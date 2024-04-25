70 Budget-Friendly Ground Beef Recipes That Are Weeknight MVPs (2024)

When we’re talking about , ground beef reigns supreme. It’s versatile, quick-cooking, and great for when you’ve got a crowd to feed. If you’re not careful though, it can become a little one-note. Have some on hand and not sure what to make with it? Look no further! From classics like meatloaf to creative meals like totchos, we’ve got you covered. There’s something here to please any and every appetite.
Let’s start with the classics. Though we’re all for trying new things or putting spins on our favorites, you’ve gotta walk before you can run. We’ve tested our recipes for things like stuffed peppers, goulash, sloppy Joes, Salisbury steak, meatballs, chili, and more over and over again to guarantee they’re the best and the most reliable they can be. Trust us, you’re going to want to bookmark these.
Once you’ve got some of those recipes down, it’s time to have a little fun. We’ve also included twists on all your favorite flavor combinations here—you could turn them into a casserole, like we did in our our stuffed pepper casserole or our unstuffed cabbage casserole; into a sandwich, like our French onion meatball sub or our Big Mac crunchwrap; or into a soup, like our meatball sub soup or our taco soup. Feel free to get creative too, and if there’s any mash-ups you’re craving, let us know in the comments below and we’ll see what we can do to make them.
1
Copycat Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme
We're so obsessed with Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme that we have not one, but 9!! copycat recipes. And while we love our twists (mmm, especially our Big Mac crunchwrap), we'll always have a special place in our hearts for the original.
Get the Copycat Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme recipe.
2
Classic Stuffed Peppers
Bell peppers are strong enough to hold their shape in the oven, and the flavor is subtle enough to go well with just about anything. This is our favorite recipe, but the customization options are endless—check out all our stuffed pepper recipes here too.
Get the Classic Stuffed Peppers recipe.
3
Mexican Beef 'N' Rice Skillet
Is there anything better than a one-skillet meal? We don’t think so, particularly if it’s as family-friendly and quick as this one, featuring spiced ground beef, flavorful rice, hearty beans, and lots of cheese. It all comes together in just 40 minutes with minimal prep too!
Get the Mexican Beef 'N' Rice Skillet recipe.
4
Goulash
A classic nostalgic comfort dish, goulash is the hearty weeknight dinner we'll always crave. The best thing about it? Everything cooks together in one pot—even the pasta!
Get the Goulash recipe.
5
Sloppy Joes
If you're craving a reliable, nostalgic, easy (and cheap) weeknight dinner, then there’s no debate: A sloppy Joes’ night is in order. Our tried-and-tested recipe uses the unstoppable trio—ground beef, tomato flavors, and onion—to create a flavor-packed meal that’s for way more than just sandwiches.
Get the Sloppy Joes recipe.
6
Cabbage Roll Skillet
Cabbage rolls just became a viable weeknight dinner with this quicker to make skillet dinner, which skips the rolling and gets dinner directly on the table. It’s less work, yet the payoff of a comforting home-cooked meal all the same.
Get the Cabbage Roll Skillet recipe.
7
Classic Chili
While many chili recipes call for simmering for at least an hour (sometimes even more), our best-ever beef chili can be made in just 40 minutes. If you’re looking for the most classic version to come home to after a long day, then this is the recipe for you.
Get the Classic Chili recipe.
8
Taco Spaghetti
One-pot taco spaghetti is a fast-as-can-be weeknight dinner that pairs all your favorite taco fixin’s with spaghetti rather than taco shells. Everything comes together in one pot—from browning the beef to simmering the sauce, even boiling the spaghetti!
Get the Taco Spaghetti recipe.
9
Smash Burgers
If you're unfamiliar, the draw of a smash burger is its SUPER thin patties. Because they are so slim, it's impossible for the ground beef to dry out, but you still get those deliciously crispy, lacy edges. Win win!
Get the Smash Burgers recipe.
10
Caramelized Beef With Rice
This flavorful, weeknight-friendly dinner cooks in under 10 minutes! Top tip: Brown the ground beef and then caramelize it with agave syrup (or any sweetener you prefer)—the sugars melt, darken, and get nutty delicious.
Get the Caramelized Beef With Rice recipe.
11
Freezer Burritos
To make these after-school/work snacks, ground beef gets simmered in hearty spiced tomato sauce, then layered into a flour tortilla with refried beans, rice, and a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Though we made these for freezing, we won't judge if you eat one right away. 😉
Get the Freezer Burritos recipe.
12
Big Mac Salad
Got a craving for a Big Mac, but avoiding the drive-thru? This salad is for you—it's got everything you love, minus the bun!
Get the Big Mac Salad recipe.
13
Classic Italian Meatballs
The perfect meatball is a work of art. It must be tender, packed with flavor, nicely round, and hold together while cooking. Lucky for you, our classic Italian meatball recipe passes all of these tests with flying colors.
Get the Classic Italian Meatballs recipe.
14
Taco Soup
When you’re craving tacos but looking for something with a little more oomph and comfort, taco soup is the dinner for you. It’s hearty and filling, super-flavorful, and comes together FAST (we’re talking 30 minutes fast!).
Get the Taco Soup recipe.
15
Loaded Beef Totchos
Totchos (tater tots + nachos) are truly the BEST of both worlds. Be sure to cook the tater tots first so they have a chance to get crispy, then go wild with your toppings.
Get the Loaded Beef Totchos recipe.
16
Hamburger Steaks
Hamburger steak is similar to Salisbury steak in that both are covered in an onion and mushroom gravy, but what separates this version is a more simply-flavored patty mixture and the omission of tomato-based ingredients like tomato paste and ketchup, resulting in an unadulterated, beefier bite.
Get the Hamburger Steaks recipe.
17
Taco Salad
When it comes to healthy salads, none are more hearty than a taco salad. Load it up with veggies, cheese, and ground beef for the perfect satisfying summer meal. We love this classic version, but if you want to get fancy, feel free to swap in and out your fave toppings.
Get the Taco Salad recipe.
18
Miso Bolognese
We’re no strangers to the simple magic of a well-done Bolognese; it’s a staple in our weeknight dinner rotation. To avoid falling into a dreaded rut, we turned to one of our favorite superpower ingredients to jazz it up. Enter: miso!
Get the Miso Bolognese recipe.
19
Classic Meatloaf
For some, it's a dependable weeknight dinner; for others, a nostalgic comfort food from childhood. Whatever meatloaf is for you, one thing is for sure: Your go-to recipe should be simple and dependable, just like this one.
Get the Classic Meatloaf recipe.
20
Stuffed Pepper Casserole
We took inspiration from our classic stuffed peppers for this casserole, creating a mixture of ground beef, tomato-flavored rice, and melty cheese. That being said, just like our other stuffed pepper recipes, you can really experiment with this recipe to make it your own.
Get the Stuffed Pepper Casserole recipe.
Camille Lowder
Digital Food Producer
Camille Lowder is the digital food producer at Delish, otherwise known as our resident queen of recipe galleries. Previously, she attended the Natural Gourmet Institute for culinary school and worked at/managed a number of New York restaurants. She loves anything vegan, foods masquerading as other foods (hello, cauliflower), and a well-used Oxford comma.