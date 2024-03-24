Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2024)

Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal – moist, delicious, healthy, gluten free breakfast, perfect way to start your day! Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal is the best healthy snack you’ve ever tried!

Oats, we all know that they are healthy and that we need to eat them often, but many of us don’t like them. I think that oats could be very tasty if we prepare them with our favorite fruits. My choice are apples in combination with cinnamon. For a short time you can get very healthy and delicious breakfast. What can we prepare better for breakfast then Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal?

If you take care of your weight, I am sure that you choose pastry for breakfast to get a lot of energy, but I am pretty sure that this Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal can give you more energy than pastry. I prepare these Oats very often in my kitchen and my children love them very much. Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal is the best choice to start your day. You can prepare this breakfast on many different ways and every time they are delicious. Oats are gluten free, have lots of vitamins, antioxidants and these are facts which are very important for our children to get a good immunity.

Apple Cinnamon Muffins are my recipe and every time I made it, I add something new. This is the perfect, easy and delicious breakfast. You need only a few ingredients for example rolled oats, bananas, egg, milk, cinnamon, baking powder, salt and apple. Many of ingredients you have in your kitchen. You need to preheat the oven to 375F, line standard muffin pan with 12 liners and set aside. In a medium bowl you need to mash banana with a fork. Then, you need to beat in the egg and add rolled oats, baking powder, cinnamon, milk and salt. Stir until well combined and add the diced apple, then stir again. Divide the batter into the prepared muffin pan and bake for 15 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of muffin comes out clean. Enjoy!

4.7 from 9 reviews Save Print Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal Prep time: 10 mins Cook time: 15 mins Total time: 25 mins Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal - moist, delicious, healthy, gluten free breakfast, perfect way to start your day! Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal is the best healthy snack you’ve ever tried! Ingredients 2 cup rolled oats, old fashioned

2 bananas, medium ripe

1 egg

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

1 apple peeled and diced Follow Yummiest Food on Pinterest Instructions Preheat oven to 375 F. Line standard muffin pan with 12 liners and set aside. In a medium bowl, mash banana with a fork. Then beat in the egg and add rolled oats, baking powder, cinnamon, milk and pinch of salt. Stir until well combined. Add the diced apple. Stir to combine. Divide the batter into the prepared muffin pan and bake for 15 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of muffin comes out clean.