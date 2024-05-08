79 Reasons (Read: Recipes) Summer Is Definitely Salad Season (2024)

Helloooo, summer! Our fave season is just around the corner, and you know what that means—we're going to start trying to take ALL our meals outside. This means tons of hamburgers, hot dogs, and grilled meat (including grilled seafood too), of course, but that’s not all. As every true BBQ master knows, it’s not enough to just have the perfect proteins. You’ve got to fill out your meal with perfect side dishes and salads too. Check out our 78 summer recipes for ideas you can make all season long.

When it comes to summertime, the word “salad” isn’t so cut and dry. It means leafy greens, sure, but also potato salads, pasta salads, and bean and corn salads too. We’ve got tons of options for them all here, from the classic to the somewhat unusual. For example, we’ve got your classic fruit salad (with a killer honey-lime dressing), but also a kitschy coconut and Cool Whip ambrosia salad if you wanna get weirder. We’ve included our solid macaroni salad recipe, as well as tons of more creative options, like our cowboy pasta salad, our Thai peanut chicken pasta salad, or our Greek orzo salad. We've got our classic potato salad that'll fit in on any summertime spread here, as well as some wilder ones if you want your dish to stand out (in the best way) at the potluck. Check out our tzatziki potato salad, our hot German potato salad, or our bacon-ranch potato salad to see what we mean.

You could also go with a simple spinach or arugula salad, or jazz them up, like in our strawberry spinach salad, our grilled steak salad, or our chicken-avocado Caprese salad. The other great thing about a summer salad? They’re RIPE for a mashup. Take our jalapeño popper potato salad, our Cobb egg salad, our lobster roll pasta salad, or our loaded baked potato salad—they all combine two delicious recipes into one new fave.

