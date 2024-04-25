70 Budget-Friendly Ground Beef Recipes That Are Weeknight MVPs (2024)

When we’re talking about , ground beef reigns supreme. It’s versatile, quick-cooking, and great for when you’ve got a crowd to feed. If you’re not careful though, it can become a little one-note. Have some on hand and not sure what to make with it? Look no further! From classics like meatloaf to creative meals like totchos, we’ve got you covered. There’s something here to please any and every appetite.

Let’s start with the classics. Though we’re all for trying new things or putting spins on our favorites, you’ve gotta walk before you can run. We’ve tested our recipes for things like stuffed peppers, goulash, sloppy Joes, Salisbury steak, meatballs, chili, and more over and over again to guarantee they’re the best and the most reliable they can be. Trust us, you’re going to want to bookmark these.

Once you’ve got some of those recipes down, it’s time to have a little fun. We’ve also included twists on all your favorite flavor combinations here—you could turn them into a casserole, like we did in our our stuffed pepper casserole or our unstuffed cabbage casserole; into a sandwich, like our French onion meatball sub or our Big Mac crunchwrap; or into a soup, like our meatball sub soup or our taco soup. Feel free to get creative too, and if there’s any mash-ups you’re craving, let us know in the comments below and we’ll see what we can do to make them.