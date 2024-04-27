7 Ingredient Vegan Roasted Red Pepper Sauce Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This 7 Ingredient Vegan Roasted Red Pepper Sauce Recipe is the easiest plant based red pepper sauce you'll ever make!

Perfect for pasta night, dipping sauce on a charcuterie board, topping sandwiches, or in a grain bowl, this vegan roasted red pepper sauce is so versatile.

This is my favorite way to use up red peppers. The first time I made this, I was shocked at how delicious this was! I used the sauce as a red pepper pasta sauce and I just loved the creamy texture.

Whip this sauce up for an easy and healthy treat for the whole family!

About the Recipe

My husband loves roasted red pepper sauce and has been asking me to make it forever. When I finally decided to make it last week, I decided to challenge myself to make a vegan version since we're trying to incorporate more vegan options in our diets this past year.

The result was a creamy, flavorful, seriously delicious sauce that's healthy and just so easy to make!

So far, we've eaten it with cooked pasta, dipped cheese in it, and used it in tacos. The different ways you can use this versatile sauce are endless!

The recipe is simple and made with pantry staples. You'll roast sliced red peppers, onions, and garlic in olive oil, then blend until smooth in a food processor. After it's smooth, add in coconut milk, and then blend again. It's that easy!

If you're looking for other delicious recipes, check out our Sautéed Sweet Potatoes, Penne Pomodoro, and Beet Hummus.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

Here are a few reasons you'll love this roasted pepper sauce recipe:

Easy- Home cooks of all levels can make this recipe. It only has a few steps and it's easy for any cooking level. Plus, you should have all of the tools at home already.

Quick- This recipe comes together in only 15 minutes, so you can get dinner on the table fast.

Few Ingredients- This recipe only has 6 ingredients! You just might have all of the ingredients on hand already, or just a quick trip to the grocery store.

Ingredients

Here are the simple ingredients you'll need for this great recipe.

Red Peppers - deseeded and sliced. This is a great way to use up red peppers sitting in your fridge!

White onion - sliced

Fresh Garlic cloves - whole

Olive oil - regular olive oil is just fine

Salt - coarse, sea salt

Black pepper - freshly cracked, if possible

Coconut milk - either full fat or low fat, this is based on your preference. You can also use heavy cream instead.

Step by Step Directions

Here are the steps to make this creamy roasted red pepper sauce.

Step 1

First, preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Step 2

Place the red peppers, onion, and garlic on a baking tray topped with parchment paper, then drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and bake for 35 minutes.

Step 3

Combine everything in a food processor and blend until smooth. You can also use a regular blender or an immersion blender for this step.

Step 4

Add in the cream or coconut milk and pulse. Add water to thin if necessary.

Expert Tips and Tricks

Here are a few tips and tricks to make this red pepper cream sauce.

Tip 1: Wait for veggies to cool.

Once you remove the baking sheet from the oven, let it come to room temperature.

Tip 2: Make it Versatile

There are so many versatile dishes you can serve this dish with. Top on white beans, a veggie bowl, grain bowls, or use as pizza sauce topped on pita bread.

Tip 3: Double the Recipe

Double the recipe so you have some of this creamy sauce stored in your freezer. It's perfect for having on hand when you need a vegan sauce on the fly.

Kitchen Equipment

Here are some of the ingredients you'll need for this easy sauce. You can find all of these products on Amazon.

Food Processor - This food processor is a perfect addition to any home cook's appliance collection. It will take your sauces to the next level! I use my food processor multiple times a week and absolutely love it.

Baking Sheet - Good quality baking sheets like these are a great investment for your kitchen. They will last you years!

Good Storage Container - I love these storage containers. They're microwaveable, BPA free, and also great for freezing!

Recipe Variations and Substitutions

Here are a few variations and substitutions for this simple sauce.

Make it spicy - Spice up this sauce with red pepper flakes or hot sauce for a kick.

Top with herbs - top this sauce with fresh basil, fresh parsley, or other fresh herbs for an extra fresh taste to the dish. You can also add a fresh kick with a touch of lemon juice.

Thicker Sauce - If you have a lot of liquid and are looking for a thicker sauce, you can add tomato paste to the red pepper mixture in the blender. It will have more of a tomato sauce texture if that's what you're looking for!

Frequently Asked Questions

Are roasted red peppers the same as bell peppers? Yes! Roasted red peppers are just roasted bell peppers. Many recipes call for jarred roasted red peppers, but in this recipe, you will roast the red bell peppers yourself before blending with the other ingredients. Is roasted red pepper sauce healthy? Roasted red pepper sauce is healthy! It's a great healthy addition to pasta, used as a dip, or added to sandwiches. See Also Five-Spice Butternut Squash in Cheesy Custard Recipe How do you thicken roasted red pepper sauce? You can thicken your roasted red pepper sauce by taking 1 tbsp of your sauce and mixing it with 2 tsp of cornstarch. Mix well, and them combine that with the rest of your sauce to thicken. How do you thin roasted red pepper sauce? You can thin roasted red pepper sauce by adding water or olive oil 1 tsp at a time and stirring. Repeat until sauce reaches your desired consistency.

Recipe Storage and Reheating

Here are storage and reheating instructions for this recipe.

Refrigerator Storage: Store in an airtight continuer and eat leftovers within 4-5 days.

Freezer Storage: Freeze in a freezer-safe, airtight container and keep for up to 3 months. When you're ready to use, thaw in the refrigerator and reheat as instructed below.

Reheating Instructions:The best way to reheat this recipe is to heat in a skillet with a little olive oil over low heat until the salmon is warm.

More Recipes

Looking for more delicious popular recipes? Check out the recipes below for even more vegan meal ideas!

