats, we all know that they are healthy and that we need to eat them often, but many of us don’t like them. I think that oats could be very tasty if we prepare them with our favorite fruits. My choice are apples in combination with cinnamon. For a short time you can get very healthy and delicious breakfast. What can we prepare better for breakfast then Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal?

If you take care of your weight, I am sure that you choose pastry for breakfast to get a lot of energy, but I am pretty sure that this Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal can give you more energy than pastry. I prepare these Oats very often in my kitchen and my children love them very much. Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal is the best choice to start your day. You can prepare this breakfast on many different ways and every time they are delicious. Oats are gluten free, have lots of vitamins, antioxidants and these are facts which are very important for our children to get a good immunity.

Apple Cinnamon Muffins are my recipe and every time I made it, I add something new. This is the perfect, easy and delicious breakfast. You need only a few ingredients for example rolled oats, bananas, egg, milk, cinnamon, baking powder, salt and apple. Many of ingredients you have in your kitchen. You need to preheat the oven to 375F, line standard muffin pan with 12 liners and set aside. In a medium bowl you need to mash banana with a fork. Then, you need to beat in the egg and add rolled oats, baking powder, cinnamon, milk and salt. Stir until well combined and add the diced apple, then stir again. Divide the batter into the prepared muffin pan and bake for 15 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of muffin comes out clean. Enjoy!

Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2)Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (3)

4.7 from 9 reviews

Save Print

Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal

Prep time:

Cook time:

Total time:

Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal - moist, delicious, healthy, gluten free breakfast, perfect way to start your day! Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal is the best healthy snack you've ever tried!

Ingredients

  • 2 cup rolled oats, old fashioned
  • 2 bananas, medium ripe
  • 1 egg
  • ½ cup milk
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 apple peeled and diced

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 F.
  2. Line standard muffin pan with 12 liners and set aside.
  3. In a medium bowl, mash banana with a fork.
  4. Then beat in the egg and add rolled oats, baking powder, cinnamon, milk and pinch of salt. Stir until well combined.
  5. Add the diced apple. Stir to combine.
  6. Divide the batter into the prepared muffin pan and bake for 15 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of muffin comes out clean.

Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (8)

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Eloise bell says

    Looks really good Think I will do that right now
    Thanks

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Thank you Eloise, for such a nice comment!

      Reply

  2. Melissa kelly says

    I’m extremely allergic to bananas can I use something other than bananas in the recipe.

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Hi Melissa, you need to use bananas for these Oatmeal cups.

      Reply

      • Bonnie says

        I don’t like bananas! Can just omit them. Bonnie

        Reply

        • Lidia says

          Hi Bonnie, I would try omitting the banana and replacing it with 1/4 cup applesauce and 1/4 cup liquid sweetener maple syrup or honey. It takes away the “no added sugar” aspect, but if you take away the banana you need something to add sweetness. Please let me know if you try it!

          Reply

          • S A Wilson says

            Thank you, I needed a substitute for bananas, as my daughter is Highly Allergic to Bananas!

          • Yummiest Food says

            You’re very welcome! 🙂

  3. Kate says

    These look so yummy! Do you think they would freeze well?

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Hi Kate, you can freeze these Oatmeal cups. The taste will be the same. Enjoy!

      Reply

  4. Sara says

    This looks AWESOME!!!! Plus it feels like it won’t feel heavy on the stomach! (I don’t know how to say it in proper English… sorry haha)
    I will definitely make them soon! Thanks a lot for sharing the recipe! 🙂

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      You’re welcome! 🙂 Thank you Sara, for such a nice comment!

      Reply

  5. Andrew says

    How many calories per serve and how many is a serve

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Hi Andrew, you can get 12 muffins. Each muffin has 135 calories. Enjoy!

      Reply

      • Yvette says

        How many muffins are a serving? I am looking forward to making these, they look yummy.

        Reply

        • Lidia Simic says

          Hi Yvette, you can get 12 muffins. I’m glad you like the recipe! Enjoy!

          Reply

  6. Nicole says

    Just finished make these an boy a really they yummy! an so easy my Lil one is gonna lobe these. thank you for the recipe. Thumbs up!

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      You’re welcome! 🙂 Thank you Nicole for such a nice comment!

      Reply

  7. Lynn says

    Looks like a great breakfast or snack with some yogurt. Thanks!

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      You’re welcome Lynn! 🙂

      Reply

  8. Kim King says

    Thank you for sharing this recipe! I can not wait to try this!

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      You’re welcome! 🙂

      Reply

  9. Susie says

    Mine are in the oven right now!

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      🙂

      Reply

  10. Jane says

    Can the muffins be frozen?

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Yes, muffins can be frozen. Enjoy!

      Reply

  11. Jessica says

    Currently baking them and they smell amazing! How should I go about storing the extras? My husband and I would like to eat them over the next couple days for breakfast. Thanks again for the recipe!

    Reply

  12. R says

    Can I use a mini cupcake pan instead? How long should I bake it for?

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Yes, you can use mini cupcakes pan. Bake them about 10 minutes or until golden brown. Good luck and enjoy!

      Reply

  13. Emma says

    Made these last night. Thanks for sharing your recipe! They were so quick and yummy.

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      You’re welcome Emma! 🙂 Thanks for sharing this nice comment!

      Reply

  14. Lynn says

    I make these every week & they are delicious & so easy! I like the apple & to switch things up I tried blueberries this week, they were tasty! Thanks

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      You’re welcome Lynn! 🙂 Thanks for sharing this nice comment!

      Reply

    • Kelley says

      How many blueberries did you use?

      Reply

      • Lidia Simic says

        Hi Kelley, In this recipe I do not use blueberries

        Reply

  15. Anamaria Vicente says

    Thanks for sharing your recieppe with us, Lidia. I tried it yesterday, it was delicious. But today it got better. It is a perfect idea for a healthy breakfast.

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      You’re very welcome! 🙂 I’m glad you like the recipe!

      Reply

  16. Sheri says

    Good afternoon,
    I’ve got to increase my daughters fiber intake, could I leave the apple skin on? Thanks

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Hi Sheri, you can leave apple skin on, this won’t change the taste. Enjoy!

      Reply

  17. Nora says

    Tnx for sharing. I’ve made them several times. Very easy to make. My family loves them.! Do u by any chance have the nutritional facts.

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Hi Nora, I’m glad you like it! Each muffin has 135 calories. Enjoy!

      Reply

  18. Marisol Sagrista says

    I attempted to make it but was unsuccessful as I did not have baking powder it came out very dry and did not taste good. Is it important to use the baking powder???

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Hi Marisol, it is very important to use baking powder. Better luck next time!

      Reply

  19. KelseyM says

    Lidia, any particular kind of apple that is best?

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Hi Kelsey, I have used Fuji apple but you can use any kind you like the most. Enjoy!

      Reply

  20. Amanda says

    These are perfect for a quick breakfast when mornings are rushed! I tried with a honeycrisp apple and a Paula Red, and found that the Paula Reds were much better because they were softer. The crisp apples were okay, but just didn’t blend as well texture-wise.

    Reply

  21. Anemarie says

    Hi Lidia,

    Just made the muffins. They are great. Thank you for sharing your recipe.

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      You’re very welcome Anemarie! 🙂 I’m glad that you like the recipe!

      Reply

  22. Judith Lay says

    Would like to have nutritional breakdowns of recipe if available.

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Hi Judith, The calorie count with my adjustments and macros are about

      135 calories
      Fat: 4g
      Carbs: 21g
      Fiber: 4g
      Sugar: 3g
      Protein: 4g

      Reply

  23. Hope says

    Do I need to use baking powder??

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Hi Hope, Yes you have to use baking powder. Enjoy!

      Reply

  24. Peg says

    Hi!

    Can I use just the egg white for the recipe instead of the full egg?

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Hi Peg, I haven’t tried with egg white only, but I think it could work. Good luck!

      Reply

  25. Lynne says

    Hi…
    Just wondering how many cups 2 bananas equal for this recipe??

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Hi Lynne, 2 mashed bananas are almost 1 cup. Enjoy!

      Reply

  26. Lidia Simic says

    Hi Tracy, Each muffin has 135 calories. Enjoy!

    Reply

  27. Genevieve says

    Can’t wait to bake these tonight! I do have one question and a dumb one. But what do you mean rolled oats. Is that a brand or a special kind of oat?

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Hi Genevieve, Old fashioned oats and rolled oats are the same thing.
      The difference between steel-cut, rolled, and instant oats is simply how much the oat
      groat has been processed. This also results in each variety having a distinct texture and varying cook times.
      Rolled oats cook faster than steel-cut oats, absorb more liquid, and hold their shape relatively well during cooking.
      Rolled oats are commonly used in granola bars, cookies, muffins, and other baked goods.
      To be quite honest, I almost always only buy rolled oats so that way I can have either rolled oats, or make quick oats depending on what I’m making.
      For baking, regular rolled oats and quick cooking are usually interchangeable in a recipe. If your recipe calls for quick cooking oats and you only have old-fashioned rolled oats, pulse the old-fashioned oats in the food processor a few times.
      Rolled oats or old-fashioned are the oat rolled into flakes. This means the oils are stabilized, and the oats stay fresh longer. The larger surface area means they will cook more quickly than steel cut oats. I hope it helps!

      Reply

  28. Michelle T says

    I had made these this afternoon. I would for sure make a few adjustments. These bad boys do the job, fill you up. i followed the recipe as written and i couldnt help but find these flavorless. I would make these again as it would be a quick healthy breakfast/snack, but i would add either a small amount of chocolate chips or some sort of sweetener as the lack of flavor is hard to get by. They did come out very moist and cooked well, just needs a bit of flavor enhancement!!

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      Thank you for such a nice comment Michelle!

      Reply

  29. Tracie says

    Are these low cholesterol? They sound yummy!!

    Reply

    • Lidia Simic says

      🙂

      Reply

  30. Susan says

    Don’t over bake the muffins. They turn out moist inside when just starting to brown on top. Poke a toothpick in the middle of a muffin to test for doneness. They are an easy breakfast and work well for a filling take-with-you snack! So good!

    Reply

  31. Cindy says

    Question:
    Can I use soy or almomd milk or is regular milk necessary? Thank you

    Reply

    • Yummiest Food says

      Hi, Cindy! Yes, you could use soy or almond milk.

      Reply

