Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2024)

By Yummiest Food 68 Comments
Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal – moist, delicious, healthy, gluten free breakfast, perfect way to start your day! Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal is the best healthy snack you’ve ever tried!
Oats, we all know that they are healthy and that we need to eat them often, but many of us don’t like them. I think that oats could be very tasty if we prepare them with our favorite fruits. My choice are apples in combination with cinnamon. For a short time you can get very healthy and delicious breakfast. What can we prepare better for breakfast then Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal?
If you take care of your weight, I am sure that you choose pastry for breakfast to get a lot of energy, but I am pretty sure that this Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal can give you more energy than pastry. I prepare these Oats very often in my kitchen and my children love them very much. Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal is the best choice to start your day. You can prepare this breakfast on many different ways and every time they are delicious. Oats are gluten free, have lots of vitamins, antioxidants and these are facts which are very important for our children to get a good immunity.
Apple Cinnamon Muffins are my recipe and every time I made it, I add something new. This is the perfect, easy and delicious breakfast. You need only a few ingredients for example rolled oats, bananas, egg, milk, cinnamon, baking powder, salt and apple. Many of ingredients you have in your kitchen. You need to preheat the oven to 375F, line standard muffin pan with 12 liners and set aside. In a medium bowl you need to mash banana with a fork. Then, you need to beat in the egg and add rolled oats, baking powder, cinnamon, milk and salt. Stir until well combined and add the diced apple, then stir again. Divide the batter into the prepared muffin pan and bake for 15 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of muffin comes out clean. Enjoy!
Related Posts - More recipes you might like:
Strawberry Oatmeal Cookies
These chewy Strawberry Oatmeal Cookies are super healthy and easy to make from scratch recipe. They are a perfect,…
Cinnamon Nutmeg Oatmeal Muffins
If you are looking for easy and healthy recipes using oats, Cinnamon Nutmeg Oatmeal Muffins is the one! These…
Baked Blueberry Banana Oatmeal Cups
Baked Blueberry Banana Oatmeal Cups - perfect and healthy way to start your day! Delicious, moist and not too…
Cinnamon Apple Tart
Warm apples, crispy topping drizzled with caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream over - enjoy fall with Cinnamon Apple…
4.7 from 9 reviews
Save Print
Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal
Prep time:
Cook time:
Total time:
Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal - moist, delicious, healthy, gluten free breakfast, perfect way to start your day! Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal is the best healthy snack you’ve ever tried!
Ingredients
- 2 cup rolled oats, old fashioned
- 2 bananas, medium ripe
- 1 egg
- ½ cup milk
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch of salt
- 1 apple peeled and diced
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Line standard muffin pan with 12 liners and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, mash banana with a fork.
- Then beat in the egg and add rolled oats, baking powder, cinnamon, milk and pinch of salt. Stir until well combined.
- Add the diced apple. Stir to combine.
- Divide the batter into the prepared muffin pan and bake for 15 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of muffin comes out clean.
Related Posts - More recipes you might like:
Strawberry Oatmeal Cookies
These chewy Strawberry Oatmeal Cookies are super healthy and easy to make from scratch recipe. They are a perfect,…
Cinnamon Nutmeg Oatmeal Muffins
If you are looking for easy and healthy recipes using oats, Cinnamon Nutmeg Oatmeal Muffins is the one! These…
Baked Blueberry Banana Oatmeal Cups
Baked Blueberry Banana Oatmeal Cups - perfect and healthy way to start your day! Delicious, moist and not too…
Cinnamon Apple Tart
Warm apples, crispy topping drizzled with caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream over - enjoy fall with Cinnamon Apple…
Previous Post: « Chocolate Orange Cake
Next Post: Banana Peach Ice Box Cake »
Reader Interactions
Comments
Eloise bell says
Looks really good Think I will do that right now
Thanks
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Thank you Eloise, for such a nice comment!
Reply
Melissa kelly says
I’m extremely allergic to bananas can I use something other than bananas in the recipe.
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Melissa, you need to use bananas for these Oatmeal cups.
Reply
Bonnie says
I don’t like bananas! Can just omit them. Bonnie
Reply
Lidia says
Hi Bonnie, I would try omitting the banana and replacing it with 1/4 cup applesauce and 1/4 cup liquid sweetener maple syrup or honey. It takes away the “no added sugar” aspect, but if you take away the banana you need something to add sweetness. Please let me know if you try it!
Reply
S A Wilson says
Thank you, I needed a substitute for bananas, as my daughter is Highly Allergic to Bananas!
Yummiest Food says
You’re very welcome! 🙂
Elaine says
You could try using silken tofu, canned pumpkin, or even applesauce, but applesauce is much wetter than mashed banana. Good luck.
Reply
Kate says
These look so yummy! Do you think they would freeze well?
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Kate, you can freeze these Oatmeal cups. The taste will be the same. Enjoy!
Reply
Sara says
This looks AWESOME!!!! Plus it feels like it won’t feel heavy on the stomach! (I don’t know how to say it in proper English… sorry haha)
I will definitely make them soon! Thanks a lot for sharing the recipe! 🙂
Reply
Lidia Simic says
You’re welcome! 🙂 Thank you Sara, for such a nice comment!
Reply
Andrew says
How many calories per serve and how many is a serve
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Andrew, you can get 12 muffins. Each muffin has 135 calories. Enjoy!
Reply
Yvette says
How many muffins are a serving? I am looking forward to making these, they look yummy.
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Yvette, you can get 12 muffins. I’m glad you like the recipe! Enjoy!
Reply
Nicole says
Just finished make these an boy a really they yummy! an so easy my Lil one is gonna lobe these. thank you for the recipe. Thumbs up!
Reply
Lidia Simic says
You’re welcome! 🙂 Thank you Nicole for such a nice comment!
Reply
Lynn says
Looks like a great breakfast or snack with some yogurt. Thanks!
Reply
Lidia Simic says
You’re welcome Lynn! 🙂
Reply
Kim King says
Thank you for sharing this recipe! I can not wait to try this!
Reply
Lidia Simic says
You’re welcome! 🙂
Reply
Susie says
Mine are in the oven right now!
Reply
Lidia Simic says
🙂
Reply
Jane says
Can the muffins be frozen?
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Yes, muffins can be frozen. Enjoy!
Reply
Jessica says
Currently baking them and they smell amazing! How should I go about storing the extras? My husband and I would like to eat them over the next couple days for breakfast. Thanks again for the recipe!
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Jessica, you can store them 5 days. Enjoy!
Reply
R says
Can I use a mini cupcake pan instead? How long should I bake it for?
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Yes, you can use mini cupcakes pan. Bake them about 10 minutes or until golden brown. Good luck and enjoy!
Reply
Emma says
Made these last night. Thanks for sharing your recipe! They were so quick and yummy.
Reply
Lidia Simic says
You’re welcome Emma! 🙂 Thanks for sharing this nice comment!
Reply
Lynn says
I make these every week & they are delicious & so easy! I like the apple & to switch things up I tried blueberries this week, they were tasty! Thanks
Reply
Lidia Simic says
You’re welcome Lynn! 🙂 Thanks for sharing this nice comment!
Reply
Kelley says
How many blueberries did you use?
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Kelley, In this recipe I do not use blueberries
Reply
Anamaria Vicente says
Thanks for sharing your recieppe with us, Lidia. I tried it yesterday, it was delicious. But today it got better. It is a perfect idea for a healthy breakfast.
Reply
Lidia Simic says
You’re very welcome! 🙂 I’m glad you like the recipe!
Reply
Sheri says
Good afternoon,
I’ve got to increase my daughters fiber intake, could I leave the apple skin on? Thanks
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Sheri, you can leave apple skin on, this won’t change the taste. Enjoy!
Reply
Nora says
Tnx for sharing. I’ve made them several times. Very easy to make. My family loves them.! Do u by any chance have the nutritional facts.
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Nora, I’m glad you like it! Each muffin has 135 calories. Enjoy!
Reply
Marisol Sagrista says
I attempted to make it but was unsuccessful as I did not have baking powder it came out very dry and did not taste good. Is it important to use the baking powder???
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Marisol, it is very important to use baking powder. Better luck next time!
Reply
KelseyM says
Lidia, any particular kind of apple that is best?
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Kelsey, I have used Fuji apple but you can use any kind you like the most. Enjoy!
Reply
Amanda says
These are perfect for a quick breakfast when mornings are rushed! I tried with a honeycrisp apple and a Paula Red, and found that the Paula Reds were much better because they were softer. The crisp apples were okay, but just didn’t blend as well texture-wise.
Reply
Anemarie says
Hi Lidia,
Just made the muffins. They are great. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
Reply
Lidia Simic says
You’re very welcome Anemarie! 🙂 I’m glad that you like the recipe!
Reply
Judith Lay says
Would like to have nutritional breakdowns of recipe if available.
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Judith, The calorie count with my adjustments and macros are about
135 calories
Fat: 4g
Carbs: 21g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 4g
Reply
Hope says
Do I need to use baking powder??
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Hope, Yes you have to use baking powder. Enjoy!
Reply
Peg says
Hi!
Can I use just the egg white for the recipe instead of the full egg?
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Peg, I haven’t tried with egg white only, but I think it could work. Good luck!
Reply
Lynne says
Hi…
Just wondering how many cups 2 bananas equal for this recipe??
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Lynne, 2 mashed bananas are almost 1 cup. Enjoy!
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Tracy, Each muffin has 135 calories. Enjoy!
Reply
Genevieve says
Can’t wait to bake these tonight! I do have one question and a dumb one. But what do you mean rolled oats. Is that a brand or a special kind of oat?
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Genevieve, Old fashioned oats and rolled oats are the same thing.
The difference between steel-cut, rolled, and instant oats is simply how much the oat
groat has been processed. This also results in each variety having a distinct texture and varying cook times.
Rolled oats cook faster than steel-cut oats, absorb more liquid, and hold their shape relatively well during cooking.
Rolled oats are commonly used in granola bars, cookies, muffins, and other baked goods.
To be quite honest, I almost always only buy rolled oats so that way I can have either rolled oats, or make quick oats depending on what I’m making.
For baking, regular rolled oats and quick cooking are usually interchangeable in a recipe. If your recipe calls for quick cooking oats and you only have old-fashioned rolled oats, pulse the old-fashioned oats in the food processor a few times.
Rolled oats or old-fashioned are the oat rolled into flakes. This means the oils are stabilized, and the oats stay fresh longer. The larger surface area means they will cook more quickly than steel cut oats. I hope it helps!
Reply
Michelle T says
I had made these this afternoon. I would for sure make a few adjustments. These bad boys do the job, fill you up. i followed the recipe as written and i couldnt help but find these flavorless. I would make these again as it would be a quick healthy breakfast/snack, but i would add either a small amount of chocolate chips or some sort of sweetener as the lack of flavor is hard to get by. They did come out very moist and cooked well, just needs a bit of flavor enhancement!!
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Thank you for such a nice comment Michelle!
Reply
Tracie says
Are these low cholesterol? They sound yummy!!
Reply
Lidia Simic says
🙂
Reply
Susan says
Don’t over bake the muffins. They turn out moist inside when just starting to brown on top. Poke a toothpick in the middle of a muffin to test for doneness. They are an easy breakfast and work well for a filling take-with-you snack! So good!
Reply
Cindy says
Question:
Can I use soy or almomd milk or is regular milk necessary? Thank you
Reply
Yummiest Food says
Hi, Cindy! Yes, you could use soy or almond milk.
Reply